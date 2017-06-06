Tesla: What Happened To All Those 'Release Candidates?'

Introduction

One of the main themes in my most recent article on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) that was published on May 1, 2017, was that to penetrate the murk of the Musk induced hyped-up haze that he assiduously works on to keep the company levitated is that you have to "connect the dots" between external data points to realize that there is much less there than Musk would have you believe.

Within the past few days, there is yet another very interesting "connect the dots" episode that definitely does beg Musk's credulity. The start of this connect the dots episode goes back to early-March when Musk on a "top secret" conference call with investors to promote the most recent equity offering described that Tesla was currently building "release candidates" with a production process that was also described as being "almost entirely built with production tooling."

So what happened to all those "release candidates?"

To completely frame Musk's March statement - that was over two and one-half months ago. One would think that for someone who can land rockets on barges that in the ensuing two and one-half months that significantly more progress would have been made to now have a steady flow of such release candidates which might now be available. For such an innovator, marvel, and wizard (who is willing to sleep on the factory floor) that assembly line ready vehicles would now possibly already be rolling off the assembly line.

Such vehicles in a reasonable volume also would already be needed anyway for standard testing that any responsible vehicle manufacturer would go through before making vehicles ready for delivery to customers. A little hiccup in such a narrative was effectively confirmed last week, however, when visitors to the Tesla "VIP factory tour" were able to see a Model 3 "on display" but had no meaningful access to the vehicle.

Such tightly controlled access is very interesting given that Model 3 "release candidates" have been supposedly been in production since early March as I mentioned above. As such, why - in early June - was there no release candidate available for all of the VIPs to have a more detailed view into? Maybe because this is just another episode of the never-ending Tesla smoke and mirrors charade in continually announcing things that are always late or that never come true at all.

The Model 3 will eventually be produced at some point as investors have shoveled enough money into Tesla to allow for at least initial production runs of the car but, as I also put together various other Tesla events in my previous article, I don't expect the start of anything that could be remotely considered "volume production" (at least 1,000 vehicles a week) until at least the middle of Q4.

Possible Securities Laws considerations

Such a chain of events also then raises an interesting question about whatever Musk was talking about in March on the private investor conference call.

Other aspects of the call in March also were essentially violations of required public company disclosure regulations as no transcript of that call has ever been filed by Tesla in an 8-K filing. The fact that Musk did apparently describe on that call, however, that Model 3 "release candidates...almost entirely built with production tooling" were being manufactured but that there were not any of such "release candidates" available for the VIPs to get their hands on in June is yet another sequence of events that begs Musk's credulity. Another aspect of this chain of events, however, is that Musk possibly being inaccurate in describing the company's capabilities and activities to investors during the process of a securities offering in March is securities fraud.

Another potential future and even more significant aspect of possibly misleading investors also is from the long repeated Musk mantra that the Model 3 gross margins will be 25 percent. As I also described in my May 1 article, I don't see how that can happen.

What I also showed in that article is that if the long promised gross margins are not achieved, that the much higher volume of the Model 3 will result in an immediately noticeable and very negative gross margin mix change. In my opinion, such a striking gross margin mix change will be a significant catalyst for raising awareness of how Musk has continually overstated the company's capabilities and future prospects. Musk's statements being more widely recognized and appreciated as having no credulity would then be a significant catalyst for driving the stock significantly lower.

For reference, I'm also including my gross margin mix change table from the May article. As you can see, if Model 3 production costs are 60 percent of Model S production costs, overall Tesla automotive gross margins will plunge into the mid-teens and stay there - never to recover again. At that level of gross margins, Tesla would also never be able to cover ongoing overhead expenses (currently 35 percent of revenues), ongoing capital costs, or future financial obligations.

Auto Insurance Rate Increases for Tesla Model S and X

As also highlighted in a Seeking Alpha "breaking news" article over the weekend, AAA has now significantly raised insurance premiums on Model S and Model X vehicles. As described, due to what AAA described as "higher claim frequency" and "higher cost per claim" the much higher rates are justified. Just before the Model 3 is supposed to be available for customers, such higher rates on a relative basis would also probably be likely for Model 3 owners as I don't think insurance companies are usually prone to underprice policies - particularly on a completely new and unproven vehicle where there has so far been almost no visibility.

For a supposed "mass market" vehicle, however, I also believe there would be much higher sensitivity to much higher insurance rates given that affordability considerations will also be a factor in a higher volume vehicle market segment. Although there has never been any subsequent visibility into actual levels of Model 3 reservations for over a year (since the "almost 400K" tweet - which was actually only 373K anyway), I would expect a relatively high number of cancelled reservations if potential Model 3 purchasers find that their insurance costs will be much higher than expected.

Conclusion

As with everything Tesla, there is very little that can ever be verified. As such, to have better visibility into actual company capabilities, a good analyst has to continually assimilate a large number of separate data points into a "mosaic" that indicates the actual fundamentals of the company.

To not have a Model 3 available for more thorough inspections - or even test drives - at a "VIP" event scheduled by Tesla one month before "volume production" was supposed to start is just another data point that Tesla's capabilities are far less than Musk is continually attempting to have you believe. To have a very prominent auto insurer also raise rates significantly on existing Tesla vehicles shortly before the introduction of the Model 3, that would also likely result in much less demand for the Model 3 than would be justified by the current stock price.