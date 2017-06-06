The Past, Present, And Future Impact Of GAAP On The Rise Of EA

The future adoption of ASC 606 within GAAP will lead to a short-term rise in revenue and income.

After years of using non-GAAP metrics to highlight its underlying performance, EA has switched to GAAP financials.

Due to changes in how its game content is consumed and purchased, EA’s quarterly financials are highly influenced by flows of net deferred revenue.

When considering how EA's (NASDAQ:EA) financials have changed over the past decade, you'd be forgiven for coming to the conclusion it's just been about the shift from the bricks-and-mortar retailing of boxed products to digital distribution.

Back in early 2008, the proportion of EA's quarterly GAAP net revenue generated from digital purchases was 8 percent ($93 million).

In contrast, in FY17 Q4, digital revenues hit an absolute high of $934 million, or 61 percent of EA's total GAAP revenues.

Of course, thanks to lower costs with respect to retail issues such as manufacturing and returns etc. and increased margins, this shift has been highly positive for the bottom line of game companies such as EA.

Hence, it's no coincidence that over the past decade, EA has moved from being strongly loss-making to strongly profitable.

Full year GAAP income for FY17 was $967 million, and the stock is at an all-time high.

Yet, when we consider the most important change to EA's business over this time, the digital switch has merely been a facilitator of a more significant trend.

The net income growth of EA - and other game companies such as Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) - isn't fundamentally about more efficient digital distribution but about the sort of games digital distribution enables them to make and sell, as well as how players consume and pay for them.

For example, instead of someone spending $60 for a copy of FIFA and playing it for a year until the next version is released, now someone spends $60 on FIFA and then over the next 12 months, potentially hundreds of dollars in the Ultimate Team mode buying randomized player card packs.

In fact, the Ultimate Team modes of EA's sports titles such as FIFA and Madden NFL are EA's largest single sales category, generating 16 percent of GAAP net revenues in FY17, compared to 11 percent from direct FIFA 17 sales, which was the second largest single sales category.

Gaming 24/7, 365 days a year

Called Games-as-a-Service (GaaS), this approach encompasses everything from purchasing an entire game to buying additional content packs, signing up recurring subscription packages such as EA's $4.99 a month Origin/Access service, as well as the ad hoc microtransactions which underpin the free-to-play model of all mobile games and an increasing number of PC and console games, notably Ultimate Team.

Previously, the focus of game companies was to get that one-shot $60 retail sale. Now, the focus is to get people playing (maybe for free), keep them playing, and then offer them multiple different ways to pay for continuing and/or additional entertainment.

In terms of company financials, what's interesting about this change is it hasn't significantly increased total sales.

EA's sales have risen somewhat over the past nine years, but it's not been the strong upwards progression its share price might suggest.

No. To-date, the impact of GaaS has been felt when it comes to profitability, not sales.

Accounting for consumption patterns

The move to GaaS has had another, more subtle, impact on game company financials too.

Because of the way the US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles work, this shift of business models has resulted in EA's (and all other game companies') quarterly accounts becoming much more complex, especially in terms of investor understanding.

The reason is due to the way GAAP deal with transactions when the content purchased isn't consumed immediately but where consumption is spread over a period of day, weeks and months, which is exactly what happens with Games-as-a-Service.

Companies can't declare 100 percent of such transactions at the time of purchase but instead have to spread or defer the transactions over a longer period.

Games companies typically assume this period to be the lifetime of player for that product and so defer such revenue over many months. In the case of EA, its deferral period depends on the game but is generally between six to nine months.

In this way, when EA reports its quarterly GAAP revenue, what it's actually doing is combining:

The proportion of revenue it generated during the quarter that doesn't need to be deferred;

And the proportion of deferred revenues from previous quarters that are attributed to this quarter.

This second element is actually a net change in deferred revenue. This is because some proportion of the purchase of any EA game needs to be deferred.

Hence the amount of deferred revenue added to each quarter is a net total consisting of both outflows from the quarter and inflows from previous quarters.

The final net result will either be positive (more revenue added from previous quarters than deferred from the quarter), or negative (more revenue deferred than added from the previous quarters).

In this way, we can see how the flow of deferred revenue flip-flops during EA's financial year. Q1 and Q4 receive positive flows of deferred revenue from previous quarters, while Q2 and Q3 experience negative flows of deferred revenue to future quarters.

And, considering historic trends over the past decade, it's clear the amount of revenue EA defers is rising.

Deeper magic

To better understand what's happening, we can dig further into these trends by looking at how EA's two revenue categories - 'Digital' and 'Packaged Goods and Other' - perform over its financial year.

Reconsidering each quarter's revenue breakdown, now we see each GAAP net revenue total consists of:

The proportion of revenue EA generated from packaged goods and other retailing during the quarter that doesn't need to be deferred;

The proportion of digital revenue from the quarter that doesn't need to be deferred;

And the net proportion of deferred revenues from each attributable category to the quarter.

Note a proportion of packaged goods revenue as well as digital revenue is deferred, so this isn't about the rise of digital revenue per se but about how games are consumed (GaaS).

This additional detail can clearly been seen in the next graph which breaks out how much digital and packaged goods revenue EA defers per quarter.

It's also worth pointing out the majority of deferred revenues are generated by EA's packaged goods sales. In contrast, digital sales are more stable (both in terms of absolute value and positive flow) quarter on quarter, Q3 excepted.

In this way, we can see that while the flows of net deferred revenue obscures this, EA's business is highly cyclical quarter on quarter in terms of the level of actual bookings (non-GAAP revenue).

High levels of revenue are deferred from the July-to-September (EA's Q2) and October-to-December (Q3) quarters.

Conversely, high levels of net deferred revenue are added into the January-to-March (Q4) and April-to-June (Q1) quarters.

This means the July-to-September (Q2) period is now the company's weakest quarter in terms of GAAP net revenue.

Given this is the period when the new FIFA and Madden NFL games are released, it is counter-intuitive. Of course, the reason is a lot of this revenue is deferred, and there's not much additional deferred revenue from the January-to-March and April-to-July period to be included.

Looking back over the past decade, we can see that as EA's revenues from GaaS have risen, so the size of its net deferred revenues has also increased.

The remainder of monies received during each quarter not included in EA's GAAP total are added to the running deferred revenues balance - listed as a liability on the consolidated balance sheet - to be carried into future quarters.

And, this total is growing fast. EA currently has over $1.5 billion of deferred revenue to add into future GAAP quarters.

This gives the company much more visibility when it comes to providing future guidance because it already knows how much net deferred revenue will be allocated to future quarters.

Indeed, to put this amount into context, $1.5 billion is 30 percent of EA's total FY18 GAAP net revenue guidance already in the bank.

Asymmetric information

In this manner, and because EA defers revenues across different period for different game titles and type of games, its quarterly performance has become harder for investors to understand.

In terms of bookings, the digital business generates revenues more smoothly in terms of quarter-on-quarter volatility, while packaged goods are extremely volatile. GAAP reduces this, giving the impression that EA's business is smoother on a quarterly-on-quarter basis compared to non-GAAP accounting.

Of course, all sales are accounted for eventually, and GAAP is a better approximation in terms of accounting for game consumption over time than the non-GAAP alternative, which would book all revenue at point of sale.

Yet, GAAP does distort EA's business in ways that aren't always obvious. For example, the impact of net deferred revenue is to make EA's GAAP net income more volatile - higher profits and larger losses - compared to accounting using non-GAAP methods.

One reason for this is, unlike game purchases, marketing costs are booked at the time of delivery, even though the revenue they generated is spread over a long period.

Indeed, EA has previously stated the reason it provided and highlighted non-GAAP metrics was to enable investors to better understand its operations because "all related costs are expensed as incurred instead of deferred and recognized ratably".

In this context, then, it's interesting to see EA has recently moved away from listing its non-GAAP figures or using non-GAAP measures for future guidance.

Previously, it highlighted GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, income, earnings per share and deferred net revenue. This hasn't happened since FY17 Q1, with the company stating "EA no longer reports certain non-GAAP financial measures", although it is still possible to reverse engineer them to some degree.

Clearly EA believes highlighting just GAAP financials will be more advantageous for it in future.

Changes coming

Another reason for this switch is the introduction of Accounting Standards Codification 606 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers).

Created by the US Financial Accounting Standards Board (which oversees GAAP) and the International Accounting Standards Board, it's an attempt to simplify and standardize revenue recognition internationally and across different industries.

More specifically, it looks to define a contract between a company and a customer, identify the contract's performance obligations, and hence better allocate revenue when these obligations have been satisfied.

In terms of the impact on game companies such as EA, this seems likely to result in more aggressive revenue recognition in the short-term as deferral periods shrink as companies are better define the services they provide.

Indeed, in a quote to the Connor Group on the subject, EA stated:

"We may be required to recognize as revenue a portion of the sales price upon delivery of the software, as compared to the current requirement of recognizing the entire sales price ratable over an estimated offering period".

And as well as boosting income, ASC 606 will enable companies to defer some marketing costs, potentially over the lifetime of their customers, instead of booking them immediately.

Mandatory ASC 606 compliance starts on 1 January 2018.

Clearly, once adopted, in the short-term, EA's revenue and income will rise.

Takeways

As EA's business model has shifted from boxed retail sales to Games-as-a-Service, the cyclical nature of its financial year has been disrupted. These trends have been amplified by the way in which GAAP requires companies to account for service contracts.

The result has been to obscure changes to EA's underlying business, as well as providing the company with better visibility in terms of providing future guidance because of its large balance of net deferred revenue.

Future changes to GAAP rules should make EA's business more transparent. More significantly, for investors, they will also provide a strong short-term boost to both net revenues and net income as less revenue and more costs are deferred.

