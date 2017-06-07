Ethanol Catches Up

The ethanol mandate in the United States and environmental policies around the world have increased the demand for biofuels or cleaner energy products over recent years. In Brazil, ethanol powers many automobiles. As the world's leading producer of sugar cane, the ethanol in Brazil is a processed product of sugar. The United States is the world's largest producer of corn. In the U.S. government mandates a corn-based ethanol blend in gasoline for two reasons. First, the ethanol requirement is an attempt to cut down on carbon emissions. Second, corn-based ethanol encourages farmers to plant the grain even during years of oversupply and bumper crops.

The price differential between ethanol and gasoline can move around in volatile fashion. Over recent weeks, ethanol had been trailing July gasoline which rose from $1.45 to over $1.75 per gallon. Over the same period, the price of ethanol barely made it above $1.62 per gallon.

The ethanol watches gasoline and corn

The United States is the richest consumer nation in the world. The nation is a leading energy consumer, and when it comes to automobiles, the ethanol blend in gasoline has made the U.S. the world's leading producer of the biofuel. In 2005, America became the largest producer of ethanol, but the use of the fuel to power cars dates back to 1896 when Henry Ford designed his first car the " Quadricycle" to run on pure ethanol. In 1908, the Model-T Ford was capable of running on gasoline, ethanol, or a combination of both fuels. Gasoline containing 10% ethanol began in the 1970s when corn prices were much lower than they are these days. Source: CQG

As the semiannual chart of the CBOT corn price highlights, the price of the grain was around the $2 per bushel level when ethanol became an additive to gasoline for fueling automobiles in the United States. Farmers were the beneficiaries of a new demand vertical for their crop, and they increased corn production in response. Federal legislation such as the Clean Air Act of 1992, the Energy Policy Act of 2005, and the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 mandated the use of an ethanol blend for both environmental and energy independence reasons.

The increased consumption of corn-based ethanol since the 1970s has caused price correlations between the ethanol and gasoline over past decades. However, there are times when the two fuels experience price divergence.

A divergence developed in May

Corn and crude oil have individual fundamentals, but both are the primary inputs when it comes to processing ethanol, the biofuel, and gasoline, the oil product. Over the course of history, massive price differentials have developed because of supply and demand characteristics in the corn and oil market. In 2012, a drought swept across the fertile Plains of the United States which lifted the price of corn to an all-time high above $8 per bushel. Naturally, the price of ethanol increased alongside corn. In 2008 and 2014 the price of crude oil was above $100 per barrel which caused the price of gasoline to soar to over $3 per gallon on the nearby NYMEX gasoline futures contract. During periods where oil or corn moved higher because of idiosyncratic reasons, divergences in the ethanol-gasoline spread developed. Additionally, differing economics when it comes to processing a barrel of oil into gasoline when compared to processing a bushel of corn into ethanol is also a factor in the price relationship between the two fuels. We recently experienced a rally in oil and gasoline that took the prices higher. Meanwhile, corn prices, after four straight years of bumper crops that created growing inventories of the grain, remained stable. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July NYMEX gasoline futures minus July ethanol shows that strength in crude oil after the OPEC announcement to cut production in late 2016 compared to price weakness in corn because of high inventory levels caused the gasoline to trade at a premium of 32.58 cents per gallon in late December. The premium then declined to lows of only 2.56 cents on May 1 but increased to over 17 cents by the end of May. Since then, the prices of the two fuels have moved back together, and the divergence has disappeared. On June 6, July gasoline futures were trading at the $1.55 level while July ethanol futures were at $1.56 per gallon wholesale. The premium for gasoline over ethanol has turned to a discount.

Over recent sessions, gasoline heads south while ethanol moved north

The price of corn has been steady over the past weeks. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT corn futures illustrates, corn futures in July have traded in a range from $3.6075 to $3.7975 per bushel since March 9. The range has around 5.3% of the price of the agricultural commodity. Source: CQG

Crude oil has traded from $44.13 to $54.45 during the same period, a range of over 23%. Source: CQG

During the same time, July gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME have traded in a range from $1.4543 to $1.7646 per gallon or a range of 21% while the range in ethanol has been tighter. Source: CQG

The chart of July ethanol futures displays a range of $1.447 to $1.6210 per gallon or a 12% range over the same timeframe. Since late May, gasoline has moved to the downside alongside crude oil, but ethanol has moved higher as the biofuel played catch up with the gasoline price.

The volatility of ethanol is a function of both the corn and gasoline price. Therefore, trading ranges in ethanol tend to be wider than the agricultural commodity as the biofuel is always looking over its shoulder at the energy markets. However, the future of the ethanol mandate in the United States has become cloudy under the new administration in Washington DC.

Support for corn but a political hot potato

At first, ethanol was a new demand vertical for corn, but over the decades it has become institutionalized, and farmers now rely on the biofuel sector each year when it comes to their crops. President Trump came into office pledging energy independence for the United States. The Administration has also pledged to reduce regulations, many on the environmental side. The policy initiatives result in a mixed message for the future of ethanol. On the one hand, ethanol production in the U.S. is a function of energy independence. On the other, big oil companies would prefer abandoning the ethanol mandate for petroleum-based fuels. Therefore, the President will have to make a choice when it comes to supporting big oil or big agricultural companies in the United States when it comes to the ethanol mandate during his term. To complicate matters, President Trump received lots of support from the farm belt, and those voters depend on demand from ethanol for survival. Without the ethanol mandate over recent years, increasing inventories of corn would have sent the price of the grain much lower than the current level destroying already challenging economics for the grain.

I often write about the fact the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products provides valuable clues when it comes to the ultimate price direction for crude oil. Over recent months we have seen weakening in crack spreads for gasoline and heating oil translate into weakness in crude oil and vice versa. Often, a shift in the price momentum in the oil products markets signals a change in the momentum in the price of crude oil. I also have pointed out that crack spreads in the energy sector as real-time indicators for the earnings of oil refining companies and their share prices. The same holds for the processing of corn into ethanol.

Watch the corn-ethanol spread for clues on the direction of ADM stock

Corn closed 2016 at $3.52 per bushel on the nearby CBOT futures contract. At the same time, ethanol closed last year at $1.6060 per gallon wholesale. On Tuesday, June 6 July corn futures were trading at $3.79, and July ethanol was $1.561 per gallon. Corn has appreciated by 7.7%, and ethanol is down by 2.8%. The cost of the input in processing the biofuel has increased while the price of the output has declined which is bad news for ethanol processors.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of the biggest producers of corn-based ethanol in the United States, and while the rest of the stock market continues to make record highs, ADM stock has fared poorly so far in 2017. Source: Barchart

As the chart of ADM stock shows, it closed on December 30, 2016, at $45.65 per share and was trading at $41.95 on June 6, a decline of 8.1 % so far this year. The weakness in the ethanol processing spread and uncertainty of the future of the ethanol mandate has weighed on the price of ADM shares.

Keep an eye on the relative price moves in corn and ethanol if you are holding ADM shares in your portfolio or considering buying the agricultural giant in the future. The earnings of the company are sensitive to changes in the price of the input and output when it comes to the ethanol business. Moreover, any changes in policy from Washington DC over the coming months could impact the stock and the corn and ethanol markets. If the ethanol mandate were to disappear, corn and biofuel prices are likely to head south in a big way. On the other hand, the current uncertainty about the futures of corn-based fuel could create a significant rebound in prices if the President chooses a political route and continues to support the farmers, many of whom put him in office.

Ethanol prices caught up with gasoline over recent sessions as the price of the biofuel rallied, and gasoline slipped lower. Ethanol is, in many ways, a bridge between the agricultural and energy sector in the United States and it is a political hot potato that is likely to cause lots of debate which will translate into volatility sooner rather than later.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.