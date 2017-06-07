GM Hit By Sales Decline - Dividend Still Looking Good

The valuation prices GM as if the company was in very big trouble -- it is not.

Thesis

The automobile market in the US has apparently peaked, and GM (NYSE:GM) is seeing the effect. Due to a very low valuation, shares are not unattractive, though, and income investors get a secure and attractive dividend right here.

The total US automobile market has been growing for years, but sales in the country have declined in the current year so far:

At 16.6 million SAAR the annual run rate is down about 1.5 million from the peak in last year's December.

General Motors is not safe from this trend either. The company had to report a 1.3% decline in its May sales a couple of days ago, which was below expectations of a 3.1% increase for the month. The fact that retail sales were up slightly year over year could not dismantle the weakness in other segments.

When we look at the year-to-date results, we see that GM's sales have declined 1.0% so far, which means that the sales decrease has accelerated in the most recent month (excluding May, sales this year are down 0.9%).

Another point we have to note is the build-up in inventory levels that is observable at General Motors:

Inventory levels are at close to 1 million, up about 30,000 month-over-month. The days supply level (101) is among the highest we have seen from GM after the financial crisis -- GM currently holds more cars in its inventory than it has sold in the entire first four months of the current year.

Rising inventory levels are a sign of rather low demand, and of overproduction capacity: If GM can produce more cars than the market can absorb, this means that production capacity is too high, which, in turn, means that GM has too much capital invested into production plants -- money that could be used for other purposes.

GM, however, believes that inventory levels will decline from the current level over the next months, partially due to rising demand (the company forecasts SAAR accelerating from 16.6 million to 17 million by the end of the year), and partially due to lower production in the coming months.

This is due to production launches of new models, which will mean downtime for some production lines, which results in lower production numbers in the second half of the year. GM expects that this effect will shrink inventory levels by about 100,000 units -- this would bring inventory levels down to about 90 days supply by the end of the year (still a rather high level).

If GM is right and SAAR sales do indeed increase over the next months, this could be a positive for the company's sales, and GM might be able to report flat sales volumes for the whole year if its sales rise in the coming months (as was already expected for the most recent month).

GM PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The market seems less optimistic than GM about the coming months, as the company's PE ratios showcase: The trailing PE multiple is lower than the forward earnings multiples, which means GM's earnings are expected to shrink going forward (at a low pace only). This is in line with analyst estimates about GM's bottom line declining by a couple of percentage points over the next years.

Slightly lower earnings do not mean GM is a bad investment, though: The company's valuation of just 5.3 times earnings would be appropriate if earnings would be tumbling at a massive pace and if the outlook would be really bad, but that is not the case with GM.

As long as the company can manage to keep its sales and earnings from declining at a steep pace (i.e. keeping them flat or declining slightly), the company's shares look cheap at the current level.

For income investors, GM is interesting as well, due to the dividend yielding a whopping 4.5% -- with a dividend that is very well covered by earnings as well as cash flows:

GM FFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Investors do not have to fear a dividend cut here, as the payout ratio is standing at just 23% of earnings -- even an EPS decline by 5% annually would bring the payout ratio to just 29% over the next five years.

Relative to cash flows, GM's payout ratio is even lower, and as long as there are no drastic changes here, investors can bag a very solid and secure dividend from GM, even though its operational results are not looking stellar right now.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.