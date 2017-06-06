Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Last week’s storage injection (6/2/2017) was revised higher to 99 Bcf as bearish facilities storage data showed a higher implied injection than our models did.

We expect a +99 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended June 2. A storage report of +99 Bcf would be compared to +68 Bcf last year and +94 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate was revised 5 Bcf higher than last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 2 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of 97 Bcf.

Last week's storage injection (6/2/2017) was revised higher to 99 Bcf as bearish facilities storage data showed a higher implied injection than our models did. As a result of the increase, our range estimate increased to 94 Bcf to 104 Bcf with our estimate in the middle.

Natural gas prices today are moving higher as weather reports show heat reemerging in the East. Cooling degree days ((CDDs)) were revised higher for two days in a row, and the subsequent decrease in injection estimates reflect the latest bullish development. As we wrote last week, traders saw the sell-off to $3/MMBtu as an opportunity to take on long positions. Our daily premium updates have kept HFI Research subscribers up to date on what the traders' latest moves are, and if you are interested, you can sign up here.

