Microsoft: Project Scorpio, Windows 10 And The Future Of Xbox Gaming

Gaming is a fascinating field where innovations occur on a daily basis. As the new technology evolves and the development process becomes easier, a great amount of products and services are being released to tackle a wide variety of different demographic groups that help to drive growth for the overall industry.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) became actively involved in gaming back in 2001 when the first Xbox console was released. Since that time, the company became one of the dominant hardware players in the field, lagging only behind Sony (NYSE:SNE), and created an ecosystem that now has more than 50 million users that are constantly using the company's products and services for entertainment purposes.

Last year, Microsoft announced to the public that it is working on a new type of console called Project Scorpio, which is going to become the single most powerful console to date. On Sunday, the company will hold its annual E3 presentation, which is going to reveal the full specifications of the console and give us a glimpse of how Microsoft wants to change the industry and improve its positions on the market.

Before going into numbers and describing the Microsoft's gaming strategy, let's compare the already known specifications of Project Scorpio with other eighth generation consoles - Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Pro. As we could see from the screen below, Microsoft's newest console is going to have Polaris GPU with 40 compute units, which is almost an equivalent of Nvidia's GTX 1070 and will support 4K gaming, which, if successfully implemented, is going to be a game changer of the console industry. In addition, the 6 TFLOPS are going to make sure that the graphic of the games is going to have higher resolutions and better performance.

Source: Eurogamer

Now that we know for sure that Microsoft is going to have the most powerful gaming console in the world, the question arises about what the company needs to do in order to use the console's advantage to improve its stance on the market. And the answer is not as simple as you might think. Last year, Microsoft announced that every game that's released for Xbox One and Project Scorpio will be available for Windows 10. The idea behind this decision was to make gaming more accessible for average players and connect Xbox users with the overall Microsoft ecosystem. I'm not sure how this will turn out in the long term since Xbox gaming will be left without exclusive titles, but Microsoft is playing the bigger game here and its gaming initiatives now are going to be more connected with the company's overall strategy.

In the latest quarter, Microsoft's gaming revenue increased $78 million or 4%, which is a miserable number in comparison with overall revenue of $23.56 billion. However, the real value here is the 52 million Xbox Live users who could be monetized in new ways thanks to the change in the company's strategy that I described above. Considering that the overall gaming market is expected to grow 6.2% annually, and Microsoft already makes a steady amount of revenue from its Xbox initiatives, we should expect to see an increased amount of users in the upcoming quarters.

From an investment standpoint, Xbox initiatives help Microsoft to tackle the gaming market and have a great influence on the overall entertainment industry. Project Scorpio in another step for domination in this space and considering that a lot of tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) also are looking for an opening in the entertainment area, investments in gaming are no longer viewed as foolish as they were before, even though they don't contribute a lot in terms of revenue for now. I encourage all investors to watch the upcoming E3 conference, which will help them to understand how gaming fits in the overall company's picture and what opportunities it opens up for big corporations like Microsoft.