Has Palo Alto Shaken Off Its Weakness?

I am forecasting more upward traction as the growth story continues to prevail while bullish bets receive significant upticks towards the back half of the year.

Drags in YoY product growth and absence of a near-term profitability signal will continue to cast a doubt on the growth narrative.

Short-term bullish catalysts in appliance refresh and raised awareness for best of breed security solutions will raise demand in the cyber security niche.

After the selloff from the December quarter, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has rebounded and bullish sentiments have risen in kind as the security company upheld its growth narrative.

Wall Street loves growth; therefore, as long as Palo Alto keeps gaining market share, valuation will continue to be re-rated towards more upsides.

However, it will be interesting to understand Palo Alto’s current vulnerability towards the missed guidance that caused the selloff in Q3. Are the soft prints behind us? How soon will the Street get ahead of itself on this cyber play?

Growth versus TAM

Is TAM expanding as fast as growth?

Source: SimplyWallSt

Palo Alto was able to increase TAM with new product addition in LightCyber. The growing demand for security analytics software has the potential to drive sustainable demand for core firewall products and services.

However, recent gains in revenue have been driven by existing customers as highlighted by the growing service and support segment, which is in stark contrast to the stagnancy of product revenue growth.

It’s hard to say how long management will continue to drive LTV of existing customers while cross-selling and upselling attached and non-attached subscriptions. Regardless, the last quarter is a strong demonstration of management’s capability to continue to convince its existing customer base about its numerous attached/unattached services.

Penetration for endpoint solution (Traps ) still offers more room to capture more market share and fast-growing cyber security areas like cloud, analytics and SIEM will continue to drive LTV and product retention rate. Having demonstrated its ability to displace competitors in key security deals, there is little reason to worry about churn rate, though huge acquisition cost will continue to remain an issue.

Management is also projecting more gains from EMEA. According to the last CC:

One is just as the size of market, EMEA is a large market. And when you look at the – just the dollars we’re doing in that market, we think we have a long way to go and grow in that market. So I would expect to be able to grow very hopefully in that market for some period of time.

All these highlight a firmer grasp on efficiency and productivity levers along all facets of the value chain. Though, it will be tough to extend this productivity story beyond the gross margin line.

Margins Trend

Profit margins have barely bucked over the years. This can be attributed to the fast-paced nature of the cyber security market, which is also suffering from a low entry barrier. This means market share gain has to be prioritized over profitability.

In the midst of growing competition, it’s hard to make the case that the company is improving on its ROIC. However, it is safe to conclude that management is building a strong moat for the future by expanding the value added to its existing customers in an attempt to reduce the attrition rate by raising switching cost to other competitors.

Also, recent product additions have overshadowed the need to scrutinize gross and operating margins as COGS continues to push headwinds to gains in SG&A on existing customers.

Cash Flow Trend

The Street continues to question gains in cash flow due to SBC, which continues to hide true FCF growth. While deferred revenue and billings continue to point toward healthy near-term revenue growth, the concern about SBC remains a big issue. This will most likely be the chosen straw that breaks the narrative towards more upward multiples expansion in the scenario of a missed guidance or revenue projection.

Valuation

After beefing up its sales team, I expect PANW to be able to continue its growth narrative while avoiding a repeat of the slip up that happened in the beginning of the year. Awareness for a best of breed cyber security solution has risen after the recent wave of cyberattacks that followed the hacking scandals that rocked the political season in the US.

I expect these catalysts to fuel demand for security solutions and services offered by PANW in addition to the products that are up for refresh driving renewed demand for subscription services. Also, I expect the gains from subscription/support to continue to put a cap on downside risks to the growth series by offsetting the lagging momentum on product revenue.

Conclusion

With current average analysts' CY’17 revenue estimate of $1.74 billion, I believe the Street is yet to get ahead of itself in terms of top line growth projections. Management’s recently raised guidance might have swallowed up most of the gains to be expected in the back half of 2017 as the Street re-rated the share price after the last earnings season. Regardless, the only reason to say no to Palo Alto is a lack of content with the resurgent growth narrative, which has proven for the umpteenth time as a useful yardstick for more upward gains in valuation in the absence of profitability.

I project this renewed growth story to continue to drive the stock towards its previous all-time high of $165/share. This considers shares outstanding of 94 million in line with guidance and the mid-point of analysts' revenue estimate using a price to sales multiple of 8.9. This gives a moderate price estimate when we factor double-digit revenue growth around the 20% ballpark heading into FY'2018 and increasing cash flow from sustainable billings from attached/unattached subscription and support services.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.