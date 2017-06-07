The Long Case For Quality Care Properties

Target Price and Rationale

$25/share. Currently trading at an implied cap rate of 22% with industry comparables at 10%. Even with another 20% revenue reduction, the implied cap rate is still 12-13%, higher than the industry. A probability-weighted expected upside of ~50% translates into roughly $25/share.

Relevant Comps

OHI, CCP, LTC, SBRA, CTRE, MRT

Catalyst

Frequent financial reports (10Q, 10K) that improve rental revenue predictability with fewer nonrecurring activities.

Higher sell-side coverage and attention will increase investor knowledge of QCP’s prospects.

Management actions, including potential asset sales, origination of new revenue streams, M&A, tenant replacement, and new lease terms, will allow value realization.

Introduction of value based pay in 2018 will make it a winner-take-all market from which we are well positioned to benefit. This will result in HCRMC's revenue exceeding expectation, removing market's concern of liquidity and correct expectation of rent cuts.

When Healthcare legislation uncertainty decreases as the current administration matures, macro risks will become more tangible to investors.

Recommendation:

We recommend a LONG position in Quality Care Properties, Inc. (QCP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. Spun-off on October 31st, 2016, it traded at $17-$18/share at the time of evaluation ($18-19/share now), with an implied market capitalization of $1.66 billion. Given the current implied cap rate of roughly 20%, we believe it is significantly undervalued with 20% to 100% upside, primarily due to low research coverage, misunderstood probability of lessee default, misalignment with the risk and dividend payout appetite of the original investor base, and overreaction toward a series of negative events, which includes below-expectation operating performance and rent reduction.

Industry Overview and Analysis:

With a property mix of 84% in post-acute and skilled nursing facilities and 14% in assisted living and memory care properties across 29 states, QCP is directly affected by the trends and state of the United States post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living industry in which its main tenant HCRMC operates (95% of QCP’s revenues). Assisted living properties provide care and housing for individuals who need some help, but do not need the level of skilled nursing which provides long-term care with 24-hour medical supervision.

Macro fundamentals for both skilled nursing and assisted living are strong across the board, with tailwind demand expected to remain in the near and long term. The US senior population, aged 65 and over, is expected to grow to around 85 million in 2050, almost double of what it is today with 7x faster growth in the 75+ population which is expected to reach 34 million by 2030, a 14 million increase from 2016. This is driven primarily from increases in life expectancy, with 10,000 boomers turning Medicare-eligible daily. However, while long-term demand fundamentals are in place, many existing players, providers and property owners of senior living facilities have struggled with increased costs of operations, government healthcare funding cuts and cost containment efforts since the Great Recession. Year 2016, in particular, presented a challenging operating environment for some of the biggest REITs and operators in the industry.

These recent industry headwinds are primarily a result of, firstly, a shift in patient mix with the boom of Managed Medicare patients, with a 300% increase to about 18 million beneficiaries. This has severely depressed HCRMC‘s average reimbursement rates, as Managed Medicare plans reimburse around 20% less than the typical Medicare payments, which have also been declining due to Multiple Procedure Reduction initiatives. Secondly, pressure from managed plans, hospitals and the government to reduce patients’ length of stay ensuring they are discharged more quickly has led to lower cost settings and occupancy rates. Thirdly, reforms and budgetary pressures have seen reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid fall considerably over the past five years.

Apart from QCP, the largest other skilled nursing and assisted living real estate owners are Omega Healthcare Investors, Care Capital Properties, and LTC Properties. Similar to QCP’s past owner HCP, many other REITs have also been affected by the recent skilled nursing downturn and divested or spun off assets including Ventas Inc. which sold off its skilled nursing facilities (Care Capital Properties), Drumm Corp. which divested its nursing home operations and operator, Kindred Healthcare, exiting entirely.

Company and Business Model Review:

QCP is a recently formed publicly traded REIT created from a spin off from HCP to hold its HCR ManorCare (HCRMC) real estate portfolio under a triple-net master lease with HCRMC, an escalating deferred rent obligation (“DRO”) valued at $257.5 million as of June 2016, and a 9% equity investment in HCRMC. The HCRMC portfolio primarily consists of 274 post-acute/nursing properties and 62 memory care/assisted living properties mostly in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, and Michigan. Led by a dedicated, incentivized and experienced management team with turnaround experience, the spin-off aims to unlock the value embedded in HCRMC assets with the new business model and corporate structure flexibility to deploy a wider array of strategies.

In March 2015, HCP agreed to amend the lease with a $68 million rent reduction, equating to an initial lease year rent of $473 million, in exchange for a Tranche A DRO, Tranche B DRO, and an extension of the initial lease term to an average of 16 years. Through the spinoff, QCP inherits substantially the entire HCRMC portfolio, 17 non-strategic held-for-sale properties, the Tranche B DRO valued at $257.5 million, and a 9% equity interest in HCRMC.

HCRMC focuses on providing high-quality intensive rehabilitation therapy to high acuity patients, resulting in predominantly high-quality non-Medicaid revenue sources. The triple-net lease further protects QCP’s interests by limiting HCRMC’s ability to 1) operate in proximity of QCP’s HCRMC portfolio properties, 2) recommend the removal or transfer of more than 3% of the total residents of any property, and 3) finance or sell any portion of interests in any property leased or to be developed under the triple-net lease with a 3rd party before QCP surrenders its right to engage in the transaction (right of first refusal). The company also possesses robust barriers to entry as there are extensive land, labor, and regulatory requirements in its primary markets that would prevent other operators from entering. Lastly, the facilities QCP owns also benefit from large economies of scale, as the average size of the top 50 providers is only 8 thousand beds per provider relative to 25 thousand beds for the top 10 providers, including QCP.

QCP’s primary value driver is the rent from its HCRMC portfolio. It has minimal operating and tax expenses as a REIT and uses financial leverage to enhance its equity return. QCP’s performance depends substantially on HCRMC’s ability to pay the agreed upon rent in the master lease. The unit operating income of HCRMC available to service rent is a function of the average rent per unit (bed) and average utilized capacity (occupancy rates). Rent per unit is tied to the reimbursements that HCRMC receives through either private-pay sources, Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance coverage. Occupancy rates are influenced by customer demand (often dictated by referral relationships with family members, hospitals, insurers and medical practitioners), average length of stay (more specifically the number of minutes of face-to-face therapy received and a daily fixed charge to cover food & board) and the total capacity of the HCRMC portfolio. HRCMC’s main operating costs are its SG&A to operate the properties, 20% of which is rent to QCP, and adequate capex of $87.5 million annually to maintain and upgrade the properties as agreed in the triple-net lease. HCRMC also has debt with an annual expected interest expense of around $460 million.

Investment Thesis:

Current Market Perception

In FY 2015, HCRMC experienced top-line pressure, creating a material risk that it would have trouble meeting its obligations. Therefore, in April 2015, HCP agreed to reduce the annual rent from $541 million to $473 million in order to maintain HCRMC’s fixed charge coverage ratio. The market feared continued rent reduction and potential lessee default. Furthermore, the investors of HCP are primarily seeking fixed-income-like return from dividends and therefore averse to the more risky QCP. In response, HCP decided to spin off QCP to manage its cost of capital and conservative portfolio composition.

Our Differentiated View

QCP’s rental income is a fixed obligation of HCR ManorCare. Therefore, understanding HCR ManorCare's ability to meet its obligation is paramount. We believe that the market overestimates necessary rent reduction and bankruptcy risk, because of:

Underestimation of favorable long-term demand fundamentals and capacity undersupply due to permit constraint: The long-term demand fundamentals driven by aging US senior population and increases in life expectancy of the baby boomers are outpacing the supply of facilities constrained by the number of government-issued operation permits, creating strong industry tailwinds and support for future occupancy rates. Complexity of reimbursement rate forecast and the introduction of bundle and value based payment models creating a winner-takes-all market for Preferred Providers. There are four main sources of patient mix: Medicare, Medicaid, Managed Care, and Private Insurance, each with different unit economics and rate growth. Furthermore, the two regulatory changes - value-based purchasing and accountable care organizations – create an episodic payment system that incentivizes hospitals to push patients down the healthcare value chain and minimize the length of stay to minimize cost. The Skilled Nursing Facilities providers that can offer the most attractive economics (low prehospitalization rate and high discharge rate) are favored and selected as Preferred Providers, giving them high-margin patient mix. Underestimation of HCR ManorCare’s quality mix and unique competitive advantage. HCR ManorCare’s facilities present attractive metrics indicative of their chances of becoming Preferred Providers. Its portfolio has a below-average rehospitalization rate (12% vs 18%), above-average discharge rate (56% vs 41%) and better Medicare Star rating mix (66% 3-5 stars vs 62% industry average. Furthermore, HCR ManorCare’s bed mix is significantly above average, with 64% of its properties with 120-180 beds vs 27% industry average, giving HCRMC significant economics of scale. Over-pessimistic projection of the average length of stay. HCR ManorCare’s revenue is a function of pricing, patient volume, and the length of stay, of which the last one seems concerning, as it has been decreasing since 2013 and is currently at around 20 days. However, the downside is limited because there is a trade-off between reduced length of stay, which reduces costs, and increased rehospitalization rates, which increases costs. Experts believe that an average length of stay of 15 days or less is medically challenging. Misjudgment of HCR ManorCare’s liquidity need. While the above 4 points demonstrate significant upsides for HCR ManorCare, QCP’s rental income is analogous to a debt claim and therefore is only sensitive to the downside. Based on a stress test scenario of below-average patient mix (currently it’s significantly above average), stagnant pricing growth, and no reduction in cost, a 20% rent reduction would be sufficient to maintain HCR ManorCare’s cash cost coverage for the next 5 years.

Further, QCP has many strategic options, including replacing HCRMC with new tenants willing to pay the standard rent rate of $560 million (cash or even equity), which implies a significant upside opportunity, and selling its portfolio assets, as it has done to 43 properties in the last 2 years. Management team has indicated willingness to establish more secure income streams. Lastly, QCP owns more than $250 million worth of DRO, which can be realized through cash repayment or purchasing the income stream from HCRMC.

Valuation:

Assumption Methodology: We develop our assumptions based on HCR ManorCare’s ability to pay. HCR ManorCare’s ability to pay is based on its fixed cost coverage. We developed a bottom-up revenue build and cost build for HCR ManorCare. Our assumptions are based on the differentiated view on every identified value driver discussed earlier. The Bull Case (Case 1) assumes HCR ManorCare’s economics improves due to the Preferred Provider status and QCP’s rent income recovers to the pre-2015 level of $560 MM with 3.5% kicker. Industry cap rate becomes favorable. Status Quo case (Case 2) is if there is no further rent cut (~$470MM) and the 3% escalator is in place. The Base Case (Case 3) is a 20% rent reduction based on the stress test with unfavorable industry cap rate valuation. The bear case tests the extreme case that implies bankruptcy scenario with 35% rent reduction and extremely unfavorable cap rate valuation.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.