Potash: A 2018 Story?

It's been a quiet month for Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) and the stock continues to move along in its range. Despite this stock being at a cyclical low, I believe it's still too early to be long this name as the market is not near a rebalancing. While the above average market yield helps compensate investors while they wait, the opportunity cost has grown to be too high as this name has effectively moved nowhere in the past five quarters. Fundamentals are heavily mixed, with cyclical low prices and great affordability for farmers supporting a bullish thesis, but continually growing capacity and demand complications stifling current price efficacy. I think investors are wise to wait this one out and re-enter when they see real signs of price movement in fertilizer.

Source: Mill Creek

Fundamentals Mixed, Skewed Negative

Let's explore the current fundamentals for the potash market. The company expects shipments this year will be 61-64 million tonnes, an increase of 2-6%. Global potash capacity is expected to grow 2.2 Mmt this year. As for urea, "a return of some previously curtailed production are once again adding pressure." Ammonia and phosphate seem to be somewhat of a bright spot, with a few supply cuts and relatively strong demand. However, what worries me about this market is that capacity continues to pop up globally. Note this statement from the company's recent investor presentation,

As new lower-cost expansion projects in Morocco and Saudi Arabia come online, the potential for reduced exports from China could offset some of this new capacity.

New capacity from Morocco and Saudi Arabia just continue to compliment a trend we've been seeing for quite some time now. Millions of metric tonnes of capacity continue to come online and even Potash Corp. is its own worst enemy. The much anticipated ramp-up of Rocanville in 2H 2016 likely cut into any positive progress that the global fertilizer market was making and, instead, prolonged the price weakness.

Yet, Potash Corp. will perpetually point to the 2% growth rate for global food production as if this is the key to rebalancing. This growth rate is more than priced in to the present market and its going to take supply-side cooperation for the current dilemma to be solved. Additionally, there's weakness in India where "shifting nutrient subsidies" are impacting demand and India is one of the world's largest consumers of fertilizer. To focus more on the demand side, it's worth noting that this year could be a bit of a letdown from Brazil. 2016 was a record year for demand from Brazil in terms of soybean planting, however we noticed minimal effects on potash prices and a minimal effect on POT. If Brazil doesn't live up to last year's record levels of planting, then there's a negative fundamental development.

We continue to be at this concept of "cyclical lows," by which it's only a matter of time until fertilizer prices across the board start to trend up and stay in an uptrend over the long-term. This also means downside risk is limited; however, one subtly is that value erodes if you take a position in a stock at cyclical lows too early, as it's an opportunity cost relative to higher-performing investments, even those as simple as S&P 500 tracker funds (NYSEARCA:SPY). To illustrate this, take a look at the chart below. Potash prices have been at cyclical lows since early 2016. Why is this the case? For all the factors previously discussed and the fact that global potash shipments are up 22% YOY.

Source: Investor Presentation

The global fertilizer market has a lot of moving parts and isn't so binary as other markets. For example, the market for iron ore has key players from Australia and Brazil, with demand growth fixed on China, making it easier for investors to make quality decisions. Thus, I believe the chart below definitely helps investors out in showing that the tide could begin to turn, soon. It shows the affordability of crops and fertilizer relative to historical values dating back nearly two and a half years. We're well below the peak and that should help to fuel demand passively.

Source: Investor Presentation

The relative weakness of the market has me interested, however. Why did Potash Corp. choose 2016 to initiate the merger with Agrium? At the bottom of any cyclical market, cash flows tighten and many companies lose flexibility so any sort of adaptation to fuel growth becomes a viable strategy. Naturally, inorganic growth isn't the preferred means of growth, but shareholders will take what they can get. The synergies attached to this deal are substantial and likely to be highly accretive; however, considering that prices have been lingering at their lows for over a year now, I think the deal has been put in place to prevent a return to a negative bottom line should more capacity come online globally.

The run-rate synergies are $500 million per year, which is one of the highest relative values for synergies I've seen in recent years. The merger is targeting a mid-2017 close, which means in the next few months, this deal could done and the synergies can start to be implemented. I think investors, at bare minimum, should wait until the merger to close before considering a position in the name as there is short pressure on the side of POT as this is still a merger arb situation. The company is just waiting on a few more regulatory approvals.

Fundamental Items Weigh On Performance

Based upon performance over the last couple of quarters, we'll have a good idea of the signs of a real breakout. The $20 level is key resistance and if fundamentals improve to the point where POT can edge above that level, let alone retain ground, there may be a breakout on our hands. However, the timeline to such a trend occurring is highly uncertain. It could be a 2H2017 development or a 2H2018 development - it just depends on how long it takes for producers to cooperate and curtail new capacity.

Source: StockCharts

Over the last twelve months, it's clear where the risk lies. I believe investors have downside risk at $15.50 and I don't believe the stock will trend much lower just given how elongated the negativity behind fundamentals has been. That risk to the downside is really just a couple of percentage points, which can be partially offset by the current yield of POT of 2.44%. I think if we edge above the 200 DMA here, just above the $17 level, then it's possible a run back towards $20 begins to take its course, but again, we're going to need much more than just technical support to fuel a rally like that.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Investors should continue to wait before taking a long position in POT. The merger is definitely a positive, but there is short pressure on the stock that won't be resolved until the deal closes. After such time, perhaps the stock can make a run towards $20, but this is going to have to be fueled by positive developments on the demand side, with either Brazil showing record demand again or India having a better planting season. Additionally, global capacity needs to slow down in its current expansion or prices and POT will continue to remain suppressed. This may take several quarters to occur and leads me to believe that this is potentially a 2018 story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.