Tesla: Examining The Long-Term Technicals

In this article, I will be examining an aspect of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that I have yet to be seen examined here on Seeking Alpha. Day-after-day, articles are posted about Tesla profitability, autopilot, production, insurance, accounting, etc., and the list goes on. What has been neglected and what I will be covering in this article is the current long-term technical picture for Tesla. For all the metrics I examine, I will be using a weekly chart covering two popular technical indicators that are frequently used by investors as well as one of the most popular technical patterns.

The basis for looking at the long-term technical picture is because shares of Tesla are classified as a momentum stock. The driver behind that momentum is the belief of investors that the launch of the Model 3 this year and the ramp up in production will be successful and lead to a large increase in sales if Tesla is able to reach its production targets. Since Tesla is classified as a momentum stock, I chose to look at two technical indicators, which focus on momentum. The two technical indicators I examined were the RSI (relative strength index) and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). The RSI measures the strength of the recent price performance and the MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator, which shows the difference between two moving averages.

Technical Metric #1: RSI

The first metric I looked at was a 12 period RSI on a weekly chart. As the chart below shows, the RSI for Tesla has not been able to break to new highs even though the share price is making new high after new high. If you look back at the peaks in April 2016, July 2015, September 2014 and February 2014, the RSI peaked at the same time the stock peaked. As I noted above, this is contrary to the current pattern since the RSI is not peaking at the same time as the share price. The only other time in the last five years that a similar pattern occurred was in 2013. The share price during 2013 was increasing consistently, but the RSI was decreasing at the same time and afterwards Tesla had a correction of 36%. When a technical divergence takes place, it is important to take note of it, because it can signal an upcoming change in the trend.

Technical Metric #2: MACD

The second technical metric I will be looking at is the MACD. As you can see in the two shaded boxes, the current level of the MACD has yet to reach the level (red line) that was reached in 2013. Since there is still room for the MACD to continue its trend upward, this points to the possibility of some further upside as the MACD moves towards that peak level. Just as with the RSI above, an important divergence is occurring here as well. For all the peaks in between the shaded boxes, the MACD Histogram (green and red bars) peaked at the same time as the share price. For those that do not know, the MACD histogram is simply the difference between the blue line and the beige line. In the 2013 shaded box, the MACD histogram was declining as the share price was increasing. This same exact pattern is showing up once again with the MACD near peak levels. Because of this divergence, I believe there is the strong possibility that Tesla is due for a correction.

Technical Metric #3: Inverted Head & Shoulders Pattern

The find technical item I will be looking at is the popular inverted head & shoulders pattern. The image below shows that this pattern is formed by a stock making a low and having a high low on each side. As this pattern plays out over time, providing that the stock breaks out above the neckline, the target price is determined by measuring the difference between the neckline and the head. The following chart shows that the low price in the center-shaded circle (head) was $141.05. The corresponding price of the neckline for that time was $260 (white line), so the difference between those two levels is $118.95, which is the target gain that will occur if this pattern plays out. The neckline at the time of breaking out was $230, which when adding the target gain of $118.95, puts the target price for this pattern at $348.95 (purple line), which is only about $1.60 higher than the most recent close. This shows that the inverted head & shoulders pattern has likely played out and thus it might be a good time to take some profits.

Connection To Fundamentals

With the RSI and MACD both near highs for the last five years and both metrics showing a divergence that is coinciding with the launch of the Model 3, I believe the launch of the Model 3 could be a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event. As the stock price has risen this year, the number of sellers as represented by short interest has declined. In the event that the Model 3 launch is a success, with this decline in short interest, fewer shorts will have to cover compared to when short interest was higher at the beginning of the year. On the opposite end of the spectrum, buyers have been in control this year as the share price has substantially increased. This leads the question of who is left to buy shares of Tesla.

The answer I believe can be found in my RSI and MACD charts, both of which show momentum has topped out. That In that case, momentum investors are likely all-in on Tesla and additional classes of investors will be needed to continue pushing shares higher. Those investors focusing on dividend growth or value are not likely to consider Tesla, which leaves investors focusing on growth as the only investors who can push shares higher. This means that going forward, Tesla will be competing with other large cap growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for investment dollars.

If you look at the charts for each of those companies, they all have a RSI and MACD that is near highs for the last five years, which points to the strong possibility that a correction is coming. If a correction is coming and momentum investors are all-in on each of these names, the ones with the strongest underlying fundamentals will be the ones that the momentum investors will hold onto the longest. Given that Tesla is not profitable, has significantly increasing debt, massive cash needs, and has to have an amazing launch of the Model 3 to justify the share price increase, I believe Tesla will be the first company momentum investors dump out of this group of large cap growth stocks.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe looking at the long-term technical picture is an important aspect that investors who are long Tesla should pay attention to given multiple metrics show the stock may be near a peak. With all these metrics pointing towards the Tesla rally being exhausted or near a peak, which is coinciding with the launch of the Model 3, investors could consider taking some profits since the stock is up such a large amount.

