Blackham Resources: Washed-Out And Deeply Undervalued

The stock has been crushed (see chart below) and has an enterprise value of US$78.59 million. This is cheap for a 100,000 ounce producer in a safe jurisdiction.

A heavy rainy season resulted in lost mining days and lowered guidance. The company has had some growing pains as it ramps up production, but is working through them.

An unexpected secondary offering hurt the stock early in 2017. In hindsight, the company was wise to plan to keep a healthy amount of cash on its balance sheet.

I have been investing in the resource sector for the past five years. As most of you undoubtedly know, the sector is highly volatile. Therefore, I tend to look for names that I think have 50-100% upside or more, as I feel this is the kind of upside necessary, given the risks in the sector. I think Blackham Resources (OTCPK:BKHRF) is one such name.

I have about 15% of my overall portfolio invested in the gold mining sector. I tend to put most of my portfolio into producing miners. A very small percentage of my mining portfolio (less than 25%) is in pre-production companies.

Please note that Blackham is a nanocap stock and trades with much greater liquidity in Australia, where it trades under the ticker symbol BLK. According to Yahoo Finance, the 3-month average daily BLK volume is 2.132 million shares. Note that throughout the write-up, I differentiate between amounts in Australian dollars and US dollars with an A$ symbol.

History

Blackham Resources is an Australian-based gold miner. It consolidated two brownfield (past producing) projects, Wiluna and Matilda, in the Northern Yilgarn Gold Endowment. The company collectively calls the project the "Wiluna" project. The following chart, from a company presentation, shows Northern Yilgarn's location in Australia, along with more detail on the Wiluna project:

(Source: Matilda DFS Presentation, February 2016)

The next chart shows some of the other mines in the area, most of which are owned by Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF):

(Source: Matilda DFS Presentation, February 2016)

Finally, this last chart shows more about historical production, and it also shows the dates when Wiluna and Matilda were acquired and the amounts paid. Note that Blackham acquired the projects well. Wiluna was bought out of bankruptcy during the depths of the bear market in mining stocks. I have included management bios in three additional charts.

(Source: Company Web Site (History and Bios))

Note from the first of the four charts that the previous owner of Wiluna, Apex, spent A$71 million on exploration drilling, an amount that is a large proportion of Blackham's current market capitalization.

Strategy

Blackham's strategy was/is to purchase the Wiluna Mill cheaply to mill Matilda's Oxide Ore. The company terms this "Stage 1". Subsequently, it plans to build cash reserves and then upgrade the mill's sulfides circuit and increase thoroughput to mill Wiluna's higher-grade sulfide ore. Blackham terms this "Stage 2", and Stage 2 would make the company a 200,000 ounce per annum producer.

(Source: Matilda DFS Presentation, February 2016)

Blackham executed well, as it issued feasibility statements and then achieved commercial production. However, it subsequently encountered (literally) a perfect storm during 2017. The company declared commercial production at its Matilda gold mine in January 2017. However, a bad tape for junior gold miners, an unexpected A$35 million offering post the start of commercial production, and a bout with excessively rainy weather have put the stock near a 52-week low. Blackham, post start-up, has also had grade control issues with its higher-grade Golden Age deposit, which it mixes with ore from the Matilda Pit. The following is from Blackham's April 3, 2017, news release:

"Since the Company declared commercial production in January 2017, the site has received 265mm of rain compared to 110mm historical average for the quarter. Total rainfall in March has been four times the historical March average. The heaviest rainfall was experienced from 22nd to 25th March 2017 when 140 mm fell in four days. Open pit mining during the quarter lost 26 days including 15 days lost towards the end of March. All the Matilda open pits have experienced slow dig rates due to the wet conditions significantly reducing the total material and ore mined, particularly during March."

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The company made its issues worse by lowering guidance twice. Investor Relations 101 would say that if you have to lower guidance, do it once and give yourself enough room for error so you don't have to take another chunk out of your stock by lowering guidance again.

On April 3rd, Blackham lowered guidance from 60,000-70,000 ounces for the eight-month period ended June 2017 to 42,000-51,000 ounces. It produced 8,773 ounces in the December 2016 quarter, so the original guidance implied (at the midpoint of guidance) 56,227 ounces over the final six months of FY 2017. It should be noted that the company had not reached full throughput yet (100,000 ounces per year), so the guidance reflected a continuing ramp-up through the first half of calendar year.

(Source: December Quarterly Report)

On April 30th, Blackham issued its March quarterly report and lowered guidance again to 40,000-45,000 ounces. Quarterly production in March was 14,920 ounces. Therefore, adding the December quarter production of 8,773 and comparing to the midpoint of guidance (42,500), the company is guiding to 18,807 ounces of production in the June quarter. If Blackham meets this guidance (the company issued a trading update on May 26, 2017, saying it was on track), it will produce 33,727 ounces of gold, down 40% from its initial guidance. Blackham was not alone. An article today by SA author Lawrence Williams notes other Australian operations that were impacted by the rain.

Despite this year's growing pains, I think there is a great deal of value here. The company has a total reserve and resource (including all categories) of 7.0 million ounces. It also has a fully working, refurbished 1.7 million ton/annum mill, A$35 million cash on the balance sheet, and the ability to generate cash moving forward. Mines often have issues early in start-up, but the rainy season has ended, the mine plan has been reworked for Golden Age, and the company has said mill throughput and grades are improving, with May and June expected to be record months.

The following charts display Blackham's reserves and resources:

(Source: Company Presentation)

At the time of this writing, the company has a US$ market cap of $78.59 million. It has US$ cash of $26 million and US$ debt of $28.3 million. Therefore, its Enterprise Value is US$80.89 million. That means Blackham is trading at $11.25 Enterprise Value per resource ounce. This is an incredibly low figure for a company that is a current gold producer and will generate significant cash flow in the future. Vista Gold (NYSEMKT:VGZ), an Australian mining company that has a project, Mt. Todd, which won't be built until at least $1,350 gold, trades at an EV/ounce of $5.25. A better comparison might be Richmont (NYSEMKT:RIC), a Canadian miner that produces around 100,000 ounces per year. Richmont trades at $82.83 EV/ounce, and more than 50% of its ounces are in an optionality project called Wasamac.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Blackham also has a 1000 square km land package and several existing pits and underground areas that are underexplored and open at depth. Respected mine financier Orion Mine Finance is involved and extended the debt/equity package to finance the refurbishment and restart of the Wiluna mine. Blackham has no near-term liquidity issues, as it has A$35 million in cash as of March 31, 2017. There are no near-term debt maturities, with only a small (A$6 million) repayment due on December 31, 2017. There is also A$30 million of the Orion Project Loan outstanding, but it isn't due until August 31, 2018. Normally, I'd like to see project debt termed out for a longer period, but Blackham has cash on the balance sheet almost equivalent to outstanding debt, and the company will generate positive cash flow as the Wiluna Mill ramps up.

(Source: Blackham Resources March 2017 Quarterly Report)

(Source: Blackham Resources March 2017 Quarterly Report)

This is not to say risks do not exist. It will be critical to see if production can come close to the Definitive Feasibility Plan. The current plan is to produce 91,000 ounces of production per year over a five-year mine life, with All In Sustaining Costs (AISC) of A$1,130/ounce. At $1,250 gold and a .75 USD/Aussie dollar exchange rate, this corresponds to US$850 AISC and a US$400 margin per ounce of gold before taxes and interest. After interest and taxes, there would be US$22.65 million of earnings remaining.

However, it is very important to note that, currently, there is some uncertainty about production and costs. At one point, last summer, the company had begun to have more optimistic assumptions than the DFS. Note the revised mine plan in the chart below. This table was released last June, when Blackham announced a reserve update.

(Source: Blackham News Release, June 17, 2016)

When Blackham presented in mid-November 2016, it published the following slide. Just pay attention to the "Matilda Ores" column now. The "Wiluna Ores" column relates to the planned future expansion. You can see that the company had dialed its optimism back a bit:

(Source: Company Presentation at AGM, 11/28/2016)

The slide remained unchanged in a January presentation. However, subsequently, when the company presented in March (at a time when the grade control and rainy season issues had undoubtedly already begun), it walked back some of its more aggressive assumptions. Again, just pay attention to the Matilda Ores column:

(Source: Company Presentation at 121 Conference, Hong Kong, 3/27/2017)

Note that in the second slide, the grade dropped from 2.0 g/t to 1.7 g/t, annual production dropped from 100,000 ounces to 91,000 ounces, and resources dropped from 1.6 million ounces to 1.4 million ounces. Since the rainy season was a one-off event, one could assume that the change is due to the grade control issues at Golden Age. Importantly, the company has since completed drilling in the Golden Age area and updated the mine plan. It has also said grades are improving. Even so, if the second slide is the permanent outlook, with 9,000 fewer ounces per year, slightly higher costs, slightly lower grades, and EBITDA of $42 million instead of $48 million, yearly cash flow would still be quite impressive, and the Net Present Value (5% discount rate) of just the Matilda stage, without the planned expansion, is A$ .47/share, which is 52% above the current stock price of A$ .31. (I assume a $1,194/ounce gold price and an eight-year mine life, as the company has plenty of resources that aren't in the mine plan.)

The risk here is that the costs end up being higher than expected. The company has talked about higher-than-expected dilution, though hauling costs and stripping costs have been below what was estimated in the Feasibility Study. I ran all the changes through a spreadsheet, and I do get costs that are about $30 per ounce more than the Feasibility Study. Still, even if I assume the company loses half the margin assumed in the March Presentation side above, I still get an NPV of A$.24 for Matilda alone. This doesn't consider the Wiluna expansion, which would get the company to 200,000 ounces of production per year. Canaccord Genuity values the Wiluna expansion at A$.27 cents per share and has an overall Net Present Value of A$ .79 cents/share for Blackham Resources.

Bottom line, if costs come in where I think they will, the company has well over 100% upside. If costs are a disaster, the stock is still undervalued. Therefore, I think there is a good margin of safety here with limited downside and very good upside.

Blackham has said it thinks it can generate the capital for the Wiluna expansion from cash flow and debt, which removes the fear of another equity offering. However, Australian gold mining companies seem to be much less reluctant to dilute their share base. Blackham has 338,000,000 shares out, and it hasn't exactly been a stranger to secondary offerings. Still, in hindsight, the company actually timed its January offering quite well, and the offering left the balance sheet strong for the rainy season problems experienced in the first calendar quarter.

All in all, I think I am being conservative. The quarter is somewhat de-risked by the trading statement on May 26th (the company said the quarter was on track). Am I concerned that expectations have changed since last summer? Certainly, but building and starting a mine and mill is a complex process, and things rarely end up exactly where they were expected, especially considering that companies that need to raise capital to build mines are usually a bit overoptimistic.

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) and its Rainy River project is a perfect example of how expectations can change as a project matures. If investors knew what they know now about Rainy River, the project would never have been built, as the CapEx was raised significantly higher than originally expected. However, the key is to realize that what has happened in the past is a sunk cost. Sunk costs are a key concept in Finance. As investors, we need to come up with realistic forward expectations and then ascertain whether an investment makes sense. In the case of Rainy River, the capital has been spent, but the debt taken on and the equity raised for that capital is reflected in the Enterprise Value of the company. What is key now is that the project will generate healthy cash flows moving forward. If the Enterprise Value of New Gold is cheap enough relative to those cash flows, it may be a good investment.

Similarly with Blackham, the rainy season is over and the grade control issues at Golden Age have already been experienced. Guidance has been lowered, and the company has issued a trading statement saying it is on track to meet the new guidance. The company also said in its April 3rd release that it plans to run the mill 15% over nameplate production, and that grades have improved with the implementation of a new mine plan. In order to be conservative, I haven't reflected either of these developments in my projections. Finally, gold is also higher than the gold price I used in my valuation. I welcome comments.

Risk Factors and Disclosures

I own shares of BKHRF.

BKHRF is a volatile, nanocap stock with low trading liquidity in the US and better trading liquidity in Australia.

The ramp-up stage of a gold mine and mill is a higher-risk part of the Gold Mining Company lifecycle.

Readers should always do their own research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKHRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.