One More Reason To Invest In General Motors: Diesel Profits From Cult Products

We all know General Motors (NYSE:GM) is cheap on any current or backward-looking metric, whether related to the income statement, cash flow, or balance sheet. So why is GM trading as such a low valuation? There are two main reasons.

First, the U.S. auto market looks like it peaked in the fourth quarter of 2016, and despite very solid international growth - led by China - there are widespread solid cases for why the U.S. market, barring any significant regulatory relief, will likely see a softening of demand for the next two years: Lease returns, too much new competition, etc.

Second, there is a fear of lack of growth in general. There is a belief that somewhere between ride-sharing, aka increasing use of new taxi companies (such as Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT)), and emergence of new technologies - aka electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars - GM's traditional business simply won't grow even if there is no traditional cyclical downturn.

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sought to address this issue by way of creating two different securities from one current class of stock: here. This proposal didn't get shareholder support in today's annual meeting.

Regardless of stock engineering, General Motors is pursuing additional avenues to address GM's core lack of significant growth. I will be dealing with one of those avenues right here, which is being put in motion starting this quarter, and with additional impact in the quarters and years to come.

For all the hoopla about electrification - and GM totally scooped Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on delivering a 238-mile range practical/spacious electric car for a mere $37,495 before massive discounts - EVs are but one kind of new car for which there is precious little supply and demand in the unsubsidized geographies. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is on sale only in a handful of U.S. states plus Canada and Norway, with Switzerland starting soon.

So, aside from financial engineering, selling off assets (Opel in Europe, various other products and geographies), restructuring and cost reductions, how does GM increase profits, growth and fuel the stock price from the $30-$40 range it has been sitting for the last half-decade?

The magic word is: Diesel

The current U.S. diesel market share from light vehicles and pickup trucks is around 3%, according to GM's head of propulsion systems, Dan Nicholson: here.

Most of that 3% consists of heavy-duty pickup trucks. The U.S. market's non-pickup truck diesel sales have been so close to zero since Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) (including the Audi and Porsche brands) withdrew from the U.S. diesel market in late 2015. It was further exacerbated in late 2016 and into 2017 when Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIY) exited the U.S. diesel car market as well. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) also reduced the number of diesel models in the U.S. market, although that's supposed to start reversing in the coming months.

In the interview linked above, GM's head of propulsion systems explains that this 3% diesel share could double to 6% very soon. It seems like he was talking about as little as 2-3 years from now.

Let's be clear what each percentage point means - 1% of a 17 million unit market is 170,000 vehicles. Capturing an incremental 3% market share means half a million vehicles per year. Tesla will manufacture approximately 100,000 Model S and X cars in 2017, and is staking its valuation on a promise of making 500,000 units in total in 2018, even though nobody believes they will get anywhere close to that. Still, that has yielded Tesla a market cap that is now over $60 billion and larger than GM's. That's how much is at stake here, in terms of economic value.

Clearly, GM isn't going to capture this entire doubling of U.S. diesel share from 3% to 6%. With The Volkswagen Group (including Audi and Porsche) surrendering the U.S. diesel market, the U.S. diesel market is about to be flooded by diesel models from these companies:

Ford (NYSE:F): The F-150 diesel, using an engine co-developed with Jaguar Land Rover, enters the market in early 2018.

Jaguar: Currently, three diesel models on sale in the U.S.

Land Rover: Two diesel models (Range Rover and Sport) for sale over the last year, a third one (Discovery) joining just now, and a fourth one by the end of 2017 (Velar).

Mazda: CX-5 crossover available with a diesel by October 2017.

And then we have General Motors. Aside from the heavy-duty (2500 and 3500 class) pickup trucks, and the midsize pickup trucks (Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon), GM will be offering these three diesel vehicles for sale starting in 2017:

1. Chevrolet Cruze diesel.

Sales have just started of the $24,670 base price Cruze diesel. It promises 52 MPG on the highway EPA test cycle.

2. Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

These two are variants of the same small SUV, and will be getting a diesel version by the end of the third quarter of 2017. GM released pricing of the GMC Terrain diesel, and it starts at $34,315.

The Cruze, Equinox and Terrain all promise to be wonderful diesel models, and two of them should sell particularly well given that they are SUVs. However, GM has yet another ace up its sleeve to conquer the most profitable segment of the U.S. light vehicle market.

And what is that segment, you might ask?

Off-road pickup trucks, that's what it is. Pickup trucks are viewed as the most profitable light vehicle segment, and its most profitable sub-segment is the specialty off-road pickup truck.

Ford offers the iconic Raptor, which starts around $50,000 but rarely sells for under $62,000 reasonably equipped. It's a version of the F-150 pickup truck that looks extra macho, has amazing off-road abilities, and fetches a huge premium price (and profit). Many people pick up a Ford F-150 for $30,000-$40,000 after discounts, but as I mentioned above, very few Raptors are sold for under $62,000 despite the $50,000 base price.

GM is now entering the premium specialty off-road pickup truck market with something entirely different: A midsize pickup truck with an available diesel engine, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

Think about it: What would be the reasons you wouldn't buy a Ford Raptor? There are three main reasons:

Price: High.

$50,000 base and $62,000 and up for something reasonably equipped is simply a lot of money. There is clearly a much larger market for something that would cost less.

2. Fuel economy: Poor.

The Ford Raptor is rated at 18 MPG on the highway. Yes, you are buying the off-road equivalent of a Rolls Royce, but 18 MPG still stings.

3.Width: Extremely!

The Ford Raptor is a whopping 86.3 inches wide. That is positively enormous. If you have the space to park it at home, and you are comfortable with it in an urban parking setting, all the power to you. Far from everyone does.

As it turns out, GM has addressed these main limitations to the demand for the Ford Raptor:

Price: Much lower

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 starts at $41,000, or $9,000 below the Ford Raptor. With the gasoline engine, there are a few options that takes it to $44,000. That's $18,000 below a well-equipped Raptor. Add the diesel for $3,500 and you're still close to $47,500.

2. Fuel economy: Much better

This is where the diesel comes in. Instead of the Raptor's 18 MPG, the Chevy not only beats it by yielding 19 MPG for the gasoline version, but the diesel version does dramatically better at 22 MPG. That's basically 22% better than the Raptor.

3. Width: Much narrower

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is around 77 inches wide, or a whopping 9 inches narrower than the Raptor. That makes a huge difference in the ability to park, drive off-road, and live with the vehicle. Many people who simply can't live with the Raptor, can live with the Colorado ZR2.

Revenue, profit and stock impact: Very positive

It is possible that, especially as a diesel, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 could obtain a similar cult status as the Ford Raptor, driving sales of the most profitable product in the GM portfolio? How do we quantify the impact?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been talking about a 15% diesel sales mix for its RAM 1500 pickup truck, until it ceased sales at the end of 2016 as a result of its regulatory conflict with the EPA. Jaguar Land Rover is right now experiencing a diesel sales mix of about 15% so far in 2017.

So it seems like 15% is the magic number for U.S. diesel sales mix, of any given model.

In 2016, GM sold 146,174 midsize pickup trucks in the U.S., and Toyota (NYSE:TM) sold 191,631 as the market leader. Toyota does not offer a diesel of any kind. Neither do any of the two smaller players, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC).

There should be no reason why GM should not be able to sell 15% of its 146,174 unit base as diesels, especially if it includes a "budget Raptor competitor," aka the Colorado ZR2. In any case, that would mean approximately 22,000 units.

With no other midsize pickup truck diesel competitors from Toyota, Nissan and Honda, GM should be able to take market share from those as well. The entire midsize pickup truck segment in the U.S. was 448,398 units in 2016. 15% of that would be 67,000 units.

So that's the realistic range here, for the medium term: 22,000 units to 67,000 units. The midpoint looks like 45,000.

For GM, that has a potential of 45,000 units multiplied by $45,000 average selling price, or $2 billion. Clearly, not all of those will be the ZR2 version of the Colorado, but also include the lower-grade trims, including the GMC Canyon variants.

Still, the GM diesel offensive just in the midsize truck segment alone, is a $2 billion annualized revenue opportunity, and this is widely considered to be the most profitable larger segment served by GM. And let's be clear: Making the midsize diesel pickup truck into a flagship cult product for GM, is the Raptor-competitor, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. It defines the tip of GM's diesel spier.

Diesel pickup trucks could have at least four times the profitability than the average GM car. As a result, this annualized $2 billion revenue would look like an $8 billion impact on a $160 billion revenue year. That's 5% - from this midsize diesel pickup truck alone.

What about the other new non-midsize diesel models, and their potential impact in the U.S. market alone?

2016 units 15% diesel Chevrolet Cruze 188876 28331 Chevrolet Equinox 242195 36329 GMC Terrain 87925 13189 TOTAL 518996 77849

As you can see in the table above, the 15% diesel sales potential impact from the other three GM non-pickup truck models in the U.S. alone, that become available at various points in 2017, is over 77,000 units. Those may not be as profitable as the pickup truck, but 77,000 units is the same number as Tesla sold worldwide in 2016.

Remember what I wrote at the beginning of this article, that the increase of diesel market share from 3% to 6% implies an increase in annual diesel sales by approximately half a million units per year? Adding these numbers - 45,000 for the midsize truck and 77,000 for the other three models that are coming in 2017 - you can see that it is starting to look like GM will get a major chunk out of this half-a-million unit annualized growth opportunity.

And it won't stop there. If you listen to the interview with the GM propulsion boss referenced near the beginning of this article, he suggests that there are other models coming, especially for larger SUVs. This would include diesel versions of the Traverse, Acadia, XT5, Enclave, Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon and Escalade.

One suspects that many or all of those will get diesel options within the next three years. If so, GM alone might be able to add a majority of the half a million diesel per year unit sales increase in the U.S. per year. Of course, the diesel pie could grow even bigger, as a result of more diesel entries and success from FCA, Mazda, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and perhaps BMW.

Conclusion: Huge impact to revenue, profits and the stock

GM is leading the diesel offensive with the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, followed by the other midsize pickup truck variants, the Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox and GMC Terrain. The impact to GM's sales, market share, profits and therefore the stock, is likely to be outsized, all other things equal, as per the math detailed above.

Perhaps this is why, despite the slight cyclical downturn in the U.S. light vehicle market, GM feels so confident in its bottom-line prospects for full-year 2017? The GM shareholder will send a "thank you" card to the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 this year.