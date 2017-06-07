Why Arista Networks Is Rising To All-Time Highs

Arista's strategy, which has been to take a more software-centric approach of networking called SDN, is working.

Preface - The Stock is Ripping

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is one of our all-time favorite Top Picks in the cloud theme, and is rising to all-time highs. Here is the stock chart:

Arista Networks was added to Top Picks on 22-Nov-16 for $94.50.

Ticker Date Added Price Added Return ANET 11-22-2016 $94.50 61.12%

Quickly, the story behind Arista:

Why the Cloud

Of all the revolutionary trends that are coming our way that we look to, from artificial intelligence, machine learning, genomics, self-driving cars, the Internet of Things (IoT), streaming video on Demand (SVOD), and the rest - the enterprise cloud realm may be the largest of them all.

The cloud is, generally speaking, just a cluster of computers and hardware sharing resources to power the Internet, apps, video, IoT and anything else that is connected and has data. I always search for the best way to demonstrate the explosion that is coming in data.

I like charts, and I like stats, but it's hard to really convey the astounding growth in data we are about to see. So here's a chart, and then I'll try my best with a specific example:

So that's just mobile and it shows the growth in traffic increasing 1,000% in six years. But here's how that translates into data.

In 2012 the Library of Congress estimated that all printed, audio, and video material came in at 3 to 20 petabytes. That means that one exabyte could hold a hundred thousand times the printed, audio and video material, or 500 to 3000 times all content of the Library of Congress.

By 2021, global traffic alone will generate 49 exabytes per month.

That means that data that is the size of 14,700,000% of all the printed, audio and video material of all time will be generated in a month on just mobile devices. Yeah, that's just mobile and every month. And if we take that even further out, to say, 2025, the numbers reach billions of percent a day.

The cloud is going to be a huge deal. Here is a chart of that growth:

Why Arista Networks

The old world where Cisco Systems built a wonderful empire was based on dedicated network systems - a fancy way of saying that Cisco provided all of the hardware and guts to the switches (and routers). But, Cisco has secularly lost market share in switching, today at 53%, versus 70% in 2010. The lost business has gone mainly in the Data Center switching side, where Arista Networks and do-it-yourself (DIY) white-label solutions have become more prevalent.

First, the image we always reference of market share trends:

Source: Arista

But the trend - that is, moving to white-label solutions - has been underreported by the media. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has created a gigantic cloud and has focused on something called the Open Compute Project. Microsoft and Google have joined the Project. These companies are looking to free themselves from the shackles and expenses of the "old way."

Arista Networks is aware of the change; in fact, it has been a part of the change, even the catalyst to the change. Arista's strategy, which has been to take a more software-centric approach of networking called SDN, is working. The company's hardware is strong, it has exposure to the cloud platforms and generally appears to be more agile than Cisco.

But now, onto a critical update that pushed the stock price to fresh all-time highs on Friday.

History of a Legal Fight

Arista and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been embroiled in one of the most contentious intellectual property battles technology has ever seen. While Uber (Private:UBER) and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo have gotten the juicy headlines, the guts of the cloud world have had their own heavyweight bout.

Here's a quick primer before we get to the update. The primary source for much of this material can be found on Arista's site which also links out to relevant legalese.

Cisco has filed a lawsuit claiming that Arista has infringed upon its patents and the accusation is a big one. Arista was founded by ex-Cisco employees and the lawsuit claims that essentially all of Arista's success is a patent rip-off. To restate clearly, this is not a small off-on-the-side lawsuit, this is a lawsuit of enormous proportions with respect to the accusations.

In fact, for a moment, the International Trade Commission placed an import ban and cease and desist order covering all Arista products. The ITC determined that Arista wilfully and intentionally infringed three Cisco patents covering core Cisco-proprietary network functionality.

For Arista's customers and partners, the cease and desist order blocks the marketing, sale or distribution of all inventory of imported infringing products. It also means that Arista is unable to honor the service and warranty contracts for any infringing products sold after the ITC's ruling date (of) June 23.

For Arista's suppliers, the ITC orders mean that Arista cannot import parts or components to manufacture infringing products in the United States.

Now, all that ended recently when Arista Networks got a vote of approval from U.S. customs authorities with the newest versions of its products.

But, the risk isn't gone. While some will say Cisco is throwing up a last ditch effort to protect its technology which, as we saw in the chart at the top, is in full blown competitive free fall, others will say this is a legitimate case of intellectual property theft.

Legal Update

It appears that Arista has yet again won the battle of old versus new. Here it is, straight from one of our favorite all-time journalists, Barron's Tiernan Ray:

The U.S Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board yesterday issued a decision finding for Arista's claims that another of Cisco Systems patents over which Cisco was suing Arista is "unpatentable." It is the second time in a week the company received a favorable judgment from the Patent board, the prior one having been from the same case. Source: Barron's

The Patent board wrote:

We determine that Petitioner (Arista) has met its burden of showing, by a preponderance of the evidence, that all of the claims for which trial was instituted are unpatentable."

We'll save the technical details and get to the conclusion, which is that, for now, the patent fight is finally over and Arista will not have to turn on its manufacturing plant in the United States, which would have taken a bite out of gross margins.

We do note that it is quite possible that Cisco is not done yet, the company has been relentless in trying to defend itself and has used aggravated language declaring that Arista has blatantly infringed on its copyrighted command-line interface terms, noting direct copy-and-paste scenarios in which the firm neglected to fix Cisco's typos.

Of course, Arista has argued that the commands aren't protected by copyright, suggesting Cisco is simply trying to thwart growth of the upcoming firm. It looks like Arista was right.

What Now

We like Arista long-term, but the price is high and we don't believe any extra emphasis should be given to the company just because of this ruling. As always, in this toppy market we do see the potential for a correction, but when we look out 3-7 years, we see Arista continuing to take down Cisco's moat and growing rapidly into the cloud.

The author has no position in Arista Networks at the time of this writing.

Thanks for reading, friends.

Legal

The information contained on this site is provided for general informational purposes, as a convenience to the readers. The materials are not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Consult the appropriate professional advisor for more complete and current information. Capital Market Laboratories ("The Company") does not engage in rendering any legal or professional services by placing these general informational materials on this website.

The Company specifically disclaims any liability, whether based in contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise, for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or special damages arising out of or in any way connected with access to or use of the site, even if we have been advised of the possibility of such damages, including liability in connection with mistakes or omissions in, or delays in transmission of, information to or from the user, interruptions in telecommunications connections to the site or viruses.

The Company makes no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information contained on this website. Any links provided to other server sites are offered as a matter of convenience and in no way are meant to imply that The Company endorses, sponsors, promotes or is affiliated with the owners of or participants in those sites, or endorse any information contained on those sites, unless expressly stated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.