Ferrari: Multiple Growth Engines

Ferrari looks set to finish the race far ahead of the pack. Buy now.

The company has multiple growth engines - ranging from selling cars at almost-absurd margins, as well as strong sponsorship and marketing revenues.

Ferrari enjoys very strong profit margins, which are far superior than its competitors in the industry.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is a company that is a forerunner in the luxury auto industry, and its stock is a must-own for every investor. It has spectacular and sustainable profit margins due to the large premium it is able to charge on its products, and the company has multiple engines for growth, primarily due to its strong branding and marketability.

First, let us take a look at its profit margins in comparison with its peers, which easily sets Ferrari aside as a leader amongst the pack. As seen in the table below, Ferrari enjoys the highest gross margins and EBITD margins in its peer group, and is able to do so mainly because of its powerful branding as a premium luxury brand.

Source: Reuters

Of course, the comparison may not be like-for-like, in the sense that some of Ferrari's competitors may offer products which are of a lower-tiered pricing so to appeal to a larger group of consumers. The company would then enjoy higher sales volume at the expense of lower margins.

However, therein lies the beauty of Ferrari's marketing strategy. The company positions itself as a high-class luxury brand, where its products are exclusive because very few consumers are able to afford them. In FY16, according to the company's annual report, it made just 8,014 shipments globally. This allows the company to get away with its 49% gross margins per car sold.

As can be seen in the chart below, the company maintains its luxury branding by producing on average, only 1 or 2 new models a year.

Second, aside from Ferrari's strong branding and marketability, which translates into almost-absurd profit margins for the company, Ferrari has seen its profitability metrics improve from FY15 to FY16, since its listing in the US in 2015.

From the table below, I want to draw your attention to:

1) Net Revenues, which increased from EUR 2.8bn to EUR 3.1bn (a 9% increase YoY). The company expects net revenues for FY17 to surpass the EUR 3.3bn mark.

2) Global Shipments, which increased from 7,664 units to 8,014, which reflects increase in overseas demand.

3) Net Profit increasing from EUR 290mln to EUR 400mln, translating into increase in EPS from 1.52 to 2.11.

Thirdly, let us examine where the revenues are generated from. Segments-wise, net revenues are largely derived from selling cars and spare parts. 'Sponsorship, Commercial and Brand' is the secondary driver of revenues, and I believe this will continue to grow.

Ferrari manages 16 directly operated stores and 29 franchised locations as of the end of December 2016. The company also owns museums in Italy, which attracted 478,000 visitors in 2016. However, the main source of sponsorship and branding income has to be derived from Ferrari's participation in F1, which is a behemoth of an event with a global presence.

From the chart below, Ferrari is expected to receive $87mln in revenues from its participation in F1, which may not be much versus its EUR 3bn top-line; more importantly, Ferrari's participation in the contest increases its branding and more sponsorship deals will result from this.

Geographically, Ferrari receives most of its revenues from the EMEA region, followed by the Americas. Greater China shipments are small comparatively, and I believe there is room for this area to grow given the growing affluence in China.

Lastly, from a technical standpoint, Ferrari's price action is on a clear uptrend, and momentum continues to look strong without any resistance area above current levels. According to Reuters, the analyst consensus rating for the stock is an 'outperform', with the average analyst target price of $77.82.

With current price at $90 levels and momentum looking strong, I believe we could see a coupled of analyst upgrades / re-ratings in the near future to bump up the target price nearer to current levels, which could give the stock a further boost.

In conclusion, Ferrari is a rare stock which enjoys such high profit margins within its industry, and this is down to its premium branding and elite marketing. From a financial standpoint, the company's profitability metrics look set to continue to improve. With its multiple growth engines, Ferrari looks set to finish the race far ahead of the pack.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.