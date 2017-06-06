Workday: The Stock Price Appears To Be Working Harder Than The Company

Workday: The company hasn't yet figured out to work towards real profitability

Last week Workday (NYSE:WDAY) announced the results of its fiscal Q1. The results in terms of expectations were a significant beat. Revenue growth accelerated from 35% in Q4 to 38% this past quarter. That is the third quarter in a row in which the company reported accelerating revenue metrics. Overall, revenues which had been forecast to be about $468 million came in at $480 million.

The company reported improvements in non-GAAP margins and in cash flow although the free cash flow metric used by Workday excludes the costs of the company's new headquarters facility. It really doesn't matter from the point of view of an analyst or investor. No one buying these shares is doing so because of the company's anemic free cash flow yield of 1.3% and it would take many years before the company generates enough cash flow for its methodology to be that important.

Workday shares have been outperforming the market noticeably. The shares have appreciated 56% year to date. That is double the rate of the IGV which has appreciated by just 28% over the same period. Perhaps it is time for this very hard working stock to take some time off. Perhaps it is time to look a bit below the surface to see just how successful the company might be and to examine risks that make it difficult to recommend the shares even for a growth junky like this writer.

The share price appreciation has made it impossible for many analysts to continue to recommend the shares. It takes a Herculean effort to try to lift up the weight of the world and it takes a Herculean effort to lift up this company's valuation. At the moment, of the 40 analysts covering the name and reporting their recommendations, 14 rate the shares buy or strong buy and the other 26 rate the shares hold or sell. For a change, I find myself in agreement with the First Call consensus rating.

What could be wrong with that picture? In some ways, there isn't anything terribly wrong with Workday's operational performance. If valuation weren't so extended, it probably would be a name to consider in a high-growth portfolio. But with valuation at levels that seemingly discount the hereafter, it behooves prudent investors and analysts to look a bit beneath the surface to see if there are elements that might be signs of future growth deceleration. I think I see a few. Many investors will doubtless find some of the issues I highlight as nit-picky. These columns are intended, for the most part, for individual investors. When it is one's own money, and not a recommendation about how to build a high growth portfolio for a financial institution, it is far more important, I think, to be nit-picky. There is nothing in Q1 results that is shockingly bad or a smoking gun - there are elements of discordance both in terms of performance and guidance that probably need further attention.

Before embarking on an examination of what happened in Q1 and perhaps why, it is well to remind readers that Workday has been an early adopter of ASC 606, a new accounting standard. The standard has the effect of deferring certain costs, most particularly sales compensation. while accelerating the recognition of revenue from certain kinds of customer contracts. Eventually, of course, it doesn't impact anything other than timing, but in the early years of adoption it is going to increase reported profitability and to move certain expenses to the balance sheet. The precise impact of ASC 606 was not disclosed for the quarter but it probably added about 2% to operating margins, overall. The company has restated the prior year so both sequential and year over year comparisons are valid.

Being Nit-Picky

Why be so nit-picky? Well, for one thing, not only are WDAY shares up 56% YTD, they have continued that pattern through the last three months. WDAY shares have appreciated by more than 25% in the past 90 days. That is almost twice as fast as the appreciation of the IGV (13.8%) or the QQQ (13.7%). When trying to consider if that kind of performance is justified, it is important to look under rocks and into crannies. It would take very little to see some of that positive alpha erased.

And WDAY is valued as though its current performance was likely to persist for far longer than the company is forecasting. With the current spike in share value, the company now has an enterprise value of almost $19.7 billion. Based on the company's current sales forecast, the EV/S is now 9.6X. As I will show below, the company is currently forecasting that top-line growth is going to decelerate to 26% by the end of the year. It is, I think, more than a bit difficult to square substantially decelerating growth and an EV/S multiple of 9.6X. If it sounds like a bubble - well that is because it probably a bubble.

Q1 was, in most regards, a commendable quarter for Workday or frankly any company to ever record. I think, however, that carefully considered there are issues that ought to concern investors. Overall, the company has increased its estimated revenue growth for the current calendar year from 27-29% to 29%-30%. That really suggests a very noticeable deceleration in growth as the year progresses. Q1 was a beat of $12 million. Raising full year revenue growth estimates by about 150 basis points is the equivalent of $30 million. So, if the forecast is accurate, then, sequential growth is going to show faster levels of deceleration than had heretofore been expected.

In Q2, the company is forecasting that revenues will grow by 5.6% (using the mid-point of guidance) from Q1. In fiscal 2017, the sequential growth between Q1 and Q2 was 9.3%. And, at the time, that was considered to be a disappointing quarter and the shares reacted negatively. One can wonder how and why this growth deceleration might happen but it surely is not indicative of the strong growth portrayed by management in the press release and in the conference call. Again, 90% of the company's revenue comes from its balance sheet so why the deceleration forecast this quarter is a bit more of a conundrum.

The company is forecasting sequential growth of 3% and 5% in Q3 and Q4 respectively. That is consistent with the current revenue forecast for the year. But $550 million of Q4 revenue (that is what the forecast equates to in dollars) would be a growth rate year on year of 26%. I think it is fair to say that if Workday's revenue growth decelerates to 26%-and that is the specific forecast the company has made-the share valuation would be way out of line. At best the shares might be flat and more likely, depending on market valuations for IT shares, the shares would react very negatively, particularly if guidance was for slower growth yet in fiscal 2019.

As part of the earnings release, Workday announced that its international revenues, now 20% of the total had grown 58% year on year. Again, this is one of those case of the glass being either half full or half empty. If international revenues grew by 58% and represented 20% of total revenues, and total revenues grew by 38%, then simple math suggests that revenue growth in North America was about 29%. Given the overall contraction forecast in percentage growth, in essence WDAY is forecasting growth in North America will fall to the mid-teens by the end of this fiscal year.

Might that actually happen? It is what the company has forecast and it is what is embedded in the current level of First Call consensus revenue expectations. I really don't think mid-teens growth in the company's primary market would be acceptable to many current investors. If the company really expects its North American revenues to grow by only mid-teens percentage at the end of the year it might suggest that something is deteriorating, either in the selling motion, the market or competitively or a combination of all 3.

I have pointed out in past articles about many other companies, that no one really believes articulated or published forecasts when they seemingly make little sense. But on the face of the forecasts, which show such sharp contraction in expected future percentage revenue growth, I think a deep orange flag is warranted

One of the more puzzling aspects of the company's earnings call presentation had to with its commentary regarding the growth in the company's deferred revenue balance and the growth in the annual recurring revenue metric. Last quarter, the company stopped giving a forecast for bookings, saying that the changes in the deferred revenue balance no longer appropriately tracked the progress in the company's business. Most people yawned there is some validity to suggesting that the length of contracts which can significantly change deferred revenue in a given quarter is not a valid metric to use in tracking demand or sales execution. This quarter the stew got to be a bit more of a mystery, at least for this writer.

Deferred revenue was up 37% year on year. The problem with that metric is that it was flat sequentially and non-current unearned revenue declined 6%. Overall, the total deferred revenue balance fell sequentially and negatively impacted quarterly cash flow. That is partially a function of the proportion of customers paying for more than one year of service in advance and is almost certainly why the company has chosen to stop releasing bookings data.

The company now has $4 billion of committed subscription revenue of which two-thirds is committed in the next two years. The company deliberately declined to disclose the year on year comparison of that metric. More than 90% of the company's subscription revenue comes from the balance sheet. And we know that over the past couple of quarters, the company has won some very large contracts, particularly with both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

What is puzzling, under those circumstances, at least to me, is that deferred revenues are flat and long-term deferred revenues have declined. What is also puzzling is that if bookings were as strong as management suggested, why it was unwilling to discuss whether there was any growth in the license backlog year on year? And one is finally left speculating about why it is that sequential growth, for both Q2 and for the balance of the year has been forecast to contract so significantly. Is it possible that things are less healthy for this company than management suggested? Is it possible that the issues that are seemingly impacting growth in North America are ones that need more explanation than the company provided.

The company said that ACV growth was the fastest in three years. One wonders how to square that statement with the idea that growth in revenues is set to slow significantly and that the level of license revenue backlog probably did not increase. I might, if I were a more uncharitable writer, actually quote the answer given to the question of squaring the conundrum - needless to say it was asked. Suffice to say, it would not be terribly enlightening and in point of fact was totally off-point. The CEO really can do better than to call out the fact that the name of the interlocutor is the same as that very valuable commodity (Kash) which WDAY is no longer focused on collecting. I doubt that anyone on the call was really satisfied with the answer and I know I am not.

Again, were the shares not valued at the levels they are, perhaps these unknowns and points of dissonance would matter less. But when investors pay the cost they do for these shares, just about everything needs to line up to perfection. And I think it is hard to make the case that they are doing so at this point.

Wondering about costs, margins and cash flow

Yesterday, I got a comment on one of my articles from an investor wondering about stock based comp and why it is that I use that in these articles. The basic reason I do so is because it is the most common way analysts value company's and all of my comments aren't going to change that. But what I can do is to point out the issues in a company such as this which consistently reports earnings beats and which almost as consistently builds those beats on the back of stock based comp.

The company reported that non-GAAP EPS rose from $0.06 to $.31. That looks like a pretty sizeable achievement and viewed holistically, the company is taking steps to manage costs more effectively. But costs are still rising substantially.

It isn't as though this company has gone on a spending diet, it has eschewed extra offerings of pasta and cream pie-or maybe a bit less potato salad with the barbecue. Overall, the improvements are quite a bit less sizeable in terms of a GAAP presentation. But it should be noted that the improvements in GAAP cost ratios are mostly a function of the company exceeding previously forecasted revenue. Q1 was a quarter of over attainment, or so it has been portrayed. But the margin upside required a significant revenue upside. No beat on revenues, no margin improvement. Given the concerns I have with regards to this company's actual growth, I have to wonder about the sustainability of margin improvements.

All of the following numbers unless otherwise indicated are GAAP. I will deal with stock based compensation later. Gross margins rose from 69% to 71.5%. Part of that is the more rapid growth of subscriptions revenues which have higher gross margins compared to services revenues. Gross margins, because of that factor, can still continue to increase.

Research and development expense were unchanged at 41% of revenues. It is almost impossible for any company to spend 41% of revenues on research and development and have a financial model that is satisfactory to investors. And yet, this company may need this kind of spending in order to try to develop product differentiation and a larger product footprint given the level of competition it faces.

Sales and marketing expense fell from 38% of revenues to 33% of revenues. A significant component of the improvement probably relates to the adoption of what is called ASC 606 which has the effect of reducing sales commissions recognized on larger deals. Even though both periods have been adjusted for the new framework, it is very likely that sales and marketing expense as reported was substantially benefited by the new accounting standard.

The general and administrative cost ratios fell from 11.8% to 10.5%. Altogether, the company did improve its GAAP expense profile by 1000 basis points, and that is a decent achievement even if part of it most likely relates to the current adoption of ASC-606.

There are substantial opportunities to improve expense ratios; few companies at this scale choose to spend 41% of revenues on research and development. And yet identifying that category as a potential source for increased profitability is fraught. The issue for this company is that so far it has been unable to achieve dramatic revenue growth from its offering in financials. It seems reasonable to suggest that it needs to spend outsized amounts on research and development in order to enhance its financial offering and to try to offer users something differentiated with the financials offered by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and by SAP (NYSE:SAP).

Regardless of the company's cost controls, one area that remains troublesome to me and others is stock based comp. The company continues to dilute its shareholders at ever increasing rates. Stock based compensation expense ballooned from $.38/share last year to $.53/share this year. Outstanding shares grew by 5%, and would have grown more than that had the company been achieving GAAP profitability. About the only positive thing that can be said about stock based comp expense is that it increased only marginally between Q4 and Q1, but it continues to increase. And so far as that goes, according to the company's forecast, stock based comp is set to renew its climb on a relative basis.

Workday is improving its expense ratios in most categories. But again, it should be noted that the company is forecasting that the margin improvements in Q1 are something of a one-off. Overall, non-GAAP margins in Q1 were 12.7%. They are forecast to be between 6-7% for Q2 and the balance of the year. Non-GAAP margins are expected to trough in Q3 at 4%. This forecast, should it be achieved, would represent progress compared to the prior fiscal year. But not all that much progress. Last year, the company reported that non-GAAP margins were 1.9%. The adoption of ASC-606 will add 1.9% in margins. The overall margin improvement, therefore, on an apples-to-apples basis is more like 250 basis points.

Margin improvement however it happens is good. But with shares so highly valued as these which are still reporting a significant level of GAAP losses, I have to wonder if 250 bps improvement in margins is quite enough.

Cash flow and balance sheet

For some time now, analysts and this writer from time to time, have tried to justify this company's valuation based on its cash generation. The company's cash generation is primarily a function of stock based comp and the growth in deferred revenues. Cash flow from operations (CFFO) this past quarter grew by 11% year on year and just 6% looked at on a per share basis. The major reason why this company's CFFO had such a modest improvement was the decline in its deferred revenue balance. A year ago in Q1, deferred revenues contributed $25 million to CFFO. This year the decline in the balance cost the company $21 million in cash flow. I have gone through several of the metrics that the company now uses in order to explain its view of revenue generation. I have nothing against any of them. As commented earlier, some of them have been presented without relevant comparisons. But for anyone looking at this company and the cadence of cash flow, deferred revenues is a key variable. If management, as it said, is no longer focused on collecting cash and cash flow stagnates, that is going to present problems for share price valuation.

Overall, the company is forecasting that CFFO will rise by 20% this year. That would bring CFFO to $418 million for the year, a $70 million increase from the prior year.

Last year stock based comp of $372 million was 107% of cash flow. The company, at the mid-point of its guidance range (basically it has forecast that the GAAP margin will be 26% below the non-GAAP margin - I used 26% of forecasted revenue of $2.043 billion, therefore, for this calculation), is forecasting that stock based comp will rise to $532 million. That would be 135% of CFFO.

Stock based comp is not a cash expense, to be sure. That said, most investors probably are not going to be thrilled to see such a large increase in stock based comp and to find that the increase represented more than all of the growth in cash flow.

Although outsiders do not have all the tools they need to make a dispositive judgment, it seems likely that the reasons for the deterioration in cash flow ratios has to do with declines in the rate of increase or actual real declines in the deferred revenue metric and smaller improvements in GAAP margins ahead. I would have to say that it is a little bit more than a nit to find that CFFO is not growing other than because of increases in stock based comp.

The company calculates its free cash flow in a manner that excludes the expense of its new building on its Pleasanton campus. I am hard pressed to understand why it should use such a methodology. It is more or less always building out its campus or acquiring other bits and pieces of real estate. But I will use the company's preferred cap ex metric which is forecast to be $160 million. At that level, free cash flow generation would be $260 million. That is a free cash flow yield of 1.3%, one of the lowest such metrics seen in amongst IT companies of this size. The company does plan to spend an additional $175 million this year on its real estate. I imagine that real estate and facilities investment will remain elevated into fiscal 2019 when the company finally occupies the latest additions to its campus. But it hardly matters a great deal to investors. No one buying the shares is doing so because the free cash flow yield is 1.3%. Based on the current trajectory of growth and profitability, it will be many years before the company generates enough free cash to justify it

Competition

It is always speculative to write about competition in the software world. There are publications such as "Apps Run the World" that specialize in market research just in this field. Their current view is that SAP is a leader in the space with a 10% share followed by ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), Oracle and then Workday. There are many other competitors, really too numerous to mention. IBM (NYSE:IBM) is in seventh place with a 4% share.

There are several issues that make forecasting market share changes a fraught exercise. For one, WDAY is a pure cloud vendor. The cloud component of HCM is growing and the on-prem component of HCM is flat or shrinking. So, looked at holistically, it is likely that Workday is growing its share but is it doing so within cloud? That is a far trickier question to answer.

Workday maintains that its position in cloud based HCM is very strong and essentially unassailable. The company's CEO is always good for a quote on the subject and this last conference call was no different.

The company has announced several very large transactions of undetermined scope and duration so far this year. These include deals with Wal-Mart and Amazon. The Wal-Mart deal is for at least a million seats. I am not altogether sure in what bucket the company is reporting these large deals. If they are part of the $4 billion of lease back-log, I would like to know what is the status of the rest of the company's business. They are clearly not in deferred revenue.

The link suggests that at the least, SAP is growing quite rapidly in this space-and it is possible that SAP's cloud solution is growing as fast or faster than the cloud solution offered by Workday. While SAP was the incumbent in the Wal-Mart transaction, overall it would be difficult to gainsay the success of SuccessFactors since it has belonged to SAP. As to Oracle, well it has loads of Taleo customers who doubtless will wind up buying significant amounts of the company's cloud based HCM technology. If I could somehow look at Oracle's HCM business in the cloud, look at the base of Taleo and compare it to Workday's growth rate, I might imagine that Workday's gains in market share measure in that way are of an overwhelming kind.

ADP has a considerable market share and certainly offers an HCM solution that has more or less swept its SMB customers. It believes it will go on to capture it mid-market clients as well. While ADP's competitors are likely to have more functionality, for some users, ADP's cloud solutions are attractive.

The real problem for a company such as Workday, however, is that HCM as a whole, is a saturated market with nominal growth available in the large enterprise space where most of Workday's success has come. The company said during this last call that it had significant success against Ultimate (NASDAQ:ULTI) and NetSuite. I would guess that success against NetSuite is a function of that company's recent merger with Oracle. But even if Workday took all of NetSuite's customers it really would only sustain growth in the HCM space for a couple of quarters - NetSuite HCM simply isn't that large.

NetSuite is more focused on selling ERP and will ultimately want to sell whatever it is that will make up Oracle HCM. But it has never attempted to sell its customers on a specific HCM stack - that is why it had a partnership with Workday.

Overall, HCM software revenue is showing growth that has slowed to 5% or less. I might speculate that part of the decline in North American growth seen at Workday and forecast by the company stems from a falling percentage of growth for HCM even in the cloud. I simply haven't the tools to make a dispositive statement regarding how that works - and really even the CEO of the company acknowledged that his long-term growth vision in this area is murky.

And that brings us to the still major unknown for this company and that the ultimate fate of its initiative in selling financials to new customers and to its HCM user base. It is a question focused on during all of the conference calls the company holds and all of the conference presentations that it makes. But despite analyst efforts to elicit some kind of cut and dried answer from management, there is yet to be a dispositive answer. Financials remain significantly smaller in terms of total revenue for this company compared to HCM. And that percentage apparently hasn't really changed. Financials, depending on their definition, are a far larger target market than HCM - perhaps by a factor of 4 or 5. On the other hand, it is growing very slowly. Low single digits at best. But it is a target market of over $100 billion and it represents a very broad opportunity for this company.

Workday's opportunity here in that users are abandoning legacy systems for the cloud, opening up competition in many accounts for the first time in many years. It is, I believe, very difficult to build differentiated financial apps. It is an area in that has seen innovation, but not in its core but more in analytics and big data analysis, areas that are not specific strengths for Workday. Workday has announced planning and analytic modules for its financials and these are said to be achieving significant success. But without lots more transparency than this company is willing to offer on the subject, one is left guessing and wondering. Projecting is hard in the best of circumstances but projecting when one doesn't know the base or the growth of that base is simply not a reasonable exercise.

As mentioned at the outset, almost none of this would matter all that much if WDAY had a less extended valuation. This is a good environment in which to sell enterprise application software, butter than has been seen so far this decade. I have no reason to believe that WDAY will not be able to achieve its articulated goals. I just do not think its articulated goals or even more than its articulated goals are worth its extended valuation. It has to compete in what today are very crowded markets in which it is hard to seriously suggest that the company has a true competitive moat. I think for investors looking at the selection of investments in the hyper-growth IT space there are other alternatives that screen more attractively. I would be surprised if this company can continue to achieve positive alpha going forward.