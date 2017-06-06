Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Asset prices, even crypto asset prices, are going nuts in June, so I'm trying to figure out how to get Bitcoins for free.

June Is Arbitrary Benchmark Month

(The typical Bitcoin experience. Reddit.)

June has been a great month so far for nice, round numbers. Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) shares both crossed the $1000 mark. It would've been really entertaining if on June 1 a company like Yahoo (YHOO), which has long relinquished tech leader status, did a 200-for-1 reverse split to beat these two darlings across the $1000 finish line.

The milestones extend beyond tech-related public securities into speculative instruments driven by digital innovation. In other words, Cryptocurrencies topped $100B in market cap, which means it's time to tune in to Reddit's Bitcoin vertical to get the latest news:

I was thinking about the lessons of Bitcoin, and the main one I've come up with is: Make occasional small bets on novel technologies you don't fully understand, and some of them might make you rich(er). I don't really have a great way of getting my hands on any Bitcoin besides buying it, other than a poker website I hear advertised on podcasts that sounds quasi-legal. Maybe I'll win a freeroll tournament and allocate to cryptocurrencies that way.

See also: 10-year Treasury yield carves out new 2017 low; Gold pushes to highest finish in seven months on safe-haven trade. It's a little unnerving to see this many headlines documenting record highs for asset prices.

Retail Watch

"Weak day for retail sector" reads the headline, and there were some high-single and low double digit "whoosh" sounds in the space during today's trading.

Doesn't Michaels kind of seem like it's be a decent value play? It seems like it sells the kind of stuff that an unbanked or non-online shopper might go for.

Maybe it's the kind of value trap I could fall into. Revenue has grown every year since 2013. Net income growth has been all over the place, but the company has remained profitable in the past five years. Gross profit margins have held relatively steady, likewise for SG&A. At 14% of 2016 revenue, nonoperating income deserves a closer look. Net margins ranged from 4.6% to 7.3%.

Heading over to the balance sheet, it gets too ugly. Michaels runs a stockholders' deficit. I'm puzzled by positive net income but an increasing accumulated deficit. Not today, Michael's. I'd love to know more about you, but I'm past deadline.

REITWeek!

