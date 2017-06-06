Alteryx Acquires Yhat For Self-Service Data Science Analytics

Alteryx is acquiring Yhat for its self-service analytics technology, so the deal should help it to expand its core offerings.

Yhat has developed software that makes it easier and faster for data analysts to deploy their models live to a production environment.

Data analytics company Alteryx (AYX) has announced the acquisition of Yhat for an undisclosed amount.

Yhat makes it easier for data scientists to deploy model analyses directly to production, speeding the iterative data analysis process for enterprises.

Alteryx stands to bolster its data science offerings, so the deal is well within its core focus, and should be a short-term positive for the stock.

Brooklyn, New York-based Yhat was founded in 2013 to develop software tools to help trained data scientists as well as ‘layman’ end-users turn data into insights.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Austin Ogilvie, who was previously a product manager at On Deck Capital and a research analyst at EverFi.

Below is a brief overview video about Yhat’s flagship ScienceOps system:

Its ScienceOps system enables data scientists to rapidly create real-time statistical models that track activity for easier analysis.

Yhat offers three products:

ScienceOps – deploy statistical models

Bandit Beta – automated data science for teams

Rodeo – Python IDE for data analysis

Notably, many of its published case studies involved customers in the financial services industry.

Yhat raised $2.62 million in disclosed funding from investors such as RRE Ventures, KEC Ventures, Ignition Partners, Contour Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, and individual angels.

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the acquisition. Alteryx didn’t file an 8-K indicating a material change in financial condition, nor did it provide any change in financial guidance as a result of the deal, so it was likely not a material transaction and was for under $20 million.

As of March 31, 2017, Alteryx indicated $164.5 million in cash and short-term investments and total liabilities excluding deferred revenue of $20.4 million, so appears to have ample financial capacity to complete the deal, assuming it was for the estimated amount.

Both Alteryx and Yhat are in the ‘self-service’ data science tool space. Alteryx is acquiring Yhat for its technology that removes analytic model creation steps by allowing data scientists to deploy their models directly to a production environment upon manager approval.

The benefit to organizations is that data science team members can iterate and analyze company operations at a much faster pace because they don’t have to go through ‘IT’ to deploy their models.

As Alteryx’ CEO Dean Stoecker stated in the deal announcement,

Yhat shares a core value with Alteryx of making analytics easier through self-service tools for its customers. Today’s data scientists are spending too much time building advanced models that never reach deployment. With Alteryx and Yhat technology, we expect to make modeling tools more accessible to accelerate deployment, saving time and frustration, and bringing joy back to data scientists and citizen data scientists alike who love to solve complex business problems.

Alteryx went public in March 2017, and it certainly isn’t wasting any time putting its public market currency to use.

With the Yhat deal, Alteryx is continuing to build out its self-service data science toolset as enterprises and middle market firms hire data scientists to optimize their operations.

By removing the friction from the data analysis process using these types of tools and ‘pushing’ it down the organizational structure, companies stand to reap the benefits that rigorous data analysis can offer.

AYX stock has done well since its IPO in March, rising from $15 per share to the current $20. With a growing valuation, I expect to see further opportunistic team and technology deals from Alteryx to accelerate its offering buildout.

