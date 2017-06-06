Biopharmaceutical Firm Athenex Aims For $72 Million IPO

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

The company is still burning lots of cash as the manufacturing arm isn't generating much operating profit or cash, though it is growing quickly.

Athenex is developing a pipeline of oncology drug treatments and also manufactures APIs for external sale.

Management proposes to value the company at $662 million post-IPO.

Quick Take

Biopharmaceutical company Athenex (Pending:ATNX) has filed an amended S-1/A registration for its IPO to sell 6 million shares at a midpoint price of $12.00 per share, with gross proceeds totaling $72 million.

Athenex is developing a pipeline of oncology drug treatments, with lead candidates in the breast cancer and skin cancer segments.

The company also operates a contract manufacturer which is growing quickly but not contributing meaningful profits or cash to its drug development efforts.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Company

Buffalo, New York-based Athenex was founded in 2003 as Kinex Pharmaceuticals to develop treatments for cancer via two clinical platforms, Orascovery and Src Kinase Inhibition.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Johnson Lau, who has been CEO since 2011 and Chairman of the company since inception in 2003.

Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Rudolf Kwan, who has advised the firm since 2008 and was previously VP and Regional Head of Asia Pacific Global Clinical Operations at Schering-Plough.

Athenex has raised at least $102 million since February 2010 from entities associated with Mandra Capital, Ma Huateng, Pharminex and Charter Link International.

The company divides its operations into three segments, developing and manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients for use internally or for external sale via its Global Supply Chain platform, its oncology development platform and its commercial operations platform, with operations primarily in the U.S. and China as shown below:

(Source: Athenex)

Technology

Pertaining to oncology development, Athenex has created two clinical tracks:

Orascovery – its lead candidate, Oraxol, is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer by increasing the oral absorption of P-gp substrate cancer chemotherapeutic drugs. Oraxol is also ‘poised to enter into a combination study for treatment of advanced gastric cancer with ramucirumab through a clinical trial collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).’

Src Kinase – KX-01 Ointment/Oral for pre-cancerous lesions, actinic keratosis and psoriasis and KX-02 for glioblastoma multiforme, or GBM.

Below is a summary of its oncology pipeline:

(Source: Athenex)

Market and Competition

Due to the company’s large potential pipeline with treatments across numerous forms of cancer, I’ll focus the market sizing and competition on its lead candidates for breast cancer and actinic keratosis/pre-cancerous skin lesions.

The worldwide market for breast cancer treatments is quite large and diverse, since in 2012 breast cancer account for nearly 12% of total cancer cases and resulted in 5.22 million deaths worldwide.

In 2014, GlobalData said that the U.S. HER2-positive breast cancer market would more than triple between 2013 and 2023, reaching nearly $8 billion in value after a CAGR of 12.7%.

Notably, adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatments (such as those being developed by Athenex) are expected to increase their market share.

According to a 2016 market research report by Credence Research, the global market for treatments for actinic keratosis, the 2015 market value was $6.56 billion and is expected reach $8.9 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 4.35% during the period.

Major competitive vendors that provide a range of therapies include all of the major biopharma firms as well as numerous mid-sized and smaller firms with many treatments in clinical trials. For example, there are dozens of trials underway in various stages of breast cancer treatments via chemicals, hormones, neoadjuvants, radiation, vaccines, and immunotherapies, so the company certainly has no lack of direct competition.

Financials

Athenex’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenues from its API manufacturing segment is growing smartly

Gross margins are low or nonexistent

Heavy cash used in operations due to high development expenses

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Athenex S-1/A)

Revenue

2016: $20.6 million, 48% increase vs. prior

2015: $13.9 million

Operating Margin

2016: N/A

2015: N/A

Cash Flow from Operations

2016: $47.8 million cash used in operations

2015: $33.8 million cash used in operations

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $33.1 million in cash and $71.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Athenex intends to raise $72 million in gross proceeds by selling six million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $12.00 per share.

Post-IPO, the company would be valued at approximately $663 million, not including the effects of common stock options granted to employees and underwriters.

Athenex management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $28 million for Phase 3 clinical trials of Oraxol for treatment of metastatic breast cancer Approximately $6 million for additional clinical development and regulatory activities for our Orascovery platform Approximately $20 million for Phase 3 clinical trials of KX-01 ointment for treatment of actinic keratosis Approximately $15 million for clinical and pre-clinical research and development; and The remainder for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

A group of existing investors has expressed an interest in purchasing up to $55 million of the $72 million IPO, so that is a positive signal for public investors.

Listed managers of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan and ICBC International.

Commentary

Athenex presents an unusual company composition for a clinical stage biopharma. On the one hand, it is developing a pipeline of drug treatments for the oncology space, but it also has deployed capital to create essentially a contract manufacturer for APIs, or active pharmaceutical ingredients.

This combination provides the potential for the company to make its own APIs, possibly lowering costs, and it also creates a revenue stream to help ‘pay the bills’ while it moves forward on its development pipeline.

The problem so far is that the contract manufacturer, or Supply Chain, business hasn’t contributed much in the way of operating profits to the drug development efforts.

While management believes the Supply Chain business will grow in future years, and to their credit, it has grown in the past two calendar years, I also wonder about the effect of that business on management’s time and focus as well as company valuation.

So, the trick is if it can contribute meaningfully to defray hefty drug pipeline costs without detracting from those efforts, which is where the real potential value of Athenex lies.

A proposed valuation of over $600 million isn’t cheap, but if you’re an investor with a risk-on appetite for an oncology biopharma combined with a contract manufacturer, then Athenex may be an interesting play.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.