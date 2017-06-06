Risk Arbitrage Today: Verizon Likes Pandora

Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results

Here are the results of last Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, which of the following deal stocks will close:Monsanto, Time Warner, both or neither? The majority of those responding feel that both deals will ultimately close. And not one of the 112 who answered thought that both deals would get blocked. Thanks to all who responded.

Choices Totals Monsanto 30 Time Warner 16 Both will close 66 Neither will close 0





This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

This week's question ask which of the following companies is most likely to make a large acquisition this year?

Pandora Media

Pandora (NYSE:P) has been in the news a bunch lately. The latest came on Monday when the New York Post reported that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is considering making a $100 million investment in Pandora, if the company doesn't make a deal to sell itself this week.

Citing sources, the Post says that Verizon isn't interested in buying Pandora, at least at this time. But they are interested in data from Pandora's 80 million or so users.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been rumored to be in discussions with Pandora. Last year, SIRI reportedly offered to buy Pandora for $15 per share, but more recently, Sirius' majority owner, Liberty Media, has said they would be interested in buying Pandora for only $10 or less. Activists Matrix Capital Management and Keith Meister's Corvex Management, Pandora's top two shareholders as of March 31, have been pushing the company to sell.

Private equity firm KKR has a deal to provide $150 million to Pandora in return for preferred shares. That is assuming that Pandora doesn't strike a deal to be sell itself by this Thursday. If they do KKR would be owed $15 million.

P Price data by YCharts

Forestar Group

Homebuilder D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has made a proposal to the Board of Directors of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). D.R. Horton has offered to acquire three-quarters of Forestar for $16.25 per share in cash.

Forestar is already in a definitive deal with Starwood Capital. In April, Starwood agreed to buy all of FOR for $14.25 per share.

Under the proposed transaction, Forestar would remain a public company.

We believe that D.R. Horton is uniquely positioned to make Forestar the country's leading residential land development company. Together, we can grow Forestar into a much more significant and valuable company for all of its stockholders-Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board

The Merger would have a cash election feature in which Forestar shareholders could elect to receive $16.25 per share in cash for all of their shares, subject to proration.

The ball is in Forestar's court. Should they back D.R. Horton's proposal it will be interesting to see if Starwood makes a counter offer.

FOR data by YCharts

Norsat International

Norsat (NYSEMKT:NSAT) is moving forward with its Hytera deal. On Monday, Norsat set a June 22 shareholder meeting to approve the arrangement. The Arrangement Resolution must be approved by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by the Norsat holders.

11 days ago Hytera signed an amended agreement to purchase Norsat for $11.25 per share in cash. There has been no response since from Privet Fund Management. Privet has been in a bidding war for Norsat and last offered $11 per share in mid-May which at the time topped Hytera's $10.25 bid.

Norsat expects the Arrangement to become effective in the third quarter.

