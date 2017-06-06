Donning The Mantle Of Environmental Savior: Musk Quits Trumps Council

Elon Musk, as CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was an odd appearance on President Trump's industrial councils and, as the US is now leaving the Paris accord, he got a dubious opportunity for grandstanding as an environmental steward by very publicly leaving Trump's council.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

It is the only thing he could do, however, the whole exercise amounts to little more than shadow-boxing. The episode allows Musk to wear an environmental mantle. One can study various life-cycle environmental analyses online and the conclusion may be that, in reality, the choice of BEV versus ICE makes a little difference in the long-term environmental impact, except as to where and when the pollution occurs. The law of entropy cannot be easily escaped.

The arrow of time

Entropy means that the arrow of time goes in one direction, not the other, and we can't really cheat. Now, there may be places where we can make alternative choices, as certain things can be done with less energy input.

Moving around several tons of steel in order for one person to travel from A to B amounts to the same thing in terms of entropy, regardless of the choice of BEV versus ICEV, as numerous analyses show.

Walking or taking public transport versus taking a car is a low entropy choice. Arguably walking is better for your health also.

Car-sharing is a relatively low entropy choice also, for fewer cars reduce environmental harm directly.

The current developments mean again passing up an opportunity to put the whole environmental issue on a businesslike basis. We end up having dubious environmental claims running afoul of an administration who deals with environmental issues on ideological grounds. The rationale presented for pulling out of the Paris accord rests on faulty analysis. Unfortunately, the entire environmental debate is full of illogical positions. Investors in the so-called ESG sector may confuse ideology with business, and often seek mythological unicorns, or, in this case, triple bottom lines. We end up a pariah in the world, and aligned with Syria and Nicaragua as non-signers - with the added note that Nicaragua thought the Paris deal did not go far enough, in short the US is now aligned with that other rogue state, Syria, as Joseph Stiglitz implied in the Guardian, saying the US has gone rogue. In other words, any flaws that were present in the approach to climate change and the environment are not becoming exposed let alone corrected, by these ill-founded ideological changes.

If, on the other hand, the existing framework of incentives and tax-breaks were substituted by a simple carbon tax, the most efficient technologies would rise to the top, and for residential energy that would mean various improvements to the envelope, heat pumps and solar thermal long before Solar PV, and for transportation hydrogen would start making serious inroads. In both cases Tesla would suffer, for the company is built on the current dysfunctional subsidy regime.

Subsidies for what?

The dubious merit of the whole BEV concept has been the result of numerous studies. A recent study by Arthur D. Little on the BEV versus ICE comparison arrives at some salient issues:

Lifetime cost of ownership: ICEV has a 44-60% lifetime cost advantage, excluding subsidies, which they expect to narrow by 2025.

GHG emissions: This study gives BEVs a 19-23% advantage.

Secondary environmental impacts: Life cycle toxicity in terms of human life expectancy: ICE -6 days, versus BEV -20 days.

A 2015 BEV generates enough toxicity over a vehicle's lifetime to cause an impact to human life equivalent to 20 days of life lost to death or disability, whereas a 2015 ICEV generates enough toxicity to impact the average human life by only 6 days. The differential in secondary environmental impacts will widen for new vehicles in 2025, with BEVs producing even higher levels of human toxicity potential. (Battery Electric Vehicles vs. Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles, A. D. Little).

Again, we are talking here about a "solution" that merely pushes the balloon in one place, only to makes it pop out elsewhere. Is that worth the massive subsidies BEVs are now getting? The current administration missed the opportunity to make sound, business-like corrections. Unfortunately, as valid as the climate change case is overall, it is full of dubious analysis. What is true for the cars, is even more true for the solar business.

Tales from the Teslaverse

As some would say, Tesla is a story stock, and others would plain call it a bubble.

I followed SolarCity all the way through the Tesla acquisition, which was clearly a bailout, and since then it is now clearer than ever that the company was headed for bankruptcy, with the latest development being an SEC investigation into heavy cancellations at both SolarCity - now part of Tesla - and SunRun (NASDAQ:RUN).

Admittedly, the solar roof tiles look a darn sight better than other products that have been launched in that category, but we note that literally all previous attempts have failed. Nonetheless, this company seems to be blessed with near infinite goodwill, and presumably the early production of the tiles, while small, was recently reported to have been sold out into 2018.

As to batteries for stationary storage, the economics are still marginal and limited to niche markets such as Hawaii where rates are high enough to justify storage. Moreover, I remain a skeptic about the long-term potential of LiIon batteries for stationary applications, as other technologies are emerging, offering in some cases 20-year warranties, such as JLM (LithiumIronPhosphate with 20-year warranty) and IronEdison (NiFe) - their warranty is still only 10 years, but NickelIron batteries have been known to last a hundred years. We are aware of several other battery technologies that are "in the pipeline," promising better economics and longer life expectancies, up to 30 years or more.

On the plus side of the ledger, the new low-profile solar panels that are due to come out of the Riverbend facility in Buffalo, NY offer almost 22% efficiency, and look very promising and should be more economical to deploy, but they are about a year behind schedule and now come into a market that seems to be slowing down. Most importantly, the business model on which SolarCity's rapid growth was based, seems to be coming unglued. Still, it never outgrew the startup phase into profitability, as cash installations (even if financed with a solar loan) are winning the day. SolarCity has not demonstrated that it can be profitable under those conditions. Moreover, if the subsidy framework came unglued and Solar PV would have to compete on equal terms, SPV would often no longer be the first choice in the residential market.

The story of the car is fascinating, but again, from a pure environmental standpoint, it solves some problems and not others, and in the end BEVs are probably a wash environmentally. To make the economics work it is heavily dependent on the subsidy regime that now seems increasingly threatened.

The strategy of positioning the first cars as high performance luxury vehicles was initially brilliant, and a logical way to evolve, but with the arrival with lots of competition, plus its own lower cost Model 3, that perception of exceptional performance will be gone, as more torque is simply a feature of all electric vehicles. As fellow author Enertuition recently pointed out, there is downward pressure on resale values of Tesla for Tesla-specific reasons, and there is more downward pressure on pricing because of a upcoming 30% insurance rate hike. In more general terms, Tesla will have to learn to compete as a car company just when the car market is slowing down, and ride-sharing is expanding rapidly. Recently, I learned that New York City is expanding its own carshare pilot program, and the intention is very clearly to reduce car ownership and street-level parking. The example for the model was a Brooklyn neighborhood, where four "carshare" parking spots in a 2-block area led to a reduction of 28 personally owned vehicles, amounting to a 20% reduction in local vehicle ownership. This is a long-term structural change in the car ownership model.

In short, even aside from all the reasons why things are likely not to go as fast with the Model 3 as Tesla seems to imply, the overall market slowdown for new vehicle purchase is real and increasingly structural. Personally, I can attest to this particular issue for within a month after stopping a daily commute to New Jersey and switching to the subway for a commute into the city seventeen years ago, I gave up my car after just one alternate-side ticket. I have seen growing interest in car sharing options from people in community planning events.

Nothing in Tesla's business model suggests it will be viable once it is weaned from the current subsidy regime, let alone able to withstand a structurally shrinking market.

Leaving the Paris accord produces only uncertainty

Besides the opportunity for Elon Musk, the attempt to exit the Paris accord produces only increased uncertainty about the environmental agenda. Trump's actions will also prove largely irrelevant, because economically renewable energy has simply crossed over to where it is often the cheapest option. But SolarCity is barely a player in the utility scale market. They are mostly focused on the heavily subsidy-dependent residential market.

While business uncertainty is bad, fortunately there are boots on the ground that will largely defeat the effort, but the misdirection in the White House will be costly nevertheless. I addressed some of this in my recent review of the book Climate of Hope. As former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg correctly points out in the book, the C40 initiative means that US Cities alone could ensure that the US meets the conditions of the Paris agreement. Bloomberg means business, and is leading the effort to meet the Paris goals anyway, and meanwhile French President Macron invited American scientists to come live and work in France.

These days, not only is coal fast becoming obsolete, oil is about to follow, as per a fascinating Bloomberg article on the likely demise of oil. Predictably, Governor Jerry Brown of California is not having a Trump sandwich and the state remains is committed to stay the course, as is New York State and several others. California is turning towards China for climate partnership, the Northwest is increasingly aligning itself with Canada, and New York is firmly committed to its environmental vision as well, because the future competitiveness of the state critically rests on it.

The winds of change

You can't arbitrarily turn the clock back twenty years. Wind and solar have become compelling choices for utility scale projects - a recent solar plus storage utility scale deal (for Tucson Electric), happened at 4.5 cents/kWh. Plus, the type of luddite retreat we are now going through is likely to become extremely costly economically. It is likely to result in brain drain, and reduced economic opportunity, for the world is inexorably headed towards more green tech, even if that goes with fits and starts.

The ideological pursuit of environmental solutions and subsidies arguably may have been necessary for a while, but the movement remained stuck in kindergarten, bottle-fed on subsidies, while the technologies it sprouted matured and became viable in pure economic terms. Politicians just never took note of the fact. As a result, markets were distorted by idiotic subsidy schemes that have long since outlived their usefulness. My favorite example remains the subsidies intended for rooftop solar, when it should hardly be the top choice economically for the property owner - if solar thermal is 80, 90 or even 95% efficient, why subsidize the heck out of Solar PV, a technology that is only 15 - 20% efficient? Or why subsidize Solar PV at $3/Watt on the rooftop, when you can get it below $1 at utility scale? The time has come to remove all subsidies that distort the market and allow economics to take over. Now that would be progress. In the long term, the only way to steer the process that makes any sense at all is at a macro level, in order to achieve better outcomes, such as with a carbon tax, but importantly methane and other GHGs should be included.

In short, if a rationalization of the environmental subsidy schemes were undertaken on business reasons, neither BEV nor Rooftop SPV in its current form could stand up. The only thing that saves Tesla's business model for now is that there appears to be no such business-like approach in place. In Europe, there are renewed signs of developments with of hydrogen vehicles, with significant growth plans of Hyundai, BMW, Mercedes and others. It seems Shell oil and Toyota (Mirai) are significant leaders in this area, and Mercedes and Honda are bringing out two more models this year. To have only water vapor as an exhaust is clearly a very dramatic improvement compared to the dubious environmental merits of BEVs. Tesla has vocally ignored this reality, but besides the clear environmental advantage, hydrogen cars also can be refueled in 3 minutes, not hours.

Ideology not business

The Trump administration chose to act on ideological, not economic grounds, although they dressed up the move with a faulty analysis of the presumably huge economic cost of the Paris accord. They missed an opportunity to make markets rational, and to run the country like a business, instead of merely placating an ideological extremism that even lacks popular support. This is tokenism at its worst.

A businesslike approach would show that it is easy to meet the Paris commitments, and good for the economy. There is a lot of US-made, or US-made heat pump technology which would emerge at the top of the list for retrofits, if market-distorting subsidies were eliminated. A simple carbon tax would go a long way.

Another example of low entropy decisions

At the end of the day, the evidence is in that the single most significant low-entropy decision the world can make is the shift towards plant-based diets. Personal health (and health care costs!) may be the primary motivation, but collectively that shift will do more to combat climate change than the dubious change from ICEVs to BEVs. All the science supports that, and it is the reason why the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is serially winning lawsuits in the area of nutrition. As Ecowatch asked recently: Which is worse for the planet: Beef or cars? Again, here is a simple choice that does amount to a low-entropy alternative, for animal protein uses 10-20 times the amount of resources to produce compared to the plant-based equivalent.

In other words, solving our environmental problem is hugely dependent on personal choices that anyone can make, and not Rube Goldberg solutions like gigafactories, and BEVs. The UN has been pointing out the need for this dietary shift for some time, and Germany recently forbade any meat dishes at official government functions for this reason. It will purely be necessary to solve the world's food problems. A lot of things are much simpler than they seem at first sight.

Conclusion

Tesla (TSLA) has been the answer to the question who can collect the most subsidies and incentives. It symbolizes the downside of market-distortion by misplaced environmental incentives. Meanwhile, leaving the Paris accord may be, it has nothing to do with anything except extreme political ideologies that are clashing right in front of our eyes. Tesla gets its day in the sunlight, but it has yet to prove BEVs make a lot of sense, economically or environmentally, or that it can live without the subsidy regime that is now increasingly in question, or that it has a viable strategy for the combination of a cyclical and a structural contraction in the car market. Profitability remains elusive for the company, and the outlook is not improving with the shifting political winds.

In short, the macro change of exiting the Paris accord exacerbates uncertainty for business, Tesla or otherwise, but increase of uncertainty about the whole environmental paradigm the country operates by, is likely to become very damaging, because Tesla has not outgrown the subsidies that make it possible.

It all ends up that the Tesla bubble is very risky territory. This is not for the faint of heart and the reversal is likely to be swift and painful, even if timing remains unclear, as the stock powers through more and more bad news. Regardless of all that, no rational analysis supports current levels of the stock.

