Jumei International Holding Is Undervalued But Might Not Be A Game Of Minority Shareholders

Jumei International Holding (NYSE:JMEI) is a leading online retailer of beauty products in China. Its founder Ou Chen was the youngest CEO of companies listed on NYSE. Since its IPO in 2014, JMEI peaked at $37.1 in the same year and now plummeted at $2.7. It certainly appears that JMEI is undervalued given its market cap of $405 million below its cash and short-term investments of $432 million (and zero debt) according to FY2016 company filings. However, I think this is really a risky game for minority shareholders. This article will focus on the assessment of JMEI's e-commerce business, recent developments, and JMEI's future outlook.

Business Overview

JMEI is a leading online retailer of beauty products in China, and it has expanded to new categories such as apparel, baby, children, and maternity products, etc. JMEI reported terrific performance in 2015. However, its business quickly lost growth momentum when competitors were taking market share in the beauty products category. In 2016, claiming that JMEI was undervalued by the market, the founder Ou Chen, with other large shareholders, attempted to privatize JMEI at $7/share. The privatization failed due to objection to the low offering price. In the meantime, both of JMEI's co-CFOs resigned. JMEI share price continued to drop.

JMEI is a founder-control business. Its founder Ou Chen, chairman and CEO, and co-founder Yusen Dai, Director and Vice President of Products, own 86.65% voting shares.

Assessment of JMEI e-commerce business

1) Competitive analysis

First and foremost, I would like to discuss JMEI's differentiation from other competitors, especially pricing and exclusivity. I randomly selected 20 SKUs that are available on both JMEI and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and then did pricing comparison for each SKU. The 20 SKUs included beauty products of leading brand, popular baby formula, and apparels of top brands and second tier/third tier brands. From the results, I didn't conclude that JMEI's pricing is more competitive than JD.com's, and in fact, in some cases, the price was higher". Regarding brand exclusivity on JMEI, no recent data is available. The only data point I found was that revenues of exclusive brands and top tier brands accounted for 20% of JMEI 2014 revenue. Is this percentage likely growing? I doubt it. Beauty products is a well-known high margin category that JD (Be Cautious About JD.com), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (Alibaba Continues To Build Its E-Commerce, Cloud An...) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) (Vipshop's Growth Is Overbullish) have been competing against in this category since 2015.

To help investors understand JMEI's competitive position, I would like to share what I have found in the Yunifang's IPO Prospectus in 2016. Yunifang is a leading beauty brand in China, selling products through all the online retailers. During its IPO, Yunifang reported its % of sales through Tmall, VIPshop, JD.com, and Jumei.com (as shown in the following chart), and JMEI turned out to account for 10% only. With that, I would argue brand owners would not have any higher motivation to form exclusive partnerships with JMEI.

2) What is JMEI e-commerce business worth?

In my opinion, JMEI's competitive disadvantage due to lack of scale and distinction will result in further shrinking of its e-commerce business. With that, I valued JMEI from a strategic buyer's perspective. Among BABA, JD, and VIPS I would think JMEI might be a good fit for VIPS as this combination will make the customer base of VIPS 30% larger.

You might argue that there is overlap between the customer base of JMEI and that of VIPS. My below calculation was based on the current numbers of active users for VIPS and JMEI, and then accounted for 20% overlap of active users between VIPS and JMEI. This calculation arrived at 24% growth of VIPS active users after VIPS buys JMEI.

20% overlap of active users between VIPS and JMEI indicating 24% growth% of VIPS active users post deal

Furthermore, I performed sensitivity analysis in the following table, which shows that even with 60% overlap of active users, VIPS could enjoy 12% growth of active users through this deal. Because VIPS and JMEI have different business models (Discount vs. Group buy) and different category focuses (Apparel vs. cosmetics), I think the overlap is not very significant. Therefore, I think JMEI would be attractive to strategic buyers like VIPS.

Sensitivity analysis on the Active user overlap vs. Growth% of VIPS active users post deal

How much is VIPS willing to pay for JMEI's 15.4 million active users? The recent acquisition cost per customer of VIPS was Rmb116 to Rmb162. Thus, I think JMEI can be valued between $255 million to $356 million (Number of active users * Acquisition cost/customer). Adding up JMEI's net cash, JMEI as a whole is worth $4.58 to $5.26. However, this is really just hypothetical and would require optimistic assumptions: 1) a strategic buyer is willing to buy before JMEI's value is further destroyed; 2) Ou Chen wants to sell JMEI.

Main issue of JMEI

JMEI is not a shareholder friendly business. Since the failure of its privatization attempt and the resignation of two co-CFOs in 2016, JMEI has not released quarterly earnings or hosted earnings conference calls. There might be a couple of reasons:

1) Founders do not want to be humiliated by poor performance. This is even harder for a "celebrity" like Ou Chen. Ou Chen is very unique among entrepreneurs that he himself serves as JMEI's brand representative. He is very active on the social media. His Weibo account has 46 million followers.

2) As its core business is shrinking, JMEI is aggressively hunting for the next growth opportunity. Nevertheless, so far its business transition is still at very early stage. Therefore, Ou Chen does not want to over-complicate this issue by communicating a lot of uncertainties to investors at this stage. Instead, he might want a successful transition to speak for itself, but just it will take a bit more time.

3) Take advantage of JMEI stock's pullback for privatization purpose. In 2016, Ou Chen attempted to privatize JMEI at $7/share and the current price of $2.7 makes privatization a lot cheaper. Does reputation really matter? This turned out to be a key question for Ou Chen.

In summary, while there are indeed a lot of scenarios where JMEI's stock price could rise, there are also significant uncertainties.

Would JMEI transition this time be a success?

It is absolutely the right thing for JMEI to pursue new opportunities when its core business is losing traction. However, it gets more controversial when JMEI attempted strikingly different and irrelevant opportunities instead of capitalizing on its existing strengths. I would not argue whether JMEI should go that far or not; instead, I would like to analyze its recent bet on Ankerbox.

Jumei recently acquired a 60% stake in a power bank-rental startup Ankerbox for RMB300 million. Ou Chen will take up the chairman position at Ankerbox and plans to inject additional several billion RMB in Ankerbox in the next three months. Ankerbox's current investors include IDG Capital Partners and Sunwoda.

1) Business overview of Ankerbox

Ankerbox is a Shenzhen-based startup growing from an incubation project two years ago by Hunan Oceanwing E-commerce. Oceanwing was founded by a few ex-Googlers in 2011.

Ankerbox allows users to rent power banks for a fixed fee. Unlike some other power bank startups, Ankerbox's power banks are portable and can be dropped off at any Ankerbox location. Users can pinpoint nearby Ankerboxes through the rental service's app and scan a QR code to rent a power bank.

The economics of shared power bank: 1) Free for the first 0.5 to 1 hour; 2) Customer pays Rmb1 per hour after the first 0.5 to 1 hour. The initial cost of this device is ~Rmb80. If there are four customers with the average usage of 2 hours on a daily basis, the payback period is as short as 20 days.

2) Industry overview

The shared power bank market is attractive. According to iiMedia Research, the user base of shared power bank in China is 32 million. As driven by billions of venture capital, the market is estimated to grow explosively at 225%, and the user base is expected to reach 104 million by 2017. On a flip side, the market is highly crowded that 19 investments of Rmb1.2 billion were announced within 40 days. So far, there are numerous new entries in this market, and the following chart shows a few major players.

Major players of shared power bank in China, source: iiMedia

3) Key debates:

a) Is shared power bank considered rigid demand? Will users be concerned about the inconvenience of returning the power bank to a proper station?

b) Is this a durable business or likely to be replaced by wireless charging or fast charging? If technology allows me to charge up my phone by 30% in a couple of minutes at charging stations, I might not opt for shared power banks.

c) Would the economics be attractive enough? As shared power banks involve hardware devices, maintenance cost could not be ignored. Safety issues. First, bad quality power banks that might explode and cause fire hazard. Second, power banks might steal private information or give virus to user phones.

Ou Chen is positive about the future of Ankerbox because of its proprietary technology and integrated value chain. He invited Yuan Yuan, a former executive at Alibaba Pictures to be CEO of Ankerbox. Over 6 years at BABA, Yuan Yuan was involved in the R&D and marketing of Alipay and Taopiaopiao. He successfully made Alipay No.1 in China payments market and achieved 100 million incremental active users within one single year in 2013. Ou Chen expected Yuan Yuan to quickly drive user acquisition and tap into a variety of offline scenarios.

So far, Ankerbox has placed 40,000 machines in 12 cities, and in total, 200,000 bank powers, 3 million users on WeChat platform, and number of users grows by 50,000 everyday. Ankerbox targets to launch several 10 million machines in the next two years. To me, Ankerbox is the No. 1 leading player.

In summary, I think there might be a chance for Ankerbox to win with smooth execution. However, first, this takes time for Ankerbox to stand out from a bunch of competitors. Second, cash burning in the ongoing offline expansion is inevitable.

Is JMEI investable for minority shareholders?

Despite JMEI appears to be undervalued on the market, the risk is somewhat uncountable. Apart from financials, there are a few other considerations that may affect JMEI's direction in the future. As opposed to a lot of uncertainties, the only certain thing is that the value of minority shareholders is not protected at all. If JMEI continues to destroy value in one or another way (such as cashing out from its balance sheet to fund Ou Chen's next new venture), there is not really a floor price for JMEI. Influential shareholders (such as Tiger global management, which is very into China e-commerce, recently increased its stake in JMEI from 0.6% to 2.8%) might want to take a bite at its cheap asset. However, I really do not think this is an attractive risk-adjusted game for minority shareholders.

