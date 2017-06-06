Star Bulk Exchange-Traded Notes Due 2019: Up 50%, The Trade Is Over - Do You Stick Around For The 8% Yield?

Given these alternatives, we will cover options for this security going forward for different investing styles: liquidate the "trading" position or hold for continued high income.

However, the 8% interest is still being paid with the security reaching maturity and redemption in November 2019; as such, it remains attractive as an income security.

Eleven months later, these Notes have recovered to near-face value, providing that 50+% capital return faster than I expected, so the "trade is over".

(Market prices on dates of submission of the earlier articles were $15.62/share at the close on June 14th, 2016, and $16.50/share at the close on June 28th, 2016, as reported by Yahoo Finance. The current market price is $24.63/share as of the close on June 5th, 2017, again as reported by Yahoo Finance)

This article is intended to "close the book" on a recommendation to buy the Star Bulk Notes due 2019 (SBLKL), originally made in an article on June 15th, 2016 (found here), and with a follow-up article on June 29th, 2016 (found here). These Notes were issued by Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), a dry bulk shipper hereafter referred to as Star Bulk or SBLK. Recommendations were made in both articles to purchase the Notes at a price of $16/share or less. The market price was in the range of $15.50-$16/share in the period up to the publication of the first article; after the second article, prices in the following days touched the $16/share mark, then increased in market price and remained above the recommended price thereafter.

The Notes are now trading close to face value; as such, the choice for an investor in these Notes is to close out the trade with a significant gain or stay with the investment to continue to capture an 8% yield (delaying the monetization of the gain to November 2019). Traders may well want to close out the trade as there remains little additional upside in market value; however, income investors may want to hold this security to redemption to continue to secure that 8% yield. My personal plan is to hold the bulk of my position (pardon the expression) until redemption in November 2019 to push out recognition of capital gains while continuing to secure an attractive 8% yield, selling 20% of my position to secure some gains now and return some cash back to my account.

Star Bulk Carrier Corp. 8% Senior Notes Due Nov 2019:

A brief description of the Notes is taken from the most recent 20F filing from Star Bulk, reporting on the period ending December 31st, 2016, with some of the legalese excluded so that the reader can easily identify the key protections offered:

"On November 6, 2014, the Company issued $50,000K aggregate principle amount of 8% Senior Notes due (November) 2019 (the "Senior Notes"). The net proceeds were $48,425K. The 2019 Notes mature in November 2019 and are senior, unsecured obligations of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The 2019 Notes are not guaranteed by any of the Company's subsidiaries. The 2019 Notes bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per year, payable quarterly in arrears on each February 15th, May 15th, August 15th and November 15th, commencing on February 15th, 2015.

The company may redeem the 2019 Notes, in whole or in part, at any time on or after November 15th, 2016 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. .... Prior to November 15th, 2016, the company may redeem the 2019 Notes, in whole or in part, at a price equal to 100% of their principal amount plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest. ... In addition, the Company may redeem the 2019 Note in whole, but not in part, at any time ... if certain events occur involving changes in taxation.

The indenture governing the 2019 Notes contains customer terms and covenants, including that upon certain events of default occurring and continuing, either the trustee or the holders of not less than 25% ... may declare the entire principal amount of all the 2019 notes plus accrued interest ... immediately due and payable. Upon certain change of control events, the Company is required to offer to repurchase the 2019 Notes at a price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. ... If the Company receives net cash proceeds from certain asset sales and does not apply them within a specified deadline, the Company will be required to apply those proceeds to offer to repurchase the 2019 Notes at a price equal to 101% of their principal amount.

These Notes offer reasonable protection to the creditors to ensure that they will get a return of capital plus the interest due.

1st Article Published with Recommendation, June 15th, 2016:

Nearly one year ago, the first of two articles recommending purchase of these Notes at $16/share or less was published. Market price just prior to publication was in the $15.50-$16/share range, so the security could be purchased at that time. However, the market price began to move higher just after publication.

Key points in the article covered:

A review of assets to liabilities to demonstrate that there were enough assets to provide backing to the debt issued by Star Bulk Carriers based upon an analysis of the balance sheet,

Existing cash flow plus cash resources, combined with restructuring of the schedule of obligations, would enable SBLK to continue to service the debt and meet necessary redemptions, including the aforementioned Notes, for a significant period of time (into and past 2019, the key date for these Notes),

Significant discussion about the pending $1.4B in obligations that were due prior to the redemption of the 2019 notes was included, with a conclusion that the company could reasonably manage to repay or refinance these obligations in such a way to remain sufficiently solvent and liquid to redeem the Notes, and finally,

My "ace up my sleeve" was on the job. One of the best value investors, Howard Marks and his associates at Oaktree Capital, were the majority investors in Star Bulk Carriers: as such, with such battle-tested distressed investors involved in the governance of the company, that it was in the best hands possible.

I think that it is a fair characterization that this article received significant pushback from the Seeking Alpha community. Key criticisms claimed that there was not a sufficient discount applied to the book value of the assets; if this criticism were correct, there would not be enough assets to backstop the value of the debt if there were a default event. In addition, there was a high degree of concern that Star Bulk would not be able to stay liquid, given an "overwhelming" $1.4B requirement in obligations to be paid prior to the redemption period.

2nd Article Published with Response and Repeat Recommendation, June 29th, 2016:

To respond to the criticisms of the first article, a second article was published two weeks later to address the feedback while providing some clarification about some issues that, in my view, were not fairly described in those criticisms.

Taking a line out of the introduction to the second article: The core of the disagreement between the author and the many critics revolves around the following comment by another contributor: "The fleet is worth tremendously less than what 'book value' purports".

I felt that this was a "red herring" as I was not claiming that the "fleet was worth book value" but rather that it would require an unreasonable discount to the book value for there to fail to be enough assets to backstop the value of the debt.

The second article:

Provided an analysis to show that, while the assets of Star Bulk (and other dry bulk carriers) ought to be discounted, these assets would need to be worth less than 40% of the asset value (i.e, a 60% discount applied to the book value) before the debt would fail to be backstopped "by the first penny"; that is, the first 40-ish% of the assets would backstop completely the entirety of the debt of the company,

Attempted to expose the false choice that the position that the "fleet value" was either "book value" or "not enough to support the debt"; indeed, a probable discount to book value of 40% or so would still provide more than enough assets to backstop the value of the debt,

Argued that while it was clear that the assets of the company were worth less than book value (which I never disputed), there were not so discounted that they would be worth less than 40% of their book value,

Pointed out that recent ship sales transactions were showing much better asset values than the critics were suggesting,

Reminded critics of this recommendation that the company continued to have resources with which to operate to "stay into the game" and continue to fund their operations, especially given Oaktree's experience in managing distressed situations (never mind their billions in cash on the Oaktree balance sheet, waiting to be invested), and

Challenged the methodology of the critics, arguing that valuing the assets of the company over the cycle was much more relevant to assessing the balance sheet of the company than using the "instantaneous value" of the assets. If the company were truly in liquidation, then those assessments would be relevant to valuing the debt instruments; however, since the company had resources to stay in the game much longer until some recovery might be experienced, that the "full cycle" value was much more relevant to the analysis than the "instantaneous" valuations that were being used as the Bible within the critics assessment.

Reminded critics of a line that Howard Marks himself uses: "The solution to low prices is low prices." That is, the appearance and continuation of low prices will pressure the weakest players, removing them from participation, allowing a recovery in these admittedly cyclical pricing regimes in dry bulk shipping and enabling the remaining players to get some cash flow relief. Indeed, this came much faster than I believe anyone expected at that time.

Where Are We Now?:

Fast forward almost a year to June 2017 and it appears that the argument has been settled by the market. Market pricing on SBLKL has increased to a range of $24-$25, achieving the 50-ish% gain on the security relative to the maximum price recommended, $16/share. This suggests a widespread market belief that this security will likely be "money good" and will be redeemed for face value plus unpaid interest on time. In discussing this security with another SA contributor, having asked him if he were interested in SBLKL, he commented that "the trade was over," and I have used his description to describe the current state of SBLKL.

So what has changed? The environment for Star Bulk Carriers and, indeed, most of the dry bulk carriers has improved substantially, with BDI levels rising from "nuclear winter" lows of Feb. 2016 to higher levels currently. That is, BDI levels have risen from a low on Feb. 12th of 291 up to a level of 830 on June 2nd, 2017, having seen yet higher levels in March 2017 near 1300. This near-three-fold increase in the BDI suggests stronger pricing across the board for these shippers; in turn, stronger pricing has resulted in significantly improved cash flow, better interest coverage and an ability to replenish balance sheets with incremental cash.

In the case of Star Bulk Carriers, there is not a major difference in the balance sheet, at least not yet, as the reader can see here:

One does not see major differences in the balance sheet, with the most notable difference being the increase in common shares

The increase in shipping rates has impacted positively the revenue and earnings of dry bulk shippers generally relative to early 2016; in the case of Star Bulk Carriers, it helped buoy the Net Income to a negative, but still significantly improved, result. This significant difference is probably a key reason why there is increased confidence in dry bulk shippers generally and SBLK specifically (as measured by market prices of this debt instrument as well as the common shares). One sees the improvement in Net Income for SBLK in the top line of the cash flow statement below:

A key question and concern at the time of the recommendation related to how much cash would be consumed in the short term to pay for the purchase of ships to which Star Bulk was committed. As it turned out, due to selling of ships and renegotiating arrangements for the purchase of the remaining ships to which SBLK was committed, demand for cash in investing was much less than 2015 and less than what I believe other, more bearish observers expected. In addition, Star Bulk needed to resort to additional financing to a much lesser degree in 2016 relative to 2015, but this was not known at the time of the recommendation and the prospect of significant, additional financing created a high degree of concern around liquidity and solvency of Star Bulk Carriers.

The following chart provides the obligations made by Star Bulk to commit precious cash, comparing the degree to which they had obligations at the time of the earlier articles relative to the present. Please note that the specific years for the two starting points are shifted; however, the purpose of this chart is to reflect the significance of obligations at the two different times.

One major difference jumps out: Total obligations for Star Bulk at the present time are $400MM less at the present time than one year ago. That $400MM reduction represents 40% of the total net assets of the company, so this decrease is substantial and may contribute to the increased confidence in Star Bulk now versus just a year ago.

Keeping in mind that Year 1 from the vantage point of 2016 is different than from the vantage point of 2017 (i.e., there is an offset of one year for each period compared), a second key item is a significant reduction of obligations in the very short term, dropping from nearly $1B to $800MM. Again, this provides some cash flow relief for SBLK and provides additional relief on the demand for cash due to obligations.

To What Do You Ascribe The Difference in Views Between Your Critics and Yourself?:

By and large, I find Seeking Alpha readers and contributors to be a thoughtful, knowledgeable group of investors. Given this observation, would I expect to find such a difference of opinion for this security as we found last year for this security?

Indeed, I have the highest regard for those critical of my approach, and they had very lucid, grounded reasons for why the critics thought that I was DEAD wrong on my recommendation. From my perspective, the difference in view stemmed from a difference in methodology plus a failure to incorporate in their assessment adequately one decisive factor about the impact of skillful governance:

By and large, critics were concerned about one of two issues (or both together):

Some were concerned about the degree to which obligations had been made that would sink SBLK (pardon the expression). This was probably the greater of the two concerns in my mind as I evaluated this security, but I felt that the company had enough resources to restructure the obligations framework to address this concern and Oaktree had both capability and reputation which would assist in this goal. Indeed, this turned out to be true and the obligations were reworked to the advantage of SBLK.

Other critics were using instantaneous valuation measures of SBLK's fleet and using these as a representation for the "value" of the company. This would be true if the company did not have the cash flow plus the cash resources to survive long enough for company to reach the recovery phase of the cycle. However, in my view at that time, I believed that the company did have the resources to "ride out the storm" to the next recovery phase; as such, an instantaneous valuation becomes moot. Instead, a valuation of the group of assets (SBLK's fleet in this case) for the entire cycle is the appropriate valuation approach to be used; in that case, the severe discount applied by critics to the book value was overstated and would have been moderated if a full cycle assessment was used.

Perhaps most underestimated by critics was the potential impact of the majority shareholder in SBLK, Oaktree Capital, which is led by Mr. Howard Marks, one of the most skillful value investors at work today. In my view, his participation in governing SBLK would tip the scales in SBLK's favor through experience in dealing with distressed situations. I described Oaktree's participation as having an "ace up my sleeve." That is, having Mr. Marks play a significant role in governance at SBLK provided a "margin of safety" for investors and creditors and that SBLK's challenges would be capably managed by their major shareholder. For example, the re-negotiation on restructuring the obligations appears to have been influenced by Mr. Marks. Let me be clear that I did believe that SBLK had the adequate resources to survive and address the two key concerns cited above, even absent the participation of Oaktree Capital; however, Mr. Mark's participation would provide an additional margin of safety. In my view, I believe that many critics failed to understand the importance of this factor when they assessed the situation in the middle of 2016.

What Are Your Options Now?:

As posed above, current owners who may have bought in June 2016 are now faced with a decision:

a. Traders can sell at a 50+% gain on their position. If the capital gains was the primary motivation for the purchase, then selling is probably the "go to" play as there is little additional upside in this security.

b. Income investors (like myself) can continue to hold to redemption, continuing to receive an 8% yield on the security while still securing the gains at the time of redemption.

In my case, I am selling 20% of my position to ensure that some gains are secured and to return some cash back to my account. With the rest, I plan currently to hold the remaining 80% of the position to redemption in November 2019. My SBLKL position was the largest position in my risk portfolio; even after selling 20%, it will remain the second largest position in my portfolio. If I need additional cash in the interim, I would consider using this position as an ATM to fund other, new positions having more upside, but those would need to be sufficiently attractive for me to give up the 8% yield, not easily found in this ZIRP world.

Given that "the trade is over", I plan to close my coverage of this security and am "closing the book" on SBLKL.

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As stated in the article, I am long Star Bulk Notes due 2019 and hold a substantial position. SBLKL is not picked up in the disclosure system, thus the need for this clarification on the disclosure