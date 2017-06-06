Caterpillar: Risky At These Levels

Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) stock price has only been up this year and it has gained over 13.5% so far. After reporting its earnings in April the stock rose after Deere's 2Q17 performance in the construction equipment segment came in better than expected. The trickle down effects of "infrastructure spending + tax cuts" is also being touted as the key reason for the stock's rise in recent months. In this piece I try to dissect both these assertions and explain why I believe Caterpillar's stock price is disconnected to its underlying fundamentals.

Infrastructure spending plan and tax cuts contradict each other

One of the arguments proposed for current valuations is that the stimulating impact of both lower tax rates and high infrastructure spending could be expected drive growth in Caterpillar's cash flows over the medium to long term. Brushing aside the fact that the proposals related to tax cuts and infrastructure spending are extremely light on specifics, I do not believe it is reasonable to expect for both of them to be passed.

Let's assume that the US governments succeeds in reducing corporate tax rates from 35% to 15%. A workable tax reform has to be revenue neutral. This means that lower tax collections on existing corporate profits has to be accompanied by an increase in collections on increased profits in the future. The increase in tax profits can come from two sources. One is the increase in investments as new firms set up their base in the US to take advantage of the new tax laws. The second is the increase in pre-tax income of existing firms as they lower the prices for their goods and services in the country. It is almost impossible to quantify this impact in numbers as the problem consists of too many nested if conditions. But gather this, based on this report published by the GAO on an average only one-third of active corporations firms in the US paid income taxes each year between 2006 and 2012. The remaining two-thirds are unlikely to pay taxes even when the rates are lowered.

What happens if the tax reform fails to be revenue neutral? Well the government will have to borrow additional money to cover up for it and this essentially means it will have to finance a much larger deficit each year. Larger deficits would automatically mean less cash remain for infrastructure spending and this is where I feel that the probability of both happening may not be realistic. To be honest, lower tax rates is one of the few Donald Trump proposals that made sense. If there was a more gradual approach to reducing taxes the administration would have a lot more time to analyze the impact and to work out plans that cover deficits from the implementation of the reform.

Oil is key to higher construction revenues

The impact of oil industry weakness on the Energy & Transportation segment is direct and straightforward. However the impact of oil weakness on the construction equipment industry is more subtle. The construction equipment market has been inundated with machinery as rentals began shifting backhoes and excavators from oil and gas clients after oil prices started sinking in late 2014. As equipment lose value due to depreciation these got transferred to the construction industry. Therefore, even though the construction industry is not in a downcycle, the construction equipment industry is. The Baker Hughes statistics show that rig counts have almost doubled in May 2017 compared to levels in May 2016. The impact of increase/ decrease in rig counts on oil prices is always seen with a lag of around three to four months. Oil prices have continued to skid lower in recent weeks due to geopolitical issues relating to Qatar. Given that the lagged impact of higher rig counts is likely to be a drag, I am not too optimistic about recoveries tied to the oil industry.

My take

As explained above, the narratives related to infrastructure spending and recovery in the construction equipment industry do not seem very convincing. None of its end-markets are exhibiting the kind of growth that would justify current valuations. Therefore, I have a "SELL" rating on the stock. Strategically, Caterpillar needs to look at what Deere (NYSE:DE) seems to be doing right - trying to diversify its business into less cyclical areas within the machinery space. Unlike the several billion dollar acquisitions that CAT wrote off in the 2010-2015 period, I hope the next ones will be better, if it manages to finance them.

Note: If you find the article interesting, hit the follow button on top, right next to my name. I would highly appreciate it!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.