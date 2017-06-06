Macy's: The Retail Panic Attack

Even the one variable that seems to have spooked investors isn't entirely new, and won't necessarily lead to a large downward EPS revision.

Yet, when you check what happened at that meeting, nothing seems to have changed much. Macy's kept all the relevant guidance.

Today, something weird is happening on retail land. Nearly all retail stocks, with a focus on department stores, are plunging by 5-6-7%.

Macy's (NYSE:M) is supposed to be at the center of this panic meltdown. Apparently, the market is selling off on news that gross margins are a risk to guidance. This is due to Macy's commenting that Q2 gross margins are running 1% below the same quarter last year. As a result, Macy's indicated that gross margins are a potential risk to guidance:

Source: Macy's Investor Meeting

So you might thing, "there's the smoking gun!". But no, not really. Consider the following:

Macy's kept its SSS (Same-Store Sales) and EPS guidance for the year. The objectives are the same as when Macy's reported on Q1:

Source: Macy's Investor Meeting

Macy's updated on May SSS, and those are within the range needed for the year and already represent an improvement on Q1 (-4.6% reported on an owned+licensed basis).

Source: Macy's Investor Meeting

Macy's said Q2 gross margins were running 1% below the same quarter last year. This seems to be the main motivator for the drop. However, gross margins were already down 1% from last year during Q1, and the company spoke about the same measures to counter it then, as it did now. Said another way, this wasn't really new - though as the company said, it remains a risk to guidance.

Source: Macy's Q1 Earnings Report

And last, but not the least, market consensus already sits below the unchanged EPS guidance, while revenue expectations sit at the lower bound of the guidance range (given during Q1 and unchanged in this meeting).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

All in all, the retail panic today seems unwarranted, both for Macy's and for other retail stocks. Macy's didn't change its SSS or EPS guidance. Macy's guidance has a bit of room vs current market expectations. Macy's May update represented a level of improvement. The gross margin problem was already there during Q1, and even if it's a disappointment, it just represents a stable situation, not deterioration.

The (seasonal) improvement (on revenues and gross margins, since 100bps lower Q2 gross margins puts them at 39.9% vs 38.1% during Q1) between Q1 and Q2 seems enough that even Q2 does not seem at a tremendous risk of a large revision downwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.