More than a few traders I've spoken with have noticed what appears to be an FX/equity anomaly.

Do you want to see another glaring disconnect that's starting to get some attention?

Who wants to see another glaring market disconnect?

All of your hands should be raised.

So this is something I flagged in passing the other day and after chatting with a few people including my buddy Kevin Muir, I thought I'd dedicate a short post to it.

Generally speaking, the Nikkei and the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) move opposite one another for obvious reasons. That relationship has been reinforced lately by the Bank of Japan's Yield Curve Control.

That latter point got some attention today after SocGen's Kit Juckes (lots of folks follow him) called the correlation between Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) and USDJPY "stupidly strong." Here's an excerpt from that note along with the visuals:

The correlation between USD/JPY and US Treasury yields remains stupidly strong [and] the causation seems clear enough - the BOJ is anchoring Japanese yields and the relative appeal of the yen is a function of yields overseas, encapsulated by the global bellwether.

Basically, this has become self-reinforcing. YCC means Treasury yields effectively dictate USDJPY, USDJPY is a barometer for risk appetite, so are Treasury yields, so now, the whole dynamic seems to be kind of super-charged (for lack of a better descriptor).

Under normal circumstances, you could wake up on any given day, take one look at the yen, and make a pretty solid prediction about how Treasurys traded overnight and/or how the Nikkei held up. And vice versa.

Lately, that relationship has broken down almost entirely.

Here's the Nikkei versus USDJPY:

And here's what that looks like if you add 10Y Treasury yields:

Given that, you can probably surmise that a similar disconnect has emerged between US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the yen:

Clearly, there are any number of things you can cite on the way to trying to explain this, but what I would note is that the factors which are weighing on the dollar (think policy uncertainty and heightened political risk in Washington) are generally seen as broad risk-off triggers (as opposed to idiosyncratic events), hence the yen bid.

That makes the resilience of equities all the more puzzling. Bloomberg's Cameron Crise had this to offer on Tuesday:

I modeled 13-week (i.e., 3 month) changes in the Nikkei using three explanatory variables: the equivalent changes in USD/JPY, trailing Nikkei earnings, and the S&P 500. The fit was surprisingly good, with an r-squared of 0.62 since 2002. I ran a separate regression using data since 2014; the coefficients were broadly similar and the fit was even better, with an r-squared of 0.72. If you want to figure out where the Nikkei goes from here, you'd do well to keep an eye on the S&P 500 and earnings, as well as USD/JPY.

That's all fine and good, but I'm not sure the S&P variable doesn't introduce something akin to double counting here.

I would gently suggest that this may be partially attributable to the fact that JGBs are constrained in their ability to respond to dovish BoJ policy and so, with yields anchored, the yen has no choice but to strengthen when Treasury yields fall (i.e. when 10Y rate differentials compress), even if Kuroda is busy supporting the Nikkei with JPY16,000,000,000,000 in ETF buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.