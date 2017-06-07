Facebook: Valuation Multiples

In this article, I propose my version of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) valuation using multiples. Your constructive criticism in the comments is very welcome.

In order not to get embroiled in the analysis of a large number of multiples, I primarily focused on the two key ones: Price to Earnings and Enterprise Value to EBITDA (TTM). These multiples refer to different types (P/E - equity multiple, EV/EBITDA - enterprise multiple) and their joint comparison should help to look at Facebook from different angles. In addition, EV/EBITDA multiple allows comparing companies that are incorporated in different countries, and, therefore, are subject to different tax systems, operate in the conditions of different borrowing costs and accounting considerations.

So, first of all, I compared Facebook with the key representatives of the IT industry and its direct competitors:

As you can see, this approach indicates that Facebook's current share price already exceeds the upper boundaries of implied share price calculated on the basis of P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples.

However, I find this method of "mass" comparison knowingly misleading because it compares companies at different stages of their life cycles, which determines the differences in the values of their multiples. The total debt values of these companies prove that they are at different stages of their life cycles. So, as the next step, I excluded Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from the list of comparable companies, considering their debt amounts.

Comparing Facebook with the remaining companies, we can see that Facebook's current share price approximates the average implied share price calculated on the basis of EV/EBITDA multiple and corresponds to the lower limit of the range of the implied price calculated on the basis of P/E multiple:

However, this result also cannot be considered correct.

Firstly, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are on the list - these companies operate and pay taxes outside the United States. Therefore, at this stage, we have to abandon the analysis of P/E multiple and concentrate only on EV/EBITDA because P/E of Facebook in the United States cannot be compared, for example, with P/E of Yandex registered and operating mainly in Russia, the size of the interest rate which is nine times higher than that in the United States. This is also the case for Baidu.

Secondly, we have to exclude Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from the list of comparable companies, despite the fact that its business structure makes it the closest competitor to Facebook. The thing is that Twitter's EBITDA is currently at a relatively low level, and in Q4 2016 it was even negative. Therefore, in the process of calculating EV/EBITDA, dividing the Enterprise Value of Twitter by the relatively small EBITDA results is unreasonably high value and is prone to sharp fluctuations due to even small change in the price of its shares.

So, now the result of comparative analysis of Facebook indicates that its actual share price slightly exceeds the range of implied share price.

But it is too early to conclude that Facebook's shares are overpriced.

I propose to consider the dynamics of change of EV/EBITDA values of the analyzed companies over the past 5 years.

Note that the current values of EV/EBITDA of Baidu, Google, and Yandex exceed their averages over the specified historical period. Moreover, the current values of EV/EBITDA of Google and Yandex correspond to the upper limits of their ranges. In the case of Facebook, the situation is exactly the opposite - the current value of EV/EBITDA is below the third quartile. It should be concluded that, first of all, historically, EV/EBITDA values of Facebook were stably higher than the average EV/EBITDA values of the companies with which we compare Facebook, i.e. this situation is typical. Secondly, comparing the current EV/EBITDA of Facebook with its own historical range, we come to the conclusion that there's an internal capacity of the multiplier's growth, which may be realized due to the increased numerator, i.e. the enterprise value.

It should also be noted that the value of EBITDA margin of Facebook is the highest among the compared companies. This also explains why EV/EBITDA of Facebook is higher than that of the other companies.

Putting It All Together

So, comparing Facebook with its closest competitors, including foreign companies, using EV/EBITDA, we find that the balanced share price of Facebook is below its actual level. But this is, firstly, a common phenomenon, and, secondly, it is explained by the high level of profitability of Facebook. Therefore, in my opinion, the comparative evaluation of Facebook's share price shows that it is currently balanced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.