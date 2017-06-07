General Electric: Beware The Kitchen Sink

In the following piece we delve into the current state of affairs to determine if the stock is overrated or underappreciated for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Even so, the stock is up 2% in the last week. What’s more, significant catalysts for growth are on the horizon. Nonetheless, may analysts and authors alike would disagree.

Most of the negative press has come from CEO Jeff Immelt’s incessant ability to over-promise and under deliver.

What Happened?

An interesting thing recently occurred regarding the coverage of General Electric's (NYSE: GE) stock. First, Deutsche Bank's John Inch reiterated his Sell call on General Electric and thinks the dividend will eventually be cut. He states:

"General Electric's weak cash flow could foreshadow a dividend cut in the near future. GE's $0.96 annual dividend is significantly more than the $0.85 of the company's estimated 2017 industrial free cash flow and roughly in-line with the $1.00 estimate for 2018, but considering that proceeds from Capital dismantlement and asset sales eventually go away, this high dividend payout would not appear sustainable."

Inch concludes that "the stage is being set for GE to cut its common dividend, likely as part of an earnings 'reset' lower and possibly in conjunction with eventual future leadership change."

This sounds really bad. Furthermore, it is coming from a Deutsche Bank analyst, which you would think adds some weight to the conclusion. Nevertheless, on the very next day, Credit Suisse comes out and says General Electric "is not a 'broken company, although it may be somewhat misunderstood."

That sounds like a complete 180 from the first assessment by Deutsche Bank. How can this be? The fact is these types of varying opinions are what makes a market. What's more, you need to do your own due diligence and make up your own mind regarding your investments. I say each of these analysts got some things right and some things wrong. The following are the most prescient points I believe represent reality rather than repartee.

Prescient points

Immelt's lack of credibility is a buying opportunity

Immelt is constantly over-promising and under delivering. Immelt's inability to come through on his promises has caused many to lose faith in his guidance. This fact alone has driven the stock down further than it should be.

The dividend will not be cut

Deutsche Bank states the dividend is unsustainable and will eventually be cut. I say no way. General Electric has only cut its dividend twice in history. The company's entire focus is to return capital to shareholders. The fact is General Electric's industrial free cash flow is expected to reach approximately $7.5 billion in 2017. The dividend payout stands at about $8 billion. This would seem to be an issue, yet as Credit Suisse points out:

"Additional cash flows should accrue from GE Capital and from the Baker Hughes acquisition, and a falling share count means the dividend cash payout likely will shrink even as dividend per share rises." I do not see a situation arising that would require General Electric to cut the dividend as Deutsche bank suggests. Nonetheless, I do agree that CEO Jeff Immelt has one foot out the door as we speak.

The Bottom Line

I do believe Immelt is preparing to step down regardless of the results. The issue that comes with a regime change is the fact new management always "kitchen sinks" the following quarter. To "kitchen sink" a quarter is where incoming management clears the books of any negative overhangs and resets earnings expectations. This is a common practice. I contend this will be the point of maximum pessimism and the ideal time to pick up shares. Once Immelt announces his departure, I believe the stock will initially pop. Yet, I would fade this rally as the incoming management will surely kitchen sink the following quarter. Nonetheless, we will finally be rid of the Immelt overhang. At this point he has lost all credibility with me. I am holding my shares, yet advise prospective investors to layer into new positions over time to reduce risk. It's going to be a bumpy ride until Immelt is out of the picture. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence.

