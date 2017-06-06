My Big Gamble On Foot Locker

I just doubled my stake in Foot Locker. Now is the time. It is an opportunity rarely seen. Today shares are getting hit hard, for no fault of their own other than they share a sector with Department store Macy's, who had a presentation today that spooked retail. This is a chance to acquire shares cheaply. Remember when I told you there was a rare opportunity in the stock of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last spring? That was the right call. I am calling for it again. So called 'professional analysts' agree with me, as three of them called for a buy in shares last week, and that was before today's selloff which has NOTHING to do with Foot Locker itself. Had you purchased then last spring, you would have seen a 40% gain plus gain to the 52 week high. It wasn't until a few weeks ago shares started pulling back with the sector, then got walloped because of a strong but weaker than expected Q1. FL is so cheap right now at just 11 times earnings and a 2.25% yield. Further, performance has been stellar from an operational perspective, which I will discuss.

While much of the retail sector has been struggling, Foot Locker's major source of revenue is footwear. Sales of popular shoes were relatively decent across all channels in retail settings despite retailers tanking as a whole. That matters. The bottom line is this is an extremely well managed company's whose recent performance has been stellar. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, Foot Locker has consistently delivered since I got behind the name and it still is performing, which is why this selloff, from $79 a share down to $55 a share is a massive bargain.

What do I mean? In Q1 2017, the company reported net income of $180 million ($1.36 per share). This compares to net income of $191 million or $1.39 per share last year. That may unnerve you in addition to the fact that same-store sales were disappointing as well. They rose however 0.5%, but this is less than the mid-single digits we have been accustomed to. Ok, that is a problem. This is a key indicator. While rising just 0.5% year-over-year revenue generated at these stores rose 0.7%, to $2.0 billion in Q1. Of course, currency issues continue to plague domestic companies, and if we control for this impact, sales were up 1.8%. Margins also were pressured because expenses were up 30% versus last year. But that is a temporary headwind and the rest of the year is expected to be incredibly strong.

No doubt the quarter was no up to par, but to drop 25 points and give up a year of gains when the fundamental story is intact? It does not make sense. Sure, some of you hate retail. You think Amazon will kill it. You think consumers will try to find the best deals on shoes. Obviously you don't understand the true culture that athletic sneakers are. What drive this business is not people buy shoes. It is loyal customers who compete with each other to have the latest and greatest sneaker and fork over $100's of dollars for them to have them first. It is not about cost. It is about image. That is why Foot Locker dominates. As for Q1, sure on paper it was a rough set of statistics, but it mostly stemmed from the lower sales which I will say relates to the fact that tax refunds were delayed. And for the type of business Foot Locker is the tax refund issue was legit. The company was also impacted by the product cycle. Nevertheless, this was an incredibly profitable quarter for the company. Richard Johnson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"The first quarter was one of our most profitable quarters ever, but it did fall short of our original expectations. The slow start we experienced in February, which we believe was largely due to the delay in income tax refunds, was unfortunately not fully offset by much stronger sales in March and April. Nonetheless, we believe our banners remain at the center of a vibrant sneaker culture. We are confident that our customers have not lost their tremendous appetite for athletic footwear and apparel and that our position in the industry is stronger than ever."

The bottom line is that the company is well run and in Q1 Foot Locker continued its efficiencies, but sales were just not up to par. I'm still willing to give the company a pass on this one, and fine a 10% drop might be justified. But we are down 30% from the highs. I want to own a name that is seeing record profits with a balance sheet that is more than respectable, as it is cash rich with limited debt. It has cash and cash equivalents of $1.05 billion, with $127 million in debt. That is a bargain. This company has a market cap of $7.2 billion. So that means about 15% of the companies value is cash. The company is buying back stock. During Q1 2017, Foot Locker repurchased 0.54 million shares of its common stock for $38 million. Expect to see that stepped up this quarter BIG TIME. The company also recently raised its dividend to $0.31 quarterly. I predict we will see another hike in the dividend this year. Annual dividend hikes could be the norm with this company's trajectory.

I just doubled down. Should the stock fall to the mid-to-high $40's with data remaining strong, I will double down again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.