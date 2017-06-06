Snap Acquires Placed For Location Analytics AdTech

The deal is part of a Snap strategy to continue building out its attribution tools, so it can attract and retain the advertisers critical to its business model.

Placed has developed location-based advertising analytics that help advertisers attribute offline consumer actions with online advertisements.

Recently IPO'd technology company Snap has acquired Placed for a reported $125 million to $200 million.

Quick Take

Consumer digital company Snap (SNAP) has acquired marketing attribution technology company Placed, according to a report in GeekWire and confirmed by a Placed blog post.

Placed has developed a suite of tools that infers user actions based on a number of different variables such as location. The company says it ‘is the only independent provider of directly-measured location insights, analyzing billions of locations from its opt-in audience.’

It appears Snap is acquiring Placed at a decent price, especially when compared to location tech company Foursquare.

I view the transaction as a positive for Snap as it continues to build out its advertising attribution capabilities which are a necessity for attracting and retaining the advertisers that drive the company’s revenue model.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based Placed was founded in 2011 to provide marketers with mobile advertising information in order to properly attribute actions with advertisements.

Management is headed by founder David Shim, who was previously Director, Operations at Quantcast, a well-known audience insight and advertising analytics firm.

Below is a graphic about Placed’s technology process:

(Source: Placed)

The company has developed a large group of partners comprised of agencies, publishers, demand side platforms, advertising networks and out-of-home media companies.

Placed raised disclosed financing of $13.4 million in three rounds from investors including Seattle-based Madrona Venture Group, Two Sigma Ventures and Shane Atchison, with its most recent funding announced in June 2014.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company has disclosed the price or terms of the deal.

Various media outlets have stated the price paid was either $125 million or ‘more than $200 million.’

The difference in price may be the result of contingent earn-outs. The upfront price paid may have been $125 million with potential performance earn-outs pushing the amount over $200 million.

Snap hasn’t made a confirmatory statement nor has it filed an 8-K which would be required if the transaction caused a material change in financial condition, so I assume the deal was not material to Snap’s $24 billion market cap.

As of March 31, 2017, Snap had $3.2 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, against total liabilities of $306.3 million, so it would appear it has ample resources to make the buy without undue financial strain.

Snap is likely acquiring Placed in order to bolster its toolset for advertisers since the majority of its revenues come from advertisements.

The company generated $58.7 million revenue in 2015, but that amount jumped to $405 million in 2016 and is shooting for nearly $1 billion in 2017. So, its advertising ramp has only recently begun and advertisers are no doubt hankering for more precise data on their campaigns.

The Snap platform is so new to many advertisers that without clear attribution tools it may be hamstrung in its efforts to bring more advertisers onto the system.

With the deal for Placed, Snap adds an important aspect to helping advertisers learn, refine and optimize their campaigns, resulting in potentially greater spend on the platform.

Placed will continue to operate as a standalone entity in Seattle, although Snap has recently expanded its footprint there, so will likely incorporate Placed into its internal organization over time.

