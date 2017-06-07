Obamacare Uncertainty Remains A Drag On Healthcare REITs

While valuations appear quite attractive by historical standards, it's impossible to say whether the policy uncertainty discount is overdone or underdone until we get clarity on the future of Obamacare.

REIT Ranking Overview

In our 'REIT Rankings' series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Healthcare Sector Overview

Among the largest REIT sectors, Healthcare REITs contain roughly 12% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our market value-weighted healthcare index, we track the six largest REITs within the sector, which account for about $85 billion in market value: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR), Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Welltower (NYSE:HCN).

It's important to note that there are essentially four distinct sub-sectors within the Healthcare REIT category: senior housing, medical office building, skilled nursing, and hospitals. Each of these sub-sectors has separate risk/return characteristics. Skilled nursing and hospital REITs assume the most operating risk, followed by senior housing. Medical office building REITs are generally the most predictable and stable.

We also analyze other healthcare REITs including Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP), Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA), and Senior Housing Property Trust (NYSE:SNH), but these REITs are not actively tracked in our index.

A distinct feature of the healthcare sector is the heavy reliance on government-pay systems: directly through Medicare and Medicaid, and indirectly through government-controlled insurance markets. As in any sector with heavy government involvement, the value-based and market-based pricing mechanisms can be highly distorted, which leads to significant inefficiencies in cost, value received, and allocation of resources. This lends itself to a more difficult analysis of healthcare REITs and warrants a discount based on policy uncertainty.

This risk may be further compounded by the ineffectiveness of the Affordable Care Act to lower the overall cost of healthcare delivery. It's important to note, though, that healthcare inflation has actually been driven by labor costs, not drug prices. This is a longer-term structural issue with the education system. To be blunt, the system is yielding too few nurses and doctors and too many art and sociology majors, which is good for the job prospects of nurses, but bad for your healthcare premiums. This structural issue is unlikely to be solved through policy changes.

Long-term demographics, though, are very favorable for the healthcare sector and a primary bull-thesis for the healthcare REIT sector. The Baby Boomers, an atypically large generation, is reaching retirement age, while life expectancy continues to increase. As we point out in "Old People Aren't Old Yet!" though, this anticipated rise in demand for healthcare will likely not be fully realized until 2025-2030 when the median Boomer is well into their 70s when healthcare spending is highest.

Recent Developments and Performance

Healthcare REITs generally had a solid Q1 earnings season, but the trend of deteriorating fundamentals continued. Of the six REITs we track, two beat earnings expectations (HCP, VTR), three met expectations (HCN, HR, HTA), and one missed expectations .

Senior housing continues to deal with oversupply and labor costs while skilled nursing continues to have considerable policy risk. For senior housing, the peak of the boomer generation is still 5-10 years away, but new supply still appears to be far ahead of this incoming demand. Supply as a percent of existing stock is at a troubling 6%, and construction doesn't appear to be significantly weakening over the coming months. This will invariably lead to higher vacancies and weaker pricing pressure.

Medical Office Building REITs saw solid demand and remain the safe harbor within the healthcare REIT sector. As discussed, hospitals and skilled nursing REITs, the sub-sectors most exposed to changes in healthcare policy, continue to trade at substantial discounts as Obamacare crumbles and its replacement appears politically infeasible.

Despite these headwinds, the healthcare REIT sector had a good quarter from a share-price-performance perspective. The sector is higher by 8.5%, though this comes as the 10-year yield declined by 45 bps.

Healthcare REITs are the second most interest-rate-sensitive REIT sector, and much of the performance over the past five years has been largely dictated by movements in the 10-year yield rather than underlying fundamentals.

Below is our REIT Heat map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors.

Valuation of Healthcare REITs

Compared to the 12 other REIT sectors, Healthcare REITs appear moderately attractive by all three cash-flow-based metrics.

At the sector level, we note the deep discount applied to the skilled-nursing-focused REIT, Omega Healthcare. Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America, which have a portfolio concentrated in medical office buildings, command the highest premiums within the sector.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Healthcare REITs, along with net lease REITs, are two most "bond-like" REIT sectors, meaning that these REITs are heavily influenced by movements in interest rates. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of long lease terms, high dividend yields, and low growth prospects. The low Beta to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) shows that these REITs are not sensitive to movements in the broader equity market.

Within the sector, there is relatively little differentiation in factor sensitivities. All healthcare names we track are highly sensitive to interest rates, and VTR and HTA are two of the most sensitive names across all REIT sectors. Make no mistake, while correctly analyzing the operational performance of the healthcare sector may allow an investor to outperform other healthcare REITs, these are very much "bond-alternatives." In other words, you could be exactly correct on your healthcare sector outlook and still lose if rates significantly rise and vice versa if they fall.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Healthcare REITs reign supreme, paying out an average yield of 4.1%. Healthcare REITs payout roughly 92% of their available cash flow, ranking towards the top of the REIT sectors. Dividend yield is perhaps the single most attractive investment quality for healthcare REITs.

For investors who looking for income and are willing to take on some operational risks, Omega is the clear favorite. Investors seeking more of a safe, predicable income stream would be better suited with the MOB or diversified healthcare REITs.

Bottom Line

No real estate sector faces as much uncertainty in 2017 as the healthcare REIT sector. The repeal/replace of the ACA, and its impact on healthcare REITs, remains highly unpredictable. Amid all of this uncertainty, Healthcare REITs continue to trade at the mercy of US and global interest rates. Fundamentals continue to be overshadowed by movements in yields.

Healthcare REITs have outperformed over the past quarter, but this outperformance is entirely attributable to plunging interest rates. Healthcare REITs are up 9% as the 10-year yield fell 45bps. Q1 earnings were decent, but the trend of deteriorating fundamentals continued. Senior housing continues to deal with oversupply and labor costs while skilled nursing continues to have considerable policy risk.

Hospitals and skilled nursing REITs, the sub-sectors most exposed to changes in healthcare policy, continue to trade at substantial discounts as Obamacare crumbles and its replacement appears politically infeasible. While much of the media focus is on drug prices, labor costs are the true driver of healthcare inflation. This is structural allocation-of-resources issue within the American education system.

While valuations appear quite attractive by historical standards, its impossible to say whether the policy uncertainty discount is overdone or underdone until we get clarity on the future of Obamacare.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently rank Healthcare Trust of America as the most attractive name within the sector, followed by HCP and Omega Healthcare.

