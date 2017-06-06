Topdanmark's Q1 2017 Results: Low Top Line Growth But Excellent Bottom Line Results

With this change in the distribution of the earnings, Topdanmark could become an excellent pick for any dividend seeker.

Furthermore, the company had announced that it would distribute 70% of its earnings through a dividend payment in 2018.

The results were so excellent and above the estimates that the management upgraded its FY 2017 guidance.

Notes for the readers

Topdanmark (OTCPK:TPDKY) is primarily traded on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange under the ticker TOP:DC. I will be referring to the Danish symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in DKK unless mentioned otherwise. DKK-USD 0.15127. Price of 1 DKK in USD as of June 5, 2017. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Topdanmark and of its main competitors.

Executive Summary

In May, Topdanmark shared its Q1 results on the market. The second largest insurer in Denmark, Topdanmark is a European insurer focused on its domestic market with a strong operating performance as most of the Nordic insurers. Its principal shareholder is Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY), which holds more than 46% of its shares and 49% of the voting rights. The insurer published Q1 results above estimates and revised its 2017 outlook, upgrading its FY2017 guidance. Furthermore, the insurer has announced that it will distribute at least 70% of its earnings through its new dividend policy, following Sampo's proposal done during the AGM and approved by the majority of the shareholders.

A Highly Profitable P&C Insurer, Completely Focused On Its Domestic Market

Unlike its capital distribution policy, which has changed recently under Sampo's pressure, Topdanmark's commercial and underwriting strategy is straightforward and did not change over the years:

A focus on its domestic market

Stable loss ratio based on a strong pricing and underwriting steering

Low expense ratio, as for many Nordic insurers

Limited financial risk

Synergy between life and non-life insurance

Limited top line growth to avoid deteriorating the portfolio profitability

High net result

Q1 2017 results were completely in line with the strategy of the Danish insurer. With a slight increase of 1.5%, the gross earned premium growth was entirely driven by the increase in the non-life portfolio (+1.7%), while the gross earned premium in the life segment decreased by 4.8% to DKK 2,134 million ($322 million).

Source: Topdanmark's 2017 Q1 Report

In P&C, the personal segment accounted for a 2.2% increase, and the SME segment accounted for a 1.1% increase. Q1 2017 was characterized by a net increase in the number of customers in the personal, agricultural, and SME markets. In the motor insurance segment, the average premium declined by 1.8% while the number of cars insured grew in Q1 2017. We could expect a more intense competition in this segment and perhaps higher loss ratio, resulting from the price war. However, the excellent underwriting performance of the Danish insurer has always proven that the profitability of the portfolio was at the heart of the concerns of the management.

In life, gross premiums decreased 4.8% to DKK 2,032 million ($307 million) in Q1 2017, of which premiums on unit-linked pension schemes were DKK 1,468m ($222 million), representing a drop of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Single premiums also declined by 9.1% to DKK 1,178 million ($178 million).

Source: Topdanmark's 2017 Q1 Report

In our view, the growth should remain nil or very low in 2017 in P&C while the portfolio in life insurance should continue growing by around 10%, in spite of the decline in Q1, depending on the management decision regarding the underlying risks.

There is no word to explain this profitability… Just Astonishing

Topdanmark is not a fast growing company in the P&C segment, but it monitors very well its claims costs. With a combined ratio of 93.2% (run-off excluded), the technical result deteriorated by 500 basis points. The net-run off represented -4.8 combined ratio points (-0.1 in Q1 2016) impacting positively the total net combined ratio which amounted to 88.4% in Q1 2017 (88.3% in Q1 2016). The combined ratio was mainly driven by a better claims situation in the prior years (i.e. more reserve release) which allowed stabilizing the loss ratio. The loss ratio was 68.5% in Q1 2017, decreasing by 20 basis points.

Source: Topdanmark's 2017 Q1 Report

Weather-related claims were nil in Q1 2017 as in Q1 2016. The level of fire claims was lower than in Q1 2016, particularly in the SME segment, improving the loss ratio by 1.4 percentage point. SME segment was also impacted by the low level of large loss claims. Consequently, this segment affected the claims trend of the overall non-life portfolio positively. As for many Nordic insurers, the discount effect had a negative impact.

The expense ratio increased to 17.3% in Q1 2017 (Q1 2016: 17.2%) adversely affected by the increase in the payroll tax imposed on Danish financial businesses, a general trend of wages and salaries, which impacted the expense ratio by 0.4 percentage point. Both effects were already known and shared with the market in Q4 2016. Hence, it was not a surprise to see a slight increase in the expense ratio. Furthermore, the expense ratio is higher in Q1 than in the subsequent quarters due to higher sales commissions and fewer holiday days taken in Q1. We could expect the company to maintain an expense ratio around 16.5%.

Furthermore, the investment income increased by DKK 233 million ($35 million) to DKK 121 million ($18 million). The higher investment return was primarily due to high investment return on equities and continued high performance on structured credits. Thanks to these two favorable effects (higher investment return and better technical results), the profit on non-life insurance increased by DKK 242 million ($37 million) to DKK 438 million ($66 million).

Source: Topdanmark's 2017 Q1 Report

In life, the result from life activities was a profit of DKK 72m (Q1 2016: DKK 8m) or an 800% increase. The increase in profit was mainly due to the increase in the investment return on shareholders' equity of DKK 39m (Q1 2016: DKK 12m loss).

With a total post-tax profit of DKK 415 million ($63 million), 2017 is starting very well. And, that's why the management, historically very cautious on the assumptions that are taken to build up the annual forecast of the company, decided to upgrade its FY 2017 guidance. In our view, the P&C activities will still deliver a combined ratio of around 90% in 2017, thanks to a very well-managed cost monitoring, repricing activities, and a strong underwriting performance (e.g. not renewing the non-profitable policies). In life, the profit should also grow, driven by the commercial development initiated by the management. Regarding the profit forecast modeled by the insurer, we have the feeling that the management is quite prudent even if the FY2017 guidance has been upgraded after the excellent Q1 results.

Source: Topdanmark's 2017 Q1 Report

With a modeled profit between DKK 900 million ($136 million) and DKK 1,000 million ($151 million), the company was very cautious on its expectations when it shared its first guidance after the Q4 results. By upgrading its modeled profit to DKK 1,100 million ($166 million) - DKK 1,200 million ($181 million), the company is more in line with our expectations, regarding the excellent track record of the firm. However, we still believe, as mentioned in the past, that Topdanmark could deliver a 2017 annual profit of DKK 1,200 million ($181 million) - DKK 1,500 million ($226 million).

A change in the distribution of earnings, a dividend expected in 2018

In 2016, Sampo has proposed to Topdanmark's AGM on 4 April 2017 that the authority of the Board of Directors to buy back own shares be revoked. Furthermore, the Finnish insurer has also proposed that the Danish insurer starts to pay a dividend. As expected, both proposals were validated during the AGM. In Q1 2017, the dividend policy was shared with the market, and it has been decided that Topdanmark will distribute at least 70% of its earnings.

As mentioned in a previous article, Sampo's dividend policy is based on a gradual increase in the dividend. Hence we could assume that Topdanmark's dividend policy would follow the same approach and will distribute in 2018 the requested minimum, i.e. 70% of its earnings. With a forecasted FY 2017 EPS of DKK 13.5 ($2), we would have a dividend per share of DKK 9.45 ($1.43) or a 4.7% dividend yield. But we should keep in mind that Topdanmark's management is always conservative regarding its profit forecast model. With a more optimistic approach, we could assume that the paid dividend would amount to DKK 12 ($1.82) or a 5.9% yield.

Conclusion

Regarding the historical multiples (an average P/E of 10 and a historical P/B between 3.0 and 3.5), Topdanmark is fairly priced, thanks to excellent results in Q1 and an upgraded guidance for 2017. Depending on what the investors are looking for (over or undervaluation or dividend approach), they should decide to purchase Topdanmark or not. If they look from a valuation perspective, the risk/reward ratio is not sufficient for a prudent investor. If they are interested in a dividend yield, they might be interested in the Danish insurer.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on both insurance sector and service sector (mainly the industry "Home Furnishing Stores")? Please do not hesitate to follow me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.