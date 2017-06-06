Is 'Google It' Enough To Drive Alphabet Revenue Growth?

Source: security affairs

The financial media has made a lot of the fact Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have both been pushing close to, or slightly above, the $1,000 per share mark. There really isn't much correlation between the two, but it makes interesting headlines.

While Amazon has been building out a solid ancillary income from AWS and Alexa, Google has continued to struggle to build out alternative revenue streams that will help support the company once online ad revenue starts to slow down, which is inevitable.

That isn't likely to happen in the near future, as evidenced by Alphabet enjoying a jump in revenue of 22 percent to $24.8 billion in the latest quarter. The problem is, of that $24.8 billion, $21.4 billion of that came from its ad revenue, with the remaining $3.4 billion coming from the "Other Google" and "Other Bets, which is everything else. Both enjoyed almost 50 percent growth in the first quarter, but they still are far from being the alternative revenue stream Google needs to justify an ongoing $1,000 plus per share level.

Google won't have a problem surpassing the $1,000 per share mark and staying there for awhile, but it will be challenged to maintain that level once it's apparent the online ad revenue growth cycle is winding down.

Amazon shouldn't have that problem because of it being able to successfully compete in areas outside its core business and take the market lead in them. It's proven it can do so with AWS, Alexa, and Echo. Google, which directly competes with Amazon in those market segments, is far behind Amazon in market share in all of them.

The point being, Amazon has proven it can scale across markets outside its core expertise, while Google continues to struggle to do so. There are some that point to the potential of Google with its secondary revenue streams, but it has yet to prove it can bring them to the needed levels to protect its share price in the years ahead.

Businesses outside of ads

It has been pointed out by Morgan Stanley that Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet, could be valued at about $70 billion by 2030. It also states that it isn't included in the share price of the company at this time.

My thought on that is, why would it be? Just because the assertion is made that around 13 years from now Waymo will add about $70 billion in value to Alphabet, doesn't mean it will happen. It would be risky to buy into Google because of that dubious projection.

The company has cut back spending on interesting but overly hyped projects like drones and fiber broadband, which not that long ago appeared to have some potential.

Other businesses besides ads include Google Play, Android, Google Home, and its medical business.

What have been challenging for Google is the combination of all of these hasn't been able to break the modest $4 billion in revenue per quarter mark. For some other companies, that wouldn't be an insignificant number, but for Google, it's far from being what it needs to provide confidence in its business after online ad growth slows down.

Online ad growth

Google isn't showing signs of slowing down much in online ad growth, as ad revenue continues to migrate to non-traditional platforms.

In contrast to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is experiencing similar strains on growth potential with its heavy reliance on its iPhone line, the way forward for Google in regard to its core ad business has more predictable and sustainable momentum than Apple does. This is where most of the tech giants overall are at this time, after years of extraordinary growth.

For Apple, it's not that it may not enjoy some explosive growth with the release of its iPhone 8, it's that there is no way of knowing whether it's going to happen or not. That's different with Google and its ad business, which still has a ways to go before the market slows down to the point investors start to question its business model.

Most of the market is fully aware of the risk of a company relying so heavily on one business, but Google has more time to work through things than Apple, which is already at the place it must perform well in other businesses to justify its lofty valuation.

I know if iPhone 8 is a hit, the market will forget these things temporarily, but there is a very obvious need for Apple to find sustainable alternative revenue streams in light of increasing global competition and a smartphone market in the West that has reached close to the saturation point.

Again, I don't see Google in the same place with its ad business because of it taking longer for the transition to digital ad spend to take an increasing percentage of overall ad revenue. It has more time than Apple, but it still has to develop alternative revenue streams in order to hold its value over time.

Conclusion

I see Google continuing to grow its ad business for now, and in the short term, it should be able to maintain its momentum. Contrary to what some brokerages and analysts assert, it has yet to prove it's going to be a big player in the self-driving market. It of course has a chance to be, but that's a long way off.

What Google is battling against is time. As mentioned, it does have more leeway in my opinion than Apple and probably stands closer to where Amazon is at, in the sense of the e-commerce giant still having a lot of potential online growth in the U.S. and other markets. At this time, U.S. e-commerce only accounts for about 10 percent of all retail spending.

Based upon the existing businesses it is competing in, Alphabet seems to have the largest potential in self-driving cars, but it has to prove it can do what some are assuming it can.

Overall, with these large tech companies like Google, it think the strategy should be to develop a portfolio of good businesses outside the core business in order to provide a strong and sustainable foundation to build on for the future.

Trying to hit home runs all the time, like many are looking at with Waymo, isn't the way I see the company having the most potential for success.

Both Apple and Amazon are embracing that strategy, and I see that as the same for Alphabet. I don't think any of them are going to be able to create the type of revenue generated from their core business with any one single business, but success in high-growth businesses that together can approach, or possibly surpass the revenue and earnings of their main businesses, could make them long-term growth stories, albeit at a more incremental pace in the years ahead.

Alphabet has time to make these transitions, with the key being to find and take the market lead in some markets that have a lot of upside. Amazon has done that in AWS, Alexa, and Echo. Google has to prove it can do it with its ancillary businesses as well.

Already getting handily beaten by Amazon in voice and cloud computing, it needs to find other markets it can quickly and efficiently take the lead in market share.

