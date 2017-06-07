Target: Chance To Buy A Dividend Aristocrat

Of the 500 companies that are listed in the S&P 500, there are only about 50 that can call themselves a dividend aristocrat. Aside from AT&T (NYSE: T), Target (NYSE: TGT) is the stock among them that offers the highest dividend yield right now (4.4%). On the one hand, a high dividend yield is often a warning sign, because the reason for a high yield is in many cases a declining stock price and a declining stock price often has a reason. On the other hand, Target is a company that raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years and offers a high level of reliability. So are we looking at a buying opportunity to get on board of one of the greatest dividend payers of all time, or should we rather run away screaming and put our money somewhere else?

After we look at the negative aspects and the reasons why the sell-off happened, we show why the dividend aristocrat is already undervalued even if Target will not grow its net income over the next decade. Finally, we look at some reasons why the no-growth-scenario might be a bit unrealistic and why we can expect at least a low-single-digit growth rate over the next decade.

Stagnating retailer

Target is in downtrend right now and the stock is not just near its 52-week-low, but also marked new multi-year-lows very recently. Although markets tend to exaggerate in both directions, a sell-off is seldom completely baseless. It is our job as investors (or financial analysts) to find out if we witnessed an unjustified sell-off and found ourselves a bargain or if a company’s business model is really broken and the lower stock price is reflecting lower revenue and net income for the years to come.

If you look at the income statements of the last decade, Target is what Peter Lynch would call either a “Slow Grower” or a “Stalmate.” The biggest and decisive problem of Target is that the company is not able to grow any more. At least if we look at the last ten years, Target was certainly no growth company. From 2008 to 2013 revenue rose from $63 billion to $73 billion (about 3% a year), but since then the revenue was either constant or even declined a little. With gross margins and operating margins staying almost the same over the last decade, net income was in most years between $2 billion and $3 billion. But the earnings per share grew over the last ten years because the number of shares was reduced from 850 million in 2008 to 583 million in 2017 (more on that topic later).

The stagnating revenue can at least in part be attributed to some strategic mistakes like the failed Canada expansion. In January 2013 Target announced the expansion to Canada and opened about 120 stores in the next 10 months, but only two years later that chapter was already closed again resulting in a $1.6 billion annual loss Target had to report in January 2015.

Aside from the almost stagnant revenue and net income, Target has about $12.8 billion in short- and long-term debt (mostly long term) on its balance sheet and a D/E ratio of about 1.1. About $5 billion are due in the next four years (till 2021). With an operating income of $4.8 billion in the last four quarters, Target shouldn’t have any problems paying interest as well as paying back the debt. In the following years the debt that has to be paid back is only a fraction of operating income. Although I usually consider a D/E ratio over 1 as too high, I don’t see any reason for concern of Target being overindebted.

Dividend aristocrat with share buyback program

For the next five years analysts expect the company to continue the current "no-growth-state" and according to Morningstar analysts even expect an annual decline of 0.6%. These extremely low (or even negative) growth expectations are certainly one of the reasons why the stock is currently trading at a P/E of 11.5 (a low number considering the currently overvalued stock market). But even if these low expectations are justified, Target is already undervalued.

As already mentioned above, Target is one of the so-called dividend aristocrats and has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years (Target is paying a dividend since 1967). Especially in the last ten years the company has raised its dividend very aggressively – since 2008 almost 20% per year (from $0.52 annually in 2008 to $2.40 right now). Without growth in earnings the company won’t be able to raise the dividend 20% in the next years. There are some people who expect that Target will have to cut their dividend soon, but with a 50% payout ratio, that scenario is rather unlikely. We can instead be pretty sure that Target will be able to raise the dividend at a steady pace in the years to come to keep their status as dividend aristocrat.

Target is returning money to the shareholders not only via its dividend but also through share buyback programs. Since 2008 the number of shares has been reduced from 850 million to 560 million right now. In September 2016, the company announced a new $5 billion share buyback program that would reduce the number of outstanding shares about 90 million if we assume current stock prices.

TGT data by YCharts

Target’s market capitalization is currently about $30.6 billion. The price-book-value ratio is currently 2.9 and (according to Morningstar) lower than the industry average (3.6). If we take a closer look at the balance sheet we can see that land as well as buildings and improvements (tangible assets) are worth $33.8 billion and therefore more than current market cap. Compared to other companies with a big part of their assets being only goodwill or intangible assets, Target’s assets have “real value” and might be even worth more in the future. I won’t go so far as to speak of a hidden asset (many other retailers have similar balance sheets), but it is worth mentioning that current market cap is lower than what land and buildings and improvements are worth.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

If we assume the worst case and Target won’t be able to grow over the next 10 years and the net income would stay the same as right now, we would get an intrinsic value of $55.24 (assuming a 10% discount rate) in our DCF analysis. So even in this worst-case scenario, the stock is at least fairly valued right now. In a next step, we can also consider the current share buyback program and assume that Target won’t grow the net income over the next 10 years, but due to the $5 billion share buyback program the number of outstanding shares is reduced to 466 million. Everything else being unchanged, the intrinsic value would raise to $66.38 per share.

More reasons to buy

Even if Target wouldn’t be able to grow over the next decade, the stock is currently already undervalued – especially if we consider the share buyback program. But there are a few more reasons why Target might be a buy right now and also be able to grow at least in the low single digits.

Earnings Surprise: In the last quarter Target managed to surprise with a GAAP EPS of $1.22 (much higher than analysts’ expectation of $0.90 and the company’s own guidance of $0.80-$1.00). Revenue was also $400 million higher than expected, but although the stock jumped about 7% in a first reaction that day, in the end hardly any gains are left and the stock is trading only slightly higher than before the earnings release. The only acceptable conclusion to the stock price reaction is, that investors aren’t convinced yet that this is the beginning of a turnaround. And investors are right: One swallow doesn't make a summer, but the fact that Target could beat expectations so clearly is at least a first good sign. Number of stores: The number of stores was 1,778 back in 2012 and is currently 1,807. According to Target they are planning to open 28 additional stores in 2017 which would mean the number of stores in 2017 would grow as much as it has in the five years before added together. Of course the company might also close some stores, but we can interpret this as a small sign of future growth. Digital Growth: While first quarter comparable sales decreased 1.3%, online sales increased about 22% YoY. In the first quarter of 2017 4.3% of sales were generated online (by comparison: 8.5% of all retail sales are generated online), while a year earlier it was only 3.5%. There is certainly still room to grow in the digital channel sales, and Target’s digital growth rate is much higher than the industry average (about 15%).



US E-Commerce Sales as Percent of Retail Sales data by YCharts

4. Investing in strategic change: There are a few different strategic changes Target is presenting right now:

Target is planning to roll out 12 new exclusive brands through the next year. The first brand is a collection of 500 items of décor, bedding and bath items.

Target wants to reimagine the shopping experience in more than 600 existing stores and add more than 100 small format locations around the country. Small format stores (32 stores right now) should reach a number above 100 in 2019 and about 600 or more stores should be reimagining stores by 2019.

Target is reinventing its supply chain as they are slow right now and have too much inventory. In the end, management is hoping to ship faster and with lower costs. To reach that goal, Target is going to invest $7 billion over the next three years in technology and the supply chain to build a smart network. It seems like Target will use the strategic advantage it has in the competition against online retailers and use their already existing stores as warehouses. Target will either ship goods from there or the customers – if they want – can pick it up themselves after ordering online. According to the earnings call, more than 40% of digital volume already runs through the stores. More than 95% of in-store pick up orders were ready for customers in less than an hour so they could pick up their goods shortly after they ordered online. If customers demand their ordered goods to be delivered within a few hours, the already existing stores are a distribution network that should not be underestimated. On May 9th it was also announced that the next-day home delivery service called Target Restock will be tested in the Minneapolis area with free shipping.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

It is difficult to analyze if these strategies will pay off, but Target is at least trying to change. And if Target could return even a little on the path of growth, I think it is not exaggerated to assume that Target can at least grow the net income about 3% a year. If we also consider the share buyback program the earnings per share would grow even more than 3% and we get an intrinsic value of $85.07.

Conclusion

Target is undervalued right now and if we can expect that digital growth and strategic change will result at least in a low single digit net income growth, we look at a real bargain here. But considering the bearish sentiment, the stock price might fall even lower (not to mention the risk of a big US stock market correction, which would presumably also pull down Target) providing the chance to buy the stock even cheaper.

The valuation right now is attractive enough to open a first position - especially for long-term investors with the dividend yield being a priority in their investing style and who search not just for high dividend yields, but also a high steadiness in dividend payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.