Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Presents at Advanced Micro Devices at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Broker's Conference (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

June 06, 2016, 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Papermaster - SVP & Chief Technology Officer

Analysts

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Vivek Arya

Welcome back everyone. I am Vivek Arya from the BoA Merrill Lynch semiconductor team.

Absolutely delighted to have Mark Papermaster, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Micro Devices joining us this morning. Joined by Laura Graves from the Investor Relations team at AMD.

We'll try to keep this as informal. I have a list of some prepared questions. We'll go through that, but we will have time for Q&A from the audience, so open that. Welcome Mark, pretty appreciate you being with us.

Mark Papermaster

Vivek, thanks for hosting today.

Vivek Arya

So maybe as a start, I think people have perhaps being not as familiar with the AMD story and how it has changed in the last three years. So, if you look at where the company has been in the last three years right and how it should inform us where it can go over the next three years, how would be -- take us through the journey that you've been in the last three years.

Mark Papermaster

Absolutely, when you look at the journey that we've been on with AMD, you have to look at the transition as best voiced by our CEO, Lisa Su, when she took over running the company and what she said is we're a company focused on great products and you see that in what we've been doing over the last several years.

We've refocused our portfolio. We looked at our crown jewels, the CPU and GPU asset that we have and we had already begun reengineering efforts there. We doubled down our efforts. We looked at how we would put that together. How we have an efficient way to put the CPU and GPUs along with the rest of our hardware and software IP together and we reengineered our execution processes to make sure that we had high quality and on-time delivery for our customers.

The other thing that we did was we shored up the balance sheet. We refinanced, we've returned to profitable growth and this year 2017 marks a very pivotal year because you have to look at our product portfolio is rolling out and it represents the work that we've been doing over the last several years. So, it is a brand-new CPU the Zen core rolling out across the portfolio.

Our graphics products represent that reengineering process that we've done. So, it's a very exciting time at AMD and it represents our focus on what product markets that we wanted to exceed, do extremely well and a focused engineering effort behind it.

Vivek Arya

Maybe Mark to start the technology discussion, there is one school of thought that keeps out saying, oh, Moore's law is dead right, which means that what difference does it make then if nobody can go to the next manufacturing node, it means everyone is at the same level.

But then the other school of thought is that companies like Intel still have advantage because they have internal manufacturing and they're claiming that their 14 nanometer is better than somebody else's 10 nanometer etcetera. So, take right through this analysis.

How important is being at the same manufacturing node versus Intel to actually take share from Intel and focus markets.

Mark Papermaster

Vivek, it's a great question and I think it's important that everyone is focused on the broader picture now and going forward on how you deliver performance to end customers and technology because it takes a combination of process technology semiconductor nodes and design and integration efforts. It's not just process anymore.

On the process side, there continues to be innovation and in fact the gap between foundry and Intel has narrowed significantly. Our current products have been shipping since mid last year in 14 nanometer, 14 nanometer and 16 nanometer, and you look at that historic gap between foundry and Intel and it shrunk considerably.

And when you go forward and you look at Intel's 10 nanometer versus foundry's seven, it shrinks even further. It's very close to parity. So, there will continue to be innovation on semiconductor nodes, it's very, very important you get certainly more density at every turn but the costs are going up.

The length of time it takes to manufacture these devices is going up. So, you're getting more parity on the semiconductor side and it shifts the focus now over to the design side.

What can you do in the smarts of those CPU cores and the GPU cores and even more importantly, how do you put them together? How do you innovate in terms of those engines and then how do you connect them efficiently so that they can scale when you add more of them and oh, by the way, how do you add even other accelerators? How do you have diversity such that you could use FPGAs and ASICs and other devices, advanced memories and do an advanced system design?

That what we're focused on at AMD and we call it Moore's Law plus. You still need that process technology advances and there is lots of innovation coming. You just saw recent reports on 5 nanometer advancements that are coming, but equal and even more important is paring that with advanced and innovative system design and integration.

Vivek Arya

Got it. So, from your perspective you think the combination of your architecture plus the foundry resources that you have available, that is enough to compete with the competition?

Mark Papermaster

Yeah, I'll give you an example is that Zen core that we're shipping now, we started shipping Zen and Ryzen in high-performance desktops in March of this year and you now see it rolling across the rest of portfolio. The server version shipping later this month and then mobile end of the year.

That Zen CPU is highly competitive. When you look at its area versus Skylake, it's about 10% smaller, yet you look at its performance and it scales beautifully. It's a multicore, multithreaded processor and we're going toe to toe with Intel across that entire end, the entire scope of the PC space and soon to come in server.

Vivek Arya

Yes, right and when you look at, I remember back in the day there used to be real men have fabs, then the industry is going through this whole fabless foundry model. Now you have access to two very good foundries right, Global Foundries and TSMC.

The fact that you're dealing with two foundries is that an advantageous, does that create diseconomies of scale? Like how do you decide where to put your resources for the next set of similar products that you're going to have?

Mark Papermaster

Well, first of all I think it's been an advantage for us to actually not have a fab and what do I mean by that? We used to, if you go back at AMD's roadmap some years ago, go back five, six, seven years ago, AMD was using I'll say boutique technologies, very specialized semiconductor nodes.

Well, that gave some advantage, but what that meant was if there was process difficulties, we would stand alone. We didn't have the benefit of the whole industry driving to improve yields and production on that node. So about five years ago we stopped that and what we used across foundries is I'll say the volume process technology.

So, there will be many players there. What that means is we have confidence in our supply because there is a lot of volume economy of scale and it caused us to focus on design and product design and that goes back to my comments just a moment ago. That's how we achieved very, very high density. That's how we achieved excellent power management and integration techniques that we are now shipping in our current products.

Vivek Arya

All right. Execution has been lumpy I guess that's a fair work to use for AMD in the past. What gives you the confidence now that AMD will be more consistent from an execution perspective?

Mark Papermaster

Vivek, when you look at what we've done, the most obvious to our customers of course is the product attributes, but when you look under the covers, what you can't see other than you're going to see timely very, very great competitive products coming out of what we promised.

Well, how do we achieve that? How did we achieve delivering exactly what we promised? We reengineered engineering at AMD and what I mean by that is we implemented a discipline across all of our vertical silos as we create our system-on-a-chip. So, it's a very process-driven development.

We also changed how we put our IPs together in a very efficient way. We created what we call the infinity fabric. It's a very rigorous interconnect of how you connect engines that CPU and GPU cores, so they scale efficiently, but also all of the control circuitry that manages the power, that manages the security.

All of the control functions are done in a consistent way across the chip. So, the heritage came out of GPU, which was the Radeon Group, heritage back to ATI, whether it was CPU technology from the original AMD heritage. Now going forward it's all a consistent approach and methodology of how we put our IPs together and then deliver them to market as promised.

Vivek Arya

Got it. What role does the Wafer Supply Agreement blame this, the fact that you have a very strong relationship with Global Foundries. Does that and the WSA right, does that help or constrain the execution and delivery right of parts to the customer?

Mark Papermaster

Well, Global Foundries is obviously a very key foundry partner and their Wafer Supply Agreement is evidence of that and you have to just look to the amendment last year. The amendment was restructured in such a way, it was a multiyear agreement.

In fact, it spans over five years and it also has provisions in this agreement where in 14 and 7 nanometer where we choose in specific cases to have an alternate fab that's built in this new wafer supply amendment agreement.

So, we have a very, very strong partnership with Global Foundries and the new agreement has -- it really further substantiates that partnership and builds in necessary flexibility as well going forward.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Now let's move to the PC CPU side, it's obviously a very large market right. There is a lot of opportunity to take market share. Do you see AMD picking and choosing spots in that market to address or do you think it's going to be, let's go after every part of the market because it's a large market right, it's hard to say we are going to be successful in the part or the other or maybe the better way to ask this question is do you think the Ryzen CPU is better suited to certain parts of the PC market that can help you gain share from Intel?

Mark Papermaster

Well, we designed Ryzen for high performance, that's what our consumers want. They want high performance at a value and so it is a broad-based CPU. When you look at whether your applications are content creation, video editing, anything that can require a high performance including enthusiast gaming, we provided this engine because it's very scalable right.

We designed it such that the base core itself has competitive single thread performance, but the multi-thread performance is leadership. As you add more cores, as you leverage the simultaneous multithreading feature that we built in the Zen core, it's incredibly efficient and that's borne out in the reviewers.

You look at hundreds of Ryzen reviews, we're shipping already of course Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 and as our customers are running benchmarks and when they're running now the real applications, they're seeing that performance bear out.

So, it's not targeted just to specific markets and it's a very significant and expanding our TAM in PC. We've always been strong in mainstream and below and this allows us to complete across the full TAM in the PC space.

Vivek Arya

Do you think Ryzen has enough capabilities to go after the enterprise market also or will that need more than just a hardware product right, you will need to invest in other things to be successful in enterprise?

Mark Papermaster

No, our consumer applications of course demand high performance, but it turns out of course in commercial you have that equal demand for high performance, but as you know, you need yet additional features. We have architect that in from the start in a Ryzen design.

So, it has the capability to have robust security. It has the manageability features that you need for commercial applications built into it as well. So, it's actually quite well positioned for commercial applications and when it comes to content creation, per my earlier comments as the scalability where you add more cores, we have many, many I/O ports.

We have a leadership number of I/O ports and so that along with the memory channels that we feed into it, allow you to create for content creation some very high-performance workstation.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And in terms of the OEM engagements obviously, we saw some press releases come out of Computex recently. I think when the product came out initially, it was only the desktop version right. A handful of SKUs only going through the channels.

So, can you give us a sense of where it is in terms of its commercial rollout and engagements with different OEMs?

Mark Papermaster

Absolutely you mentioned Computex and it was actually a great display of the kind of partnership we have with the OEMs. So, on stage with us was Acer, ACES, HP, Lenovo, Dell and what you saw was an array of products leveraging Ryzen; Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 across high-performance.

Yes, in desktop and gaming machines you saw beautiful cooling approaches have been used to get the utmost of performance, but you also saw stunning all-in-ones, stunning content creation machines that are coming out to market now leveraging Ryzen.

And in fact, in Dell's press conference, AMD participated in that event as well. So, it was really a great display of the breadth of the new products that are coming out leveraging Ryzen.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And in terms of the mobile variants of Ryzen, they are still on track to launch later this year.

Mark Papermaster

We are right on track. In fact, we showed our production silicon and up and running in a demo unit at Computex last week. So, it's on track to ship second half the year we're very excited about it.

Ryzen mobile takes all those attributes I described at Zen core and it marries on that same silicon, the Vega graphics that are new Vega graphics engine. It also has a very tightly integrated power management across both the CPU and GPU. So, you have all that horsepower with mobile optimized power management and so your ability to scale up and run very, very high-performance yet have the kind of battery life that we all want in a notebook all-day kind of battery life, that's what we have coming with Ryzen mobile.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And this last question in terms of again competition, at your Analyst Day we heard about this Threadripper product right, 16 cores, 32 threads and then at Computex Intel launch the Core i9, which is 18 cores and 36 threads and from an investor perspective, how are we supposed to understand the difference between 16 cores versus 18 cores?

Like just if somebody told me I would think well 18 is more than 16, is that all that is, how do you differentiate? Is it just number of cores that matter, right? How will you compete against something that has more cores then?

Mark Papermaster

Yeah, it's certainly not just the number of cores. In fact, I think you'll see that there out as you start to see the Threadripper systems come out, because Threadripper is a well-balanced design. What I mean by that is it is 16 cores but it also has 64 PCIe range of connectivity.

So, when you're going to invest in that kind of high performance, you're doing that because you are -- you have very, very demanding tasks. You're going to want to be able to attach graphics cards, other accelerators. You also need to feed it with the appropriate memory for those cores.

So, we've designed in Threadripper a very, very balanced machine that delivers excellent performance and we already have demonstrations of the motherboards, some of the vendors were Computex, already showing the motherboards, which have been designed for Threadripper.

The new i9 announcement, there's not a lot of details. It looks to have been pulled in. We know the high-end price point is $1,999. So, it's quite expensive. It does have 18 cores, but I think what we look forward to is just head to head match-ups in performance. Again, we're quite confident in Threadripper and what it will deliver to our consumers.

Vivek Arya

Got it. So, you mentioned $1,999, AMD's average selling price has been closer to $53. So, when I look at that vast difference, it spares opportunity, but obviously it's a very tough competitor. They have a lot of resources right to put in this business, but how do you look at the opportunity to increase average selling price and mix-up?

Will it require taking a lot of market share or do you just think that the market is now demanding more premium CPUs than it had in the past? So, it be right rising tide or do you think it will really require market share gains to take your ASPs out?

Mark Papermaster

Well first of all Vivek, when you look at our historical share, it has been in mainstream and below. It's been in $599 and less in the PC market and why that is, is you have to have the CPU performance to compete in the premium and we had very, very efficient CPUs.

We married it beautifully with graphics, but it was imperative that we brought our CPU back to high-performance and that's what the Zen core does. So, the first thing to move our ASPs up is you have to play in the premium markets and that's what we're doing now with Ryzen and of course with Ryzen Mobile by end of year when it's shipping.

And so, we're now addressing the full range of the TAM and that will be married then with the share gain because you address the full market. There's no reason that we can't attain our historical share.

Vivek Arya

There is no OEM that is saying that I'll just put Intel because of brand presence, like what stands in the way of taking market share now, now that you have the full suite of product? What more does AMD need to do?

Mark Papermaster

I think it's the natural process of getting this new product out. You already have seen a number of reviews and as you see more and more of the games that are optimized, more and more of the content creation and applications that when consumers go read the reviews and they see that my goodness, this just runs fantastic at AMD Ryzen, it's going to drive share gain.

Consumers want value, they want performance and they want performance per dollar and that's what we're focused on. That's what this product delivers.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Now moving to the discrete graphics, for many years the market went back and forth between ATI, AMD and Nvidia. In the last two, three years we've seen it move disproportionately more to Nvidia because as the market has moved more towards gaming, perhaps they have been indexed more to the gaming end market and discrete graphics.

How do you change that situation? Do you think whether it was Polaris from last year or Vega from this year, are they sufficiently competitive with the range of skews that Nvidia has?

Mark Papermaster

I think the short answer is that the product competitiveness drive share gain right. So, when you look at Polaris, we released it last year and its targeted right smack in the mainstream. It delivers a beautiful quality. It has VR capability to the masses. It used to be unaffordable to -- I'll say very expensive to be able to achieve a VR high-quality discrete graphics.

And what Polaris did was open that up to the masses and the results show. We've gained five points of share since the release of Polaris. Now we want to address the rest of the stack, all the way up through the high-end and all the way to the ultra-enthusiast. That's where Vega comes in.

So, we announced Vega. We're starting shipping end of this month with the Frontier edition, with the rest of the SKUs to follow and it is incredibly high performance. So that's going to expand your TAM across the full spec discrete graphics and will allow us to have further share gain and just like my response on PCs gives you the same response on discrete graphics. We see no reason why we can't attain historical share presence.

Vivek Arya

Right. You know the question that comes from that is when I look at both the CPU and the graphics, AMD has certainly launched a number of competitive products, but do you think that ecosystem right for which the last many years did not have any AMD product, have all the benchmarks and everything else in the ecosystem being so customized to Intel and Nvidia, but that stands as a barrier to the adoption of your products.

And what I mean by that is, I remember when Ryzen was originally launched, your internal benchmarks were very strong, but when the third-party benchmarks came out, they were mixed right in certain cases. The gaming benchmark was not as good, but you mentioned multithreaded benchmarks were better.

So, the short question is do you think the ecosystem is ready for AMD's new products or it's going to take more time given how strong the incumbents are right now?

Mark Papermaster

We've been very focused at AMD on the ecosystem. When you look at the Ryzen launch, the benchmarks performed quite well across a broad range of benchmarks including gaming on 4K. We were also competitive on 1080p, but there is areas that we identified that we need tuning.

Not surprising with a brand-new CPUs Zen was designed from scratch as a brand-new high-performance x86 and so what you also saw was the articles that followed about a month later where that training was in fact done and we had extremely competitive performance including 1080p. The Zen core is x86, so it dropped right in that x86 ecosystem and it can run seamlessly at any application for x86.

On the discrete graphic side, we've never let go of our focus on that gaming community and optimization we need for drivers, but what we've done is amped up our response. So what you're now seeing is when new game titles are coming out, we have tuned driver releases coming out and what we call day one for most of the major titles.

And so, we are incredibly focused ensure across each of our key markets that we are in tune with the ecosystem and that we're tuning on a constant basis and that's why you're getting the reviews and that's why you're seeing the customer response being very positive for both our Ryzen products and our new Radeon products and that's what will drive share gain.

Vivek Arya

Got it. So, would you consider the back half of this year as a representative head-to-head right, this is AMD at its best in terms of having all the products rolled out and the seasonal strength of the market. Do you think the second half can have those advantages this year?

Mark Papermaster

It starts in this and certainly in the second half, we then -- but it's really a quarter-by-quarter progression that run. So, it started with the channels release of Ryzen in March and so this is really our first full quarter with Ryzen 7 shipping.

Next quarter will be the first full quarter with Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 and it will have a start of the Vega graphics. I'll talk more about Vega in a little bit and of course server is a longer cycle. It will move more quickly with cloud scale deployments, but with OEMs, it's a longer certification cycle.

So, I think the way to look about it -- look at it is we refresh the entire product portfolio in 2017 and you'll see quarter-by-quarter the ramp as those products get introduced, go through their qualification cycle and going to full production. 2018 all of those new products are in full production.

Vivek Arya

Got it. What is AMD's strategy in the data center because what we see is right on the good side that there is on the positive side that are new kinds of opportunities opening up. Certainly, the cloud customers want to adopt new technology very quickly. They're open to adopting new technology.

You also have the whole area of AI and machine learning that's driving new opportunities, but then the risk side is that well enterprises are not spending right as whether because of the move to the cloud and so forth and obviously for your largest customer Intel, this is a very, very important business because they're likely to protect even perhaps more than the PC business. So, what is your strategy to attack the data center?

Mark Papermaster

Enterprises and data centers think about it from total cost of ownership. They have attesting it to get done. They look at what's the expenditure I need to get those tests done. So, we've addressed the ecosystem.

Again, as we enter the server market, it's an x86 server market. The applications just run as we bring high-performance to bear and so the key is getting our product out there. We've already sampled over 5,000 boards with our upcoming epic server line.

Likewise, on discrete graphics, we have our high-end discrete graphics moving into a number of server workloads. There's been announcements from Google and Ali Baba about specific deployments that they've had and with the upcoming Vega launch you'll see that we move right into machine intelligence highest performance.

Vega with the frontier edition and the associated software that we bring to bear will take AMD directly into competition for machine intelligence in the datacenter, machine intelligence training applications in the datacenter.

Vivek Arya

Got it. If I'm a cloud customer, why do I need to have another x86 product? Why shouldn’t my second product right, if I want to diversify away from Intel, then why shouldn’t my second product be arm-based versus having another x86 product?

Mark Papermaster

Well, I think again if you're looking at total cost of ownership, then you do want diversity of supply. So, the way that we attack that, we could have designed an arm or x86 and we chose to go to market leveraging our x86 heritage.

We found that the barrier to acceptance is practically nil again because the ecosystems are there and you do have to have a value proposition that's clear on total cost of ownership. When you look at our epic launch, its focused on single socket and dual socket, which we focused on the markets where we could differentiate and in fact we have brought competitive single thread performance to dual socket.

Leadership scalability and multithreaded applications and when you then shift and look at a single socket, it's actually disruptive because with a single socket, we can address over 50% of the 2p market with a single socket play. That's disruptive total cost of ownership that we're bringing to bear.

So, you look at arm, it is a diversity and in supply-chain and so that would be welcomed, but it has to bring TCL. So again, I don't think it's about the ISA, the instruction set architecture, once arm develops that whole ecosystem, which is probably several years away, then it will compete purely on TCL.

Vivek Arya

Got it. In terms of the ecosystem, I'll ask the same question that I asked on the PCM the graphic side, you are ready for the ecosystem, but is the ecosystem ready for you? I'll ask the same question in the data center right, do you think customers want, are they ready to adopt AMD because you have been missing in action right, AMD has been missing in action for a long time.

Mark Papermaster

Well, we're back in action on this high-performance right, that's the part that -- of our portfolio that was missing and that's what we're addressing. And to be very frank, if you read what people have written on the blogs, when you read what our OEMs have been telling us, they’ve been ploughing for us.

They’ve known that we have that Zen core in design behind the covers and behind on the walls of AMD and we've been having tremendous pull that hurry up get it to market, which of course that's what we've been focused on.

So, I think you have to do nothing more than read the reviews and read the blogs that are out there as people are getting their hands-on Ryzen. They're running applications and they're thrilled to see competition back and you talked about for instance the 18 core that our competitor announced.

You have to ask yourself, would that have been pulled down, will that have come without competition. Competition is welcomed by the marketplace and what we're going to do is gain share based on the merit of our products and as I said at the outset of this question, we're getting a lot of pull.

Vivek Arya

Right, now the good thing in the datacenter is you're starting with very low share right now, very negligible share. When do you think we will start to see the first tangible data point of success? Is it Q3, Q4 this year or will we have to wait till 2018 to see tangible signs of success in data center?

Mark Papermaster

Well, we announced that we start shipment at the end of this month, at the end of June, but what you'll see was servers is really a steady progression. We see our way to certainly double-digit share over the next two years and you should just -- you should look for a steady incremental gain typical with servers.

So again, you'll see cloud and hyperscale move first because they have focused applications. They can run their qualifications on very specific configurations. OEMs have a much broader set of configuration, server configurations that they support and so that qualification cycle can take two to three months before that's going to be completed.

Of course, they’ve already started. Our samples are out there with all of our customers. So that's what you should expect is just a steady server ramp and like I say we see no reason why we can't hit double digits within two years.

Vivek Arya

So from the customers that you're addressing today what has been their feedback so far? What do they like? What do they not like about the products?

Mark Papermaster

Well, I think the first thing, when we said that the new Zen core, we're bring 40% instruction per cycle over the previous generation and then reported that it in fact achieved 52%, the first thing our customer said is I am going to have to kick the tires to validate your claims.

And so that is why in enterprise we've gotten out these many samples. Again 5,000 boards are out there in the hand of our customers and these are preproduction. So, they weren't even at our full performance potential and the feedback that we have from the customers is quite positive.

In fact, they're telling us that it is indeed achieving and exceeding in cases the kind of performance that they were hoping to achieve with our new epic platform and stay tuned because again at the end of this month, we will be releasing more detail as we start shipment of our new epic server platform.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Do you think the initial success comes from some of the North American cloud customers or do you think it comes from the Chinese cloud customers initially?

Mark Papermaster

It'll be across the geographies. A TCO equation in China is the same TCO equation in North America or Europe or the rest of the world.

Vivek Arya

Right, because I think last year you had signed a joint venture in China right to also develop server products for the market. Is that different from this engagement or is that the same thing as this engagements that you're now having with Epic and other server platforms?

Mark Papermaster

It's a different engagement because it's a joint venture.

Vivek Arya

Got it.

Mark Papermaster

So that joint venture is in fact a tailored offering for the China market.

Vivek Arya

Got it. So that is still to come beyond the set of engagements that you're having.

Mark Papermaster

Correct. That's still to come.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Okay. And then we had Nvidia present earlier and we asked them this question about competition right that AMD seems to have much better hardware benchmarks, does that don't just look at hardware, look at software, look at all other tools that we have developed over these many number of years.

Where do you think AMD lines up in terms of the maturity of going after the software maturity and going after AI and machine learning workloads?

Mark Papermaster

Well it's hardware and software. Look at our Vega announcement that we had. So, we said that we have performance we're bringing on the order of up to 25 teraflops with machine learning workloads that run in half precision right. FP16 is the format.

That's phenomenal capability and in fact at our Financial Analyst Day, we showed a very common machine learning benchmark called DeepBench that's created by Baidu and we showed a comparison versus the Nvidia p100 and our upcoming Vega frontier edition and we showed a one third performance advantage.

I think people were quite surprised to understand that we could have that type of leadership capability with our Vega architecture, but it isn't just hardware. You have to have the software with it and we've been very heavily investing and what we have launching commensurate with the Vega frontier edition launch is a suite of software tools that are not only for performance.

So, they have the software libraries that you need to optimize performance running on our Radeon platforms, but it's also a suite of tools. It's called Radeon open compute platform because as opposed to our competitor, we're committed to an open platform.

So, we put these software applications out there on GitHub. They're available for all the developers to pull in, to help us optimize and it's not only about performance, but it's also to speed your ability to port. So, if you code it in a proprietary Cuda implementation, there's a tool we have developed. It allows you to very rapidly port on to an open platform and that's our hip tool.

So very efficient porting capability and then optimization tools for the Radeon platform in an open environment.

Vivek Arya

Do you think that competitive dynamic changes when they introduce Volta later this year?

Mark Papermaster

There will always be this leapfrog of introducing a new technology. We're incredibly proud of Vega and you'll see iterations of Vega's as we address the whole stack and we're well along on our Navi design. Navi will be in a 7 nanometer and even our generation beyond that Navi.

So, one of the things that's different about AMD is not just our focus on execution that you touched on at the outset, and that is our commitment to roadmap and that will be across all of our product portfolios not just our commitment to bring competitive leadership products today, but to be there tomorrow and the generation beyond.

Vivek Arya

Got it. The last question in the few minutes we have left Mark is that one interesting thing with AMD is that you also have optionality in terms of going after semicustom or licensing your intellectual property in other markets, which you may not want to pursue.

Do you see those kinds of opportunities? I know it's not the focus of the company, but things like autonomous cars for example right, I remember when Tesla announced Nvidia, they also mentioned AMD was being considered right that was a big surprise.

So, are there other markets that you see where you can leverage your intellectual property, whether it's on a royalty basis or otherwise?

Mark Papermaster

Well, first of all, let's talk about autonomous timing. As a segment, it's by and large, it's a machine intelligence application because that's the heavy lifting that you have to accelerate for autonomous driving because in that vehicle, you have to be doing both inference reacting to what's around, but actually on-the-fly training because new conditions arise that are the most reactive.

And so, no surprise that we're mentioned vis-à-vis my comment about Vega and the rest of our Radeon instinct line-up that we have, which is targeted to excel at machine intelligence. So, it can play in anonymous driving where that type of performance is needed.

With regard to licensing it is a piece of our strategy and we look for where there might be complementary plays. We of course announced these server joint venture that you had mentioned earlier and where we see a complementary place in our strategy they can leverage our IP portfolio, those will each be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Vivek Arya

Okay. Excellent. Great. Thanks very much Mark. Really appreciate your time. Thanks everyone for joining the session.

Mark Papermaster

Thank you.

