3D Systems' (DDD) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Technology Conference

June 06, 2017 01:45 PM ET

Executives

Vyomesh Joshi - President and CEO

John McMullen - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Wamsi Mohan

Good morning. Thanks everyone for joining us here today. I’m Wamsi Mohan, I’m the IT, Hardware and Supply Chain Analyst here at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. I’m delighted to welcome Vyomesh Joshi who is the CEO of 3D Systems.

For those of you who don’t know, VJ has had a long career at HP in 2D printing, but made the switch now into 3D printing and is really excited about the business. Stock’s done pretty well or the last year and a half. I would say that this is a story that really is transforming. When you look at where this company had been over the last several years to where it is today, there’s been a lot of change of the Company. So it’s definitely worth paying attention to all of the changes that VJ and John here are driving? If you want to connect with the Company later, we have Stacey Witten from IR. Feel free to come by at the end of the conversation to get her card as well.

So, with that, let me turn it over. VJ is going to go over some slides and then we can get into Q&A.

Vyomesh Joshi

Thanks, Wamsi. So, good morning, everyone. What I want to do is just talk about how we are turning around the Company and then transforming into really make -- accelerate the growth. So, when I think about -- and I joined the Company in last April and looked at it, the portfolio of the Company, and I felt that this is a great technology portfolio but operationally, we were very weak. So, what I did was basically hired nine executives from my network that I knew that I can really count to make this thing, really accelerate the growth that I was talking about. When I look at the assets, really the materials annuity stream is a starting point for me. The three fundamental annuity streams as a business model that I believe will really put our company into the tremendous growth opportunity. First one is materials, second is software, and third is services, the technology services.

Let me start by talking about our customer. So essentially, we have five key verticals, aerospace and defense; automotive; healthcare, which is really very important; the fourth one is dental and calling it out separately from healthcare, because that’s a very big opportunity; and the last one is industrial, all the industrial customers.

As I said, I got nine executives from my network. They are all now in the key positions that I have from supply chain to CFO to regional leads to marketing to CIO. All these are all the executives I had worked with when I was at HP. When I think about our operating model, the first thing that comes in my mind is taking cost out. This Company never had a cost focus. My approach of cost is revenue minus operating profit. So cost of sales and OpEx, I’m looking at both. Because we never had that kind of a focus, in the first year, we have a tremendous opportunity cost out from cost of sales. So, we are working and renegotiating all our supply agreements, we are looking at our supply chain nodes, we are looking at cost reduction of all the core platforms moving forward that we want to do. Take that cost out, and then we are investing into innovation, investing into go-to-market because my view is you need to -- when you shift from prototyping to production and that’s the shift that I fundamentally believe will give us that growth in the three annuity stream that I talked about, really the different kind of go-to-market model. And third place where we are investing is in IT, because most of the acquisitions that we made, they were not really fully integrated, so a lot of manual processes that I want to convert and standardize and automate them. And by doing that, in late 2018, we will have opportunity to take even cost further out, because once you standardize and automate processes, you can take even cost out especially on the OpEx side. So, take the cost out, grow the revenue.

Now, production has fundamentally three customer needs. You need to have productivity, so you need to sprint fast. Second one, you need to have a part where you will have durability and repeatability of the part for a functionality; this is not for prototyping where it’s form and fit. With production, you need to have functionality. That means this part needs to be a functional part. And the last one, which is the most important one is the total cost of operation because if you don’t have total part cost very much comparative to a conventional molding process, you are not going to make a transition into production. The reason people will use production for this additive manufacturing is either it’s a custom part or it’s a complex part that you can’t do in a conventional way. But, it has to meet the cost structure, because without reading the cost structure, nobody is going to use it for a production.

Now, when you talk about custom parts, my view is the biggest opportunity is dental, because if you think about 7 billion people and 32 teeth, that’s 210 billion custom parts. Right? And it’s just a tremendous opportunity where you will be able to do something very different. The reason this is also attractive is most of the crowns right now are built using a milling machine, a subtractive process. You start with a big puck and then you get a crown. With additive, you only need 2 grams of materials. So, the cost structure that you are going to have is very different. And the milling machine can only do crowns. A dental lab can do dentures, crowns, surgical guide, all kinds of different indications. So, the opportunity in dental is a $3.7 billion opportunity, just in really creating the custom parts business that I am talking about. So, again, focusing on productivity, part, quality, reliability, durability and total cost of operation is something that we need to think about.

Now, when I joined this industry, I was really surprised where there was no single figure of merit that you could compare technologies. People were all talking about, I am faster, I am doing this. My view is total cost of operations is a single figure of merit where you can say is this technology the right technology for production or not. And I really would like every company in this industry to do that, because at the end of the day it’s not whether it’s a SLA or SLS or who cares, what’s the part durability, repeatability, and what’s the part cost? At the end of the day that’s how we should be measuring it.

And when I think about part cost, it’s the acquisition of the price of the printer, materials, services, how many operators you need, what’s the footprint of the printer lying that you are going to have. You have to look at all of that and come up with the total cost of operations. If you do that, that’s what I am trying to show here. In every single technology we have who is the competitor and what’s the total cost of operation. Because when you think about people say, oh carbon is five times faster, okay, but it has a process -- post processing, it needs five hours. So, what’s the total cost of operation; it’s not going to be an in line production engine. HP, they say, they are 10 times faster than FDM technology. What’s the total cost of operation, if you need a 10-hour cool time? So, my view is at the end of the day, it has to produce a part which is functional, and the total cost of operation. The reason I’m showing that our SLS will be 20% lower total cost of operation than HP. If you look against FDM technology or MGIP [ph] technology, would be 35% to 45% lower cost of operation than Stratasys. We need to really think about how a production manager will think about a production technology, not just saying this is faster or this is what we can do.

So, Figure 4 technology that I really am feeling that this is the first time the technology which is in line, so you could put 1 engine, 2 engines, 16 engines, 20 engines; it’s a platform. Depending on the use case, the use case for crowns or denture is going to be 100,000 crowns a year. For a production part, it could be 1 million parts per year. So, depending on that, you may need a one engine or 20 engines. But the post processing could be right there next to it, say in line or the production line. So, you could put automation, pick the part, put into the post processing and cure it and then get it done. So, beauty of this is you could configure it, a configurable, scalable architecture where you could basically say okay, if I’m going to run one engine, I may have a manual pour from a bottle of the material. If I have million parts I’m doing a year, I may need a drum of 55 gallon drum of material, I love that because the gallons and gallons of materials that I can have in terms of my business model, but very different kind of a material delivery system that you will need.

So, having that configurable architecture where you could put one engine, two engines, four; the engine on the right has 16 engines. And the great thing about this is you could configure it depending on the use case and depending on the customer needs that we are talking about.

So, let’s talk about total cost of operations, because at the end of the day when we are working with our customers, we shipped our first industrial Figure 4 to industrial Fortune 50 Company. This is very important conversation we had with them. And they were basically insisting on saying I want to replace the conventional process, let’s do the total cost of operations together. So what we did was we compared with our own technology, not with against anybody else. Our SLA technology was this Figure 4 to do 1 million parts. And then we did calculation of how printers we need if it is SLA versus Figure 4, what kind of a footprint, how much the factory size needs to be, how many operators you need to run this thing, what kind of a services agreement that we will have, and created a total part cost. And essentially what we figured out that the part that we will create with a traditional technology, it will be one-third of that. And it’s on a conventional technology will be very similar. And that gave me confidence that single figure of merit is really the total cost of operation. It integrates your throughput, it integrates your services, it integrates your materials pricing, it integrates your capital that you need to create the factory.

Let’s talk about metals, because that was the plastics. Metals already is used for production. Why GE acquired metals and validated the market, because you could create a fundamental competitive advantage using additive manufacturing. There are two key segments for metals, one is healthcare. Now, 3D Systems has a very, very powerful healthcare business. As a matter of fact, 25% of our revenue comes from healthcare. It grew 29% in Q1. We absolutely believe that we have our customer base with the world-leading medical device manufacturers. Because if you are medical device manufacturer, you’re not going to just buy another metal printer, you want to have a capability that you can go to the company and say okay, can you design an implant with me? And then, let’s make one of them, 20 of them, 100 of them, and then I get confidence, because I’m doing this in an FDA approved manufacturing capability within our organization.

So, we have two facilities, one in Europe and one in United States, where they are FDA approved manufacturing. Actually we make 0.5 million medical devices every year right now. So, the medical device manufacturer will get confidence. If you think about, what are the core barriers to get to their leading manufacturing? First one is a part stuff I talked about, [indiscernible]. Second is skills. All the companies don’t have skills to really do additive manufacturing. So, they rely on company like 3D Systems, say hey, how can I help to design it, scale it and then I will put it into my organization. And that’s the reason I feel on metal printing with healthcare, we are way ahead of anybody else, because you need that capability.

In aerospace, clearly, GE bought the two companies, the Concept Laser and Arcam. The value proposition that we have is with our software, the 3DXpert. We believe that the GE’s competitors are not going to go to GE. They’re going to go to find the companies. So, the approach that we took with healthcare, we are taking that same approach on aerospace. So, we are building customer innovation center where we can invite all the aerospace companies and say let us help you to design your 10 parts that you believe have the biggest opportunity for additive manufacturing; let me work with you on creating the process, creating the right material, software and hardware combination. We will put closing the loop in terms of when we are manufacturing the parts, so we can really provide the right side of the production control. And once we make 1, 10, 100, you could take it to your organization. So that’s the approach, that’s why I’m calling it precision metal printing solution is the approach the 3D Systems is taking.

Dental, I talked about. When we acquired NextDent, the materials company, I had a very clear strategy in my mind, because at the end of the day, you can’t have open materials in dentures, because you’re going to put it inside the mouth, it has to have the FDA approval before you could make that happen. So, NextDent has been doing dentistry materials for 70 years. So, you have a materials company who is providing denture material, crown material for 70 years. Now, they’ve figured out how to do 3D printing version of that. And that’s -- the acquisition allows us to have access to that material which has been approved in 70 countries and that with Figure 4, now I can go and really drive a transformation of the dental industry.

In Q1, we grew our revenue 3%. If you think about our guidance for the rest of the year, basically it’s 2% to 8% revenue growth, and 10% to 20% EPS growth. The cost structure work that we are doing on cost of sales allows us to invest and have the flow through to achieve 10% to 20% EPS growth. Revenue growth will come from the following drivers. The printer revenue was in Q4 of 2016 minus 19%; we are improving that to minus 4% in Q1; we are going to go positive in the rest of the year. Materials grew Q1 11%, because we are focused on production printer which has higher usage, we are going to see double digit growth in materials in the rest of the year. The parts business went from minus 16 in Q4 to minus 6 in Q1; we’re going to turn it around because we are investing into upgrading the capability of our parts business and we are also upgrading our website where we can really turn that around. And then, our healthcare business has continued to grow double digit. Those are the components with which we feel very confident that we could be on the high end of the 2% to 8% into the revenue guidance that we gave. And if we can grow 8% on a run rate basis, we can have a double digit revenue growth in 2018. That’s the way we have constructed in our guidance for 2017, and that’s why we feel very comfortable that we will be able to grow this business in 2018 double digit.

So, we believe we are very much focused on production, and we have the technology and operational capability to drive profitable growth of the Company. I am going to take the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Wamsi Mohan

Yes. Thank you, Vijay. So, let me take it off. And John, do you want to join us on stage as well?

John McMullen

Yes, I want to just stand up…

Wamsi Mohan

So, maybe we can start off this talking about, what was the state of the Company when you joined? And so, a year later now, what do you think have been the biggest milestones, what were the biggest problems that you have addressed, and what you think is still ahead that you want to get fixed?

Vyomesh Joshi

Yes. When I joined the Company, I think the biggest issue was the quality and reliability of our products. I think we shipped the products way earlier than we should have shipped. So, the first focus for me was getting quality and reliability under control, because once you do that all the machines now are working 100% of the time, consuming materials rather than sitting there and waiting for the service engineer to come there. So that was my number one priority, fixing the quality. We made tremendous progress; we still have work to do, but I really believe we have turned the corner there. The second priority was taking the cost out. As I said, there was no discipline on taking the cost out. So, we are on our right path there. And I fundamentally believe we will be able achieve the 20% EPS growth that I’m talking about.

Wamsi Mohan

So, on the quality side, VJ, when you look -- talk to your customer base, would you say that at this point that 50%, 60%, 70% of those problems are being resolved? How would you, if…

Vyomesh Joshi

I would say that 70% has been resolved. I wouldn’t say that all 100%, because the install base that we had built, I think we were not paying attention to the quality and reliability issues. Plus, globally, you have to go and completely change the part, change the software; this requires a lot of hard work. So, I would say that -- but we are on a path to really solve that problem.

Wamsi Mohan

Have you had instances where people who bought machines that had quality issues which are resolved now are coming back to buy new machines?

Vyomesh Joshi

Yes. I really think that I can give you many examples of that, because they liked our technology but they were not just very happy with the quality and the reliability.

Wamsi Mohan

Right.

Vyomesh Joshi

Plus, I don’t think earlier there were that many alternatives. So, I think the good news is that these are customers who are still very understanding and they want to give the business back. So, that’s the good news in my mind.

Wamsi Mohan

Yes, great. John, maybe, you can talk about the second point that VJ alluded to around the cost structure. What have been the most key sort of items that you’re focused on so far at a cost, at SG&A level? How much more room do you think there is to go, and what’s the pace of reinvestment that you are thinking about?

John McMullen

Sure. I think that we’ll speak about it in two phases. We talk about 2017 really is being a transitional year for the Company from a business model and P&L point of view. So, we built the set of guidance that assumed that we would be able to grow our non-GAAP EPS 10% to 20%, but within the P&L, we’re driving a lot of savings from a cost of goods sold point of view, so, procurement, logistics, a lot of basic things that frankly just weren’t focused on, I think the company historically and lot of opportunity in 2017. As VJ talked about, we’re allowing some of that to flow through that help us from an EPS growth point of view, but we’re investing back particularly in OpEx in 2017 in IT and go-to-market and in getting Figure 4 to market later on in this year.

So, 2017 is a transitional year. As you get into 2018, the opportunities from a cost change will continue to be productive from a cost of goods sold point of view. But as we roll out the new IT systems and update both the cash and all the things that are available to us, our opportunity shifts to be able to drive a lot of G&A reductions out of the Company as well. And you should see the P&L improve and OpEx as a percentage of revenue improve as we accelerate revenue. So, as you get into 2018, it flips a little bit but there is a lot of leverage in the P&L going forward to some of the things we’re doing this year behind us.

Vyomesh Joshi

I think building on what John is saying, the other important thing that we are also working on is cash flow. The Company generated $19 million of cash in Q1; we think we have lot of opportunity, especially IT systems that we will put in to really work on DSO, DPO and all the basic stuff that we know that this Company was never really paying attention to. So, I really think that we can take a lot of cost out of inventory, cost of the capital, and then really improve. I think this Company with all these issues generated $19 million, think about, if we just get every fundamentally right, we can generate a lot of cash for the Company.

John McMullen

Yes. I’ll add on to that for VJ. We actually -- it’s very interesting for VJ and I, we don’t get a lot of questions around cash. But if you look at 2016, overall performance for the year, $0.46 non-GAAP EPS, we actually increased absolute cash balance by 20% or $30 million throughout the course of the year. If you look at Q1 and separate of the acquisition and the money that we spent for the acquisition of Vertex, we would have grown our absolute cash balance by $11 million in Q1 and we had cash flow from operations of $19 million. Underneath all that, there is a lot of opportunity, not only in terms of improving the overall performance of the Company, but just in terms of how we manage cash. We don’t disclose our cash conversion cycle and things of that nature, but there is a lot of opportunity there. So, from a cash point of view very strong.

Vyomesh Joshi

I think that’s why I feel coming years, we’ll become a big cash generation engine. And I think the Company, the valuation of the Company, that’s why as you and I talked about. I really think the opportunity to get more install base, which is productive, fixing the services, having annuity stream in material software and services and then generating this cash, because our capital intensity is not going to be as much, because on materials, manufacturing is very different than what I was used to when we were doing supplies. So, I really think this Company has a tremendous potential.

Wamsi Mohan

Will you say VJ that -- when you talk about double-digit growth next year potentially, so when you put that in the context of what the market is doing, are we seeing the reacceleration in market? Because if you think about the last five, six years, we ran through organic growth of 10-15 going up to 30% and coming going negative, your back to sort of high single now? So, how do you think about the industry and your growth…

Vyomesh Joshi

I think there are two or three factors where I’m very positive of the industry. The first one is just GE acquiring additive manufacturing companies tells you it validates the market, that there is a real opportunity to create a sustainable competitive advantage, if you really invest into this technology. This is not just a science project. This is real thing. The second thing is ability to do production. My opinion is that’s what’s really the another key factor in changing. If you can get a functional part now with a volume that you could do million parts a year, you have a completely new game in your -- really making that shift to production is going to be another really market driver in my mind. And third, doing custom part, which was not possible, and I really think healthcare is going to be another very big opportunity. So, those three things combined, the market size is going to be bigger than people think. And if you look at report of 17% growth that he is talking about to validation by GE, I really think the time has come to really take the market sizing in a very different way. Plus, the annuity stream, I really think materials annuity stream is going to be extremely important than software and services. So I think combination of a business model and market sizing gives me that confidence.

Wamsi Mohan

On the material side, there is some concern that HP with open materials might sort of disrupt the margin structure for materials over time, how do you think about that?

Vyomesh Joshi

So, I think open materials is a misnomer; second, sourcing, I agree with that. Any production manager would like a second source, but open materials, I mean how do I say that you can have a open material and put inside a mouth, how could you be -- how could I guarantee that the quality, durability of this part, unless I know that this is a right material. And as you improve the speed, the chemistry becomes very complex. This is not like just put a Mylan 11[ph] and it will work. It’s just not going to happen. You’ve got to have the right kind of a material capability to guarantee functionality that customers are looking at. So, I don’t believe in open material.

In metals, even there, when they say open materials, there are a lot of metallurgy companies that we do partner with, but it’s more about characterization. You are not going to get functionality, unless you have the right metallurgy. And the metallurgy will only happen at a molecular level understanding of the chemistry. So, I just think that materials is going to be a IP creation opportunity rather than gross margin degradation possibility.

Wamsi Mohan

Would you say that -- when you look at the competitive landscape today, has that changed materially and with the acquisitions that companies like GE are doing, you look forward to other large industrial companies to do same?

Vyomesh Joshi

I think competition has changed, because of the opportunity, not because -- and I think that’s just good for the market. My opinion, it will expand the market, because when you get GE, they have been playing with additive manufacturing for 10 years. So, they are very serious about what this technology can bring. At the same time, the market, if it really gets into production, it’s so huge, I think there are multiple players could be really playing into this. I think I welcome them, because I really believe it validates the market and opportunity, plus it will push it in the direction of production, because I think prototyping point of view, it won’t be interesting at all.

Wamsi Mohan

John, maybe you could address, one of the things that the company has spoken about is using pricing as a leverage to pick up share but, using pricing in a way that you still are doing positive NPV on the lifetime value of that placement. So, can you talk about what are some of the trade offs, what sort of opportunity you see in the rest of the portfolio to implement some similar strategies.

John McMullen

I think first and foremost Vijay and I both come from a world where it’s all about a systems model. So, when you think about placing hardware in year one, and a 10 life year for that machine, and then install base and generating materials, it’s all about the right combination of understanding the usage profile of the hardware you are placing and being competitive in the marketplace to get that in a place and get it into your installed base. This is a lockdown focus for us in terms of how we want to run 3D Systems going forward. If you think about early this year, we used some of that cost of goods sold opportunity to be more competitive in the marketplace from a hardware pricing, because we know that we are going to see the benefit of that from the usage point of view over the years of that machine being out there. Additionally, as we move more to production, material usage goes up exponentially for us. So, we have to be really smart and be aggressive in the marketplace in getting those units, getting that footprint and then being in a position, make service and keep those machines running for years to come. It’s a very different model than just trying to push boxes out there. We come from a systems focus. And as VJ said, there is additive annuity steams out with software workflow, production and having the good service model over the life of that machine as well.

Vyomesh Joshi

I think making proactive maintenance and uptime of a production install base is going to be key, because more they use it, more the materials they are using, and more materials they use, our business model actually shines. So, I think that our install base focus on productive install based, not on consumer which is not going to use any materials, not even desktop; my view is production is the only way to really make this thing happen. And once you keep them serviceable, that’s we made the relationship with PTC and ThingWorx because I want to really deign a IoT kind of approach where the machines are telling you, hey, you need a maintenance come and maintain it. I want to have 97%, 98% uptime, so that I can create a white glove service and then enjoy the materials revenue because any machine which is not productive is not a good thing for 3D Systems.

Wamsi Mohan

How would you say, VJ, the utilization across your install based has changed from let’s say a couple of years ago to now to how you see that going?

Vyomesh Joshi

So, if you look at two to three years ago, we were in consumer business, I think the usage was very, very little. Actually we have a lot more information than people understand. If you think about consumer, let’s say, this is like floor level, the desktop is here, the professional machines are here, the production are like ceiling. So, you have a very different usage profile. So, what I’m doing is basically saying, let’s change our profile of our install base to where most of the stuff is like high usage. Once you have that, and then take the cost structure approach, so that we can get more aggressive in pricing, so that we can get the install base even further up and global footprint of that and keep those machines service, so that we can generate.

So, my view would be as you go look at compared to the last two years, our material usage is going to be better this year and by 2019, it will be in a very different kind of a mode. And I think that’s the way I want to create a very different kind of annuity stream business model. It will improve the profitability of the company, and because it’s proprietary materials, it’s going to also drive the right kind of a margin structure for the long-term, sustainable margin structure. Because the question is okay I can see the 20% EPS growth, can you sustain it? Absolutely, because of the three annuity stream that I’m talking about. Can you really grow the business bigger than this? Yes, because we’re going up a production and there is a shift going on in the production. Can we really competitively do this thing? Yes, because the technology we have our own IP and IP and the materials and the processes. So, I think we look at revenue growth, EPS growth, competitive structure, I really believe we are on a path where we’ll have a very different company.

Wamsi Mohan

Any questions here in the audience? One back there.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Vyomesh Joshi

So, I don’t think that we have done good job in -- as good job as healthcare in other verticals. But, most of our, right now, business is from prototyping, rather than production. So that’s a second thing that I’m going to convert. I do believe that the production opportunity after healthcare, second will be dental, and it’s a huge opportunity, $3.7 billion market. The third one will become, my opinion aerospace, because the complex parts are going to be very important for that. The next one will be automotive, especially where the concept cars, and as you go into the electrical vehicles, they are going to be very interesting opportunity. After that will be the consumer industrial companies. Because my view is there, once you have the right kind of a material and the production capability of million parts, things are going to be very different. So I think that’s the kind of priority that I would -- because it has to go use case by use case. When I was doing graphics business at HP, we were shifting from Heidelberg, the commercial printing into graphics printing, we had to go use case by use case. This is what’s going to happen, use case by use case by vertical. Go ahead .You had a question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Vyomesh Joshi

Sure. Yes. I’m going to be very selective. I don’t think that we should be -- we have enough assets that organically we can grow. I don’t need to acquire many more things. The only thing that I did NextDent, because I’d say it was a very unique opportunity for us to get into the dental market in a very creative fashion. So, I felt that this was a very important. So I’m going to be selective, but I have no desire to spend my capital on that. I really think really to improve our cash flow and share with the shareholders rather than acquiring companies.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Vyomesh Joshi

No, no. In all my experience in last one year and two months, a 2D printing channel will have a harder time to get into 3D printing. Why, because application engineering is the most important part. You need to have a really understanding of how the aerospace will use or how the healthcare will use this use case? And I don’t think that -- the other concern I have is will they have a capability to maintain and service. These are complex products. Now, they have certain higher level graphics channel partners. But they don’t know how to sell 3D printing, because it’s a software component of it. But they have no experience how to do workflow software for this kind of thing. You had a question, one more follow-up question.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just curious in terms of your competitive set, who you concern yourself most with…?

Vyomesh Joshi

We are concerned about everybody. I can’t -- but I think my opinion, our IP and our overall technology, I think we have a path forward where we’ll continue to gain share in every single segment that we are in. Okay?

Wamsi Mohan

Well, thank you VJ. Sorry, we are out of time over here. But if you have follow-ups, please feel free to come and get a card from Stacey here. Thank you for your time. Thanks a lot, John. Thank you very much.

