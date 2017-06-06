Atlas Q1 2017 Results: Back To Olympus?

From a personal point of view, I am still long even if it is not a bed of roses, though.

Some weeks ago, Atlas shared the results of the first quarter of 2017, and Mr. Market recalls now that the insurer delivers over the years a strong underwriting performance.

The P&C insurer has been affected by an increase in the claims in Michigan and should have booked higher reserves to be able to meet its liabilities commitments.

In Q4 2016, Atlas has been hit by a Zeus-like lightning bolt, when the P&C insurer shared with the market deteriorated results.

Executive Summary

In May, Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) shared its Q1 2017 results and had shown to the market that its capability to generate both growth and profitability was intact. From the beginning of May, the stock price increased by 11% as the investors have considered the stock was not a value trap anymore. Dear investors, Atlas was never a value trap; it was a trapped value, impacted by an increase in the claims in Michigan resulting partially from a too aggressive reserving process.

Hopefully, the company gets back on track in both commercial development and underwriting results.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

The earnings per share and the book value grew accordingly, and the insurer is well positioned to grow still. However, it is not a bed of roses, though, and the investors should remain prudent and keep in mind what happened in Michigan could happen again.

More Premiums, More Revenues, More Net Income

Even if Atlas is present in a highly-specialized niche market, the past events have proven the capability of the insurer to develop itself commercially speaking. With $48 million of premiums earned during the first quarter of 2017, the technical turnover (i.e. without financial and other incomes) increased by $6.7 million. Furthermore, the gross written premiums increased 53.8% to $98.5 million.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

The growth of the GWP was mainly driven by the commercial development in New York which represented 47.2% of the total GWP.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

Furthermore, the share of the GWP coming from Michigan decreased by 3.7 points to 2.0%. The clean-up of the Michigan policies has started at the end of 2016 and is still ongoing. However, the number of the policies in force in Michigan was less than 500 while in December 2016, the number of in-force policies was more than 1,000.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

On the business mix, all the segments had a positive momentum regarding growth. The increase in the gross premiums was mainly driven by the limo and paratransit markets, which showed growth at 98.4% and 38.7% YoY, respectively, from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017. The taxi segment grew by 8%, but the management expects the taxi business to be flat or to grow slowly in 2017. In other words, most of the growth will be driven by the limo and paratransit sectors, while the three businesses were equally represented in the past.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

It is important to keep in mind the seasonality of the business as it was mentioned during the conference call. Hence the written premium growth observed during Q1 will not be replicable in the next quarters. However, Atlas's target remains continuing to grow to a proportionate 20% market in its traditional market share. Even if this 20% market share target is very optimistic, the management, as well as the investors who invest in Atlas, should keep in mind that the top-line growth is not the priority for a P&C insurer. The primary priority for a non-life insurer is the claims steering to deliver a strong track record regarding operating performance, meaning the lowest combined ratio as possible.

Back to a regular level of profitability after the doomsday in Michigan

The track record of the P&C insurer is excellent. The average combined ratio is around 88% and could be explained by the following reasons: as Atlas is present in a niche market, it is easier for the company to be a price-maker. Furthermore, the constant efforts to reduce the underwriting expense ratio over the years affected the combined ratio positively.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

However, in 2016, during the last quarter of the year, Atlas was hit by an increase in the claims in Michigan, forcing the company to strengthen the claims reserve level to be able to face to the pipeline claims.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

In Q1 2017, the combined ratio amounted to 86.9% or 1.5 percentage point deterioration compared to Q1 2016. The combined ratio was affected by the worsening of both loss ratio and underwriting ratio.

Source: Atlas's Q1 2017 Report/Presentation

Adjusting for the Gateway stock purchase agreement, the combined ratio would have been 85.4% in Q1 2016. Hence the operating performance deteriorated less than expected on a one-year rolling horizon.

Regarding the loss ratio, it was worse than in the prior year period primarily due to the review of the underwriting profitability by product and state, which has been done by the company after the Michigan shock. The acquisition expense ratio increase was mainly due to the increase in net earned premiums and the decrease in the cession ratio for the quota share. Regarding the other underwriting expense ratio, the increase was driven by a rise in professional consultant fees, insurance department fees, and the non-recurring positive impact of the Gateway stock purchase agreement, occurred during the first quarter of 2016.

The profitability of the portfolio is slightly deteriorating but remains high. The combined ratio evolution should be scrutinized carefully; however, we could expect the company to deliver an FY 2017 combined ratio of around 88% unless the company would be hit by another event of the same magnitude than the one occurred in Michigan. Regarding the net investment income, we could expect to slightly increase following the same trend than the growth of the earned premiums.

What's next for 2017?

With a book value per share which increased YoY 4.2% to 10.99, a post-tax annualized return equity of 14.9%, the investors could be confident in the future, if the company succeeds to meet two requisites: continuing to grow and containing its combined ratio in a range between 86% and 90%. The intrinsic value target remains $21 per share or a potential upside of 50%.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on both insurance sector and service sector (mainly the industry "Home Furnishing Stores")? Please do not hesitate to follow me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.