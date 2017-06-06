Francesca's (FRAN) CEO Steve Lawrence on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Francesca's Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 6, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Kelly Dilts - CFO

Steve Lawrence - President and CEO

Analysts

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Julie Kim - Nomura Instinet

Pam Quintiliano - SunTrust

Susan Anderson - FBR Capital Markets

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Francesca’s Holdings Corp First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Kelly Dilts. Please go ahead ma'am.

Kelly Dilts

Thanks and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation this morning in Francesca’s first quarter fiscal year 2017 conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining the financial and operating results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017.

Please note the following discussion includes forward-looking statements. And actual results may differ materially from these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As usual, a replay of today's conference call will be posted on our corporate website.

We'll begin today's call with comments from our President and CEO, Steve Lawrence.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve.

Steve Lawrence

Thanks Kelly. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Kelly and I'll provide some additional color around the business trends we saw developed in the first quarter along with our thoughts on how Francesca's can continue to grow and be successful during this challenging retail cycle. We'll then open the call for questions.

With that being said, let's start on our first quarter results. We were disappointed in our sales performance in Q1 with sales coming in at $108 million, which is the 1% increase versus last year, reflected a negative 5% comp sales trend. The momentum we built up post Christmas dissipated in February as the customer continue to gravitate towards our clearance offerings but did not shop our new merchandize as aggressively as she had last year. We saw continued softness in March as spring seasonal selling remain challenged by unfavorable weather pattern and the shift of Easter into April. The business inflected positively in April once Easter selling kicked in. However, the gains we saw in April were not enough to offset decrease we saw earlier in the quarter. On a positive note, the sales momentum that started with Easter has carried into May and we are pleased with our sales for the first month of Q2.

Based on the trend improvement we've seen we expect second quarter comp sales to come in somewhere between down 3 to up 1. From a gross margin perspective, our merchandized margins were up slightly in the quarter. February and March margins declined driven by the increased penetration of clearance sales. Thoughtful management of pricing and promotion, combined with the strong selling on new spring product yielded a margin improvement in April which helped to offset declines early in the quarter. I'll emphasize that our teams continued to be intensely focused on controlling promotionality and to not utilizing heavy discounts as a way to drive sales.

In terms of performance by category, the best performing business during the quarter were footwear and clothing with particular strength in dresses and denim. We also saw our fashion tops business start to rebound later in the quarter. While the teams did a great job of maximizing key fashion trends such as cold shoulder in dresses and top, these sales were too bare for many of climate and hindered sales early in the quarter while temperature were still fairly cool throughout the US. This was evidenced by looking at our sales geographically where we continue to see the strongest results from southern regions with softer sales in the colder climate bands.

We plan to better differentiate assortment by climate which will be key for holiday 2017 as well as spring 2018 and beyond. And we believe that there is an opportunity next year to recapture some sales in first quarter by offering more layering options and seasonally appropriate product during February and March with an emphasis on the Northern climate band.

Our jewelry, accessories and gift sales all ran negative comp during the first quarter. Within jewelry, the most challenging category was bracelet driven by declines in our Lokai business. We are exiting the Lokai business and the team is actively working with our jewelry supplier base develop a strong solid strategy to offset the elimination of the Lokai going forward. The other category I'll give you some color on is gifts. As you might remember, this is a tough category for us during holiday 2016 as many new competitors entered this category and our assortments were not as differentiated as we like them to have been. We spent a good portion of first quarter clearing out our old assortments so that we can be well positioned for the remainder of the year. Our gift business rebounded during the key selling time period of Mother's Day which gives us confidence that our new offering resonates with our guests. We believe this is also bodes well for strong improvement in gift business for this upcoming holiday season.

Turning to inventory. Our ownership on a per boutique basis was down 15% as the team continues to demonstrate stronger receipt control disciplined. Staying liquid is a high priority for us and is allowed us to react to the softer than expected sales trends while still controlling inventory. It also started to pay dividends during May as we shifted our Mother's Day receipts to better align with the trends we saw developed in first quarter. Our next big selling peak is back-to-school and I am pleased that we are currently only about 25% placed in third quarter receipts versus roughly 35% last year. This should enable us to better react to summer selling in new sales data and from how we positioned the business for August.

We should start to anniversary our inventory rationalization by the end of Q2 so we'd expect inventory levels more aligned with sales trends going forward. We are pleased that despite our softer than anticipated sales trends, our first quarter EPS was $0.12 which was at the low end of our guidance. Better than expected merchandize margin and strong expense control during the quarters was the key.

As I stated in our last call, we recognized that we are not immune to the many challenges that all retailers in America are currently facing. We believe that there are several elements for buying and merchandizing strategy that will position us to deliver solid top and bottom line result. As a reminder, we believe that some of these differentiators include creating a well-curated and unique assortment of product that can only be found Francesca's. Maintaining and building on our high touch service environment to allow us to keep our guest engage with the brand. Providing outstanding value to our guest by offering a right blend of trend-right style at a high quality level and at a fair price. Creating scarcity in our assortment for the broad and shallow merchandizing mix that incentivizes the guest to buy today because they are may not be here tomorrow and delivering the constant flow of newness for boutiques to encourage the frequency of visit.

As we discussed previously, we also have several initiatives that we are rolling out to give us confidence in our ability to continue to grow and thrive in a tough retail climate. Many of these initiatives are backend loaded and we expect them to start paying dividend later this year. First, we continue to ramp our dot.com business and add capabilities that will help us grow our penetration. During Q1, our dot.com penetration increased by 180 basis points. Increasing our online exclusive offerings and becoming approximately 100% concurrent with assortment we carry in our brick-and-mortar boutique were the key drivers of this increase in penetration. Second, we continue to see an opportunity to open up new boutiques. Our plans for this year to open roughly 60 to 65 new boutiques while closing 10 to 15 underperformers. For Q1, we've only open up 12 new boutiques. We have roughly another 50 to open up over the next couple of quarters. I'll point that many of these new boutiques are targeted into areas where we are under represented and are not expected to cannibalize existing boutique sales.

Going forward, we will remain focus on a trend that all our new boutiques are open in A and B centers or rationalizing our fleet of existing boutiques to work away out of C and D centers. Third, we are continuing our efforts to rollout our new POS software for boutiques. This rollout will give us several new capabilities including the ability to build our customer file by allowing us to capture phone number and email at the register. We'll be able to automate sales versus having our associated manually key and promotion, which should speed up transactions. And the new POS system also gives us two key omni-channel capabilities including buy in boutique and ship to home, along with buy online and ship to boutique. Fourth, we are progressing with our plans to pilot our new loyalty program over the summer in select markets. If our test proves successful, we'll rollout more aggressively as we head in the fourth quarter. Fifth, we've been engaging some robust customer research which includes focus groups and customer shop along. We garnered many new insights from this research which is helping inform how we will move forward on many fronts ranging from how we can best market to our guest, how we can construct our loyalty program, how our merchandiser build their assortments, and fluency in the ways we design the layout of our boutiques going forward. I'll explain many of the things that come out of this research are helping shape our plan for this year as well as impacting our thinking on long-term strategies.

Finally, we continue to expand on our investment and marketing to help drive traffic into both our brick-and-mortar boutiques and our online store. We are seeing strong traffic trends online and while overall brick-and-mortar traffic was down for us during the quarter, we continue to see boutique traffic patterns outperform the macro traffic trends. While the team is driving these initiatives which are critical to our success for this year and in the future, we are also continually looking for ways to control expenses, ensure that we deliver against our earnings per share and operating margin target. Team is constantly reviewing and looking for ways to operate more efficiently and we will remain focused on this going forward.

Based on our year-to-date results and the initiatives that we put in place, we would offer the following updated guidance. We now expect total sales to increase between 6% to 10% versus our original guidance of 8% to 12%. The comp sales are ranging from down 2% to up to 2%. We expect our merchandized margins to improve 40 to 100 basis points with most of this expansion coming in fourth quarter but we won't need to anniversary to heavy markdown to market the stocks we took in 2016 to get our inventories more current. However, based on our first quarter sales performance, we now see our earnings per share coming in at $1.07 to $1.17 versus our original estimate of $1.11 to $1.21 for fiscal 2017.

I'd like now to turn it over to Kelly who will give you more details on both our first quarter performance, as well as our guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2017. Kelly?

Kelly Dilts

Thanks Steve. Today, I'll discuss our first quarter 2017 results, as well as provide some color around our second quarter guidance and our revised full year guidance for 2017. Net sales for the first quarter increased 1% to $107.7 million compared to $106.1 million last year, primarily due to the addition of 42 net new boutiques since the first quarter of last year. This was offset by a comparable sales decline of 5%. Declines in boutique traffic and conversion rate were the primary reasons for the comp sales decline. Our average transaction was flat to last year as higher average unit retail was offset by lower unit sold per transaction. As Steve touched on his remarks, the performance of our new spring receipt was negatively impacted by the colder region where temperatures were below normal throughout the quarter. Additionally, we didn't have enough cold weather products available especially after the large fourth quarter inventory write off.

Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, decreased to 110 basis points to 45.2% from 46.3% in the prior year quarter due to occupancy cost deleverage. Our merchandized margins were up slightly compared to last year and ahead of our expectation going into the quarter. February and March margins were negatively impacted by the higher penetration of clearance sales. But April margins were strong and more than offset the earlier month's decline.

SG&A expenses increased 10% lower than our guidance of our mid-teen increase to $41.3 million compared to $37.7 million in the prior year. This increase to the prior year was due to higher boutique payroll and selling cost to support the larger boutique base. Higher corporate payroll to support our infrastructure investment. Higher marketing expenses including marketing research and higher software expenses and depreciation mostly related to the first phase of our POS rollout.

Our effective tax rate for the first quarter was 40.3% compared to 37.6% last year. The increase in our effective tax rate was principally due to a true-up of state tax rate. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.12, which came in at the low end of our guidance and compares to diluted EPS of $0.18 in the same period last year. Despite disappointing sales, we were able to achieve the lower end of our EPS guidance range due to better than expected merchandized margin as well as SG&A management.

Now, let’s turn to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $48.1 million in cash compared to $35.4 million at the end of last year. The company had no debt outstanding at the end of the quarter. During the first quarter, we repurchased 609,000 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $9.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, we had $54.4 million remaining available for future repurchases under the program announced last year. During the quarter, we opened 12 new boutiques and closed 4, bringing our total boutique count to 679. This consists of 337 mall locations and 342 nonmall locations which includes 53 outlets. It should be noted that we had three first quarter expected boutique openings move into the second quarter.

Inventory at the end of the quarter decreased by 10% to $31.4 million from $34.8 million in the prior year period. On a per boutique basis, our ending inventory was approximately $46,000 down 15% compared to last year's first quarter level of $55,000. This is significantly lower than our prior guidance of mid single digit decrease as we continue to execute on our inventory management initiative.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $4.6 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior year most of which was spend on opening new boutique and remodeling or relocating existing boutique.

Now, let's move on to our guidance. For the second quarter, we expect net sales of $120 million to $124 million, a 4% to 8% increase versus last year. This assumes a

3% decrease to 1% increase in comparable sales and 12 net new boutiques opened through the quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.13 to $0.18 based on 36.7 million diluted shares outstanding and 37.7% tax rate. This compares to the prior year's diluted EPS of $0.27. The year-over-year decrease in EPS is due to lower merchandized margin and higher SG&A as compared to last year.

Let's take a look at this component. Our goal this year is to create better clearance discipline and take deeper marks during the season to clear product as opposed to the prior practice of clearing this merchandize post season, which increased the need to take marked out of stock in the fourth quarter last year. The impact of this new end season clearance strategy will be most prevalent in the second quarter as we plan to take more and deeper clearance in order to move through spring and summer product efficiently, which will allow or which will negatively impact our second quarter merchandized margin compared to the prior year. Conversely, in both the third quarter and more significantly in the fourth quarter we expect merchandize margins to increase compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter merchandize margin will be further positively impacted as we will not need the large write down we took last year in order to go into 2017 able to execute our accelerated marked down strategy. It is important to note, we believe this year we are reshaping the margin baseline cadence that will be more useful when projecting future year's quarterly margin.

With all that said, we expect the second quarter total gross margin rate to decline primarily due to lower merchandize margin which is expected to decrease approximately 130 basis points. Occupancy deleverage will also contribute to the decline. As we've discussed before, the second reason for the decrease in second quarter's EPS compared to the prior year is due to higher SG&A. As a reminder, our prior year SG&A included a $2 million or $0.03 EPS net benefit in connection with the resignation of our prior CEO. Excluding this prior year benefit, our SG&A is expected to increase in the high teen. This increase in SG&A is primarily due to investments we are making or have made in system primarily the POS rollout, talent and marketing as well as increased to support boutique. We'd also like to point out that in the second quarter we will anniversary the beginning of our inventory management initiative. Therefore, the second quarter we expect inventory per boutique to be about flat compared to last year.

Going forward, year-over-year inventory changes will now more correlate closely to sales performance.

Let's move on to the full year guidance. For fiscal 2017, we expect net sales to grow between 6% and 10% to$518 million to $537 million. This assumes comparable sales range of negative 2% to positive 2%. And 45 to 50 net new boutique for the year. Also please remember that this is a 53 week fiscal year, so our guidance includes approximately $5 million to $6 million in sales for the 53rd week. I'd also like to remind you that this additional week is expected to be neutral to EPS.

We expect total gross margin to increase slightly compared to last year, driven by higher merchandized margin as we expect to benefit from the clearance management discipline and as discussed earlier, expect a favorable fourth quarter margin when we anniversary the accelerated marked down and marked out of stock taken in 2016. This increase is expected to be partially offset by modest deleverage in occupancy cost. We expect full year SG&A to increase in the mid-teen compared to fiscal year 2016. This increase is due to the prior inclusion of a $2 million or $0.03 EPS net benefit as discussed earlier. Higher boutique payroll and selling cost to support the new boutique. Cost related to system investment and implementation; corporate talent investment including incentive pay and marketing and e-commerce investment.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 is now expected to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.17 versus the previous expectation of $1.11 to $1.21. The adjustment in the range is due mostly to the flow through of the first quarter results and the refinement of future quarter.

Assuming this guidance range is average diluted shares of 36.8 million and an effective tax rate of 38%. Capital expenditures for the year are still expected to be in the range of $28 million to $33 million, primarily for new boutique opening, existing boutique remodels and relocation and IT and corporate investment.

This concludes our financial review. And we'd now like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

We will take our first question from Randy Konik of Jefferies.

Randy Konik

Yes, thanks a lot. So couple of quick questions. I guess just to start off Steve or Kelly, you mentioned in the quarter, the first quarter traffic plus conversion were the primary drivers of negative comp. And then you talked nicely about improved results into the second quarter. Is that a function of improvement in both traffic and conversion? I just want to clarify that. And then I think you had said over the last couple of years, your actual mall stores were -- had better traffic than your nonmall stores. Curious if that is becoming -- still the case in the first quarter and into the second quarter. And just how you think about that those traffic patterns and positioning real estate over the medium term.

Steve Lawrence

So I'll take a stab and answer the two questions and Kelly can jump in for more color. In terms of traffic versus conversion for Q2, really we saw traffic improved a little bit better. Conversion still continues to be a little bit of a challenge although we feel like we know what some of our issues are there. And we are working on those. In terms of malls versus off mall, we did continue to see the mall outperformed the out mall slightly although I'd say the spread is narrowed a little bit. So it's definitely getting more closely linked in terms of performance but mall still outperformed out mall slightly.

Randy Konik

And then as it relates to I think you are doing some test stores in terms of thinking of a broader refresh program. Any learning from those test thus far and then on the other side of the coin back to e-commerce side of the business, improved penetration in the quarter, how you see increased penetration of online impact the margin structure of the company? Is it accretive, dilutive, at parity? Just trying to get a sense as online penetration continues with the margin structure and other kind of impact going to look like on the business.

Steve Lawrence

So I'll take the first part and Kelly will take the second part. In terms of the performance of the pilot boutiques, we have three boutiques that we pilot at locally that we refresh. One small base, one is off mall and one is an outlet center, I'd say that the results so far one month end are really good although it's way, way too early to really extrapolate out any of those results. We did some really good work where we took some guest through before the refresh and then after the refresh and got some really good feedback on what they like or what they didn't like and when they were using some of that feedback to kind of tweak what we did initially to get even a little better. I'd say so far results are promising and our plan is as we talked about going forward is more aggressively really starting 2018, getting on a cadence where going to touch update 10% to 15% of our stores. So far what we've seen from these refreshes tells us that are the right direction to move in. We haven't really moved off that or change any thinking around that, but so far so good.

Kelly Dilts

And as far as the e-commerce penetration, we've been watching this really carefully and right now while e-commerce is not as profitable as 4-wall contribution on our boutique, it is still more profitable than our bottom line operating margin. So it is accretive to operating margin. We've been very conscious as we build our five year plan to make sure that stays the case so that we can slowly start to increase our operating margin again into the mid-teen for the next five years or so.

Operator

We'll go next to Simeon Siegel of Nomura Instinet.

Julie Kim

Good morning. This is Julie Kim on for Simeon. Thank you for taking our question. Can you provide some detail on how the ecom channel performed this quarter? If it saw similar top line volatility to stores if that channel is more stable? And what you expect the channel's growth rate to look like moving forward and any thoughts on long-term penetration level?

Steve Lawrence

So lot of questions embedded in there. We've stopped breaking out e-commerce as a separate business based after some of the muddiness that come with moving more omni channel we talked about some of those movements. Obviously, when we are running a negative comp as a company and e-commerce is embedded in that and we'll tell you the penetration is increased by 180 basis points you can infer that it performed very well during the quarter. And so -- it was obviously one of the best performing businesses within the quarter. Going forward longer term we set a target of trying to get our e-commerce penetration from where it was last year. We ended up around 5% to somewhere in the mid-teens over the next four to five years and that remains our goal.

Julie Kim

Great. And just a follow up. In terms of the monthly cadence, did it see similar trends that it saw on softer top line in the beginning of the quarter and saw that trend improved?

Steve Lawrence

It was fairly consistent all the way through. There wasn't as much lumpiness to the dot.com business as you would see for the brick-and-mortar business. But you have to realize that in a lot of cases people are buying in advance on dot.com so the fact of an Easter shift moving out certainly impact the brick-and-mortar business a little more than a probably impact a dot.com business because people are buying a little further out in dot.com

Operator

We'll go next to Pam Quintiliano of SunTrust.

Pam Quintiliano

Great. Thanks so much for taking my questions guys. So actually just a few of them. Sticking with the online queries. Just is it the new customers that you are getting online do you think or is it your existing customers just shifting her pattern? Any insights there would be really helpful? And also just in terms of the average basket, returns, whether you are finding that she is going back to the store to do the return or more doing everything online, would also be interesting and then starting on the real estate front, can you talk a bit more about percent of stores up for renewal over the next several years. What type of concessions you are potentially getting and then you had mention in your prepared remarks about targeting the weather malls, are you getting more opportunities to getting those malls given what's going on overall in the retail environment that you wanted few guys that actually still growing your store base. Thanks so much.

Steve Lawrence

Okay. Well, that's a multipart. We'll try to our best if we forget something please come back and remind us that we didn't answer something. In terms of the customer who are shopping with us online, one of the things that we are finding in some of the research that we've been doing, there are a lot of our brick-and-mortar customers who are unaware that we have an online presence which we found a little surprising. So we are definitely working to connect that better in boutique and give more cues to shop online whether adding it to shop and bag to sign behind the register or even within our fitting room. So we are trying to get more knocks for dot.com within the boutique. From the little data we have around our customers we think the fair amount of customers are shopping both -- but we don't as we told you before have great visibility to our entire customer set because we really haven't been able to up until very recently start capturing data on our brick-and-mortar customers. So figuring out what cross shop looks like is definitely an opportunity for us going forward and hopefully we'll be able to give more analytics around that. In terms of returns, we do offer free dot.com returns into boutique so we do see a lot of them coming into the boutique. And but honestly we like that because it save the expenses of return and gets another foot traffic into our store. So from that perspective we like that and we don't have to deal with some of the things that other people have to deal with in terms of one off item I mean based how we merchandize, it fits within our merchandizing strategy so it's not big a deal for us. So we trying to store what we encourage and like and think it's not a bad thing. In terms of malls, yes, I think when we define our real estate strategy, the goal is to go where the customers are shopping in the vibrant center, the A and B centers, are very focused on continuing to reinvent themselves and to make themselves traffic destination whether it's a mall or an open air lifestyle center or an outlet. And that's where we are really focusing our real estate efforts going forward in terms of where we are going to put new boutique. I'd say that we've seen less fall out in A and B centers in terms of some of the store closures than you are seeing in the C and D centers. But we are just challenging ourselves a little more to go after some of these centers that we hadn't necessarily been in before and to find ways to get in. I mean we just as a matter of fact opened up one of our newer boutique in Houston Galleria which is a great tourist destination. And it's a store I think or as a mall we want to be in for long time and now couple of days into it we are very happy with performance. We are looking for opportunities like that.

Kelly Dilts

I'll just circle back and Pam what was your question around average basket for ecom?

Pam Quintiliano

Just if you are seeing and it was linked up to the return in the store? If you are seeing a significantly higher average basket on ecom or if it's similar with what they are doing?

Kelly Dilts

Yes, no, the basket size on e-commerce is significantly larger than what we see in boutique. We have a hurdle rate of $60 shipping free charge and so we start to see north of that and then just as far as the fleet of available for renewal or pick out, it's typically 15% to 20% of the fleet is up for renewal each year.

Pam Quintiliano

And the one other one just are you getting -- are you seeing any concessions on some of those B and C malls where you could be on the edge but they are giving you better deal shorter lease terms so potentially keeping source open that could have been on that closure list.

Steve Lawrence

Nothing that we want to comment what we are trying to infer from our comment is it seems like there is becoming a greater disparity in retail between have and have not from a center perspective. And I think that we are really challenging ourselves that as we open new boutiques we want to make sure there are more in those A and B centers which we think are going to continue thrive. And really challenge ourselves that the whole C and D centers to even higher bar than before to want to stay in and so that's kind of slight shift in our thinking around, how we are thinking about those centers.

Operator

We'll go next to Susan Anderson of FBR Capital Markets.

Susan Anderson

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I want to may be digging a little bit more online. Are you guys seeing any difference in performance by category? For example apparel performing better than jewelry or is it pretty similar versus the stores. And then also on the gross margin cadence, it seems like now you expect merchant margin to be little bit worse than second quarter. So just kind of curious what's kind of changed in your view there besides the clearing earlier which I think what kind of all factored into your guidance. Thanks.

Steve Lawrence

So I'll start with dot.com by category. Clearly, different categories lend themselves more to online than others. So for example footwear which is a relatively small penetration within our brick-and-mortar boutique has a much higher penetration online, and we've seen that business continue to grow into store. So we do see certain categories to store and perform better online than we do in brick-and-mortar. And in terms of trends though on TYOY basis I'd say that a lot of trend performing somewhat mirrored online between brick-and-mortar with obviously the over penetrative category continuing to over penetrate. What was the second question?

Kelly Dilts

The gross margin and cadence --we are expecting it to be a little bit more difficult in Q2 than we had on our last call. But I think that's really just more refinement of clearance strategy. We know more now we know what we have left to clear and what we need to do in Q2 and have better visibility in for three and four at this point.

Steve Lawrence

Yes. I think the point Kelly tried to make in her script that we are trying to make sure people capture is -- this is -- we are reshaping our financials for the year. We were not -- we didn't have the marked downs placed in the right quarter in terms of how we are taking thing. And really that's what you are seeing in terms of the margin front on this year versus last year basis is kind of this reshaping of the baseline that will probably be how we'll shape it going forward. So there is refinements as we get into quarters and look at major holidays and where we plan to take mark down which I think is reflected in our guidance.

Operator

We'll go next to Janet Kloppenburg of JJK Research.

Janet Kloppenburg

Good morning, everybody. I have a few questions. I am little bit -- first off I am little bit confused about the clearance level. I know your inventories are quite lean but you also accelerating your clearance marked down activity as you discussed. So I am wondering if clearance levels right now are higher year-over-year and if that could be helping the comp trend to have improved. That's my first question. I have more if you want them all now, Kelly? How do you want it?

Steve Lawrence

We'll start there. Inventory levels are actually down a little bit right now. They are not up to last year's, they are down and that's reflected by --we've been running between our inventories all the way through.

Kelly Dilts

But we wanted to make sure that we take that spring and summer product clearance this quarter so it will be later in the quarter and we'll mark it down then. What we have done last year we just held it too long and so we are trying to clear it in Q3 and then in Q4 we ended up writing off some of it.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay, got it. And then on your guidance of minus two to plus 2 comps for the year. Given the challenging comparison base in the third quarter, should we assume that comp could be under pressure in the third quarter and then really in the fourth quarter from -- in other words negative in the third, positive in the fourth.

Kelly Dilts

Yes, maybe not negative in the third but certainly not as strong as in the fourth because you are right we are up against the plus seven in Q3 last year and flat in Q4.

Janet Kloppenburg

The other question I had is given that the comps have decided to improve here in May and June is that reflective of a pickup in the apparel business or what's happening in jewelry, accessories and gifts?

Steve Lawrence

So on the call we mentioned that the gift business came back and really what we are trying to draw was if you look at Q1 we saw tougher conversion and sales being tough. We attributed it to two really big things. First, we ended fairly lean from an inventory perspective and probably didn't have enough newness on the floor early in February and March. And we got new receipts lending in middle or early part of March. We started to see the business -- expect to see the business come back and quite candidly the guest wasn't voting on it. And when we started watching the business spend more into April and May, the assortment didn't change that much dramatically from a percentage of cold shoulder et cetera. But became evident to us was we are probably just too bare too early and didn't have the seasonally appropriate goods on the floor at that time. So that gives us confidence that the assortment is good, customer guest obviously voted for it in May and we expect them to continue to vote for us through the summer and even in the back to school. And it makes us to think that some of our miss. Some of it was probably macroeconomic but some of it self inflicted and we probably could have done a better job of transitioning particularly apparel between the season.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay. I was little bit wondering about jewelry because I think it sounds like there is a transition and mix going on there. So what's your outlook there?

Steve Lawrence

So jewelry the biggest thing that we are up against as we talked about in the call was our bracelet business is very tough. So we had done a very large business with the company called Lokai. I am not sure if you are familiar with them but it was a very trendy bracelet, it was kind of water bead bracelet with white bead and black bead representing the highs and lows. And like all trends it did very well for a long period of time then it really died off. And so that was our biggest challenge so the team has been actively working to come up with offset for it. We believe we have an offset for it. We think this is definitely going to be a good earrings year for us. So we are going after earrings as an offset some of the softness in the bracelet and there is a lot of trends within year that we think can help us offset that. So we believe our jewelry business is moving back on track.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay. And just lastly Kelly I heard what you said about the high teen increase in SG&A for the second quarter that excluding the $2 million benefit from last year.

Kelly Dilts

That's right.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay. And then if you go back to mid-teen, plus mid-teen in the back half?

Kelly Dilts

In the back half it will actually be low teen.

Janet Kloppenburg

It will be, that's what -- okay, so it'll moderate to low teen for the back half of the year. Okay, thanks. Bye, bye.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Steve Lawrence for any additional or closing comments.

Steve Lawrence

Okay. Thank you, operator. I'd like to once again thank the Francesca's team for all their hard work and efforts during the quarter. They continue to look for ways to energize and reinvent the business what is proven to be a very challenging retail climate. I am confident that we have the team in place to continue to grow and evolve our business for 2017 in the future. I'd also like to thank all of you for listening and participating in today's call. And we'll look forward to giving you another update on our second quarter earnings call later this year.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

