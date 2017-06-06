Netflix: Current Shareholders Are Late For The Show, This Stock Is Super Overvalued

Everyone knows all the good news already and that is more than reflected in the share price.

Investment Thesis

I enjoy being a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscriber. But that is not the same thing as seeing Netflix as a potential profitable investment. I understand that the company has been growing aggressive and expanding the breadth of its market. My issue with all this is that, in spite of Netflix growing like few other companies are able to do, and clearly being a leader in paid streaming content, all that and more has already been accounted for at the current share price.

In the article that follows I will offer a business overview, followed by analysis of its financial and valuation of the company from different perspective before highlighting some potential investment risks.

Business Overview

Q1 2017 saw Netflix's consolidated revenue increase very aggressively by 34% YoY. This is very significant increase and it shows just how successful the company is. However, once we investigate further, we see that its revenue increase was driven predominantly through a price increase, with its average monthly paying membership being up 16% domestically, and 11% internationally. These price increases embellish Netflix's revenue comparison with the same period a year ago.

Also, troubling for the company is the fact that its net additions fell by 36% domestically and 22% internationally. In its press release, management brushed off these falls in net additions as "mostly noise". Which is entirely possible. However, in the earnings call transcript, when questioned by UBS' Douglas Mitchelson, Netflix's CEO did acknowledge

The U.S. market is continuing to grow very nicely. I don't see any fixed wall. I mean, of course, every incremental 10 million is a little harder than the last 10 million, but our content keeps getting better, so those forces offset each other. When you look at the last 5 years, everyone's worried every quarter about saturation in the U.S., and we just continued to grow. But it doesn't mean it's going to be inherently forever.

Which in and of itself, could be ok. Variations will happen in any business, however, when a business is priced like Netflix, there is little room for slow growth, and certainly no room for a fall in revenue.

Financials

Netflix's financials above really tell its story. I do not believe that there is anyone serious investor that is not impressed by company's revenue growth. I analyze companies every day and Netflix's explosive revenue growth certainly impress me. But I should stop readers and quote

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, and cash is reality

Netflix has terrible returns on invested capital. I personally chose to use a FCF margin (defined as FCF/Revenue) as a rough proxy for a return on invested capital. This metric is unburdened by a company's debt position and does not rely on GAAP earnings for its numerator. As the table above shows it has a normalized use of FCF of $850m.

Moreover, Netflix's balance sheet highlights a significant problem. As of March 31st 2017, its financial position stands at a net debt position of $2B. Since the company has a normalized FCF of $850m together with a net debt position, I suspect that, in the near term, its weak financial position will become apparent to all investors.

The company operates with razor thin margins. Its operating income margin is approximately 5%. In the last 3 fiscal years, the vast majority of its earnings have had to be reinvested back into the company for it to grow its content library.

Relative Valuation

As my followers might remember, I am a big fan of analyzing a company's P/S ratio. I like to compare the current P/S versus what it has traded in the average previous 5 years. I like this ratio because it's significantly less volatile than other ratios. As it stands, investors are willing to pay more than 50% over what investors have been willing to pay for the average trailing 5 years. This implies that all its growth is already priced in.

DCF calculation

The company has no normalized FCF (it has a use of FCF). Which makes practically impossible to forecast its FCF over time. One can use different financial models to forecast its future FCF, but these are unrealistic since the company does not have a track record of generating cash.

Investment Risks

Netflix, to a certain extent is able to grow through a network effect, whereby new additions in subscribers numbers add revenue that can be deployed to source better streaming content. However, in the event that subscribers find a more propelling offering in a competitor, there could be a significant decrease in the number of subscribers which might ultimately cause Netflix to lose market share and its ability to source top tier material. For example, Sling TV could in time cause encroach on Netflix's market dominance. If one considers the fact that Sling TV is roughly 2 years old and still in an embryonic stage. It could in time attain the funding it needs to significantly impair Netflix's current dominance.

Also, content providers might seek a bigger percentage of royalties in exchange for allowing Netflix to stream their content. As it stands, as I already alluded to in the Financials section of this article, Netflix operates with razor thin margins and it already operates with somewhat limited financial flexibility. Any further increase in its streaming costs might permanently impair its financials and with it its share price could decline.

Conclusion

Netflix trades with no margin of safety. It is priced so expensively, that the company needs to keep growing its revenue at such an aggressive pace not to disappoint investors. But more importantly it needs to turn some of that revenue into cash. So far, the company has generates no FCF. Which, in and of itself, is not a huge problem, if it were a startup where investors were investing solely on a story. But its not a startup. Far from it. Its a very large cap that currently trades for $70B. It makes little investment sense for any investor to invest in Netflix at its current price.

