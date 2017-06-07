AT&T: A Noteworthy Buy Signal Just Flashed

In the following piece, we reveal the buy signal and analyze the current fundamental state of affairs for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

AT&T has been under fire recently by analysts and authors alike as being over-leveraged and outgunned by the competition.

What happened?

AT&T's (NYSE:T) stock has been under duress since the start of the year. The stock is down nearly 10% in 2017 alone.

Current Chart

Nevertheless, the stock is up 2% in the past week. What's more, the stock has essentially performed the beginnings of a major technical trend reversal. This is noteworthy. Previously, I stated there could be further downside in the stock to the $35 level. I no longer believe that to be the case. The stock has fulfilled a bullish inverse head and shoulders reversal pattern after bouncing off major support. The inverse head and shoulders pattern indicates the stock may have bottomed and is the first sign a trend reversal has occurred. This pattern is also known as a head and shoulders bottom. This qualifies as a noteworthy buy signal in my mind. Even so, we need to assess the fundamentals to ensure significant value exists in the stock at this level.

Fundamental Review

AT&T's fundamentals look solid. The stock's forward P/E ratio is 13.11. This is substantially below the S&P 500 as a whole and the lowest of the top five telecom companies with the exception of Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) at 12.16.

Nevertheless, AT&T's price to earnings to growth ratio, commonly referred to as the PEG ratio, of 2.40 is substantially lower than Verizon's at 6.28 and the rest of the large telecoms as well. This ratio indicates AT&T's stock is significantly undervalued compared to its peers. Let me explain.

The PEG Ratio

The PEG ratio is a widely accepted indicator of a stock's prospective value. It is favored by many analysts over the price/earnings ratio for the reason that it also accounts for growth. Similar to the P/E ratio, a lower PEG means that the stock is more undervalued.

As Warren Buffett would say, "Price is what you pay, value is what you get." There is one caveat regarding the use of the PEG ratio though, and it's a big one. You need to perform additional due diligence and determine if the projected growth of the company is from healthy growth sources such as organic growth or growth by acquisition and not from stock buybacks or other financial engineering strategies, which are not necessarily bad but may be unsustainable. Let's take a look at AT&T's growth prospects.

AT&T's growth prospects

AT&T is projecting five-year EPS growth of nearly 8%. A majority of this growth will be facilitated by the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition. The acquisition is expected to occur prior to the end of the year. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to the bottom line. In my past few articles, I have detailed the vast number of potential synergies created by the merger. Furthermore, there should be significant opportunities to cut costs and increase margins which should drive growth and profits much higher. This should serve well to underpin the dividend for years to come. That leads me to my next point. The dividend yield of 5% seems to provide a significant margin of safety.

Anytime AT&T's dividend yield surpasses the 5% mark, buyers come off the sidelines and pick up shares underpinning the stock price. There is substantial support at the $38 level. What's more, AT&T is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend diligently for the past 32 years. I do not see any scenario where management would forfeit this esteemed status unless some type of major macro systemic issue occurs. Think about it. AT&T continued to increase the dividend even while enduring the 2000 dotcom bubble bursting and the Great Recession of 2008. I'd say that lets me sleep quite well at night. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis.

Downside Risks

- Competition on the rise

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) recently announced partnership could give AT&T a run for its money. According to a recent Wall Street Journal piece:

"This gives the cable operators a better chance to succeed in the wireless business by giving them scale in technology, procurement, logistics and billing. Investors should take the risk to wireless carriers more seriously."

Add to this the already heated unlimited prices wars, and AT&T is facing substantial competitive headwinds.

- Massive debt load

In the company's 10-K, AT&T lists access to capital markets as a primary risk factor. I consider this the biggest risk at present for the company. AT&T recently announced it is issuing six tranches of bonds at five-year, seven-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year, and 40-year maturities. These are not directly related to financing the Time Warner deal (but likely earmarked for general purposes and rollovers).

Moody's has given a Baa1 rating to new notes from AT&T, yet stated it's keeping the company ratings on review for downgrade. Moody's stated it will be monitoring to see if AT&T is willing and able to reduce leverage back toward a target of three times debt to equity. I submit AT&T will need to hit a home run regarding integrating DirecTV and Time Warner.

The Bottom Line

AT&T is making all the right moves at present. Moreover, AT&T has first mover advantage over its competition on several fronts. It is ahead of the game in regards to fully integrating content ownership with its network infrastructure in an effort to become the premier Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) company in the world. On top of this, AT&T already has right-of-way access the all-important "last mile" due to the company's extensive legacy assets. With the stock's trend reversal confirmed by a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern, I say this level marks a good entry point for investors looking to start a position. If you have an extremely low risk tolerance, you may want to wait until the stock breaks through resistance at the 200 day SMA prior to starting a position. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

