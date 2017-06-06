Putting Roche's APHINITY Issues In Context

While the APHINITY details released at ASCO were disappointing relative to the top-line data released in March, overall, I'm not unduly discouraged.

Introduction - the latest issue for the stock

Shares in the largest market cap company predominantly devoted to pharmaceuticals, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), took a hit Monday as its presentation of the important APHINITY study showed details that were not as positive as the investment community had thought when the company discussed top-line data in March. The APHINITY study looked at RHHBY's marketed Perjeta added to the known combination of RHHBY's Herceptin used with chemotherapy for a certain class of breast cancer following surgery.

The March press release - limited info

Here's what RHHBY said in its first press release on APHINITY, on March 2, 2017. APHINITY was widely acknowledged was a high-risk study, given how effective Herceptin/chemo already was known to be. The headline and two bullet points stated:

Phase III APHINITY study shows Roche's Perjeta® regimen helped people with an aggressive type of early breast cancer live longer without their disease returning compared to Herceptin® and chemotherapy Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemotherapy showed a statistically significant improvement in invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) for people with HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC) compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy alone

Data will be discussed with health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA)

The primary endpoint was iDFS. Treatment with Herceptin and either Perjeta or placebo were both for one year post-surgery; plus 6-8 chemo cycles. The study is ongoing for up to 12 years. So, it's not a short-term study, and there's no obvious reason for results at the first major look at the data to tell the whole story.

The press release left open a wide range of possible data, ranging from a low level of statistical and clinical significance to high levels of both.

We learned more on this ongoing study Monday, and...

The details were on the weak end of the range

On Monday, at the major ASCO meeting, a more detailed press release was issued by RHHBY. The headline was consistent with the March press release:

APHINITY study shows Roche's Perjeta-based regimen reduced the risk of invasive cancer returning compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy in HER2-positive early breast cancer Phase III study confirms benefit of the Perjeta-based regimen over the current standard of care

The study was positive in the overall population, with greatest risk reduction in patients with node-positive or hormone receptor-negative disease

Data will be submitted to global health authorities.

However, the details were not the best possible. The statistical significance at the latest time point with statistics presented in the first paragraph was marginal: at three years, the P value of iDFS was 0.045, where 0.05 is the (arbitrary) cut-off for significance or lack of significance. Note well, there is more to statistical interpretation of a clinical study than the P value.

Numerically:

At three years, 94.1% of people treated with the Perjeta-based regimen did not have their breast cancer return compared to 93.2% treated with Herceptin and chemotherapy.

To put it in reverse, the control group of Herceptin/chemo saw a 6.8% relapse rate, compared with 5.9% with the Herceptin/chemo + Perjeta group. That's a 13% risk reduction.

The press release mentions a 19% reduction in the first paragraph. I was not present for the presentation at ASCO (in Chicago), but there were lots of other comparisons. Just for documentation and for scientists reading this, the press release contains the following complicated data presentation:

My assumption is that the 19% risk reduction refers to data at four months - though when I run those numbers, I get 18%. (I assume that difference, between 18% and 19% relates to rounding of fractions.)

So - yes, RHHBY's APHINITY results were not as good as the midpoint of the range based on the March press release, and as I discussed in a recent RHHBY article, Herceptin will surely benefit if APHINITY is a well-received study. The topic I'd like to address next is one of the criticisms of APHINITY, namely that "only" 1-2% of patients benefited at the 3-4 year mark from adding Perjeta to a Herceptin/chemo regimen.

It turns out this number is OK based on Genentech's own history with a different biotech drug:

How Activase showed its merit: the 1% solution

From the vaults of the Internet:

Friday, November 13, 1987

Licensing of Activase Marks New Era in Treating Heart Attacks South San Francisco, Calif. -- November 13, 1987 -- Genentech, Inc., announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has licensed Activase ® (Alteplase, recombinant), a major new product of biotechnology, for the treatment of heart attacks. When administered to a heart attack victim, Activase dissolves clots obstructing coronary arteries, improves ventricular function and reduces the incidence of congestive heart failure.

The commercial problem for Genentech was that a less expensive clot-buster, streptokinase, was available. Why pay more for Activase? After some inconclusive studies, Genentech sponsored the large GUSTO-1 study. This compared Activase against a streptokinase-based regimen. These were the results, from a journal article looking back at GUSTO:

The combined endpoint of death or disabling stroke (a complication of Activase) was decreased [with Activase vs. streptokinase] - 6.9% vs. 7.8%, p = 0.006.

So, there's the 1% rule. Per an article reporting on one-year follow-up, the same 1% difference was seen:

Conclusions The 1-year results demonstrated a saving of 10 lives per 1000 [i.e. 1 per 100 = 1%] patients treated with accelerated TPA versus streptokinase and subcutaneous or intravenous heparin. Combination thrombolytic therapy had an intermediate benefit but offered no advantage over accelerated TPA treatment alone.

Thus, I'm keeping an open mind on APHINITY.

What does all this mean for RHHBY?

Updating my summary view of RHHBY

At ASCO, the company laid out some of the ongoing progress with Tecentriq, its hoped-for major growth driver for years to come. The Alecensa data were presented, and while its market will be limited, perhaps it will take a lot of share from Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Xalkori. As I discussed in a detailed article on RHHBY five weeks ago, there is a lot going on at this very large company, including in the diagnostics division.

Even the importance of APHINITY to Herceptin can be questioned, though it's clearly important to Perjeta. If biosimilars become accepted in place of Herceptin, is it so clear that they cannot be used with Perjeta in breast cancer, guided by the APHINITY study? Lots of questions.

So, I look at RHHBY as a typically slow-moving stock that had a big surge beginning first in November, beginning to break a several-year downtrend, then an accelerated uptrend that was sharp and short (for RHHBY, that is). Here's the chart showing this move up to $34.50 and then down below $32.50 in context:

At its recent high, RHHBY was trading near 25X TTM EPS. Even given a quality premium, that's a high P/E given its modest projected growth rate of perhaps 5% (P:E:G of 5:1).

Thus, it may be possible that one of the underlying reasons for this sharp, quick 7% sell-off is simple profit-taking.

For myself, the APHINITY data provide more questions than answers; and as stated, the entire strategy of tying Herceptin's resistance to biosimilars to combination use with Perjeta per APHINITY has been itself an interesting hypothesis but not provable fact. I'm looking at a lot of unknowns here, such as the success of Ocrevus, the multi-year massive clinical trial program for Tecentriq (which could help sales of other RHHBY drugs if generally successful), and other new pipeline products. Offsetting that is the unpredictable sales decline of the big three of Herceptin, Rituxan, and Avastin as biosimilars do whatever damage to sales that they will do.

RHHBY spends over 20% of its revenues on R&D, above its mega-cap biotech and Big Pharma peers. This gives it a certain financial flexibility if harder times appear. Its Genentech subsidiary is a powerhouse in cutting-edge R&D. Perhaps this 2+ point setback will in time be seen more as a buying opportunity than the $34+ price range now looks like a good price range to have sold.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to provide.

