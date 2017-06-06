Can Death-Care Stock StoneMor Come Back To Life?

In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.

—Benjamin Franklin

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON), has been buried six feet under the past 8 months after financial snafus and executive mismanagement drove shareholders to the hills and its stock price underground. If you are a risk tolerant investor, with a long term horizon, you can grab a shovel and dig with me for capital appreciation and can get paid 14% (for now) in the process.

StoneMor operates cemeteries and funeral homes in over 30 state and Puerto Rico. Based in Trevose, Pa., with over 3,387 employees, the company primarily runs through its two segments. The cemetery operation sells interment rights, caskets, cremation services, and burial vaults. Its funeral homes segment provides family consultation, final expense insurance products, removal and preparation of remains, worship and performance of funeral services, transportation, and a host of other funeral related services.

The knife dropped fast on StoneMor down 62.45% this past year, after reports came out last winter that they were to delay their filing of the company's annual 10-K report last year and that they had been under reporting GAAP revenues and over reporting GAAP deferred revenues.

New Executive to Lead the Way

At the end of March, StoneMor's board of directors announced that co-founder Lawrence Miller was retiring and would step down as Chairman, President, and CEO. As of May 18th R. Paul Grady was hired onto be the new CEO. Robert B. Hellman, StoneMor's lead director and chairman had this to say:

StoneMor will benefit from Paul's prior work with master limited partnerships, his proven track record managing complex national businesses and his hands-on leadership style. Combined with Mark's time as a publicly traded MLP CFO and his well-rounded functional background in accounting, treasury, M&A, FP&A and IT, and we have a formidable leadership team in place. I look forward to partnering with Paul and Mark to put StoneMor firmly back on the path to growth.

Grady has acknowledged the shortcomings of StoneMor's operational efforts and is committed to building up the sales force. The new CEO had this to say today as reported by MT Newswires:

We are working to remediate the control issues that gave rise to the discovery that we have been under-reporting GAAP revenues and over-reporting GAAP deferred revenue. While we do not have a specific date for completion of this review, we aim to file our 2016 form 10-K by July 15, 2017, and our form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2017 within 45 days after that.

This isn't great news, but it does show a smidgen of promise and progress. They did provide some information for the past two quarters, Q4 '16 cash provided by operating activities was 4.3 million and cash distributions was 11.9 million; while for Q1 '17, the net cash provided by operating activities was $12.4 million and cash distributions was $12.7 million. The big discrepancy was in Q4 '16 where they made roughly 75% less money than they distributed, a big issue for any company and especially any shareholder who hopes the dividend is secure and can continue to pay. However, it seems like the price drop factored in the bad quarterly performance, and the announcement of the dividend cut of 50%. The much better numbers in Q1 of this year, and factoring in paying a smaller dividend, may be enough to fill up the leaky faucet.

There are other beacons of hope as well. EPS estimates are also up and the short interest rate is at 3.0% as of 5/15/2017, so no one expects this company to shut its doors any time soon.

(Source: Charles Schwab Earnings Report)

They have also added 17 new people to their sales force, now totaling 746. Analysts have a consensus of 2.67 which is more towards the hold range, but quite far away from sell.

Inside StoneMor

Insider buying has also happened en masse since the selloff in November. While insider purchases don't always tell the health or long term trajectory of a company, the fact that the executives in the company continue to purchase shares at it's current discounted price, almost monthly since November, is a good sign they have faith in the new management and that their ship will right its course.

Is the knife too sharp?

If you are risk averse or in the golden years of your life, this stock should be 'dead to you'. However for the bold knife collectors out there like myself, who see a stock in a recession proof industry that can slowly come back to good graces, this stock should be on your watch list. So DGI fly away, value play may want to stay. It's important to note, the dividend may be cut again depending on how well sales go this year. However, even if the dividend were to be cut another 50% - you are still looking at a 7% dividend with a long run way to double or triple your gains within 3-4 years, when the new management team has reigned in the accounting and operations of this unit, and start running it like a business again. If you were to factor in another dividend cut by next year, the price will surely drop, and I couldn't guess how the stock price would be punished for its transgression, but I'll be happy to collect anyone else's knives that have become too sharp for them to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.