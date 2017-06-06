Analogic's (ALOG) CEO Fred Parks on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ:ALOG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 6, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Mark Namaroff

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Analogic’s third quarter conference call for fiscal 2017. Joining me on the call today is Fred Parks, President and CEO; Mark Frost, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer; and John Fry, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Earlier today, after the market closed, we issued a press release describing the financial results for our third fiscal quarter. If you have not yet downloaded the press release, you can do so via our website at investor.analogic.com.

Before we review the results for the quarter, I'd like to remind everyone that today's call may include forward-looking statements such as comments about our plans, expectations and projections. For more information on risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports on file with the SEC.

Also on today's call, we will be discussing certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We believe that using non-GAAP metrics provides investors a more thorough understanding of our business. An explanation and a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the presentation materials and in our third quarter press release.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Fred for opening comments.

Fred Parks

Thank you, Mark. Though perhaps not bell-ringing, our third quarter results were as expected given the return to core strategy in Ultrasound. As you can see in the press release, the reexamination under profitability constraints of the Ultrasound diversification strategy yielded very modest continuing revenue.

In contrast, our Security, Detection business will experience a very successful 2017 and continuation thereafter. Medical Imaging now extending its appeal to numerous embryonic imaging customers generally in Asia is doing well, while the broader market remains under pressure in the more traditional relationships as outsourcing in healthcare markets is not yet fully relaxed. I ask you to recall that in Medical Imaging, we are shifting from a components to a higher value system kind of strategy.

All these patterns will be distilled by the end of Q4, at which time we will provide fiscal 2018 guidance after traditional year ending telecom. We do expect returning to our core activities particularly in Ultrasound will permit an encouraging view of FY2018 to FY2020. Some favorable points from Q3 FY2017 would include our Motion Control business, which is reported inside Medical Imaging.

This business will exhibit nearly 20% year-over-year growth, a trend we believe will continue. Further, the operating margin in Medical Imaging is up 2.6% from a year-ago same period. This business segment and the Security segment as well still exhibit attractive cost structures and thus, operating leverage.

By contrast the profitability results in our Ultrasound segment earned all the attention we are providing, thus justifying the dramatic restructuring to be concluded this quarter. Our highest priority is successfully executing the restructuring in a disciplined way, manifesting a cost structure productive at current volumes and attractively scaling with future growth.

It is unfortunate as well as unanticipated at the start of the restructuring effort that our closer examination of the Ultrasound initiatives have resulted in such a dramatic impairment of goodwill and intangibles. However, our analysis was deliberate, evaluations patiently awaited and conclusions endorsed by very experienced Board of Directors, soon time to move on to FY2018 shortly.

We continue the certification process of ConneCT, our new Checkpoint product, perhaps with a late summer completion. Market feedback continues to be encouraging and international demo sites are being arranged. Once launched commercially, the ConneCT should catalyze a growth spurt in the Security business.

Legislation is now passed in the Senate and the House and encouraged a vitalized net bio perhaps during the second half of 2018. The aforementioned activities announced a quarter ago, executed the completion in FY2017 this quarter along with maturation of a mix of Ultrasound, Security, and Medical Imaging products will yield favorable revenue comparisons for the second half of 2018. Nobody is more anxious than we are to move on to that period.

Now I’ll invite our CFO, Mark Frost to discuss the financial details. Mark?

Mark Frost

Thanks Fred. Good afternoon and evening everyone. I'll start on Slide 5 of our quarterly financial highlights. Revenue dropped 5% as expected as growth in Security was offset by declines in Ultrasound and Medical Imaging. Non-GAAP EPS, earnings per share was $0.79 per share, roughly flat with the prior year in line with expectations.

GAAP earnings per share decreased to negative $4.78 per share, reflecting impact of the restructuring announced in the previous quarter with a $2.1 million charge or $0.11 per share. The larger charge was the non-cash impairment recorded of $73.1 million or $5.29 per share.

The charge was triggered by impairment indicators related to our Ultrasound segment as we reduced future revenue expectations, primarily related to ongoing delays in the introduction and commercialization of our general imaging platform through our technology partner as well as Oncura Veterinary performance. In addition, we impaired our intangibles related to our Sonic Window technology.

Our impairment charges were partially reduced by a reversal of our Oncura Vet contingent liability of $2.1 million. We believe the General Imaging product can still be an upside as well as our point-of-care offering to our future Ultrasound results. We are evaluating strategic options for both our Vet and Sonic Window businesses.

As Fred has mentioned, our restructuring is progressing with our expectation that we'll finish our process by the end of the fourth quarter. We believe now that we will be more towards a higher level of savings of $15 million to $18 million, first to $12 million to $15 million we communicate last quarter. We do expect we will incur further restructuring charges in the fourth quarter related to personnel as well as fixed assets in inventory. These are anticipated based on the shutdown of our Vancouver site and final product roadmap decisions.

So I’ll turn to Slide 6 and quarter three financial results. Revenue and gross margin were down based on lower volume in Ultrasound and Medical Imaging. Non-GAAP operating expenses dropped about $1 million and would have been down $2 million, if not for some one-time cleanup related to our Ultrasound optimization efforts.

GAAP expenses as noted earlier are significantly higher caused by the non-cash impairment charges. As I indicated before, we expect further charges both GAAP and non-GAAP in finalizing our Ultrasound portfolio optimization efforts by the end of the year. Non-GAAP operating margin was down a little over a point because of lower revenue volume, improvement though in other income expense from a reduced FX charge, plus a slightly lower tax rate brought non-GAAP EPS back close to prior year results.

I am going to skip my Slide 7 on quarterly performance trends as we’ve already have covered the key points.

I’ll move to Slide 8 in operating performance by segment. Medical Imaging revenue fell 5% with declines across all the modalities. Non-GAAP operating income margin though improved by three points despite a gross margin decrease from the revenue drop as we reduced R&D investment and initiated corporate structure actions to reduce G&A.

Turning to Ultrasound, Ultrasound revenue fell 7% resulting from continued delays in our General Imaging product as well as lower EMEA distribution offset in part by strong China, Asia performance. We have lowered our revenue forecast based on the weakness in our Vet business and the residual effect of our restructuring efforts on our sales force. Revenue was now expected to be down high single digits for the fiscal year.

Non-GAAP operating margins deteriorated as expected based on lower revenue and portfolio cleanup in the expense area. We are now anticipating that the Ultrasound business will end a low double-digit negative operating margin for the fiscal year. As noted earlier, we expect based on the communicated restructuring savings to the segment will return to positive profitability in fiscal year 2018.

Turning to Security. Security grew 2% based on continued high-speed demand. Unfortunately as we have discussed in the past, volatility is associated with this segment and we lowered our forecast for the year as high-speed shipments were pushed to the first half of fiscal year 2018 from the fourth quarter. We still expect full-year growth in the range of 15% to 20%. Non-GAAP operating margin dropped two points reflecting investment in both R&D and sales and marketing for the ConneCT products.

I’ll move to Slide 9 and year-to-date results. Revenue continued to be positive for the year driven by Security results. Gross margin is down about 140 basis points, reflecting primarily product customer mix impacts. Non-GAAP operating expenses have risen about $3 million related primarily to first half sales and marketing costs associated with the Oncura acquisition.

Backing out CEO transition costs and one-time Ultrasound optimization cost incurred in the third quarter, expenses would have been flat year-to-date. GAAP expenses as we discussed are higher because of the non-cash impairment charge, but partially offset by the BK matter settlement in FY2016, which obviously did not occur. In 2017, the Oncura contingency reversal and lower restructuring charges.

Overall, non-GAAP EPS is down about 13% reflecting gross margin mix impact as well as higher expenses, partially offset by favorability in the other income expense line because of lower FX impact in FY2017.

And my last slide is, Slide 10, covering working capital and cash flow. We had another positive cash quarter with $13 million in operating cash and $11 million in free cash flow generation. The balance sheet results relatively consistent with the prior quarter and our expectation is this will be true for the fourth quarter. Capital expenditures are now anticipated to range from $10 million to $12 million for the fiscal year.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Fred to discuss our outlook.

Fred Parks

So just to repeat an earlier comment, we’re talking only about FY2017 will be back in three months and at that point we will be guiding for FY2018. So as you see on Slide 11, we will have mid single-digit declines with non-operating profit margins in the 8.5% to 9.5% and a non-GAAP EPS around $2.40 and $2.70. Going to the particular businesses and Ultrasound, not surprisingly since we have been examining that portfolio for about six months, we’re seeing high single-digit revenue declines with negative low double-digit operating margins.

Medical Imaging, a different profile, so we see mid single-digit revenue declines, but continuing a very productive cost structure with high-teen operating margins and probably the highlight of the year this year, the Security and Detection business high-teens revenue growth with low-teen operating margins, but we would highlight that it's a volatile business and we expect a slightly saw Q4.

So with that and prior to going to the Q&A, I have one supplementary comment and it's appropriate to come at the end of the FY2017 outlook. Given the results reported in the recent quarters, in concert with a concern about the pace of anticipated progress, the Analogic Board of Directors has directed that all options internal and external be considered to accelerate the pace of value creation for our shareholders. We will discuss this initiative again in three months when we provide guidance for FY2018.

And with that, I would invite the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question will be from Larry Solow with CJS Securities.

Larry Solow

Good afternoon.

Fred Parks

Hey Larry.

Larry Solow

A lot of information there. Just – I guess my first question is on Fred, you obviously you’re exploring a lot of strategic options, which I guess is probably the biggest piece of news, which came at the end of the call. But looking at your trajectory, you discussed possible better or favorable revenue comp since the back half of fiscal 2018.

You have a pretty considerable drop off in Q4. So does that trajectory continue to go down in the front half of fiscal 2018 before we see that turnaround? I know you're not giving official guidance, but there's a pretty significant drop off in this coming quarter implied new guidance. So I’m just trying to sort of figure out a rough trajectories in your mind?

Fred Parks

Yes. I think that your arithmetic is correct in Q4. As we finish the progress in terms of the restructuring, we don't think it's going to be a great revenue quarter. We always keep an outlook active on going out farther, sometimes efficient or not. But we think given the first half comparisons next year to the first half comparisons of this year, probably not as favorable, we are convinced when we get this behind us mid next year. The revenue comparisons at that pace should be more favorable. So that's sort of the high-tide low-tide point. Mark, do you have additional comments?

Mark Frost

No, I think you captured that we would expect a stronger second half versus the first half next year, but we’ll crystallize those numbers at the September call.

Larry Solow

Got it. Okay. And then just a couple questions on the segments, particularly on the Medical Imaging piece, a little bit of revision downward on the revenue side. Is that – are there any particular reason there, is that just from – you did mentioned some soft MRI Mammoth is that what that is or anymore visibility or in-sourcing or faster in-sourcing or anything there? Any update on that front?

Mark Frost

This is Mark. I would answer that. We had some softness in general across a number of the modalities. There’s a little bit in all the different pieces, which led us to lower the numbers a bit in the fourth quarter.

Larry Solow

Okay. Just shifting gears really quick to an Ultrasound, the write-off seems pretty large for what you're writing off or is it just that – because I don't believe Sonic Window, Oncura where I think when purchased were that expensive, right? So is it just – are you really reducing the outlook for the whole segment just because of this general imaging product not taking off? Is that the vast majority of that $73 million write-off then?

John Fry

I'll take the question Larry. It's a combination primarily focused on the non-core aspects of Ultrasound.

Larry Solow

Okay.

John Fry

The base urology, surgery business is fine. But the other piece is the General Imaging products, the point-of-care products, the Sonic Window products, the Oncura products, all the expectations and I think we talked a little bit about our concerns on these last quarter.

Larry Solow

Yes, absolutely.

John Fry

And that resulted when we looked at those revenue expectations. Those were the drivers for why – so I'd say it's the three pieces, it's the General Imaging element, the Sonic Window element and the Oncura element were the three major impairments that occurred within the quarter. Fibers that caused the impairment within the quarter.

Fred Parks

Yes. Larry, this is Fred. Just to make sure that you hear. We're putting those to a fairly harsh profit constraint and requirement now. One-time, we might have been more relaxed, but we are determined to be in business as we are going to create value and so I think that's resulted in some of the conclusions that we have reached.

John Fry

Yes. I’d agree with that.

Larry Solow

Okay. Just shifting gears on a more positive note, just one on Security. On the certification process for the – so the Checkpoint for the ConneCT that I guess that’s – is that going on in the United States as well as internationally?

Fred Parks

Yes is the answer to that question.

Larry Solow

Okay.

Fred Parks

We remain confident in the technology that we own. We think it's going to be the best in the business. And we think it could arrive perhaps in qualification, sometime late this summer, but it's always an uncertain process and we will know when we know, best guess, late summer.

Larry Solow

Fair enough. Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will be from Jim Sidoti from Sidoti and Company.

James Sidoti

Hi, good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Fred Parks

Yes, Jim.

Mark Frost

We can.

James Sidoti

Great. Okay. I just want to confirm guidance for the fourth quarter, based on what you've done so far, it sounds like you're looking for $0.19 to $0.49 in EPS for the fourth quarter. Is that correct?

Mark Frost

Yes, your math’s in the general ball game. Yes, it’s might be off a couple cents, but that's about right.

James Sidoti

And that's a pretty big range. I mean can you just give us what the puts and takes are between the $0.20 and the $0.50?

Mark Frost

Yes. I can tell you the big reason for the range is because we would have recorded these charges already as the final decisions relating to the portfolio optimization decisions, as they impact fixed assets and inventory and that’s why there's such a large range. And there are a variety of decisions we've got to go through with the sales marketing teams, the operation teams to finalize what will be the NRV implications, net realizable value implications for inventory associated with our decision in some of the fixed assets. So that's why the range is so wide.

James Sidoti

Okay. And then in terms of topline guidance, it looks like you're looking for your mid-teens decline in revenue for the year-over-year and for revenue decline from the quarter that just ended as well. Traditionally the fourth quarter is up from the third quarter. I guess my question is my math correct there and is the reason for the decline some of this strategic assessment you're doing?

Fred Parks

Yes. Your math is correct Jim and it's across the board. I'd say Ultrasound relate somewhat to some of the portfolio decisions we made are making Security, we've talked about the volatility, you had a customer move out some shipments and imaging we just had a general move out of some of the shipments, which caused that to further decline.

James Sidoti

Right, and then my last question, you indicated in the press release that you are looking at alternatives for the Oncura and the Sonic Window businesses. Can you give us a ballpark what those businesses generated in revenue at an annual basis?

Fred Parks

Well, Sonic Window was in its infancy. So it was less than 1% even less than 0.5%, so very low number. Oncura was probably in the ballpark about 2% to 3%, 4% of our revenue for Ultrasound for the whole company, 2% of the whole company.

James Sidoti

Right. Okay, all right. Thank you.

