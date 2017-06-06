In Defense Of Active Management

"He who represents himself has a fool for a client" Abraham Lincoln

Let me say, right off the bat, that I manage my own money, have done so for longer than I can remember and don't use professionals, funds or managed ETFs. So it might seem a little strange that I would pen an article about active management.

On the other hand, investors are all too often misled by "special interests." I think it's worthwhile to understand reality. In that way, everyone can become a better investor.

We've all heard mention of studies that indicate that professional managers consistently underperform some market index, usually the S&P 500. Some estimates place the percentage of underperformers as high as 85%. WOW. Certainly seems like an endorsement for DIY investing or passive Index investing.

What if that was all a myth? What if professional money managers do add value and we've all been misled? What if the "studies" are just bad science? Or in the current jargon, "fake news"?

Well, if the answer to these questions showed that professional managers don't really underperform, then investors, influenced by these studies might make the wrong choices.

So let's look a little closer at what's actually going on.

Timing Distortion: One must distinguish between someone who makes a single deposit and one who makes periodic deposits, random or otherwise.

For instance, investor "A" puts $30,000 into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) on January 1st 2015. Investor "B" doesn't have $30,000 available and instead makes three annual investments of $10,000 each in SPY on January 1st of 2015, 2016 and 2017. We all know that they will have different accumulated values and different Compound Annual Growth Rates, or CAGR.

I picked the 2015-2017 time period for a specific reason. All three of these years were up, but the acceleration was in the later period. We would be correct in assuming investor "A," the lump sum, would have more accumulated money. He does, with $35,500 versus investor "B" with only $34,800. No magic here. "A" did better than "B."

Now let's look at the CAGR of "A" and "B." "A's" CAGR turns out to be 7.14%. "B," on the other hand, because the growth skewed to the "tail-end," actually has a CAGR of 10.7%.

"B's" actual gains were less, but his returns were better. This will happen any time growth is skewed to the tail and the reverse would be present if growth were skewed to the head. Only a STRAIGHT LINE growth model will avoid this result.

The market doesn't guarantee much, but it pretty well guarantees that straight line growth will never be achieved. As a result, the only comparison that can be made has to insist on identical deposits.

Now, let's remember that these two investors invested in the exact same vehicle. Each one can claim to have done better than the other, depending upon the metric they choose.

We must consider that the differences have nothing whatsoever to do with their investing skills. They simply invested money as it became available, into the exact same vehicles, yet achieved different results.

Furthermore, one could argue in favor of either as the better investor. One had better absolute results and one better CAGR. Or, we could ignore the differences and declare them equal.

Since professional managers also receive money to invest in dribs and drabs over the years, does comparing them to a lump sum represent a fair comparison?

None of the studies ever take this into account. They simply look at results without making any adjustments for timing.

Though I've never done the study (the information necessary is not available), I would go so far as to say that if one adjusted the benchmark to account for actual flows, it would underperform itself. A contributing factor is...

Flow Distortion: I'm sure everyone can appreciate that the above example was "cherry picked" to give the result I wanted to give. In fact, I could pick from thousands of data points and create any scenario that suits me.

For example, I could have had "A" buying SPY at market tops and "B" buying at market bottoms and concluded how much better "B" did than "A."

So we need to go beyond examples and enter the world that the professional money manager faces.

Markets rise because money flows in and markets drop as money flows out. As a result, fund managers tend to receive more money when the market is high and less money (or even lose money) as the market drops.

Professional managers can't just sit on money, doing nothing, so they must invest it. Maybe not all of it, but certainly much of it. Especially, if they are required to by invested, as is the case with most Mutual Funds. When the market drops and money is redeemed, they end up liquidating assets when they would prefer to be buying assets.

Professional managers can often be heard mumbling to themselves about these flows "Where were you when I needed you?"

In fact, we could look at two managers that employ essentially the same techniques and see widely disparate performance based solely on the emotional stability and financial resources of their clientele. It is NOT their skill level on display, it is the idiosyncratic nature of their investors.

Since managers can't control these ebbs and flows of money, the best they can do is try and handle this "albatross around their neck."

Double Whammy: When we look to compare managers' returns to an index, such as the S&P, we need to keep in mind that whatever is being reported does not 1) take into account the timing of fund flows or 2) the lost opportunities when these monies are most likely to come or go.

What type of result do you think any investor would achieve if they were forced to invest when the market was up and liquidate when the market was down?

Comparative Results: I'm not sympathetically crying for Professional managers and their problems. The fact is that the problems they experience are the same problems every investor faces.

Not many investors invest all their money on a specific January first and never add or withdraw monies. The same emotional forces that drive money in and out of funds drives the DIY in and out of their own investments. DIY investors rarely achieve market performance, even if they invest in passive index funds, for the same identical reasons professional managers don't achieve benchmarks.

What we must do is avoid comparing managers to a passive index. The passive index is not just passive, it is static. It does not account for the ebb and flow of money.

I'm not suggesting we eliminate benchmarking (actually I am, but few will take it seriously). I'm only saying that, as a minimum, we modify our conclusions to account for the factors raised in this article.

Some studies suggest that the average fund manager underperforms the index by about 1.4% per year. Now, if you remove their fees, then their performance is benchmarked.

Well, studies suggest that the individual investor underperforms the index by as much as 7%. Other studies have concluded that up to 50% of this underperformance can be attributed to emotional reactions and not stock selection or inadequate risk management.

Now, frankly, I find problems with all these studies. But that's just me. I trust my own experience more than I do studies with observable flaws.

Conclusion: Professional managers underperform benchmarks. That seems reasonably certain. But so does just about everyone.

The reason is simple: Benchmarks do not account for the ebb and flow of monies and the opportunities lost because investors react emotionally and not logically to the market.

But extrapolating that and concluding that investing in a passive index fund will outperform the Professionals Manager patently fails.

A passive index ETF is subjected to the same emotional drag and timing of monies as an active fund. Investors are just as likely to pour money into and out of passive ETFs as they are in actively managed accounts.

Here's one way to look at it (assuming one believes the studies in the first place).

1. Active management underperformed by 1.4%. About equal to their fees.

2. DIY underperforms by 7%.

3. DIY can attribute 3% of the underperformance to emotional drag.

4. DIY emotional drag infects professional managers.

5. Professional managers' actual performance is probably about 1.5% above the benchmark after accounting for emotional drag. This compares very favorably to the DIY that underperforms by about 4% after elimination of emotional drag.

So, one more reasonable conclusion from all these studies is that active management, for all its flaws, posts returns about 5% above the DIY and these returns can be attributed to stock selection and risk management.

Even if we look at it sensibly, doesn't it make sense that professional investors, with more experience, knowledge, research capabilities and tools would be able to outperform an index, not to mention the DIY?

Addendum: The emotional drag and timing issues are theoretically eliminated in closed end funds. But they resurface in discounts and premiums. I leave it to the reader to do this research.

