Discover Financial Services: An Undervalued Well-Run Cash Cow

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is currently valued at a significant discount to both its industry and the overall stock market, despite its competitive advantages and history of strong performance and profitability. Some would point to the company's heavy exposure to student loans, threats from innovative financial technologies, and recent rises in charge-off rates as bearish indicators justifying its low valuation. However, CEO David Elms' recent interview at the Bernstein Thirty-third Annual Strategic Decisions Conference answered those challenges while offering some very interesting insights into the underlying strength of the company's business and its emerging growth prospects:

Post election business climate: Discover Financial is a company that could most benefit from the tax and regulation reform promised by President Trump and the Republican party. Though the path to both of those things has seemingly lengthened, the core business continues to perform very well and the company's strategy remains unchanged.

Health of Discover's consumers: Mr. Elms stated that "by almost any metric, the consumer is doing quite well" and that while the company's near 2% charge-off rate is higher than recent levels, historically "anything under 3% is still great." It is important to note that since 2013 there has been a 30% increase in total lines outstanding on credit cards so the market is expanding from only accepting the most qualified borrowers to accept lower-level loans in an effort to maximize profits. As a result of these efforts, charge-off rates are normalizing (rising). DFS has responded to this rapid growth in available consumer credit by slowing relative growth to 1% ahead of the market versus recent growth of 4-5% ahead of the market. This approach is due the company's conservative approach to growth in a market which Elms says was "getting a little frothy." The company is focused on only investing where it can achieve attractive ROEs and has avoided exposure to the subprime market since it is where the high rises in delinquencies and charge-offs have accelerated and our competitors have grown rapidly.

Rewards: Competition has leveled off a bit in this space because rewards rates have hit levels (2%) above which it becomes much harder to turn a profit. While Discover's rewards rate has risen, it has really accelerated growth with high perceived benefit for the consumer while remaining very controllable and sustainable for the company. DFS has effectively simplified its rewards program by eliminating all breakage and easing opting in to the 5% program (through one click on the app) and redeeming rewards. Elms reminded listeners that DFS launched the very first reward program in the industry and as a result has the most data on what works and what is sustainable and affordable.

Travel Rewards: The company's mileage program is a good program, but it is also much more niche. It continues to compete well against the frequent flier programs due to their blackout dates that limit consumer redemption ability and provides the company with some incremental growth.

Secured Card Subprime Business: DFS has zero exposure to the risks of the subprime business, but it does have a product that appeals to people that could only qualify for subprime loans. However, it is a secured card with near zero losses that serves as a means of building their credit and financial situation in order to eventually upgrade them to prime. The company has seen considerable success in upgrading people to the unsecured card and is ultimately what earns the company money off of the program.

Payments and Payment Networks: The company has its own network which brings with it the significant competitive advantage of differentiation. DFS spends far less than its competitors on advertising but its unaided brand awareness is very high, saving money while still providing a very strong brand. Discover is extending its brand network through several international partnerships as well, including in China, Japan, and Korea. Diners Club has stabilized and is now growing again (about 10% per year).

Private Label Credit Cards: DFS does not plan to enter this space since it would require considerable changes to its business model. However if presented with the right opportunity it would be considered. However, it is a pretty specialized, higher-risk space and an acquisition would probably be necessary for that to happen.

Payments Evolution to Mobile Payments: Though innovative technology is often viewed as a threat to the traditional credit card companies and direct bankers, Discover is very good at differentiating itself through pricing (no middleman due to having its own network) and integrating with technology (highest rated mobile app on Android and Apple) through innovations and partnering with wallets like Apple, Android, and Samsung pay.

Private Student Lending: Though this market often gets a bad rap for being high risk, it actually has the lowest charge-off rate of any of Discover's unsecured loans and charge-off rates continued to downtrend last quarter. This is due to the high loan standards enforced by DFS, including a very high percentage of co-signing from parents with FICO scores of 750+.

Competition from Marketplace Lenders: These companies are not really a big threat because they are largely going after a different marketplace (unsecured subprime loans). Furthermore, Discover's cards and personal loans businesses have continued to grow at a healthy clip, so any competition from them hasn't hurt Discover's ability to grow.

Capital Priorities: The company enjoys a very strong capital position with considerable in excess and continues to generate a very high amount. With a stellar Return on Equity (~20%) and shareholder return rate (10%) through dividends and buybacks, the company is a cash cow that looks to continue rewarding investors according to the following priorities: (1) organic growth at high ROEs; (2) increasing shareholder returns; (3) M&A though that is less likely due to the focused, selective nature of the business.

Investor Takeaway: The company has emphasized steady, focused growth in order to build the foundation to be able to scale and plan to continue that strategy by providing excellent service and value while building relationships with consumers. Moving forward, the company plans to fuel growth through partnerships with major companies like PayPal that utilize their unique assets. DFS has invested considerable effort into developing these relationships and partnerships and some of them are about to really take off. Discover has sacrificed explosive growth in order to avoid exposing itself to higher risk loan practices while focusing on areas that it achieves high rates of return for shareholders. As a high quality business, with sound financials and a strong capital position to go with its cash printing machine, DFS is clearly undervalued and makes a great long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.