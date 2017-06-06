Is Fossil Destined To Become A Fossil?

Now the company is much more of a value trap than a turnaround story.

By William Flood

The first quarter 2017 earnings for Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) do not paint a rosy picture. Compared to the first quarter of 2016, net sales were down 12%, with domestic sales declining from $336 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $278 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Sales in Europe and Asia fell in the watch, leather goods, and jewelry categories. The company reported a net loss of $48.2 million. CEO Kosta Kartosis admits in reporting that the company is struggling in a "difficult retail market" and a watch category undergoing "significant change." Troubles for the company are expressed not only in the form of declining sales, but gross margins getting squeezed, store closings in the Americas and abroad, rising inventory levels, and rising short-term debt.

Fossil grasps the transformation taking place in one of its principal markets. As early as 2015, Fossil began to peg much of its future on smart watches and other digital wearable devices. Today they offer over 300 connected watch styles including touchscreen smart watches, hybrid watches, and activity trackers. Their offerings are compatible with both iOS (Apple) and Android operating systems. Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Greg McKelvy states that, "The entire purpose of a watch is changing. People no longer wear a watch simply to tell time, they are wearing it to stay connected."

However, Fossil's entire watch segment is problematic

Traditional watch sales are shrinking, and manufacturers in that space face tightening margins due to competition and the pricing pressures stemming from the dwindling market. Yet, wearables are an unproven commodity, and gains are a long-tail proposition. CFO Dennis Secor said Fossil intended to triple their wearables sales, yet the category was responsible for an unimpressive 7% of their gross income.

Competition in this sector is exceedingly brand driven. Despite there being dozens of companies competing in the space (Samsung, Asus, and LG among them), the entire product sector is almost synonymous with the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch. Any ground that Apple ultimately loses will likely be the combined result of many entrants into the sector, not a sole competitor such as Fossil.

Buyers are likely to be influenced by co-branding, such as the Apple Watch with Nike (NYSE:NKE). To Fossil's credit, they have licensing arrangements with companies such as Adidas, Armani, Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE), and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) to produce private label editions and aid in that regard.

Apple continues to aim for the luxury market, which is also Fossil's purview. But, Fossil may have a pricing advantage - at least to Apple. Apple Watch pricing begins around $350. Fossil has a competitive advantage with an entry point for their smart watch around $250. Plus, Fossil's hybrids and other wearable digital devices, which Apple does not have, are even less expensive. However, competitors such as Samsung have smart watches at entry points less than $200; and, consumers may favor more identifiable tech brands over a company known more for fashion than tech gear.

The comeback

In late 2016, faced with a 70% profit decline from the previous year, Fossil initiated a restructuring plan dubbed "New World Fossil". Much of that aim involved streamlining and cutting product lines, closing stores, and focusing attention on digital wearables.

That restructuring initiative cost $15 million in the last quarter of 2016 and is expected to cost a total of $150 million across 2017 and 2018. Some income benefits were achieved early on, primarily from closing stores and selling or leasing back real estate facilities. Prior to the restructuring, despite the goals, revenue declined year-over-year from 2013 onward. CFO Dennis Secor expects revenue to continue to decline into the 2nd quarter of 2017 with fiscal year results to be a 6% decrease in net income from 2016.

At the outset of the restructuring, the stock was trading in the $26 range. Second quarter 2017 share prices hovered in the $10-$11 range, not seen since 2009. Diluted EPS was ($0.35/share) for the first quarter 2017. Analysts' forecasts call for earnings of $0.90/share at year's end; yet, that is dubious since that figure would have to be driven almost entirely by 4th quarter earnings. A likelier picture is more disappointing earnings reflective of Fossil's performance in the first two quarters of 2017.

Fossil seems to be a case of too little, too late, in a rapidly transforming market dominated by better established and more relatable brands. It has lost half of its stock value with a not-very-promising outlook. This may be a stock to avoid until the company has a track record wading the tech gear waters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.