HD Supply's (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the HD Supply Holdings 2017 first earnings call.

Joe DeAngelo, HD Supply's Chairman, President and CEO will lead today's call and provide an execution update and details of recent development. Following Joe's remarks, Will Stengel, President and CEO of Facilities Maintenance, will provide commentary on facilities maintenance. Evan Levitt, HD Supply's CFO and Chief Administration Officer will then give an overview of the 2017 first quarter performance. For five more financial detail on the Waterworks sales transaction and provide an overview of the recently authorized share repurchase program. Lastly, Evan will update on our outlook going forward. We will then conduct Q&A and conclude with Joe's closing remarks.

Thank you for participating on the call and for your continued interest in HD Supply. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Joe DeAngelo.

Joe DeAngelo

Well, thank you, Charlotte. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 2017 first quarter earnings call. As always, it is my privilege to share our company's results with you on behalf of the 14,000 HD Supply associates who work hard every day as one team driving customer success and value creation.

This morning we announced a significant transaction for HD Supply after robust strategic review and marketing process, we've entered into a definitive agreement to sell the HD Supply Waterworks business unit to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a leading global private equity investment firm. The transaction value is approximately $2.5 billion to be paid in cash at closing. We expect the transaction to close in our fiscal third quarter subject to customary closing conditions and including the receipt of required regulatory approval. This is a transformational transaction for HD Supply. The transaction represents a unique moment in time for our company as we transitioned from a private to public [ph] company and pivot to our next-generation execution roadmap. I will share a bit more perspective on the transaction.

The deal simplifies our business and focuses on our highest day of creation opportunities. Facilities maintenance will now represent approximately 75% of total HD Supply adjusted EBITDA, an increase of approximately 20 percentage points for to its maintenance operates an approximate $50 billion market with significant uncapped potential. Construction and industrial also continues to extend its lead with profitable growth with complimentary exposure to new non-residential constructions. Together with facilities maintenance we serve the professional from new building structure to aged building maintenance. The deal accelerates our defined capital structure's strategy to reduce debt. Following the closing, our total debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be two to three times based on our contemplated use of proceeds. This represents a reduction in our financial leverage from nearly eight times at the time of our initial public offering in 2013.

The team has reduced debt by approximately $4 billion since 2007 and delivered an approximate 12% adjusted EBITDA compound annual growth rate over the past decade. I'm still proud to acknowledge the team's execution despite numerous uncontrollable challenges. Now we believe our capital structure is normalized and we are moving forward.

The deal provides the opportunity to return cash to shareholders. We've spent significant time listening to investor and analyst perspectives on recommended capital allocation strategies. We are pleased to announce the authorization of a new $500 million share repurchase program. We will accelerate investment and our next-generation growth, both expense and capital; and complement our growth with a return of capital to our shareholders and we'll provide more detail. The deal enables accelerated omni-channel growth investments and innovation. The transaction liberates resources to accelerate the evolution of facilities maintenance. We initiate that the evolution of facilities maintenance with a move to Atlanta from California. As a result, the business capabilities and operating approach had never been better.

All areas of business have new talent and enhanced capabilities. We have invested to infuse significant next-generation talent for permanent and third-party expert advisors into the business aligned by priority customer needs and the forward strategic vision. As an example; we've been working with Karenann Terrell, the Former Chief Information Officer at Wal-Mart over the past 60 days to enhance our technology and innovation vision. Karenann also helped propel innovation leadership roles at Baxter, Danaher [ph] and General Motors. Karenann is serving as Chief Digital Partner to myself and our Board of Directors or being ground engaged with Will as our Interim Chief Digital Officer for facilities maintenance. We will provide an update on the continue evolution and forward vision.

The deal improves the financial profile of the business and reduces cyclicality. Following the closing, gross margin improves to 40% from 34%; or approximately 600 basis points and adjusted EBITDA and margin improves to 14% from 12% or approximately 170 basis points. We believe the historical unplanned purchase nature of the facilities maintenance business, now approximately 75% of adjusted EBITDA compliments our construction and industrial exposure and non-residential new construction, ultimately reducing overall business cyclicality and maintain strong cash flow characteristics. The deal was structured efficiently, the gross proceeds of the transaction are expected to be approximately $2.5 billion and we expect following taxes and transaction cost to realize net proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion.

As part of our strategic evolution at facilities maintenance, today I'm announcing that Will Stengel, currently serving a Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Facilities Maintenance will assume the role of President and CEO of Facilities Maintenance effective immediately. I will continue to serve as Chairman, President and CEO of HD Supply leading the 14,000 associates across our businesses. Will will continue to report directly to me. This realignment creates a foundation for the next generation facilities maintenance team that will meet our go-forward evolution.

Will has been with HD Supply since 2005 and helped commercial, operations, strategy and corporate development roles over the years. He has been a foundational senior leader of HD Supply's evolution over the past decade working closely with me. Most of you already know Will from his previous direct assignment at the HD Supply liaison to investors and analysts as we transitioned from a private to public company.

In addition to its facilities maintenance merchandising omni-channel marketing, strategy and e-commerce responsibilities last fall I asked Will to assume expanded responsibility for the facilities maintenance supply chain operation to stabilize and recover our operational performance. His leadership and team-based execution attracted new talent to the company with relevant next-generation expertise, elevated the operating discipline and delivered enhanced team performance across the country. Since then we have seen improvements in each of our operating [indiscernible] to quality metrics, as well as a corresponding voice-to-customer date. Most recently, at the end of our first quarter, I asked Will to take a leadership role in our sales execution. And strategically, Will has been a key thought leader in the finding to go-forward customer centric vision at facilities maintenance. This focused organization alignment is essential as we pivot to extend the next-generation facilities maintenance customer-centric service differentiation.

Going forward our strategy to earn the number one positions in our industry is unchanged. Our mission to execute as one team driving customer success and value creation is unchanged and we will stay focused during our selling season getting better every day as a team. Evan will provide more detail where we believe it is appropriate to revise our outlook going forward. Our first quarter sales performance was in line with expectations overall, while our earnings contribution was below our expectations. The underperformance was largely driven by temporary margin compression at Waterworks associated with PVC commodity fluctuations and overall HD Supply's business mix, specifically Waterworks and construction industrial outgrew facilities maintenance. Facilities maintenance sales were below our expectations in the first quarter.

As we look forward, we continue to feel comfortable with our sales growth outlook but are executing to offset gross margin headwinds. As I mentioned, we're also planning for accelerated expense investment; together we believe it is appropriate to revise our forward-looking outlook. Gross margin at our facilities maintenance is vertical and product mix related and at construction industrial, we've seen a change in the rebar [ph] market that is adding pressure to gross margin performance. I'll provide some closing comments on Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to Will to share his perspective on execution at facilities maintenance and the forward outlook. Evan will then briefly review our first quarter financial performance and 2017 outlook before we take your questions.

William Stengel

Thank you, Joe. Good morning everyone, it's great to be on the call with you again today. Firstly, I'd like to formally thank Joe for the opportunity to lead our facilities maintenance team mates across North America; I'm humbled by the opportunity, incredibly respectful of the legacy and intensely motivated by our exciting untapped potential to evolve the business going forward. It goes without saying that I'm fortunate to be part of a great team and we're collectively committed to winning.

Turning to page 4, I'll share my perspective on our execution momentum and facilities maintenance. We have made significant foundational investments in talent, supply chain technology, and operating processes as part of the initial phase of our evolution. As Joe mentioned, the move to Atlanta from California was the first step in our evolution. With teams now established, we understand our priority opportunities and we have to find actions and align capable leaders to make it happen. An example is our model D.C. initiative that is focused on broad end-to-end enhancements across our supply chain ranging from supply chain visibility to process excellence.

Like our work with Karenann Terrell, we invested in and partnered with the supply chain transformation expert from the industry to celebrate our execution and visions. All areas into business have made step function changes in disciplined thought, action and capability. We still have opportunities to get better and are energized and focused; the team will always continue to look to achieve new levels of performance. We are currently focused on selling season execution but also simultaneously making -- and forward planning disappoint investments to extend existing and add net new capabilities across the business. As I mentioned, the Waterworks transaction now provides us an opportunity to accelerate.

Our growth in innovation investments will always center on improving the customer experience and extending our service excellence. We know what the priority customer needs are and we will invest there to extend. Our investment in the new HD Supply Leadership Development Center scheduled to open in spring 2018 will be a significant team accelerator as we move into the future. Our transformation is as much about changing the way we work to become faster as it is extending the customer experience. I'm excited to announce that we will host an Investor Day next year at our new center to showcase our progress and exciting forward vision for the future of maintenance.

In the interim, we're intensely focused on controllable execution that adds to our momentum. I'll provide some select high level perspective on our exciting untapped potential. I have five summary observations.

One, customer centricity is embedded deep throughout the organization. My travels across the country validate the passion the organization has for delivering customer success. Sales, operations and field support teams across the country share relentless passion for taking care of our customers every day. Our one team approach is also embedded throughout the company; this foundation positions us well and is very difficult to recreate. I strongly believe our customer-centric team culture is a foundational differentiated advantage. We will continue to nurture and grow it.

Two, we will continue to compete on service excellence with competitive prices across each of our channels and our customers benefit from our multi-channel experience. Our legacy of customer centricity and decades of investment across physical and virtual assets to deliver services provides a leading differentiated growth platform with scale. We know our customers deeply and partner with them to claim our value by offering solutions to problems. Increasing customer satisfaction drives increased lifetime that customer value which ultimately drives sustainable profitable loyalty. We create a virtuous cycle of differentiated customer-centric service excellence.

Three, we have identified prioritized actions to improve the customer experience. Our untapped potential to extend our customer-centric advantage is exciting. We have heavily invested in listening to our customer and have established processes to collect actionable data. Based on the data we have identified prioritized areas of focus to improve the customer experience. We should also be very proud of our existing customer loyalty. We have seen a strong improvement in our recent voice of customer data. Our execution will be based on doing things better and doing better things to extend our unique omni-channel customer experience. For example, we have the opportunity to accelerate investment in e-commerce, mobile, sales force effectiveness, data analytics and other related enabling capabilities than improved service. Talent will always be a critical investment. We will stay focused on our core strengths and methodically deprioritize activities that add complexity to our business and don't improve the customer experience.

Four, we have a refined team cadence to get work done. The talent infusion into the business has created new capabilities, agility and a refreshed level of intensity. Data-backed performance analysis and disciplined review cadence everyday has enhanced the speed of execution, alignment and team productivity. The new talent perspective has modernized our historical approaches and we will continue to evolve our execution to extend our position. We expect this new approach to not only elevate disciplined performance but also to foster innovation that is required to drive rapid customer-centric change.

And lastly, the operating cash flow characteristics enabled perpetual growth investments. We will always invest in growth including traditional growth such as talent, as well as next-generation disruptive growth. We do so to continue to extend our differentiation in an increasingly dynamic business environment. We will play for the long and actively invest as we balance near-term performance with future strategic capability building. Growth investment has a broad definition and it will continue to evolve as we innovate. As I mentioned, we will prioritize investment that extends what we refer to internally as customer-centric omni-service. We are a growth company that is fortunate to enjoy strong consistent cash flow characteristics and we will use the Waterworks transaction as the pivot point to accelerate investment and innovation.

In summary, improving the customer journey across our channels is our focus as we extend our service differentiation. The teams are highly engaged and focused, both tactically and strategically as we evolve over the medium-term. I look forward to sharing more about the facilities maintenance evolution and performance as we go forward.

I'll now turn the call over to Evan.

Evan Levitt

Thanks Will and good morning everyone. Turning to Page 5, I'll cover our first quarter results. We delivered sales of $1.873 billion, an increase of $92 million or 5.2% over the first quarter of fiscal 2016. We believe this level of growth exceeds our estimate of market growth by approximately 200 basis points, slightly below our target of 300 basis points in excess of market, and consistent with our revised expectations for the quarter.

Gross profit increased $22 million or 3.6% to $631 million. Gross margin was 33.7%, a 50 basis point decline over the first quarter of 2016. We have said consistently that we believe flat gross margin represents strong performance in this market and that we may see gross margin swings from quarter to quarter. This quarter the impact came primarily from the rapid rise of PVC pipe cost in the Waterworks business in addition to the mix of larger/lower margins projects and to a lesser extent vertical and product mix at facilities maintenance. Our selling, general and administrative costs were up $30 million or 7.5% over the first quarter of 2016. As a percentage of sales, SG&A costs were 23%, an increase of 50 basis points over the first quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $207 million, down $8 million or 3.7% compared with the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $127 million, an increase of $24 million or 23.3% compared with the first quarter of 2016. This represents adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.63 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.51 for the first quarter of 2016. The increase in adjusted net income adjusted net income per diluted share reflects the reduction in our interest expense from the recent improvements in our capital structure. There were approximately $203 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the first quarter of 2017.

I'll now discuss the performance of our individual business units in more detail starting on Page 6. Revenue for our facilities maintenance business was $682 million during the first quarter of 2017, up $5 million or 0.7% from the first quarter of 2016. We estimate that the MRO market grew approximately 1% to 2% in the first quarter of 2017. Facilities maintenance adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $117 million, down $17 million from the first quarter of 2016. This performance includes approximately $3 million of incremental facility costs, approximately $5 million in incremental, previously incurred freight cost to expedite movement that was capitalized in the 2016 ending inventory costs and approximately $2 million of incremental surge labor to accelerate distribution center execution. This was in-line with the guidance given on the fourth quarter earnings call.

Revenue for our Waterworks business was $657 million during the first quarter of 2017, up $52 million or 8.6% from the first quarter of 2016. We estimate the market was up approximately 4% for the quarter. Waterworks adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $51 million, up $3 million or 6.3%. Waterworks adjusted EBITDA was unfavorably impacted in the first quarter by mix of larger lower margin projects and by atypical rapidly rising cost of PVC piping. Although this impacted gross margin in the first quarter, we fully expect the market to stabilize and gross margin to recover to historical levels over the course of the second quarter. Revenue for our construction and industrial business was $536 million during the first quarter of 2017, up $35 million or 7% from the first quarter of 2016. Wes estimate the market was up approximately 4% for the quarter. Construction and industrials adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $55 million, up $6 million or 12.2%.

Turning to Page 7, as of the end of the first quarter 2017 our remaining gross federal net operating loss carry forwards approximate $1.7 billion. On a tax effected basis our federal and state net operating loss carry forwards are approximately $700 million representing the majority of our net deferred tax assets; to clarify, this does not include the expected impact of the Waterworks transaction. We continue to expect these net operating loss carry forwards to substantially reduce the amount of cash taxes we pay going forward. During the first quarter of 2017, we paid cash taxes of approximately $3 million. We estimate that we will pay cash taxes of approximately $30 million to $40 million during the full year of fiscal 2017 inclusive of cash taxes on the sale of our Waterworks business. We expect our GAAP tax rate to be approximately 37% in fiscal 2017. This is a reduction from our prior estimate as we recorded an $11 million tax credit in the tax provision during the first quarter for the excess tax deduction; overbook expenses for stock compensation in the first quarter in accordance with the new accounting standard.

During the quarter we executed on our capital structure strategy to reduce debt and our cost of capital but opportunistically amending the existing ABL credit limit which among other things reduced the appreciable margin for borrowings under the senior ABL facility by 25 basis points, reduced commitment fees and extended the maturity date to 2022. We also used cash flow from operations to repay $100 million of aggregate principal of HD Supply's Term B1 loans. During the last 12 months we generated $432 million of free cash flow as of the end of the first quarter. Not considering the impact of the sale of Waterworks, our net debt to EBITDA leverage is four times. We invested $24 million in capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2017.

On Page 8 we provide first quarter 2017 monthly sales trend performance, as well as the 2016 comparable. In February 2017 we delivered sales of $535 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 6.4% versus February 2016. In March 2017, we delivered sales of $579 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 5.3% versus March 2015. In April 2017, we delivered sales of $759 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 4.2% versus April 2016. There were 20 selling days in February, 20 selling days in March, and 25 selling days in April. May 2017, the first month of our fiscal second quarter ended May 28 so we can provide our preliminary sales results. We will not comment on May sales -- on May results beyond sales. There were 20 selling days in May 2017 and in May 2016.

May sales were approximately $641 million which represents an estimated average daily sales growth of approximately 5.1% versus prior year. Estimated average daily sales growth versus prior year by business was construction and industrial approximately 9.3%, facilities maintenance approximately 5.2%, and Waterworks approximately 2.1% versus prior year. Excluding Waterworks, preliminary net sales in May were $411 million which represents average daily sales growth of 6.9% versus prior year. We are encouraged by May sales results, particularly improvement and facilities maintenance growth to 5.2%. We saw strength across the business including [indiscernible] and property improvement, both of which grew faster than the company average. May represents only four weeks' worth of results and the balance of the second quarter is a critical part of the selling season; so we remain cautiously optimistic in our outlook. However, as Will shared with you, we are confident in our ability to evolve our business in order to extend our service making our customers life easier.

Turning to Page 9, I'll now summarize the impact of the Waterworks transaction. As Joe mentioned, our financial profile improves as gross margin improves 600 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin improves approximately 170 basis points excluding Waterworks. We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale which we expect will be approximately $2.4 billion to reduce our total debt to our targeted range of two to three times annual EBITDA. Our $1.25 billion, 5.25% secured firstly notes become callable in December 2017, and our term loans are payable without penalty or premium. This provides us with the flexibility to apply proceeds to reach our leverage targets. We plan to accelerate our investments in facilities maintenance to extend our differentiated service model and focus on providing a customer-centric omni-channel experience.

We expect to utilize our net operating loss carry forwards to minimize cash taxes on the sale of Waterworks and expect to pay approximately $18 million in cash taxes on the transaction. We now estimate that our remaining net operating loss carry forwards could be exhausted during the second half of 2018. We have also announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. Beginning in the second quarter, Waterworks would be reflected as a discontinued operation, and as such is omitted from our second quarter in 2017 outlook.

On Page 10, we reaffirm our framework excluding Waterworks that includes end market growth expectations in addition to our estimate of growth and excess of market to illustrate our current perspective on full year sales outlook. To inform our end market perspectives, we utilized various data points including customer, supplier, competitor, other publicly available data, and most importantly, proprietary field level perspectives across the company. We'll continue to refine our view as the year progresses. Our view for 2017 continues to be for the residential construction market to increase mid-single digits to non-residential construction market to increase low single digits to mid-single digits, and for the MRO market turning stable increasing 1% to 2%. These specific end market estimates imply an approximate 2% to 3% end market growth estimate for HD Supply in 2017.

On Page 11, we share our perspective on our second quarter 2017 and full year 2017 outlook. We have provided an additional reconciliation adjusting for the contemplated Waterworks sale. We anticipate net sales for our second quarter 2017 to be in the range of $1.325 billion and $1.365 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $200 million and $210 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $0.60 and $0.65. Our adjusted net income per diluted share range assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately $203 million and does not consider the impact of share repurchases. As Will shared we will be accelerating our investment in next-generation growth. As a result, operating leverage results will vary from quarter to quarter and in the short-term will be below our 1.5 times during the cycle target.

We now expect total sales for fiscal 2017 excluding Waterworks to be in the range of $5 billion and $5.100 million, EDITDA to be in the range of $700 million and $730 million, and net income per diluted share to be in the range of $2.02 and $2.17. As Joe mentioned, this is a revision to our outlook from previous commentary. The new outlook considers our latest view on sales momentum, gross margin and accelerated investment.

On Page 12, we summarized and consolidated our second quarter and fiscal year 2017 outlook views. To summarize, the teams continue to execute across the company while simultaneously evolving the business to better position us for differentiated growth. We will stay focused on building momentum for fiscal year 2017 and beyond.

Thank you for your continued interest in HD Supply.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This Evelyn [ph] for Joe. You know, maybe just starting with an open ended question on your vision for the leaner and meaner HD Supply and specifically, your go-to-market strategy; couldn't help but notice three of the five items that Will you mentioned on Slide 4 relate to the customer; and Joe, you also mentioned the initiatives you're undertaking with your Chief Digital Officer. So yes, as you dig deeper into your business, how do you see customer priorities changing and how do you see your engagements with customers changing?

William Stengel

Great question. So I would say that the customer expectation is to have flexibility in choice of channel but perfect seamless, frictionless experience across all channels; and that's enabled by really a world-class enabling function around the supply chain. And so I would say that the great thing about our business is we've made massive investments to stand up all of these channels and now our objective is to extend the experience and the service associated with all the channels.

Unidentified Analyst

Makes sense Will. And then maybe just turning a little bit to your cash deployment; so it seems like the deal will open up a little bit of optionality for you. As you think about the pro forma cash generation potential of your remaining business, what are kind of the capital deployment priorities that you would maybe rank order in the most highly, just noting that you initiated in your buyback program?

Evan Levitt

Yes, that's a good question as well given that this transaction does normalize our capital structure and we expect going forward that we'll generate about $500 million of free cash flow. So as Will indicated, we do want to accelerate our investment particularly in the facilities maintenance business in developing a next-generation customer-centric omni-channel environment for our customers; so we will be redeploying work capital into the business and they will also be looking at continuing to return cash to shareholders, this transaction is pivotal and that it transitions the company now to be able to reach its target capital structure and begin to return cash to shareholders, we're very pleased with that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thanks Evan. And then I guess last one for me, just touching on your fiscal '17 op leverage; if I was looking at that correctly, I think it implies something little closer to one-time versus before where I think the expectation was 2Q would maybe normalize to 1.5 to 2 and then the back half of the year will be closer to two times. Could you just help us enumerate some of the drivers that are causing you to see that lower op leverage than we previously anticipated?

Evan Levitt

Sure. Particularly in the short-term period as you've pointed out in the second quarter, it does imply an operating leverage lower than 1.5 times. We are seeing some margin pressures, we've talked about some margin pressures for Waterworks but in construction and industrial we're seeing some margin pressures; now they did expand margins by 20 basis points in the first quarter. However, underlying that 20 basis points of expansion is some pretty significant pressure within the Rebar markets. The new administration is being extremely tough on imported steel products and as instituted from anti-dumping tariffs on imports, particularly imports coming from Turkey; they've also instituted some counterfeit -- countervailing duties on those imports which can be retroactive. And so as a result, much of the lower cost source of steel and steel Rebar coming into the country has ceased and so we're seeing a significant escalation in our cost for steel Rebar and the market is such that it's difficult to pass at all of that on to our customers.

So we are seeing pretty significant margin compression pressures within Rebar. We expect that will continue for the balance of the year. We also are looking at our current sales trends and projecting those forward. As we indicated the facilities maintenance sales for the first quarter was below our expectations, we are encouraged by May but May is only one month's worth of results. And finally, we are looking to increase our investment in the business; and so all those factors are incorporated into our guidance for not only the second quarter but for the full year.

Unidentified Analyst

Very clear Evan. I appreciate the time guys and congrats on getting the deal done.

Evan Levitt

Thank you.

David Manthey

Thanks guys, good morning. Two questions; one regarding strategy and one adjusted EBITDA. On the strategy side I guess, understandable selling Waterworks but the question is the FM and C&I portfolio final stop here? It seems like if you're trying to get clarity and raise value that way that you having Waterworks sold make sense but how do FM and C&I strategically or synergistically fit together; is the first question. And second, probably most importantly, on the FM EBITDA which came in below expectations -- Evan, you mentioned that they were unusual this quarter we're in-line with their expectations, so were there other costs that hit this quarter or was the gross margins below expectations? And I'm just trying to figure out when you can regain operating leverage in that segment.

Evan Levitt

David, I'll answer your second question first on FM and expectations, and yes, the $10 million of incremental cost was in-line with our expectations and what we shared in the fourth quarter; how did the 1% sales growth at that facilities maintenance was below our expectations. So that was disappointing, again we're encouraged by May but that's only one month of results. We also saw a little bit of margin contraction within facilities maintenance by 20 basis points of margin contraction in the first quarter; that was primarily mixed in the facilities maintenance as our hospitality vertical grew faster than the balance of the facilities maintenance business. The hospitality vertical had some lower margin products within it and it's difficult to leverage, it's difficult to leverage cost at 1% growth rate, particularly when we're building the business and structuring the business for faster growth. So because of that the earnings, the EBITDA for facilities maintenance as well as the margin was below our original expectations.

William Stengel

David, I would just add on the gross margin at facilities maintenance. We continue to feel very good about category management and what we're doing from a controllable execution standpoint there and seeing very nice results. So this really was a story about vertical mix, product mix, and some other kind of nuances around the business as opposed to anything structural.

David Manthey

Yes. Can you just bring into that question, we can answer the strategy thing offline but -- so, if May is an indicator of where you're going to be for the remainder of this year and you can go to that mid-single digit rate, at that level growth -- do you think you'll be able to get operating leverage in this business; it sounds like you're talking about making accelerated investments that makes me a little nervous that maybe you're trying to tell us that you won't -- at 5% growth based on the cost structure you have now and the investments you're planning, will you get operating leverage at FM?

William Stengel

Yes, we will get operating leverage at FM at that mid-single digit growth rate going forward but it may be below -- slightly below that 1.5 times and that's because of the incremental events that we're planned for the business.

David Manthey

Okay, thank you.

John Inch

Thank you. Good morning everyone. So Evan, what is -- you said the NOL is going to be exhausted by the second half of '18 but what happens to the NOL right after the deal is done? What happens to the '17 and the seven?

Evan Levitt

Yes, so we've got $1.8 billion of federal and net operating loss carry forwards available as of the end of the second quarter. We expect to use about $900 million of that on the Waterworks transaction to shield gain from -- taxable gain from paying current tax; so it will drop to about $800 million.

John Inch

And was that always part of your contemplation for doing a transaction like this or did you have to kind of invoke that to sweeten the deal or get it done or any other color you could provide?

Evan Levitt

Well, that was always part of our consideration. We knew that any type of transaction like that that we weren't favorable; in fact position and so; the growth to net difference in the cash would be minimal and we would realize a very significant amount of cash upon monetizing that business.

John Inch

You know, Granger [ph] is carpet bombing the FM industry with these fairly substantial price cuts, does that have anything to do with the fact that -- I mean, I heard your answer but does that have anything to do in your opinion directly or indirectly with the fact that facilities maintenance this quarter put up negative profit down?

Evan Levitt

We don't believe so John.

John Inch

And why not?

Evan Levitt

We actually don't compete too aggressively given some of our customer focus relative to where Granger plays; so I'd say we don't run into them as often as you would think.

John Inch

Yes, that's true. What about though indirectly Will, like what about the point that -- I guess was price realization in some manner worse; so it wasn't just mix, in other words, the softer thing got sold more, in fact there was incremental price pressures this quarter that might have sort of indirectly tied to it or something else, who knows?

Evan Levitt

I would just say we continue to feel very good about category management and we believe the gross margin -- recent gross margin performance was mix related as opposed to anything else.

John Inch

Just lastly, WatchCo [ph] kind of had similar results but then announced on ATRAC [ph] the -- kind of better results in May. And I'm just curious, where does property improvement stand in terms of the cycle build? So I think May is your beginning month of this if I'm not correct, right; and ATRAC [ph] could be a real big driver. Could you give us a little color on kind of how the PI rebound is going and sort of how HBAC fits into the whole equation based on your new guidance?

William Stengel

Sure. I would say property improvement is right where we expected it to be. It is growing better than the company average, and as we've talked about before it does have that lag as you appropriately pointed out. This is an important time of the year for property improvement as it is kind of the end of the selling season; so I would say that it's on-track. I'd say we are very optimistic about our HBAC execution and are seeing great customer feedback, great momentum from the teams, I feel great about our line logic; feel great about our assortment, so very bullish about what's in store for that part of the business certainly relative to where we were this time last year.

John Inch

So Will, if property improvement I think is over half of FM; if it's growing above average and FM is not growing that implies the other businesses are net negative on sales?

William Stengel

Property improvement is about 10% of FM.

John Inch

I'm sorry. I was thinking multi-family, overall. Okay, I'm sorry, apologies. Thank you. I appreciate it.

William Stengel

Thank you.

Ryan Merkel

Thanks. So the first question I had, could you quantify the increased FM investment? And then secondarily, just tell us why this investment is necessary at a time when you're trying to get the business back to positive operating leverage?

William Stengel

Ryan, as far as the quantifying the amount of investment; the investments that we expect to incur this year is certainly included in the guidance that we've provided. We are going through and refining our vision and strategy with Karenann and so hesitant to give specific amounts on that investment at this point in time but it is a necessary investment in this business as expectations from customers are continuing to evolve and continuing to get more demanding. So the level of execution that was satisfactory two or three years ago is no longer good enough and so we intend to lead the charge in this industry in providing the best customer experience in the multi-family industry. And so our investments will enable us to not only maintain share but continue to grow share faster than the market. And we believe that this is an evolution that is occurring in most industries today, if you're standing still, you're falling behind.

Ryan Merkel

Maybe just to flush it out a little bit more, can you just give an example of the new customer expectation; I don't know what you're addressing there?

William Stengel

Yes, here is a simple example and you can relate to it as a consumer. I mean any web experience you have has to be seamless and perfect ranging from the delivery of that product to your doorstep to the experience that you have navigating the website etcetera. And you know, we need to continue to get better in all dimensions of when we're interacting with customers, how that experience goes, the solutions we offer, the products that we sell to them, it's the whole range of it.

Ryan Merkel

Got it. Okay, the digital experience. And then secondly, what is your view of lows entering to the FM market and should investors be concerned about rising competition from the big boxes?

Joe DeAngelo

I'd say, look, as everybody is very attracted to this space because we've been very successful in this space; so our view is that's why we're [indiscernible] into investment and we're very focused. So look at the organization structure, the ability now to ensure that we have the best of the best people with us, making it happen is our way of getting it heard. We're leaders in this space and we're going to maintain that leadership position and extend that leadership position; so we're kind of waiting 10 years to be positioned to be able to put the hammer down on this thing, today is the day we do it. So it's appropriate; I mean, the competition will continuously get tougher out there, the customer expectations will continuously get higher and we're going to make sure we're ahead of both curve.

Ryan Merkel

Okay, great. Thank you so much you.

Robert Barry

Good morning. Congrats on the deal Will, congrats to you. I guess I wanted to start a fundamental follow-up question and then I had a question on the deal. I mean just on this growth investment increase, I mean many companies when they are facing slower growth and higher costs will dial back growth investment to meet their commitments and it sounds like you're doing the opposite; and I think to summarize it it sounds like you just need to because it's costing more to grow, it's going to meet the outgrowth target. I mean how are you thinking about that?

William Stengel

I think you nailed it. I mean we have learned over the years at HD Supply that you invest through cycles and that is the secret to success, so this idea of continuous investment to fund growth has always been part of our DNA. I think what you picked up on was in this dynamic world that we live in, we -- that level of investment needs to be stepped up, so you go faster and deliver a better customer experience; and that's what we're doing.

Robert Barry

Got you. And then I guess on the transaction, I mean -- I know there are a lot of moving pieces here, interest shares, NOLs, tax rates, etcetera; I mean, how are you thinking about the dilution here from this transaction? Like, what's the bottom-line or maybe we can walk-through some of the pieces.

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, so the Waterworks business over the last 12 months did $237 million of EBITDA, so that's the business we're selling, $237 million of EBITDA. For you the portion of those proceeds to pay down debt to normalize our capital structure will be reducing our leverage from four times to our target two to three times. By reducing net debt I'd say it's about $100 million in annualized interest on a go-forward basis. It also now enables us to execute on our first ever share repurchase program where we have $500 million of authorization from the board. The remaining business; facilities maintenance and construction and industrial is now a less cyclical business with facilities maintenance making up about 75% of the company EBITDA and the financial profile improves, so our gross margin rate improves by about 600 basis points, our EBITDA margin improves by about 170 basis points; and so we feel real good about the future growth trajectory and the contribution margin that we'll get from that; and we believe this is added to the shareholder value currently and in the future.

Robert Barry

And just two follow-ups there. I mean viewing to do the repos right at the close and from a tax perspective; should we just model -- it sounds like through fiscal '17 and first half of '18 kind of the status quo on tax and then second half '18 the rate which step up the 37%, kind of even on the -- kind of HDS adjusted basis?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, that's right. So first on the share repurchase, we're going to do the share repurchases through open market transactions with -- pursuing to 10B5-1 plans; so that will happen based on market conditions over the next many months, we don't have a specific timeframe on that but it is not a one-time tender offer that closed the transaction. And then secondly, on the taxes; yes, we do expect to continue to be able to utilize the net operating loss carry forwards through the end of 2017, through the first half of 2018 and likely, and the back half of 2018 will be -- we will begin to become a regular taxpayer.

Robert Barry

Got you. Any notable stranded costs, like what happens to corporate after this?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, I wouldn't say that we've got a significant administrative cost; certainly that is something that we're looking at here and have a strategy on which is to operate our support functions as efficiently as possible in line with the size and number of businesses that we operate.

Robert Barry

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Andrew [ph] on for Dean. Some of the industrial distributors are now recasting their sales profiles to show how much of their sales are tied to services. So could you comment on how HD Supply stacks up on this measure and can we imagine it's a pretty high percent? Thank you.

William Stengel

Yes. I would just say the nature of our customer interaction in facilities maintenance is consultative and solution oriented. So if you want to characterize that as services in a broader way, I would characterize our business as being highly consultative. Obviously our property improvement business which as I mentioned is about plus 10% of the business; I would characterize that as value-add. We do fabrication work, so I would think about our business as a lot more than just putting a widget in a box and getting it to our customer; and certainly as we evolve, think about our evolution in the most simple way as from product supplier to solution provider. So it's a big part of improving that customer experience is doing more for them from a services perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then any color I guess for C&I maybe too or you would say is more -- the FM side?

Joe DeAngelo

No, I would say C&I is very similar. I mean the reason why we're on the C&I job site is because we have the expertise and so that knowledgeable associate and that extension of that knowledgeable associate via the digital integration is absolutely essential. So I would broadly characterize as a service based business in oral and that's where you're going to see more and more -- I mean Will said it, the service provider and the solution provider. And you know, that's the way we've always structured a thought and now at time we accelerate the connectivity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Just switching back to facilities maintenance; I know you've had some operational issues which you've highlighted in multiple calls. Could you just give us kind of an update on where you stand on that; specifically delivery rates, on-time deliveries, any other sort of metrics to provide some clarity?

William Stengel

Yes, those are all legacy issues for us so we're very focused on moving forward. All of our operating metrics are as good or better than they were in the past, so think about that as a past chapter in the history and we're focused on moving forward. So I get daily dashboards, we've got a daily cadence with the team, we've got new talent into the operations of the business, every single part of the operations is performing at elevated levels; so totally comfortable with where we are there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And was that the case in the first quarter, did you perform at those levels or did you get there kind of exiting the quarter?

William Stengel

I would say we got there exiting the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Exiting the quarter, okay. And second question, kind of going back to the stranded cost discussed earlier on the -- approximately $60 million you do per year; I'd would assume that wouldn't change just given the removal of the Waterworks from the portfolio; is that correct or is there something else going on there?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, that $60 million is a cost that we incurred at our GSC here at the corporate headquarters here. Unlike anything else we're always looking to get better faster and more efficient, so we'll do that as our corporate functions just like we do at our businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, thank you. Just the first question on the higher Rebar costs in C&I; you know, traditionally distributers have been able to pass along higher commodity prices with a lag. And you've mentioned the demand environment keeps prevents that in this case; maybe just give us a sense whether how much of the gross margin pressure you view as temporary versus structural?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, I do think that the gross margin pressure in Rebar in particular will impact us through the balance of the year. The dynamics within the Rebar market are a little different. Most of the rebar that's available now is domestic-based Rebar versus imports and the domestic steel mills, they have distribution functions too and so they will sell directly to [indiscernible] and so to some extent we're now competing with the mills; obviously they've got a much lower cost position as they are the manufacturer of the product and so that makes it difficult for us to pass on the increasing cost. In the past we have access to lower cost import sources, it was easier to compete.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And then just secondly, on the increased investments; could you maybe talk about the execution side of these investments, you know, how should investors view the execution risk around these investments; specifically I realize the FM issues around trying to lower inventory cycle times are behind you now but given the step-up in investments, is there execution risk here? Thank you.

William Stengel

I think the way to think about it is, you know, we've established teams and cadence around our priority execution initiatives and we've got established approach to making weekly and daily progress on that. For example, every two weeks we get in together with the extended team in the board room to review upwards of 15 to 20 initiatives that are going on in the business, we make hard calls, we assess progress etcetera. So I think we've got a pretty intense cadence around that, Karenann's perspective and help to think differently about the way we go even faster and be more successful. I think we'll be very helpful here in the near-term.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you Will, congratulations on your new role. Thanks.

William Stengel

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, morning guys, thanks for taking my question. Just to be explicit here, you said you're going to return cash to shareholders; I guess that puts M&A in the table?

Joe DeAngelo

I'm sorry, what was the last part of the question? I head the return to cash to shareholders and…

Unidentified Analyst

I was curious does that include M&A or you're more focused on dividends buybacks, that type of things?

Joe DeAngelo

Certainly it's a balanced approach, we want to return cash to shareholders but we are going to continue to invest in the business, whether that's organic or inorganic. Now I don't think you'll see us do M&A in terms of adding another major line of business but a bolt-on acquisition that gives us a new capability is certainly possible.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then just trying to think about the remaining cost for the year, are we done with the freight and surge labor or is that going to kind of carry through 2Q and 3Q as well?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, surge labor we're done with; freight, we may see $1 million to $2 million more in the second quarter and then we're done.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Just looking in the model; can you just comment on your -- in terms of the cadence of what you would expect in terms of your share repurchase and your debt paid on as it relates to throughout 2017?

Joe DeAngelo

Sure. So debt paydown will occur shortly after the transaction closes, we believe the transaction will close in the third quarter and so we will apply those proceeds to outstanding debt as quickly as we can upon closing. As far as share repurchase, that will occur through open market transactions based on market conditions. So I can't really give you a specific timeframe that when we expect that to occur.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Alright, that's it for me guys, thanks.

Joe DeAngelo

Great. Well, thank you for your questions. In summary on Page 14, we believe the Waterworks transaction represents a transformational moment in time for HD Supply. It enables us to leap forward as we extend our customer-centric service differentiation, we will accelerate next-generation growth investment and innovation as we forward execute. I couldn't be prouder with team's hard work and performance to-date and I'm energized and excited as we extend and earn a differentiated leadership position. Thank you.

