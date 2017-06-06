Micron Technology's (MU) Management Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Technology Conference

June 06, 2017 01:45 PM ET

Executives

Ernie Maddock - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Simon Woo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Simon Woo

Great, good morning everyone, welcome, it is time for Micron. And here is Mr. Ernie Maddock, he's the CFO of the Micron. Let's welcome him.

Ernie Maddock

Good morning.

Simon Woo

Yes, good morning. I'm here that you guys already familiar with memory chip industry and the Micron's global leadership, so, how about, if we tacitly jump on the Q&A session, maybe.

Ernie Maddock

That's good.

Simon Woo

Great. So, if you have any questions please raise your hand.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simon Woo

Maybe I will kick off the question. By the way, my name is Simon Woo. I cover all the memory chips stocks across the globe. Micron has been turning around very notably. It's now is one of the most profitable tech companies. So maybe the first question should be why the memory chip industry strongly recovered in the past several quarters? And then the what would be the kind of the background and also that what would happen over the next maybe couple of years because you're very experienced and you're the one of the top management for the Micron. So, how -- why don't you share your view on the overall sector, Ernie?

Ernie Maddock

Sure, so I think we have to tackle DRAM and NAND separately because I think those two markets are sufficiently different to warrant some attention of their own. So, on DRAM, we have been saying for some time that we thought that from a demand perspective, that demand was going to be somewhere in the range of 20% to 25% year-on-year bit growth. And in fact, we feel that's a reasonable estimate to use for the next few years at least out as far as we would think about and model the business. And then from a supply side, we think that even with some very modest wafer additions by the industry essentially keeping wafer output flat in the face of declining bits coming simply from technology transition that aggregate bit growth from a supply point of view is going to be somewhere in the range of 15% to 20%.

And obviously, we're not so precise in our thinking that we can predict quarter-by-quarter-by-quarter what will happen. But if you think about that pattern over the course of a few year period, you -- we'll obviously have periods of time where a supply will be significantly less than demand, and certainly for the first half of this calendar year, we’ve seen supply grow a little less rapidly than demand. And we feel that from a larger perspective over the course of a multi-year period, it feels as very much as if you’ll have good balance between supply and demand as long as capital discipline is exercised. And certainly Micron has indicated the difference to be reasonably disciplined with its capital investments, and other industry competitors in their particular public disclosure have said similar things.

So, it feels very much like an industry where there are very clear reasons why demand will continue to grow. Supply will continue to grow as well, but those two things feel reasonably balanced to us as we look out over the foreseeable future. NAND is a bit different in that the industry, bit demand is growing quite rapidly. Part of this is due to a very direct substitution market of an SSD for an HDD as the cost of SSD-based storage environments and SSDs and sales become more competitive with HDD. So there is a very, very large market that remains relatively untapped by SSDs. And as a result to that, I think you see more aggressive investments on the part of industry participants to allow themselves to position for competing in this marketplace.

With a transition to 3D NAND, we are at a very exciting time relative to the industry’s ability to deliver bit growth and cost reduction, and that cost reduction in turn is believed to open up some of those markets that are more elastic than we see on the DRAM side. And so, while it is growing at a different pace and certainly probably a little more difficult to sort of understand exactly what the future holds given the rapid expansion of bit growth, we still feel relatively comfortable that there is a healthy demand environment available for the output from this NAND bit growth. And that passed upon everything we know of industry supply, we don’t foresee a situation where in aggregate you’re going to have a significant over supply. And again you know, we can’t be so precise as to say what may happen in any given quarter. We tend to look at things over the period of years and then obviously multi-year periods.

Any questions you want to ask?

Simon Woo

Sure. Maybe the follow-up question should be, if the NAND industry shows a stronger higher bit growth versus the DRAM, that implies maybe Micron itself and the competitors can be more active for the capacity expansion or maybe aggressive CapEx spend do you expect?

Ernie Maddock

Well, I think each industry participant has announced in fact both capacity expansion as well as the transition of their existing plan of capacity to 3D. So, Micron announced its Fab 10X couple of years ago. We’re still in the process of adding equipment to complete that capacity expansion and then we will determine what we do subsequent to that. But I think each industry participant has in fact announced varying degrees of capacity expansion in addition to the bits that will be supplied from technology transition.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about where you are in the evolution of 3D and where you think your competitors in the industry are?

Ernie Maddock

Sure, so Micron is very solidly on 32 layer TLC 3D NAND with publicly said, we expect to be about 75% 3D NAND by the end of this calendar year, 85% by the end of next calendar year; and in that 15% that is not yet converted to 3D that's not because, we wouldn’t like to or don’t know how it's because we have capacity commitments for long design cycle industries like the automotive business where we won't be transitioning that business to 3D for a few years to come. We've also talked about the fact that we will be transitioning to our 64 layer technology and that we will have meaningful output by the end of our fiscal '17, which is just three months from now.

And I think that similarly industry competitors have each given their particular perspective of when they are going to have various layers of 3D output really as quite a broad diversity across the industry. So, we have had a great transition we are at maturity yields. If we look at our 64 layer product, that's coming of the yield curve in an exemplary way. So, we are quite pleased with the progress that the Company is making in that regard, and we are in the process of aggressively productizing that new technology node, which is very exciting because obviously it offers a cost position that it even improved from 32 layer by a meaningful amount. And that again will allow us to, we think to open up markets that might not have been available at 32 layer.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Ernie Maddock

No, you would you'll get roughly 80% more bits at 64 layer than 32, and then cost reduction that you get is usually roughly half or slightly less than half of the big growth that you get. So, these are not precise estimate with the good grow over from to think about.

Unidentified Analyst

When you say it will open up the markets that weren’t available at 32 to what markets are those?

Ernie Maddock

Well, if you look at the SSD market and the directly competing product which is an HDD. Certain components of the SSD markets predominantly client's PC markets have a different level of price comparability and price sensitivities and say what you would expect in our enterprise or datacenter SSD based environment. So, I am predominantly referring to a broad market that would be at the lower end of that SSD continuum, which today is probably not fully served as the pricing points were that we are currently experiencing. There is still demand there that demand is still being supplied but it is a very significant untapped opportunity that will be addressable when the cost position is such that we can address that market with lower cost product.

Unidentified Analyst

The way the industry has been behaving now in terms of being much more rational about investing capacity -- investing in CapEx and adding capacity as the way people thought the industry would behave three or four years ago and their nature is not too. What has changed about how -- why the industry is behaving rationally today? And what you think will make it continue to act this way because the rationality certainly broke down two years ago. And if players continue to find religion again then what would prevent them from losing this new found disciplined?

Ernie Maddock

Yes, so I think we have a different point of view about what happens two or three years ago. If you look at the circumstance of two to three years ago, you had several unique activities. You had a fire at Hynix which actually removed significant bit capacity out of the market. Micron had acquired Elpida and as a result of that, we were longer to implement our 20 nanometer road map than would have otherwise been the case without that acquisition. So, you had two of the three long term participants at the time who were had negative bit growth and one case because the fire and Microns bit growth was quite small.

And it was a very healthy market so I would argue that the third player made a very rational decision and a very different decision than that exhibited in, if you will prior cycles, and they said there is an unfilled market need here. And we want to be able to sell that market need because our competitors at least for a time are not able to do that. That capacity was brought online Hynix addressed the capacity issue resulting from the fire Micron aligned as 20 nanometer roadmap and all of that will directly in the pace of the weakest PC industry that the industry -- that collectively we have experienced ever and that weakness attracted for a significant number here.

So, I think that although the result might have look the same, the cause and affect were quite different; and so I do believe that there has been a level of rationality just been applied to the industry for perhaps longer than folks might appreciate. And the one thing you can never control despite however disciplined CapEx is in the industry, you can never control the demand side of the equation. You can really only pay attention to what's happening on the supply side. And I would -- our perspective is that the supply decisions have actually been more rational then people appreciate for some time.

Simon Woo

Maybe another way looking at the overall of the DRAM industry today's margins very high, so that could be sort of the temptation for your competitors because this is borrowing cost very low, right. And then the capital market easy for us to make -- to get extra fund. So don’t you expect any competitors tend to irrationally backing on the better, cyclical momentum?

Ernie Maddock

Well, there is enough risk in our industry without betting on top of -- without betting on top of that. But what I would say is that, the return profile for a significant capacity expansion in DRAM, and again I would consider that very different and just think from NAND is dependent on a long range view of what demand would be. Because no matter how effective your cost position is a decision to invest multiple billions of dollars and building significant new capacity, you have to be looking at that over a 10 to 15 horizon to think about return. And it doesn’t matter if borrowing costs are free because it's going to be two years before that capacity is brought online and then you have to earn a return on that capacity over the multiple years.

So, I think and I can't speak to the competitors, but I can say our view of industry bit demand will have to be materially different than in the peers to be today to begin to have a think about expanding capacity well beyond where we are thinking today which is predominantly to get that capacity through technology transition. So, for example if we became convicted that PC growth was going to be 5% a year instead of negative 2% or that mobile phone or mobile device growth is going to accelerate from where it is today and that was sustained. Would that begin to change our framework for thinking about capacity addition? Yes. Would we actually act upon that? Hard to say, would depend on how strong that conviction is. And I don't think our view of how we look at the industry is very-very different then how other rational smart people sitting and other competitors tend to look at the industry.

Unidentified Analyst

So, while we're on the topic of industry CapEx and the margin question, just on the Company's own CapEx, I know that you don't want to give guidance for next year, but you commented that there's a big planning project going within the Company. So, when we think of the guidance again for this year and previous years about $5 billion plus or minus net of partners, is that like your base line or is there a potential that as you gone through these ramps how the base lines can actually come down? And then also secondarily, if you can just comment upon maybe what some of the internally the big project for demand that people are competing for your CapEx dollars I guess?

Ernie Maddock

Well, the CapEx dollars are predominantly deployed on core technology, so I mean it would be a function of how aggressively we would want to ramp the next technology node, and in the case of something like NAND whether or not there was a capacity expansion plan which there is not currently beyond what we've already announced. So, I think in terms of is there an opportunity for the baseline to go down, I don't think that opportunity exists in the short term certainly, now as we get out three year-five years and the industry has gone through the 3D NAND transition, and NAND becomes more mature.

I think that's possible because certainly DRAM CapEx investment relative to return is getting essentially a little less intense, right. Even though it costs more node-to-node in aggregate, the industry compared to the revenue which is how people typically measure capital intensity that's at a historically low level for DRAM. So, I wouldn't expect certainly our CapEx to decline and internally when I talk about the planning process I'm talking about what our view in the industry is, what we view bit supply to be. And those core technology DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint, those largely determine the capital budget. There's actually very little of the capital budget that comes from a mobile specific need or an embedded specific need. It's basically core technology and general capacity available to fill those markets.

Unidentified Analyst

And since you mentioned 3D XPoint, can you talk a little bit about where you're in that and where do you see that evolving?

Ernie Maddock

So, we don't really have an update from what we said at our Analyst Day, which is we'll have revenue from 3D XPoint this year, it's actually pretty small. We previously talked about having 5% of the Company's revenue from 3D XPoint as we look at 2018. They remind us, statements were made when we were a $15 billion company and so, while the revenue prospects for the Company in aggregate grow, the 3D XPoint revenue is actually pretty specific and so it might actually be 3% or 4% depending on where you would model the Company to be from a revenue point of view.

Simon Woo

Just little bit follow-up thing, the XPoint is to base on the 2D planar NAND stuff for [indiscernible]?

Ernie Maddock

I unfortunately without the history, I don’t know what the origin of the technology from one 3D XPoint is strong, but certainly it is a 3D device not a planar device. So, in that regard all of our learning about planar whether it’s or 3D whether it’s for NAND or XPoint is based on our knowledge of planar, but I don’t know that I would say that’s the specific origin of that technology.

Simon Woo

Maybe little bit different subset in the Micron, for me previously like 10 years ago famous commodity focused that to make a PC or the maybe smartphone, but going forward I am sure that the new CEO Sanjay, he may focus on the more enterprise solution B2B customers. Do you feel that kind of new direction under the new management?

Ernie Maddock

Well, Sanjay has been with us for a grand total of about three weeks. So, it's sort of hard to be very specific, but I would say that if you actually look at the data we reported on our earnings calls, Micron has been in the enterprise space, in the cloud server space, both in NAND and DRAM. We have been in the embedded space and these are the antitheses of commodity oriented PC spaces. So, I think that we have actually made significant progress away for as you said, what is a 10-year old view of the business, today, no more than a quarter of our DRAM bits going to that client market and its likely to be less of our bits going into that market rather than more of our bits going into that market.

You see more of our bits going into the mobile business, more of our bits going into the server, graphics, networking and embedded segments. And then on NAND, you see less of four bits going into the commodity markets and more of our bits going into the SSD market in particular. And I think, we are in the process of following our 3D NAND across our mobile portfolio as well and those will be both in the form of individual components that we sell to some customers. But a vast majority of that will also be more solution oriented in the form of AMCPs and AMMCs, which are bundled products of NAND and DRAM with controllers and firmware in front of them.

So, while I believe based on everything I know Sanjay that he will continue to accelerate the Company’s transition in that direction. I also want to give appropriate recognition to the fact that the Company has had as an objective to be a solutions provider as opposed to a commodity provider for some time and with the advent of 20 nanometer technology for the Company and the transition to 3D NAND, that has enabled the cost basis for the Company to effective make those transition. So from a very firm foundation I have no doubt that Sanjay will continue to push us in that direction, which I think is fundamentally aligned with what the Company was desiring to do even prior to his appointment.

Simon Woo

But to continue accelerate or your enterprise solution, I think that you may going to need to develop firmware controllers while sort of packaging facilities. Is there any particular area Micron wants to focus versus outsourcing area? How do you separate?

Ernie Maddock

So, look you have a basically frontend wafer processing which is all wholly-owned, and we want to control on our destiny there. Then you have packaging tests, and we will use a combination of in sourced and out sourced there. I think most folks in the industry do, but I would say we will lien a little more towards being in control of the full system. So, we wean to towards being a little more in source there. And then on controller and firmware, we also have the mix of internal and external. I think where there are broad markets that we can address it would be our objective to be more internally focused, where there are specialty markets where someone has a well established position as a controller provider it would make sense for us to use that, and that's going to be very dependent on the size of the market and the size of the opportunity. So I think a general statement would be will lien a little more toward our own work, but that does not mean that we won't weren’t make the economic sense as use reliable and partners we can form deep relationships.

Simon Woo

Maybe we can switch to the gear to your expert area, finance. So, we are feeling that Micron these days lot of free cash flow generation because your CapEx guidance $5 billion, but today the chip price that already doubled, the contract price pretty good. So, lots of the free cash flow we expect, so I remember you are going to use lots of free cash flow for that to repayment, but it is too early say any cash dividend or a capital return for the shareholders?

Ernie Maddock

Yes, I think that certainly and at least until we would reach our targeted leverage ratio to switch is still a couple of billion dollars ahead of us. The idea that we would think about obligating another aspect of the Company's cash flow in one form or another would be fields a little premature to me and relative to share repurchases. Again I think as long as there is an opportunity for the Company to deliver real economic value by reducing interest expense so the last tender we did for our high yield notes reduce the Company's cost structure by $50 million a year, that is not an inconsequential in our money, if we do another $1 billion dollars it will be another $50 million a year. So, we have ample opportunity to deliver real economic value and to continue to strengthen the foundation of the Company. And while look you'll never say never to something like our share repurchase program or a dividend, the reality is we have our ways to go to make our foundation very strong, so that you could think about doing that from the fundamentally different positions than the Company is in today.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Ernie Maddock

Sure. So, the question is related to the barriers for China entering the DRAM market, and I actually don’t know that those barriers are so different for DRAM versus NAND, it is fundamentally IP. If you look at any entrant into DRAM over the last 15 years, they actually had a viable source of IP that they were able to build their capability around. So, when Taiwan entered the DRAM market, they were able to acquire IP and that enabled them to build and develop the DRAM industry, and that was the success that we are all aware of.

Without that source of IP, I would argue that it would have been orders of magnitude more difficult for them to build a DRAM industry and to whatever measure of success you attribute to Taiwan in DRAM industry, it would have been a lot lower because it would have taken longer, it would have been slower and you would have burnt through a lot more tax. So, while I don’t ever dispute the fact that there is much call it unlimited capital available to China, there does seem to be a much lower likelihood that they would be able to acquire IP, and without that I think it’s a pretty daunting challenge.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] you see no sign organically acquiring that?

Ernie Maddock

Again, no sign is -- that’s a very extreme statement, but I think that -- look Micron and its competitors at various points and time have yield challenges, have various difficulties that they did not anticipate and that is with collectively 1,000s of people years of experience in that business, right. So, if I think about what it takes to go from 20 nanometer DRAM to 1x DRAM, I can seek inside the Company that we are relying heavily on what is collectively within Micron, a few 100 people with an average of 20 years, 10 year doing this. And it's not so much whether you can mechanically do it, it's really what happens when things don’t quite turnout the way you expect, right. And it's that learning that actually, you can't put it on the server anywhere, you can't write in a book anywhere.

Its intuition and knowledge and things that are collectively called knowhow in our business. And I think that is at its core, frankly one of the best defenses that the existing industry participants have in terms of a new entrant, and I think the second thing and I think this is vastly underappreciated, as if you think about any other industry where China has come on to the world stage and collectively depending on your point of view been detrimental to the global industry right, so that takes steel. It’s very difficult perhaps to learn how make steel I don’t know I have never tried but once you know how to make it the ray of change for making steel is actually quite small. If you think about just what Micron has talked about, we are a 32 layer TKC today. We are going to be at 64 layer as we get into 2018. We have plans well beyond 64 layer 3D net as to our competitors.

The rate of change is phenomenally high and phenomenally intensive, moving forward with a new technology node and NAND right now every year to year and a half and at DRAM its every year and half or so that is an incredibly intense rate of technology transition. And it's not as if those are easy transitions, right, it requires equipment suppliers it requires all that knowhow. And so, if you look at Chinas to experience with the semiconductor industry even where it has been characterized with successful achievement at a technology node, it had been very difficult for them to continue to move forward with the pace of technology. And so for example you don't have very leading edge foundries in China despite the deployment of significant amounts of capital.

And I would argue that memory is actually a more significant task then either one of those industries because not only are you having to learn how to build something you actually have to design it and build it and you have to do that at massive scale in order to have efficiency. So, again, never say never, but I think there're very significant challenges barring active support and participation by one of the existing IP holders and thus far that has not happened.

Simon Woo

So, maybe -- so a little bit turn indication I guess. Looking at China as people used to say, Tsinghua group, they can spend billions, billions, dollars on the back of the China government, but yes, we fully agree on your view, they don't have technology, so it is too early to say any new production from China. But how about the strategic alliance, sometimes enemy becomes part of the partner, sometimes in the history. So, is there no any chance we can use the China's desire to manufacture chips, so maybe you can work with China guys, so is no good?

Ernie Maddock

Well, I mean I think Micron has said and more than said, right. If you look at Micron's history, Micron's history has been that we formed partnerships and that we're a very good and diligent partner, right. We've had a very longstanding partnership with Intel. We've had partnerships with Inotera. We've had partnerships with Nanya. And certainly, we understand are open to and in fact have publicly said, if there's a reasonable partnership that meets China's objectives and Micron's objectives, we would not be adverse at all to thinking about doing that, right. I think the fact that none exists currently suggests just how that task maybe and that task being to meet both partners objectives.

Simon Woo

Maybe shifting from China to Japan, there's Toshiba but the media these days not really mentioned Micron surprisingly, but the Micron has great track record even in Japan that would be the acquisition. Why Micron is not participating in the Toshiba deal?

Ernie Maddock

Well, I think your question, why isn't the Japanese media reporting anything about Micron, does that -- because the reality is none of us know the fact, right. We know what the Japanese press and everybody else is saying and as we're very familiar to with our current political situation in the U.S. and what you hear often times is different than reality, so we don't comment on rumors or speculation relative to M&A and it's certainly not appropriate to do it for another company, and so I will offer them the same respect that I in turn would expect from them.

Simon Woo

We've five more minutes so, any questions. Maybe looking at your global operation, Japan, Taiwan, even China back in the facilities and the Boise headquarter office…

Ernie Maddock

Singapore.

Unidentified Analyst

Singapore exactly, so any concern the geopolitical issues look at I don't know, regulation or maybe [indiscernible] seems a very old affair. So inefficiency things, employee issues for your global operation?

Ernie Maddock

Well, certainly we have a footprint, geographic footprint, and I think I never want to appreciate. So, fab is a not an easy thing to replicate. So, I think that the Company is very interested in seeking out operational efficiencies. I would say the most notable recent thing we’ve done is we’ve created a DRAM centre of excellence in Taiwan across from one of our fabs where we will do a lot of backend test assembly activities that I referred to earlier. We have a similar setup in Singapore for our NAND business. And so, I think that it’s reasonable to think that the Company will continue to find reasonable and economically sensible ways to continue to make itself efficient, but moving out of the fab and building a new one is probably pretty low on the list of things that make economic sense as we foresee things.

Unidentified Analyst

Just back to Toshiba, so I hope you understand that the Company doesn’t want to comment on whether it's looking at it or -- I think they are looking at it whether you are involved in the process, but assuming Micron was not involved in the process. And then -- but the asset did trade to either consortium of very deep pocketed investors or how could that change the industry dynamic, particularly with regard to how you’re seeing the unit operated by Toshiba most recently when its under financial address?

Ernie Maddock

Well, I think the fundamental question we would think about is whether any acquirer would apply capital in a way that the current joint venture is not applying capital. And I have a slightly different point of view because while Toshiba Corp is challenged, it’s not challenged from a cash flow perspective, it’s challenged from a balance sheet perspective.

So our belief based on everything that we here reported and we listen to what the equipment guys say and others right is that the memory unit Toshiba is actually generating good cash flow and making reasonable returns and you know of course they partnered with WD. And our presumption is, because we have no special knowledge that they have a CapEx plan and so the real question I think that would frame our thinking there is will a potential acquirer fundamentally change the trajectory of that CapEx investment. And of course if they say ramped up the CapEx investment, it would cause us to reconsider the amount of bits that will be available to the market because presumably they would extend more rapidly.

And if it was someone with extreme financial discipline, they might choose to restrain capital investment a little bit, which of course would be a reduction in bits supply in the industry. But this specific behavior of any of the roulette wheel potential acquirers is sort of hard to pinpoint, but that's the question that is at the core of it is, will any potential acquirer if there is any, will they ultimately change the trajectory of the CapEx expenditures that the JV currently has.

Simon Woo

We have a -- maybe last question, should it be -- this conference is more, more crowded is 100s in here. So one of the key theme is AI of course the PI is more accommodate, but AI will be more and more important autonomous car. So to deploy these new technologies, do you believe with our Micron in a need to develop more and more advanced memory chip or a particular technology you are going to introduce for the B2B or B2C customers under the AI in particularly?

Ernie Maddock

Again, for a specific reference I refer everybody back to our Analyst Day presentation. We currently hold number one share in the automotive business, so we're little bit north of 48% share. The next largest competitor has roughly half the share that we have, and what we've said at that conference, and there are various specific details in the presentation is that we'd expect the memory consumption in the automotive business to grow four times between now and 2020 or 2021, right. That's about the function of a move towards fully autonomous driving at the highest end, but also the idea that in your basic vehicle today which doesn’t have a lot of memory, you'll actually have about as much memory as today exists in the high-end car. So it's a combination of those two things.

And we also talked at Analyst Day relative to the idea of high performance memory, which today as really takes the form of graphics-oriented memory, and how that will be increasingly applicable in the data center as well as in networking applications. And again, Micron has a leadership position, not only from as a share point of view, but the reason we have the share of leadership is, that we have a technology reviewed as the technology leader in that regard. So, we would expect that both of those will become increasingly important to the business mix going forward and we are those represent ability, increasing ability to differentiate because if you are in the auto business, you are designing to a very high-temperature applications, you have to be fully qualified across your supply chain. High performance memory not quite as rigorous a call cycle or a call arrangement as autos, but still very important. And we think that, that would be an important part of the Company's growth.

Simon Woo

New technology, fair, it sounds good. Thank you very much and we really appreciate.

Ernie Maddock

Yes, thank you.

