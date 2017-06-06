Netflix: Outdated Accounting Practices To Blame For Overvaluation

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen tremendous gains over the past year in light of revenue growth and healthy expectations for profitability. These figures, while promising, ignore some of the most important costs that the company incurs. Because of this, the stock price reflects a bottom line figure that is overinflated and fundamentally flawed.

The Capex Problem

Netflix has shown healthy increases in revenue over the past three years, moving from $5.5 billion in 2014 to $8.8 billion for 2016. But despite this 60% increase in revenue, net income has seen a decrease of about 30%. This decrease is due largely because of a sharp increase in SG&A. While the decrease can be explained, the bottom line numbers themselves are a little more difficult to understand.

The biggest problem with the company's financials can be found in the statement of cash flows. In 2016 alone, Netflix spent $8.6 billion on "additions to streaming content assets." This outflow covers both the creation of original content and the acquisition of non-original content. The creation of original content can be considered a capital expenditure, but whether or not the costs associated with acquiring and maintaining the rights to non-original content can be classified the same is where the line becomes blurry.

A capital expenditure is when a business engages in the purchase of major goods or services to expand their ability to generate profits, while an operating expenditure refers to the costs associated with running a company's basic business. For Netflix, non-original content is essentially inventory. Any cost associated with acquiring this inventory is more closely an operating expense than a capital expense, and should be recognized on the income statement as such.

Over-Inflated Bottom Line

As mentioned above, Netflix spent $8.6 billion on streaming content assets in 2016. In 2015, it was $5.8 billion, and in 2014 was $3.8 billion. Pair this with revenues of $5.5, $6.8 and $8.8 billion from 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, and you'll notice that the true cost of revenue is growing at a pace far greater than the revenue itself. Because of the accounting techniques being used by management, Netflix is showing a positive EPS figure. Because of their massive debt offerings ($1.5 billion in 2015, $1 billion in 2016, and already over $1 billion for 2017), they are showing cash flow figures that don't really tell the whole story. That story is this: Netflix is absolutely hemorrhaging cash. Their ability to service existing debt rides heavily on their ability to offer new debt. They are spending more money to gain subscribers than the revenue that said subscribers provide.

Extreme Overvaluation

Netflix has used accounting techniques that while legal are outdated and misguiding to protect the bottom line for far too long. The company can account for its cash outflows as it wishes, but at the end of the day there is more cash going out than coming in if not for the debt markets.

It is only a matter of time before the market recognizes the company's cycle of pyramiding debt and becomes less willing to lend to this cash furnace. Growth in the price of Netflix's common stock is based on fundamental analysis that assumes that the company will eventually generate positive free cash flow. The trends seen in their financial statements, however, suggest quite the opposite. The trends suggest that the company's cash deficit and thus the level of debt will continue to rise until the market corrects on the currently overvalued stock. This will drive the price down until the company is acquired by a tech giant with cash to spare. As the old John Maynard Keynes saying goes, "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." With that being said, exercise caution when executing short positions on this stock. All I know is that I wouldn't touch shares of Netflix with a 10-foot stick.