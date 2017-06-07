Think Hard About Following Richard Kinder

Article thesis

Recent insider buying has been deemed an argument pro Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) at the current price, but that argument is not really justified when we take a closer look. Kinder Morgan still could be a good pick for income seekers due to a good dividend growth outlook a couple of years down the road.

Just last week Richard Kinder, Kinder Morgan's executive chairman, has decided to go long another 500,000 shares of the company's stock. This isn't really a good reason to buy, due to two reasons:

First, Richard Kinder's buying activity was insignificant relative to his wealth and his total holding:

Buying 500,000 shares when you already hold 235,000,000 shares means increasing one's stake by 0.2% -- the equivalent of buying 2 shares whilst owning 1000 shares -- is this a sign of confidence? The 500,000 shares Richard Kinder bought over the last year are about one tenth of what he would have bought if plainly reinvesting his dividends.

Putting $9 million into new shares of the company he founded in a year when he received $120 million in dividends isn't a very significant move in his total holdings at all.

Second, Richard Kinder's buying activity hasn't been very well timed in the past:

When we look at the other three buys Richard Kinder made over the last years, we see that he bought at an average price of $32.90. As we know right now, that hasn't been a good entry price at all, as Kinder Morgan's share price was roughly cut in half since.

So to sum up, we see that the argument made by some isn't very compelling: Richard Kinder's buying is almost negligible versus his total holdings, he is reinvesting much less than one tenth of his dividend proceeds into shares of the company, and his past buying activity shows that his timing regarding good prices wasn't really good.

This, on the other hand, doesn't mean that Kinder Morgan's shares are a bad or unattractive investment at the current price, investor just should focus on other reasons:

KMI FFO Per Share (ttm) data by YCharts

Kinder Morgan's dividend yield of 2.6% is much higher than what investors can get from the broad market (1.9%), and there is significant growth potential down the road: With funds from operations standing at $1.83 and annual dividends standing at $0.50 (per share in both cases), the payout could be increased substantially, which would result in much higher dividend streams to investors' pockets.

Right now Kinder Morgan's focus is on its growth backlog and reducing its debt levels, but once the majority of its projects has been finished and leverage has come down a little more, the company could easily double its annual dividends (likely via a couple of annual raises), and the payout ratio would still be relatively safe. Investors buying right now could thus see a yield on cost of (maybe even well) above 5% a couple of years down the road -- for investors who don't need a higher yield right now Kinder Morgan's shares thus are not unattractive at the current level.

KMI Price to CFO Per Share (ttm) data by YCharts

Kinder Morgan's price to cash flow ratio is roughly 9, which is a little below the 5 year average, and also much lower than the multiple of the broad market. Since Kinder Morgan does not require a lot of maintenance capex, and is not forced to expand its business further once the current backlog is finished, Kinder Morgan's free cash flow could come close to the company's operating cash flows, which means a free cash flow yield of about 10% is not unrealistic once growth projects are finished and the company focuses on shareholder returns and / or debt repayment.

This is an attractive valuation, especially versus the broad market at all time highs.

Takeaway

Richard Kinder's purchase of 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan sounds like a big deal, but it really isn't. Shares of the company still do not look unattractive for income investors with a long-term focus, as there is significant growth potential for Kinder Morgan's dividend once the backlog has declined and leverage levels are at the target range.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.