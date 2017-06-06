Sampo's Q1 2017 Results: In Line With Expectations

We could expect Sampo to increase its revenues and accordingly raise its proposed dividend in 2017.

Q1 2017 profit before taxes slightly increased at €430 million (€416 in 2015), driven by the good results of the associated companies, Nordea and Topdanmark.

Sampo Group (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY) is primarily traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock exchange under the ticker SAMPO:FH. I will be referring to the Finnish symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in euro (€) unless mentioned otherwise. EUR-USD 1.1213. Price of 1 euro in USD as of June 1, 2017. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Sampo and of its main competitors.

As mentioned in a previous article, Sampo Group is a Finnish insurer with a leading position in the Nordic markets. Sampo mainly operates through two subsidiaries:

Mandatum Life, a Finland-based life insurance company, which is primarily present in Finland.

If P&C, a Sweden-based non-life insurer, which operates in the Nordic countries and also in Estonia.

Furthermore, Sampo is also indirectly present in the Danish life and non-life insurance market through its strategic participation in Topdanmark (OTCPK:TPDKY), a Danish insurer, which is only focused on its domestic market.

Some weeks ago, Sampo released its Q1 2017 results. Q1 2017 profit before taxes slightly increased at €430 million (€416 in 2015), driven by strong results of Nordea (OTC:NRDEF), one of the associated companies of Sampo and by strong but expected performance in all the other segments.

An Increase In Premiums In P&C Offset By A Slowdown In Life

In the P&C segment, the premiums increased by 2% to €1,543 million, mainly driven by currency effects. The growth in the gross written premiums followed the same trend, with a 1.7% increase to €1,643 million. By excluding the currency effects, the GWP were stable (+0.1%), mainly driven by a healthy development in Sweden and Denmark (respectively +2.1% and 4.1%), offset by the decline in both traditional Finnish market (-2.8%).

Source: Q1 2017 Sampo's Supplementary material

As mentioned during the conference call, the Finnish market has been impacted by both effects: a weak economy growth affecting all domestic insurers and an increase in the price competition mainly on the retail motor business.

At the segment level, the gross written premiums decreased by respectively 0.3%, 2.4% on Commercial and Industrial segments while the Private segment (more than 41% of the total gross written premium in Q1 2017) increased by 1.7% and the Baltics grew by 1.8%

Source: Q1 2017 Sampo's Supplementary material

In spite of the decrease in some segments, the contribution of the different countries and lines of business are quite similar than last year.

Source: Q1 2017 and Q1 2016 Sampo's Financial Documents

Unlike P&C segment, the life activities declined by 6% (€229 million of written premium).

Strong P&C Performance Hidden By Positive Non-Recurring Effect In Q1 2016

The track record of earnings in P&C is unyielding. From 2005, the combined ratio was never higher than 93% while the long-term target is 95%.

Source: Q1 2017 Sampo's Financial Documents

Q1 2017 combined ratio amounted to 87.4% or a 4.4 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year. However, the P&C activities had been positively impacted by a non-recurring reserve release in Q1 2016, mainly related to a change in the Swedish legislation. Excluding this, the combined ratio for the comparison period would have been 89.8%.

In other words, the combined ratio for the first quarter of 2017 was high, proving again the efficient and very cost-effective operating performance of the company. The cost ratio improved by 0.3 percentage point to 22%, resulting from the constant efforts to the company to contain and steer its administrative and acquisition costs.

Source: Q1 2017 Sampo's Financial Documents

Source: Q1 2017 Sampo's Financial Documents

The lowering of the discount rate for annuities in Finland had an adverse impact on this traditional market and also on all the business areas, excluding Baltic.

The combined ratio worsening was mainly driven by this methodological change and the drop in the premiums. In Sweden, the combined ratio had been positively impacted in Q1 2016 by the change in the Swedish regulation. As it was a non-recurring positive effect, the combined ratio was worse in 2017 than last year. However, the operating performance in the Swedish market remains very high.

The slight worsening of the operating performance (excellent during the first quarter of 2016, due to a higher reserve release) was partially offset by higher net investment income, which was in line with the management's expectation. Sampo's management expects the investment income to amount to €50 million each quarter.

Best Ever Expense Result And Stable Profit In Life Insurance Segment

In spite of the 6% written premium decrease from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017, the profit before taxes increased by 3% to €54 million. The rise was mainly driven by the massive increase in the net investment income (+ €374 million from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017) partially offset by the drop in the incurred claims (+ €38 million).

As the agreement with Danske Bank has been terminated, most of the new premium has been written directly by Mandatum.

Source: Q1 2017 Sampo's Financial Documents

Hence, we should see a positive impact on the expense ratio in the future, as Mandatum will not pay any more commissions and fees to the Danish Bank to distribute its products. In Q1 2017, the expense ratio improved by 13.8 percentage points to 96.8%.

What's Up For The Associated Companies?

Sampo held approximately 21.2% of the share capital of Nordea and 47% of Topdanmark. Both companies are considered as associated companies. Thanks to its participation in the Nordic bank, Sampo benefits from diversified revenues and is present indirectly in the bank market. With Topdanmark's strategic participation, Sampo is exposed to the Danish market.

On Nordea's side, the diluted earnings per share increased to €0.21 during the first quarter of 2017 and the RoE followed the same positive trend by increasing 0.3 percentage points to 10.3%. The rise in Nordea's profit impacted the profit of the Finnish insurer mechanically. Sampo also expects Nordea's contribution to be significant in 2017.

On Topdanmark side, the results coming from the Danish P&C insurer increased by 346% to €21 million, driven by two cumulative effects: the increase in Topdanmark's ownership, done during 2016 and the rise in the revenues of the Danish insurance company. The profit of the Danish insurer was boosted in Q1 2017, thanks to an excellent performance in P&C.

Conclusion

Sampo remains a stable insurance company. Despite lower results in P&C, the earnings have remained stable in Q1 2017. Furthermore, the Solvency ratio increased by 4.6 percentage points to 158.9%, as well as the RoE, which grew by 11.3 percentage points to 18.4%. The investors should not expect to double their capital if they would invest in Sampo but they could be sure that the management interests are aligned with theirs, and the dividend will gradually increase, as it occurs for several years.

